Kerry Golf News & Results

Fred Daly Plate Final

At a wet Macroom Dooks claimed their first ever Junior pennant by beating Bandon by 3 matches to 2. Although Bandon won both of the top matches decisively when Ronan Hoey (5/4) and Mark Tobin (6/5) were too strong for Darragh Blennerhassett and Jack McGillycuddy respectively, in the end, strength in depth won the day for Dooks. Clear wins in the last three matches (in the Plate the lower handicaps play last), carried the day for the Kerry club, with Padraig Maher (5/4), Daniel McGillycuddy (4/3) and Conor Hickey (6/5) overcoming Ger Cummins, Cillian Power and Jack O’Donoghue, to the delight of the sizeable group of spectators from Kerry present for the event.

Killarney

Competition Results

Course: Mahony’s Point (Blues) (GOY)

Date: 24th September 2017

1st Sean Moynihan (6) 43pts

2nd Ian Prendergast (11) 40pts

3rd Con O’Connor (21) 39pts

4th Michael Howard (16) 39pts

5th John O’Shea (10) 38pts

Cat 1

Mark Tuite (5) 37pts

Cat 2

Colm Cagney (11) 38pts

Cat 3

Gerard Quinlan (15) 37pts

Cat 4

Jim Morris (18) 36pts

CSS 36pts

Full Results

Upcoming Competitions

Competition: Single Stableford (White Markers) (Final GOY)

Course: Killeen

Date: 01/10/2017

(BRS opens 27/09/2017 at 19:00)

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

GOTY – 18 Hole Stroke Sept. 23rd./24th.

1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) Nett 69

2nd. Gerald O’Dwyer (12) Nett 70

3rd. Dave Burke (10) Nett 71

Ladies Results.

O’Brien/Corkery Cup

1st. Marie Kissane Nett 73

2nd. Angela Cronin Nett 74

3rd. Deila Long Nett 80

Waterville

Results: 24th September 2017

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Sive Mineral Waters

1st Micheal Flaherty(24) 41 Pts.

2nd Che Flaherty (5) 39 Pts.

3rd Martin Kelly (21) 38 Pts.

Next Sunday: 18 Hole Singles Stroke Sponsored by Brendan Mangan Construction

Castleisland

Monday September 18th- Senior 12 Hole Singles

1st John Raggett 28 pts

2nd Paul Geaney 28pts

3rd Domhnall De Barra 27pts

Mixed scramble final outing of 2017 next Wednesday 27th September.

Sunday September 24th- River Island Hotel Castleisland, September Medal GOY.

1st Niall Gilroy (10) 40pts

2nd Maurice Riordan (13) 40pts

3rd Kevin McNamara (16) 40pts

Division 1

Denis O’ Sullivan (6) 39pts

Division 2

Patsy Sweeney (18) 38pts

Division 3

Kevin Kerins (21) 39pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole Open every Monday 10.30-11.30am.

Sunday October 1st Captains Charity Day.

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford / Ashe Cup Sponsored by T & J Ashe, Dingle

1. Patrick O’Connor (11) 45pts

2. Kenny Murphy (12) 42pts

3. Paddy Duggan (22) 41pts

October Competitions

01st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Toz O’Mahony

08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion

15th Singles V/Par Sponsored by Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, An Daingean

22nd Singles S/Ford Club Sponsored

29th Singles S/Ford Christmas Hampers Sponsored by David O’Connor Catering

30th Gents Open Singles S/Ford

Mná

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by SuperValu

1. Eleanor Curran (11) 73net

2. Barbara Carroll (15) 79net

October Competitions

4th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Curtain Call

08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion

11th Singles Stroke / Medal/ GOY Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

18th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mad Hatters

25th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mary Murphy & Winnie O’Sullivan

30th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald.

Castlegregory

Results:

Captains (Geraldine Flynn & Tommy King) Charity Weekend in Aid of Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, Kerry Hospice Foundation & Recovery Haven Kerry, Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th September. Team of 3 Event (2 score to count). 1st Tom Moriarty (12), Tina Moriarty (19) & Kathleen Hennessy (19) 87 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor, Adare (16), Merlyn O’Connor (20) & Mike Spillane (16) 85 pts., 3rd Ian O’Donnell (19), Conor Lyons (21) & Brian Stockwell (16) 84 pts.

Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction Kindly Sponsored by Joan Cantillon. 1st Mike Keane, Edel Randles, Sandra Nyhan & Pat Doody 94 pts., 2nd Tom Moriarty, Tina Moriarty, Kathleen Hennessy & Joan Cantillon 86 pts., 3rd Emma Morrissey, Mike Casey, Finnuala Mann & Billy Morrissey 85 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 21st September, 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Mike Spillane (16) 18 pts.

Fixtures:

Men’s Club: Sunday 1st October, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. Timesheet.

Ladies Club: Friday 29th September, 18 Hole Stroke (last GOY competition). Draw 10 am. Sunday 1st October Timesheet.

Wednesday Ladies: 27th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 28st September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Tralee

Mens results

Sunday 24th September MC14 sponsored by John Carroll CC,s Dry Cleaners

1st: Nial Sheehy (16) 41 Points

2nd: Eamon O’Sullivan (7) 40 Points

3rd: John Keane Jnr (11) 39 Points

4th: David Hennebery (5) 39 Points

5th: Pat Stack (8) 39 Points

6th: Brian Lennon (13) 39 Points

Best Gross: Donie O’Keefe 32 Points

18+ Handicap: Gene Kelly (20) 36 Points

CSS: 36 Points

There were 116 Cards processed and 16 players beat Standard Scratch.

Congratulations to James O’Halloran who had a ‘Hole In One’ on the 13th. An 8 iron and spun it back as only James can !.

9 Hole Competition:

1st: Ger O’Connor (12) 20 Points

2nd: Adrian O’Gara (9) 19 Points

3rd: Michael Coote (2) 19 Points

!6 cards were processed.

In the Green Tee Competition Rory Kilgallen had 32 Points

Fixtures:

Sat 30th Sept.: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Exchange Day Dooks. Sponsored by West End Bar Sat 07th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Fourball Series Round 7 Sponsored by Sean Hussey Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman & Frank Stephenson’s hamper.

Ladies results

Sunday 24th September MC11 18 holes singles stableford

1st Mary Sheehy (3) 37pts

2nd Geraldine Reen (26) 36pts

Best Gross Margaret Hayes

3rd Laura Rafferty (20) 35pts

Sunday 24th 9 hole Qualifying competition (Fron 9)

1st Kathleen O loughlin (18) 12 pts

Fixtures : Wednesday September 27th Brice cup stroke

Sunday 1st October (Exchange with Dooks) MC8 sponsored by An riocht Stonecraft

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 18th – Sunday 24th September 2017

Mens Competitions:

L.A. Racing Cup Men’s Singles Competition Sunday 17th September 2017

– Old Course CSS

1st Maurice McEllistrim (12) 40 pts

2nd Bryan Hickey (6) 39 pts (B9 21)

3rd John J Galvin (13) 39 pts (B9 20)

Gross Senan Carroll 37 pts

4th Brendan Kennelly (11) 39 pts (B9 19)

5th Jerry Kiely (13) 39 pts (B9 18)

6th Jack C Buckley (11) 39 pts (B9 17)

Senior Frank Dore (8) 38 pts (B9 21)

Back 9 Denis Holly (22) 22 pts

Member Guest Tournament Thursday & Friday 21st & 22nd September 2017 – Old Course and Cashen Course

1st Overall Trevor McGill, James McCormick & Noel Lynch 165pts

2nd Overall Leo Horey, John Willmoth & Ger Condon 161pts

3rd Overall Rich Meehan, Mike Meehan & Michael Farrell 159pts

Day 1 – Old Course – Thursday 21st September 2017

Michael Berube Jr, Chris Dempsey & Tom Joe O’Mahony 79pts

Day 1 – Cashen Course – Thursday 21st September 2017

Bill Roddy, David Rush & Henry Sheahan 81pts

Day 2 – Old Course – Friday 22nd September 2017

Alan Bradley, Steve Murphy & Gerry Murray 79pts

Day 2 – Cashen Course – Friday 22nd September 2017

Billy O’Mahony, Graeme Weaver & Nicky Cotter 87pts

Sean Walsh Memorial Competition Sunday 24th September 2017 Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course

1st Eoin O’Connor (1) 41pts

2nd Michael Jones (20) 40pts (23 B-9)

3rd Leo Allman (22) 40pts

Gross Senan Carroll 35 Gross

4th Denis Holly (22) 39pts

5th Berkie Brown (20) 39pts (22 B-9)

6th John Eggleston (9) 39pts (20 B-9)

Seniors Michael Sugrue (20) 37pts

Back 9 Ronan Cross 23 pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Frank Dore Sunday 1st October 2017 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 19th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Pierse (32) 38 pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (22) 34 pts (Bk. 9 -14)

3rd Josette O’ Donnell (14) 34 pts

4th Margaret Scannell (26) 34 pts

Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition Sponsored Sunday 24th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Betty Doolan (27) 38 pts

2nd Anne Marie Carroll ( 13) 36 pts ( Bk 9 – 17 )

3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 36 pts

4th Lady Captain Josette O Donnell (14) 35 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 1st October 2017 Ladies Winter League Day 2 Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course

Tuesday 3rd October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Killorglin

Enclosed are results of Killorglin Golf Club Mens Competition on 24/09/2017

1st :: Jamie O’Sullivan 42 pts

2nd:: Mark O’Sullivan 40 pts.

3rd :: Tom Finnerty 39 pts

Gross :: John McCarthy 74 gross

4th :: Robbie kennedy 37 pts

Senior :: Jimmy Foley 35 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

On Sunday we had an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Alan O’Sullivan Bathrooms 4U

1st Francis Darcy (11) 42 pts

2nd Jimmy Sullivan (14) 40 pts

3rd Enda O’Halloran (9) 39 pts

CSS 37pts

Congrats to Enda O’Halloran on winning Golfer of the Year.

The top 30 in the GOTY who have qualified for the Master Classic on October 8th are as follows:

1 O’Halloran, Enda 165

2 Sullivan, Jimmy 111

3 O’Regan, Denis 99

4 Hayes, Tommy 94

5 Kennedy, Anthony 92

6 Donegan (A), John 88

7 Mc Cann, Declan 83

8 Dillane, Pat 82

9 O’Loughlin, Brian 81

10 Gilbride, Noel 75

11 O’Connor, Joseph 73

12 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71

13 Stack, Eamon 68

14 O’Connor, Terry 66

15 Bunyan, Patrick 59

15 Carroll, Colum 59

17 Joy, John 58

17 O’Donovan, Frank 58

19 McElligott, Maurice 54

20 Dineen, Padraig 51

21 Hehir, Michael 49

21 Harty (C), Brendan 49

21 Darcy, Francis 49

24 McEllistrim, Jim 47

25 O’Connor, Paul 46

26 Mc Elligott, J J 42

26 O’Connor, Dan 42

28 O’Sullivan, James 37

28 Fitzgibbon, Ger 37

28 Mc Grath, Brian 37

Timesheets will open for the Master Classic on Oct 8th on Sat Sept 30th at 9am and also the for competition for those who did not qualify for the Master Classic.

Next Sunday is an 18 Scotch Foursomes competition sponsored by Jim O’Sullivan Acorn Life. Timesheet available online

Next Saturday we play Castlegregory in the final of the Nines of Kerry in Parknasilla.

Dooks

Mens Club

HEALY CROWLEY AHERN SINGLES SAT23rd & SUN24th

Winner John Noonan(13) 42 Pts

2nd Kieran Foley(13) 40 Pts

3rd Frank OConnor (13) 39Pts

4th Jimmy Oshea(15) 38Pts

Best Gross Michea Shaughnessy(5) 38 Pts

5th Jack McGillycuddy(7) 37 Pts

6th James Mclntyre(11) 37 Pts

Over 65 John Hannah(20) 34 Pts

Front 9 Patrick ONeill(14) 21 Pts

Back 9 Marc Dourieu(21) 21 Pts

CSS – Saturday=74, Sunday = 71

Ladies Club O’Shea Veterinary Stableford

24th September 2017 – CSS 74

1st – Betty Griffin (24) = 40 pts

2nd – Kathryn Shaw (33) = 39 pts

3rd – Jenny Pigott (17) = 37 pts

Cat A – Caroline Breen (16) = 31 pts

Cat B – Catherine Spain (23) = 34 pts

Cat C – Nuala Curran (30) = 33 pts

Beaufort

Fixtures:

Thurs 28-09-17 10am Open Seniors

Friday 29-09-17 Open Fridays, contact Clubhouse @ 064-6644440 Sunday 1-10-17 18 hole Stableford, Yellow tees

Sponsor: Pat & Joe Tangney Construction

_____________________________________________________________________

Beaufort Golf Club Results:

Thurs 14-09-17 Open Seniors

Winner: James Doyle

Runner Up: Hans Brunner

Open Friday 15-09-17

Winner:Michael McCarron (12)40 points

Sat/Sun 16/17 Sept. 18 hole stableford

Sponsor M D O’Shea, Killarney

Winner: Tim Hartnett (13) 34 points

Runner Up:Michael J O’Connor (9) 34 points

Third: Gabhan O’Loughlin (13) 34 points

Tue 19-09-17 South Munster Seniors

Div. A. John Buckley (12) Douglas 38pts.

Div B. Billy Morgan (19) Cahir Park 39pts.

Div C. John C O’Riordan (23) Muskerry 33pts.

Thurs 21-09-17 Open Seniors

Winner: Edwin Spence

Runner Up:Tom O’Leary

Fri 22-09-17 Open Fridays

Winner: Declan Condon (13) 36 points

24-09-17 V. Par.

Sponsor: CRL Oil

1st Shane O’Sullivan (9)3 up

2nd Ted Broderick (15)2 up

3rd Denis J O’Connor (14)1 up

(Ladies Branch)

23rd/24th September 2017 – Stableford – Sponsored by Peggy O’Riordan

1st Catherine Murphy (22) 34 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 26 pts

Fixtures

29thSept/1st October – Stableford – sponsored by Mulvihills Pharmacy