Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Results:

Men’s Club: Sunday 8th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford (GOY), 1st Sean Spillane (16) 38 pts., 2nd Chris Irwin (18) 38 pts., 3rd Tommy King (17) 37 pts., Front 9: George Nash (13) 19 pts., Back 9: Pat Doody (7) 20 pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 6th & Sunday 8th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Carmel Kearney (6) 36 pts., 2nd Anne Woods (24) 35 pts., 3rd Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 34 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 4th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke

Seniors: Thursday 5th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st John Moriarty (24) 21 pts., 2nd John Flynn (20) 19 pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Saturday 14th October, Master Classic Final – Stroke – GOY.

Sunday 15th October, 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheet.

Ladies Club: Friday 13th, 18 Holes V Par, Draw 10 am. Sunday 15th October Timesheet.

Wednesday Ladies: 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 12th October, Final Round of the Declan O’Donoghue Memorial Cup, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 8th October 2017

1st Padraig Harrington (10) 39 pts

2nd Eddie Moylan (16) 38 pts

3rd Shay Downes (7) 37 pts (B9 20)

Gross Ronan Cross 31 pts

4th Patrick O’Brien (13) 37 pts

5th Gerard Flaherty (10) 36 pts (B6 12)

6th Shane O’Connor (11) 36 pts

Senior Milie Costello (19) 34 pts

Back 9 John Maher (10) 21 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 14th October 2017 Men’s Past Captains/Presidents Day

Sunday 15th October 2017 Mens Masters Competition – Old Course

Sunday 15th October 2017 Men’s Singles Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 3rd October 2017 – Old Course CSS – 76

1st Judy McMahon (25) 34pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 31pts

3rd Maeve Barrett (16) 29pts (Bk9 – 19pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th October 2017 Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Tuesday 17th October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Sean Corcoran (12) 30pts 31-1

2nd Michael Joyce (24) 30pts 28+2

3rd Fin Broderick (17) 28pts

4th Denis Eggleston (26) 28pts

5th Joe Costello (22) 28pts 29-1

6th Oliver Kearns (20) 27pts 26+1

7th Tadhg O’Connor (19) 27pts

8th Brendan Brosnan (22) 27pts 28-1

Best Gross: Frank Dore 19pts

Vintage: Tim O’Malley (13) 27pts 25+2

S. Vintage: Michael O’Callaghan (22) 27pts 26+1

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th October 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Declan Lovett (13) 33pts 34-1

2nd Michael P Donegan (16) 31pts 30+1

3rd Michael Mulcaire (28) 30pts 31-1

4th Michael Jones (19) 30pts 31-1

5th Denis Quaid (20) 29pts 29

6th Eamon Kennelly (13) 29pts 24+5

7th Dan F. O’Brien (12) 29pts 28+1

8th Don Gorman (19) 28pts 26+2

Best Gross: Seamus Hanley 22pts

Vintage: Frank Whelan (20) 28pts 28

S. Vintage: Sean Walsh (19) 28pts 30-2

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th October 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 6th October 2017 – Old Course

1st Sighle Henigan (18) 18pts

2nd Marian Flannery (26) 15pts

Fixtures:

Friday 6th October 2017 Senior Ladies 9

Dooks

Mens Club – WINTER MEDAL – 7TH & 8TH October

1ST – JAMES MCINTYRE (11) 68 nett

2ND – KEVIN HARMON (14) 69 nett

Next Weekend Sun 15th October – Dodo Sheahan Beaufort Exchange Fourball – 8.30 – 11.00

Ladies Club

Audiology Medical Services Sunday 8th October 2017 CSS: 72

1st – Roisin Burke (30) = 38 pts

2nd – Mary Mc Gillycuddy (33) = 37 pts

3rd – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 36 pts

Cat A – Rosie Lane (16) = 36 pts

Cat B – Eleanor McCarthy (19) = 34 pts

Cat C – Caitriona Daly (36) = 34 pts

Tralee

Sunday 8th October Round 7 Fourball/Foursomes Final Oct 15th

Results:

1st: Adrian O’Gara (16) & Edward Morrison (13) 46 Points

2nd: Fergus Kelly (11) & Michael Galvin (18) 46 Points

3rd: Sean Carmody (17) & Danny Leen (5) 45 Points

4th: John Sexton (20) & Mike Maunsell (24) 44 Points

There were 31 Cards processed.

Fourball/Foursomes Series Results After 7 Rounds:

1st: Richard Rafferty (40 Master Classic points)

2nd: Gerard O’Sullivan (30 Master Classic Points)

3rd: Michael Leahy (20 Master Classic Points)

4th: Kieran Ruttledge (10 Master Classic Points)

Masterscoreboard has been updated as of Sunday 8th Oct.

Fixtures:

Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman. Club Singles.

Sat Oct 21st: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Oct 22nd: Club Singles

Sat Oct 28th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun Oct 29th: Captains Club Hamper

Ladies results

Wednesday 4th October 18 holes singles stableford

1st Gorretti O Connor (21) 38pts

2nd Mary Murphy (16) 30 pts

Sunday 8th October Master Classic 12 (O Donnells Mounthawk)

1st Vera Tierney (13) 41pts

2nd Margaret O Donoghue (32) 38pt

Best Gross : Mags Hayes 26pts

3rd Margaret Murphy (36) 36 pts

Sunday October 8th 9 holes Qualifier

1st Geraldine O Connor (19) 14pts

Fixtrues :

Wednesday 11th October Brice cup Stroke

Sunday October 15th Frank Stephenson hamper

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

On Sunday we had the 2017 Master Classic for the top 30 Golfers in the GOTY. It was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Brian O’Loughlin (14) 42 pts

2nd Pat Dillane (8) 39 pts

3rd John Joy (17) 39 pts

CSS 37pts

Donal Galvin won the competition for those who did not qualify for the Master Classic with 36pts.

Next Sunday is the first round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.

Congrats to Bernard Dineen on winning the Singles Matchplay which is kindly sponsored by Dermot Dowling. Bernard defeated Michael O’Connor (A) 2 & 1 in the final.

On Saturday next we play Waterville in the first leg of the Intermediate Shield final in Ballyheigue.

Beaufort

Ladies Branch

6th/8th October – Stableford – Sponsored by Marian’s Hair Salon & Hair Studio

1st Noleen Mackessy (25) 32 pts

2nd Mary O’Shea (33) 25 pts

3rd Joan O’Sullivan (22) 21 pts

Fixtures

15th October – Swop Day with Dooks – Stableford

Thurs 5th October Open Seniors

Runner Up: Sean Mackessy

Winner: Brendan Bradley

Fri 6th October Open Fridays

Winner: Mike Gleeson (19)33pts.

Sun 9th October 18 hole Stableford White tees Sponsored by Quirke’s Quarries

Third: Kenneth West (17)34pts.

Second: Michael J O’Connor (9)35pts.

Winner: Humphrey Kerins (23)35pts.

Beaufort Golf Club fixtures

Tuesday 10th October

Seniors Outing to Dooks Golf Links 10.30am Thursday 12th October Open Seniors at Beaufort Golf Club 10am Friday 13th October Open Fridays contact Clubhouse at 064-6644440 Sunday 15th October Swop Day with Dooks Golf Links Stableford tees TBA

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Single Stableford.

Sponsor Paudie Kelleher.

1st. Aindriu O’Sullivan – (12) 39pts

2nd. Michael O’Leary – (18) 38 pts.

3rd. Conor Maye – (15) 38pts.

Winners of Club Fourball 2017

Gerald O’Dwyer (12) and Paul O’Connor (13)

Best of luck to Kenmare in Killorglin next Saturday in the Kingdom Shield.

Castleisland

Monday October 2nd – Seniors 12 Hole Singles

1st – Patsy Sweeney – 26 Pts

2nd – Cyril Quigley – 25 Pts

3rd – Mike Moloney – 21 Pts

Sunday October 8th – Dennehy Car Sales – GOY (Killorglin Exchange day)

1st – Kevin McNamara 40 Pts

2nd – Declan Murphy – 40 Pts

3rd – Patsy lane – 38 Pts

Section A – Mark Condon – 36 Pts

Section B – Tom McNiece – 38 Pts

Section c – Brendan Keehan – 37 Pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30

Sunday October 17th – 18 Hole Single Stableford & Monthly Medal Champions Play Off

Wednesday October 18th – Final mixed scramble of 2017 – Registration at 10.15 followed by lunch and presentation of prizes for mixed scramble and senior Matchplay at 3pm.

Sunday October 22nd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Final Qualifying day for Master classic) ShotGun Start at 9.30am – Presentation of all outstanding prizes at 2.30pm

Killarney

Results of Competition Sunday October 8th sponsored by Christy’s Stores, Singles Stableford Killeen

1st Veronica O,Connor (32) 42 pts

2nd Elizabeth Kelleher (16) 39 pts (bk9)

bg Anne Moynihan Rudden (6.7) 30 gross

3rd Kay O’Connor (16) 39pts (bk6)

4th Susan Tong (14) 39 pts

5th Lora Beth Malloy (30) 38 pts

Next Sunday’s Competition will be sponsored by David Keating, Resident Golf Professional,Killarney Golf Club, Scotch Foursomes, Mahonys

At a special Reception in Killarney Golf Club on Sunday evening, Mairead Martin was awarded Honorary Life Membership following her Senior Cap for Ireland this year when she played in the home Internationals. The Reception was attended by her family, President Breeda Duggan, Lady Captain Amy, Captain Declan, Committee Members, and Club Members. Mairead began playing golf at the young age of 11 in 2011, with a handicap of 36,. and finished 2016 +1. She has played across Europe, from the Czech Republic, to Galway Bay, and from Norway to Ontario, Canada. She has a brilliant playing record both at National and International level and at Club level who her matches in the Senior Foursomes Killarney ladies all Ireland winning team 2014 and Killarney Ladies Senior Cup All Ireland winning Team 2017, and played by invitation in the Duke of York Trophy September,2017. Mairead is currently playing of +2. We wish her continued success in her Golfing Career.