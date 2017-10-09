Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Results:
Men’s Club: Sunday 8th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford (GOY), 1st Sean Spillane (16) 38 pts., 2nd Chris Irwin (18) 38 pts., 3rd Tommy King (17) 37 pts., Front 9: George Nash (13) 19 pts., Back 9: Pat Doody (7) 20 pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 6th & Sunday 8th October, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Carmel Kearney (6) 36 pts., 2nd Anne Woods (24) 35 pts., 3rd Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 34 pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 4th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke
Seniors: Thursday 5th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st John Moriarty (24) 21 pts., 2nd John Flynn (20) 19 pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Saturday 14th October, Master Classic Final – Stroke – GOY.
Sunday 15th October, 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheet.
Ladies Club: Friday 13th, 18 Holes V Par, Draw 10 am. Sunday 15th October Timesheet.
Wednesday Ladies: 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 12th October, Final Round of the Declan O’Donoghue Memorial Cup, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 8th October 2017
1st Padraig Harrington (10) 39 pts
2nd Eddie Moylan (16) 38 pts
3rd Shay Downes (7) 37 pts (B9 20)
Gross Ronan Cross 31 pts
4th Patrick O’Brien (13) 37 pts
5th Gerard Flaherty (10) 36 pts (B6 12)
6th Shane O’Connor (11) 36 pts
Senior Milie Costello (19) 34 pts
Back 9 John Maher (10) 21 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 14th October 2017 Men’s Past Captains/Presidents Day
Sunday 15th October 2017 Mens Masters Competition – Old Course
Sunday 15th October 2017 Men’s Singles Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 3rd October 2017 – Old Course CSS – 76
1st Judy McMahon (25) 34pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (20) 31pts
3rd Maeve Barrett (16) 29pts (Bk9 – 19pts)
Fixtures:
Sunday 15th October 2017 Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Tuesday 17th October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Sean Corcoran (12) 30pts 31-1
2nd Michael Joyce (24) 30pts 28+2
3rd Fin Broderick (17) 28pts
4th Denis Eggleston (26) 28pts
5th Joe Costello (22) 28pts 29-1
6th Oliver Kearns (20) 27pts 26+1
7th Tadhg O’Connor (19) 27pts
8th Brendan Brosnan (22) 27pts 28-1
Best Gross: Frank Dore 19pts
Vintage: Tim O’Malley (13) 27pts 25+2
S. Vintage: Michael O’Callaghan (22) 27pts 26+1
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th October 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Declan Lovett (13) 33pts 34-1
2nd Michael P Donegan (16) 31pts 30+1
3rd Michael Mulcaire (28) 30pts 31-1
4th Michael Jones (19) 30pts 31-1
5th Denis Quaid (20) 29pts 29
6th Eamon Kennelly (13) 29pts 24+5
7th Dan F. O’Brien (12) 29pts 28+1
8th Don Gorman (19) 28pts 26+2
Best Gross: Seamus Hanley 22pts
Vintage: Frank Whelan (20) 28pts 28
S. Vintage: Sean Walsh (19) 28pts 30-2
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th October 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 6th October 2017 – Old Course
1st Sighle Henigan (18) 18pts
2nd Marian Flannery (26) 15pts
Fixtures:
Friday 6th October 2017 Senior Ladies 9
Dooks
Mens Club – WINTER MEDAL – 7TH & 8TH October
1ST – JAMES MCINTYRE (11) 68 nett
2ND – KEVIN HARMON (14) 69 nett
Next Weekend Sun 15th October – Dodo Sheahan Beaufort Exchange Fourball – 8.30 – 11.00
Ladies Club
Audiology Medical Services Sunday 8th October 2017 CSS: 72
1st – Roisin Burke (30) = 38 pts
2nd – Mary Mc Gillycuddy (33) = 37 pts
3rd – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 36 pts
Cat A – Rosie Lane (16) = 36 pts
Cat B – Eleanor McCarthy (19) = 34 pts
Cat C – Caitriona Daly (36) = 34 pts
Tralee
Sunday 8th October Round 7 Fourball/Foursomes Final Oct 15th
Results:
1st: Adrian O’Gara (16) & Edward Morrison (13) 46 Points
2nd: Fergus Kelly (11) & Michael Galvin (18) 46 Points
3rd: Sean Carmody (17) & Danny Leen (5) 45 Points
4th: John Sexton (20) & Mike Maunsell (24) 44 Points
There were 31 Cards processed.
Fourball/Foursomes Series Results After 7 Rounds:
1st: Richard Rafferty (40 Master Classic points)
2nd: Gerard O’Sullivan (30 Master Classic Points)
3rd: Michael Leahy (20 Master Classic Points)
4th: Kieran Ruttledge (10 Master Classic Points)
Masterscoreboard has been updated as of Sunday 8th Oct.
Fixtures:
Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman. Club Singles.
Sat Oct 21st: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Oct 22nd: Club Singles
Sat Oct 28th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun Oct 29th: Captains Club Hamper
Ladies results
Wednesday 4th October 18 holes singles stableford
1st Gorretti O Connor (21) 38pts
2nd Mary Murphy (16) 30 pts
Sunday 8th October Master Classic 12 (O Donnells Mounthawk)
1st Vera Tierney (13) 41pts
2nd Margaret O Donoghue (32) 38pt
Best Gross : Mags Hayes 26pts
3rd Margaret Murphy (36) 36 pts
Sunday October 8th 9 holes Qualifier
1st Geraldine O Connor (19) 14pts
Fixtrues :
Wednesday 11th October Brice cup Stroke
Sunday October 15th Frank Stephenson hamper
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
On Sunday we had the 2017 Master Classic for the top 30 Golfers in the GOTY. It was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Brian O’Loughlin (14) 42 pts
2nd Pat Dillane (8) 39 pts
3rd John Joy (17) 39 pts
CSS 37pts
Donal Galvin won the competition for those who did not qualify for the Master Classic with 36pts.
Next Sunday is the first round of the Christmas Hampers which will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play in the Christmas Hampers Competitions.
Congrats to Bernard Dineen on winning the Singles Matchplay which is kindly sponsored by Dermot Dowling. Bernard defeated Michael O’Connor (A) 2 & 1 in the final.
On Saturday next we play Waterville in the first leg of the Intermediate Shield final in Ballyheigue.
Beaufort
Ladies Branch
6th/8th October – Stableford – Sponsored by Marian’s Hair Salon & Hair Studio
1st Noleen Mackessy (25) 32 pts
2nd Mary O’Shea (33) 25 pts
3rd Joan O’Sullivan (22) 21 pts
Fixtures
15th October – Swop Day with Dooks – Stableford
Thurs 5th October Open Seniors
Runner Up: Sean Mackessy
Winner: Brendan Bradley
Fri 6th October Open Fridays
Winner: Mike Gleeson (19)33pts.
Sun 9th October 18 hole Stableford White tees Sponsored by Quirke’s Quarries
Third: Kenneth West (17)34pts.
Second: Michael J O’Connor (9)35pts.
Winner: Humphrey Kerins (23)35pts.
Beaufort Golf Club fixtures
Tuesday 10th October
Seniors Outing to Dooks Golf Links 10.30am Thursday 12th October Open Seniors at Beaufort Golf Club 10am Friday 13th October Open Fridays contact Clubhouse at 064-6644440 Sunday 15th October Swop Day with Dooks Golf Links Stableford tees TBA
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Single Stableford.
Sponsor Paudie Kelleher.
1st. Aindriu O’Sullivan – (12) 39pts
2nd. Michael O’Leary – (18) 38 pts.
3rd. Conor Maye – (15) 38pts.
Winners of Club Fourball 2017
Gerald O’Dwyer (12) and Paul O’Connor (13)
Best of luck to Kenmare in Killorglin next Saturday in the Kingdom Shield.
Castleisland
Monday October 2nd – Seniors 12 Hole Singles
1st – Patsy Sweeney – 26 Pts
2nd – Cyril Quigley – 25 Pts
3rd – Mike Moloney – 21 Pts
Sunday October 8th – Dennehy Car Sales – GOY (Killorglin Exchange day)
1st – Kevin McNamara 40 Pts
2nd – Declan Murphy – 40 Pts
3rd – Patsy lane – 38 Pts
Section A – Mark Condon – 36 Pts
Section B – Tom McNiece – 38 Pts
Section c – Brendan Keehan – 37 Pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30
Sunday October 17th – 18 Hole Single Stableford & Monthly Medal Champions Play Off
Wednesday October 18th – Final mixed scramble of 2017 – Registration at 10.15 followed by lunch and presentation of prizes for mixed scramble and senior Matchplay at 3pm.
Sunday October 22nd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Final Qualifying day for Master classic) ShotGun Start at 9.30am – Presentation of all outstanding prizes at 2.30pm
Killarney
Results of Competition Sunday October 8th sponsored by Christy’s Stores, Singles Stableford Killeen
1st Veronica O,Connor (32) 42 pts
2nd Elizabeth Kelleher (16) 39 pts (bk9)
bg Anne Moynihan Rudden (6.7) 30 gross
3rd Kay O’Connor (16) 39pts (bk6)
4th Susan Tong (14) 39 pts
5th Lora Beth Malloy (30) 38 pts
Next Sunday’s Competition will be sponsored by David Keating, Resident Golf Professional,Killarney Golf Club, Scotch Foursomes, Mahonys
At a special Reception in Killarney Golf Club on Sunday evening, Mairead Martin was awarded Honorary Life Membership following her Senior Cap for Ireland this year when she played in the home Internationals. The Reception was attended by her family, President Breeda Duggan, Lady Captain Amy, Captain Declan, Committee Members, and Club Members. Mairead began playing golf at the young age of 11 in 2011, with a handicap of 36,. and finished 2016 +1. She has played across Europe, from the Czech Republic, to Galway Bay, and from Norway to Ontario, Canada. She has a brilliant playing record both at National and International level and at Club level who her matches in the Senior Foursomes Killarney ladies all Ireland winning team 2014 and Killarney Ladies Senior Cup All Ireland winning Team 2017, and played by invitation in the Duke of York Trophy September,2017. Mairead is currently playing of +2. We wish her continued success in her Golfing Career.