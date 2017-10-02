Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Results of competition Sunday 1st October sponsored by Liebherr (Ireland) ltd, Singles/stroke Mahonys
1st. Noreen O Callaghan (14). 69
2nd and Best Gross Corrina Griffin (10). 70
3rd. Grace Dennehy (29). 70
Gents Liebherr Killeen Single Stroke
1 Donnagh Moynihan (09) 70
2 Alan Macsweeney (07) 70
3 George Vass (04) 70
4 David O’Callaghan (05) 70
5 David O’Donoghue (03) 71
Cat.1 Ian Cronin (06) 72
Cat.2 Padraic O’Connell (10) 73
Cat.3 Jim Sheehan (14) 71
Cat.4 Sean O’Donoghue(S01) (20) 76
Standard Scratch 74
Kenmare
Ladies Results.
Kit McCarthy Trophy.
1st. Laura Hatton, Angela Cronin and Delia Long. – 43 pts
2nd. Collette Bradshaw, Grainne Crowley and Joanne Bhamvra – 41 pts
Men’s Results.
18 hole Singles.
1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) – 37pts.
2nd. Paul Sutton (12) – 36pts.
3rd. Conor McSwiney (8) – 35pts.
Castleisland
Monday September 25th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles
1st Mike O’ Connor 26 pts
2nd Cyril Quigley 25 pts
3rd John Slattery 24pts
Sunday October 1st – Joint Captains Charity Day
1st – Brendan Mullins – 37 pts
2nd – Michael Cunnane – 36 pts
3rd – William Galvin 36 pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Sunday October 8th – Killorglin Exchange Day – 18 Hole Stableford – GOY Tickets for Life Membership prize now on sale in Clubhouse and from Members
Castlegregory
Results:
Men’s Club: Sunday 1st October, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke, 1st Tom Moriarty (12) 67 Nett, 2nd Denis Kelly (9) 67 Nett, 3rd Michael Burrows (9) 68 Nett, Cat. A: Colin O’Sullivan (11) 71 Nett, Cat. B: Trevor Howell (16) 69 Nett, Cat. C: Stephen Hennessy (19) 74 Nett.
Ladies Club: Friday 29th September & Sunday 1st October, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Mary O’Shea, O’Shea’s GALA Shop/Texaco Service Station, Blennerville. 1st Carol Shanahan (21) 68 Nett, 2nd Joan Cantillon (26) 73 Nett, 3rd Marie McCarthy (17) 74 Nett.
Seniors: Thursday 28th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Spillane (16) 21 pts., 2nd Mike Spillane (14) 19 pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Sunday 8th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford (GOY). Timesheet.
Ladies Club: Friday 6th, 18 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am. Sunday 8th October Timesheet.
Wednesday Ladies: 4th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 5th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Waterville
18 Hole S/F sponsored by Noreen Ryan
1st M Corkery (23) 37pts
2nd J Sutton (19) 34pts
3rd P Gibson (10) 33pts
Hamper 18 Hole S/F Sponsored by Walsh’s Supervalu Caherciveen
1st P Gibson (10) 39pts
2nd L Cashman (28) 38pts
3rd J Sutton (19) 37pts
4th E Fitzpatrick (19) 35pts
Results: 1st October 2017
18 hole singles S/Ford
Sponsored by Brendan Mangan Construction
1st Jimmy Curran (28) 40pts
2nd Mike Gill (16) 37pts
3rd Con McCarthy (25) 37pts
F9 Tommy O’Sullivan (18) 18pts
B9 Daniel O’Mahony (10) 19pts
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Toz O’Mahony
1. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) 39pts
2. Seán Ruiséal (23) 38pts
3. Brian O’Connor (6) 37pts
October Competitions
08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion
15th Singles V/Par Sponsored by Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, An Daingean
22nd Singles S/Ford Club Sponsored
29th Singles S/Ford Christmas Hampers Sponsored by David O’Connor Catering
30th Gents Open Singles S/Ford
Mná
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Ostán Cheann Sibéal– cancelled
October Competitions
08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion
11th Singles Stroke / Medal/ GOY Sponsored by Barbara Carroll
18th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mad Hatters
25th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mary Murphy & Winnie O’Sullivan
30th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald.
Dooks
Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Branch
Tralee Exchange sponsored by O’Sullivan Bakery – Sunday 1st October 2017 – CSS 75
1st – Marguerita Mulcahy (19) = 34 pts
2nd – Catriona Daly (36) = 33 pts
3rd – Delia Foley (17) = 32 pts
Cat A – Maura Long (15) = 31 pts
Cat B – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 28 pts
Cat C – Margo Buckley (36) = 30 pts
Next Competition Sunday 8th October – Sponsored by Audiology Medical Services – 18h Singles Stableford.
Tralee
Results:
Saturday September 30th September Autumn Medal
1st: Edward Deniel (5) 72 Nett
2nd: Graham Spring (1) 74 Nett
3rd: Alan M O’Sullivan (7) 74 Nett
Best Gross: Anton O’Callaghan (3) 78 Gross
CSS 75
Results:
Sunday 1st October (Master Classic 15) sponsored by West end Bar
1st: Jim O’Donovan (8) 35 Points
2nd: Fergie Kelly (12 34 Points
3rd: Stephen Barter (17) 34 Points
4th: Dominic Foley (24) 33 Points
5th: Derek Bulman (20) 32 Points
6th: Brendan Long (12) 32 Points
Best Gross: Graham Spring 25 Points
18+ Handicap: John O’Connell (22) 31 Points
CSS: 33 Points
There were 111 Cards processed and 3 players beat Standard Scratch
Forward (Yellow) Tee Competition:
1st: Rory Kilgallen (33) 31 Points
There was 6 Cards processed
9 Hole Competition:
1st: Donal Sugrue (9) 22 Points
2nd: Liam Nolan (17) 17 Points
Fixtures:
Sat 07th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 08th Oct: Fourball Series Final Round 7 Sponsored by Sean Hussey Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman. Frank Stephenson’s hamper.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Frank Dore Sunday 1st October 2017 – Old Course
1st Thomas Heaphy (13) 35pts
2nd Con Mulvihill (13) 34pts
3rd Patrick O’Brien (14) 33pts
4th Barry O’Callaghan (5) 31pts
Best Gross Senan Carroll (1) 30pts
Fixtures:
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 8th October 2017
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 26th September 2017 – Cashen Course CSS – 36pts
1st Maria Lyons (23) 34pts (18/16)
2nd Angela Fahy (28) 34pts (19/15 -11)
3rd Susan Gilmore (9) 34pts (19/15 – 9)
4th Martha Woulfe (35) 34pts (19/15 – 8)
Ladies Winter League Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries Sunday 1st October 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Maria Lyons (23) 35 pts
2nd Bernie Daly (25) 33 pts
Best. Gross Susan Gilmore (9) 20 Gross pts
3rd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 32 pts
4th Anne Hill (19) 32 pts
5th Betty Doolan (26) 31 pts
6th Mary Horgan (19) 30 pts
Fr 9: Mary Whelan (31) 20 pts
Bk 9: Marie Kennelly (27) 15 pts
Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (23) 29 pts
9 Hole: Tina Curtin (35) 16 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 8th October 2017 Ladies Winter League Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course
Tuesday 10th October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st John Kinsella (14) 34pts
2nd Sean Corcoran (12) 30pts
3rd Michael Joyce (24) 30pts
4th Fin Broderick (17) 28pts
5th Joe Costello (22) 28pts
6th Denis Eggleston (26) 28pts
7th Oliver Kearns (20) 27pts
8th Tadhg O’Connor (19) 27pts
Best Gross: Frank Dore 19pts
Vintage: Tim O’Malley (13) 27pts
S. Vintage: Brendan Brosnan (22) 27pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th October 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 6th October 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Killorglin
Killorglin Golf Club Mens Results
Galvin/Murphy/Hooper/Dolan W’end 01/10/17
1st M O’Sullivan ( 10 ) 38 Pts
2nd J Foley ( 20 ) 38 Pts
3rd J Kennedy ( 5 ) 35 Pts
Gross R Kennedy ( 9 ) 85 Gross
Beaufort
Ladies Section
29th Sept & 1st October – Stableford – Sponsored by Mulvihill Pharmacy
1st Joan O’Sullivan (22) 25 pts
2nd Peggy O’Riordan (32) 22 pts
Fixtures
6th/8th October 2017 – Stableford Sponsored by Hair Studio & Marian’s Hair Salon
Thurs. 28th Sept Open Seniors
Winner: Sean Mackessy
Runner Up: John Doherty
Fri 29th Sept Open Fridays
Winner: Joseph O’Sullivan (11) 31pts.
Sunday 1st Oct 18 Hole Stableford
Sponsor; Pat & Joe Tangney, Construction.
Winner: Humphrey Kerins (23) 38pts.
Runner Up: Padraig Coffey (14) 36pts.
Beaufort Golf Club – Fixtures:
Thurs 5th Oct Open Seniors 10am
Fri 6th Oct Open Fridays
contact Clubhouse @ 064-6644440
Sun 8th Oct
18 hole stableford white tees
Sponsor: Quirke’s Quarries