Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Results of competition Sunday 1st October sponsored by Liebherr (Ireland) ltd, Singles/stroke Mahonys

1st. Noreen O Callaghan (14). 69

2nd and Best Gross Corrina Griffin (10). 70

3rd. Grace Dennehy (29). 70

Gents Liebherr Killeen Single Stroke

1 Donnagh Moynihan (09) 70

2 Alan Macsweeney (07) 70

3 George Vass (04) 70

4 David O’Callaghan (05) 70

5 David O’Donoghue (03) 71

Cat.1 Ian Cronin (06) 72

Cat.2 Padraic O’Connell (10) 73

Cat.3 Jim Sheehan (14) 71

Cat.4 Sean O’Donoghue(S01) (20) 76

Standard Scratch 74

Kenmare

Ladies Results.

Kit McCarthy Trophy.

1st. Laura Hatton, Angela Cronin and Delia Long. – 43 pts

2nd. Collette Bradshaw, Grainne Crowley and Joanne Bhamvra – 41 pts

Men’s Results.

18 hole Singles.

1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) – 37pts.

2nd. Paul Sutton (12) – 36pts.

3rd. Conor McSwiney (8) – 35pts.

Castleisland

Monday September 25th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles

1st Mike O’ Connor 26 pts

2nd Cyril Quigley 25 pts

3rd John Slattery 24pts

Sunday October 1st – Joint Captains Charity Day

1st – Brendan Mullins – 37 pts

2nd – Michael Cunnane – 36 pts

3rd – William Galvin 36 pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Sunday October 8th – Killorglin Exchange Day – 18 Hole Stableford – GOY Tickets for Life Membership prize now on sale in Clubhouse and from Members

Castlegregory

Results:

Men’s Club: Sunday 1st October, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke, 1st Tom Moriarty (12) 67 Nett, 2nd Denis Kelly (9) 67 Nett, 3rd Michael Burrows (9) 68 Nett, Cat. A: Colin O’Sullivan (11) 71 Nett, Cat. B: Trevor Howell (16) 69 Nett, Cat. C: Stephen Hennessy (19) 74 Nett.

Ladies Club: Friday 29th September & Sunday 1st October, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Mary O’Shea, O’Shea’s GALA Shop/Texaco Service Station, Blennerville. 1st Carol Shanahan (21) 68 Nett, 2nd Joan Cantillon (26) 73 Nett, 3rd Marie McCarthy (17) 74 Nett.

Seniors: Thursday 28th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Spillane (16) 21 pts., 2nd Mike Spillane (14) 19 pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 8th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford (GOY). Timesheet.

Ladies Club: Friday 6th, 18 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am. Sunday 8th October Timesheet.

Wednesday Ladies: 4th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 5th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Waterville

18 Hole S/F sponsored by Noreen Ryan

1st M Corkery (23) 37pts

2nd J Sutton (19) 34pts

3rd P Gibson (10) 33pts

Hamper 18 Hole S/F Sponsored by Walsh’s Supervalu Caherciveen

1st P Gibson (10) 39pts

2nd L Cashman (28) 38pts

3rd J Sutton (19) 37pts

4th E Fitzpatrick (19) 35pts

Results: 1st October 2017

18 hole singles S/Ford

Sponsored by Brendan Mangan Construction

1st Jimmy Curran (28) 40pts

2nd Mike Gill (16) 37pts

3rd Con McCarthy (25) 37pts

F9 Tommy O’Sullivan (18) 18pts

B9 Daniel O’Mahony (10) 19pts

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Toz O’Mahony

1. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) 39pts

2. Seán Ruiséal (23) 38pts

3. Brian O’Connor (6) 37pts

October Competitions

08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion

15th Singles V/Par Sponsored by Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, An Daingean

22nd Singles S/Ford Club Sponsored

29th Singles S/Ford Christmas Hampers Sponsored by David O’Connor Catering

30th Gents Open Singles S/Ford

Mná

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Ostán Cheann Sibéal– cancelled

October Competitions

08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion

11th Singles Stroke / Medal/ GOY Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

18th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mad Hatters

25th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mary Murphy & Winnie O’Sullivan

30th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald.

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Branch

Tralee Exchange sponsored by O’Sullivan Bakery – Sunday 1st October 2017 – CSS 75

1st – Marguerita Mulcahy (19) = 34 pts

2nd – Catriona Daly (36) = 33 pts

3rd – Delia Foley (17) = 32 pts

Cat A – Maura Long (15) = 31 pts

Cat B – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 28 pts

Cat C – Margo Buckley (36) = 30 pts

Next Competition Sunday 8th October – Sponsored by Audiology Medical Services – 18h Singles Stableford.

Tralee

Results:

Saturday September 30th September Autumn Medal

1st: Edward Deniel (5) 72 Nett

2nd: Graham Spring (1) 74 Nett

3rd: Alan M O’Sullivan (7) 74 Nett

Best Gross: Anton O’Callaghan (3) 78 Gross

CSS 75

Results:

Sunday 1st October (Master Classic 15) sponsored by West end Bar

1st: Jim O’Donovan (8) 35 Points

2nd: Fergie Kelly (12 34 Points

3rd: Stephen Barter (17) 34 Points

4th: Dominic Foley (24) 33 Points

5th: Derek Bulman (20) 32 Points

6th: Brendan Long (12) 32 Points

Best Gross: Graham Spring 25 Points

18+ Handicap: John O’Connell (22) 31 Points

CSS: 33 Points

There were 111 Cards processed and 3 players beat Standard Scratch

Forward (Yellow) Tee Competition:

1st: Rory Kilgallen (33) 31 Points

There was 6 Cards processed

9 Hole Competition:

1st: Donal Sugrue (9) 22 Points

2nd: Liam Nolan (17) 17 Points

Fixtures:

Sat 07th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 08th Oct: Fourball Series Final Round 7 Sponsored by Sean Hussey Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman. Frank Stephenson’s hamper.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Frank Dore Sunday 1st October 2017 – Old Course

1st Thomas Heaphy (13) 35pts

2nd Con Mulvihill (13) 34pts

3rd Patrick O’Brien (14) 33pts

4th Barry O’Callaghan (5) 31pts

Best Gross Senan Carroll (1) 30pts

Fixtures:

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day Sunday 8th October 2017

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 26th September 2017 – Cashen Course CSS – 36pts

1st Maria Lyons (23) 34pts (18/16)

2nd Angela Fahy (28) 34pts (19/15 -11)

3rd Susan Gilmore (9) 34pts (19/15 – 9)

4th Martha Woulfe (35) 34pts (19/15 – 8)

Ladies Winter League Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries Sunday 1st October 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Maria Lyons (23) 35 pts

2nd Bernie Daly (25) 33 pts

Best. Gross Susan Gilmore (9) 20 Gross pts

3rd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 32 pts

4th Anne Hill (19) 32 pts

5th Betty Doolan (26) 31 pts

6th Mary Horgan (19) 30 pts

Fr 9: Mary Whelan (31) 20 pts

Bk 9: Marie Kennelly (27) 15 pts

Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (23) 29 pts

9 Hole: Tina Curtin (35) 16 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 8th October 2017 Ladies Winter League Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course

Tuesday 10th October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st John Kinsella (14) 34pts

2nd Sean Corcoran (12) 30pts

3rd Michael Joyce (24) 30pts

4th Fin Broderick (17) 28pts

5th Joe Costello (22) 28pts

6th Denis Eggleston (26) 28pts

7th Oliver Kearns (20) 27pts

8th Tadhg O’Connor (19) 27pts

Best Gross: Frank Dore 19pts

Vintage: Tim O’Malley (13) 27pts

S. Vintage: Brendan Brosnan (22) 27pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th October 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 6th October 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Killorglin

Killorglin Golf Club Mens Results

Galvin/Murphy/Hooper/Dolan W’end 01/10/17

1st M O’Sullivan ( 10 ) 38 Pts

2nd J Foley ( 20 ) 38 Pts

3rd J Kennedy ( 5 ) 35 Pts

Gross R Kennedy ( 9 ) 85 Gross

Beaufort

Ladies Section

29th Sept & 1st October – Stableford – Sponsored by Mulvihill Pharmacy

1st Joan O’Sullivan (22) 25 pts

2nd Peggy O’Riordan (32) 22 pts

Fixtures

6th/8th October 2017 – Stableford Sponsored by Hair Studio & Marian’s Hair Salon

Thurs. 28th Sept Open Seniors

Winner: Sean Mackessy

Runner Up: John Doherty

Fri 29th Sept Open Fridays

Winner: Joseph O’Sullivan (11) 31pts.

Sunday 1st Oct 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsor; Pat & Joe Tangney, Construction.

Winner: Humphrey Kerins (23) 38pts.

Runner Up: Padraig Coffey (14) 36pts.

__________________________________________________

Beaufort Golf Club – Fixtures:

Thurs 5th Oct Open Seniors 10am

Fri 6th Oct Open Fridays

contact Clubhouse @ 064-6644440

Sun 8th Oct

18 hole stableford white tees

Sponsor: Quirke’s Quarries