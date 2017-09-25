Kerry Golf News & Results

Fred Daly Plate Final
At a wet Macroom Dooks claimed their first ever Junior pennant by beating Bandon by 3 matches to 2. Although Bandon won both of the top matches decisively when Ronan Hoey (5/4) and Mark Tobin (6/5) were too strong for Darragh Blennerhassett and Jack McGillycuddy respectively, in the end, strength in depth won the day for Dooks. Clear wins in the last three matches (in the Plate the lower handicaps play last), carried the day for the Kerry club, with Padraig Maher (5/4), Daniel McGillycuddy (4/3) and Conor Hickey (6/5) overcoming Ger Cummins, Cillian Power and Jack O’Donoghue, to the delight of the sizeable group of spectators from Kerry present for the event.
Killarney
Competition Results
Course: Mahony’s Point (Blues) (GOY)
Date: 24th September 2017
1st Sean Moynihan (6) 43pts
2nd Ian Prendergast (11) 40pts
3rd Con O’Connor (21) 39pts
4th Michael Howard (16) 39pts
5th John O’Shea (10) 38pts
Cat 1
Mark Tuite (5) 37pts
Cat 2
Colm Cagney (11) 38pts
Cat 3
Gerard Quinlan (15) 37pts
Cat 4
Jim Morris (18) 36pts
CSS 36pts
Full Results
Upcoming Competitions
Competition: Single Stableford (White Markers) (Final GOY)
Course: Killeen
Date: 01/10/2017
(BRS opens 27/09/2017 at 19:00)
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
GOTY – 18 Hole Stroke Sept. 23rd./24th.
1st. Padraig O’Shea (10) Nett 69
2nd. Gerald O’Dwyer (12) Nett 70
3rd. Dave Burke (10) Nett 71
Ladies Results.
O’Brien/Corkery Cup
1st. Marie Kissane Nett 73
2nd. Angela Cronin Nett 74
3rd. Deila Long Nett 80
Waterville
Results: 24th September 2017
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Sive Mineral Waters
1st Micheal Flaherty(24) 41 Pts.
2nd Che Flaherty (5) 39 Pts.
3rd Martin Kelly (21) 38 Pts.
Next Sunday: 18 Hole Singles Stroke Sponsored by Brendan Mangan Construction
Castleisland
Monday September 18th- Senior 12 Hole Singles
1st John Raggett 28 pts
2nd Paul Geaney 28pts
3rd Domhnall De Barra 27pts
Mixed scramble final outing of 2017 next Wednesday 27th September.
Sunday September 24th- River Island Hotel Castleisland, September Medal GOY.
1st Niall Gilroy (10) 40pts
2nd Maurice Riordan (13) 40pts
3rd Kevin McNamara (16) 40pts
Division 1
Denis O’ Sullivan (6) 39pts
Division 2
Patsy Sweeney (18) 38pts
Division 3
Kevin Kerins (21) 39pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole Open every Monday 10.30-11.30am.
Sunday October 1st Captains Charity Day.
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford / Ashe Cup Sponsored by T & J Ashe, Dingle
1. Patrick O’Connor (11) 45pts
2. Kenny Murphy (12) 42pts
3. Paddy Duggan (22) 41pts
October Competitions
01st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Toz O’Mahony
08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion
15th Singles V/Par Sponsored by Ó Catháin Iasc Teo, An Daingean
22nd Singles S/Ford Club Sponsored
29th Singles S/Ford Christmas Hampers Sponsored by David O’Connor Catering
30th Gents Open Singles S/Ford
Mná
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by SuperValu
1. Eleanor Curran (11) 73net
2. Barbara Carroll (15) 79net
October Competitions
4th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Curtain Call
08th 4 Person Team (any mix) Exchange with Ballybunion
11th Singles Stroke / Medal/ GOY Sponsored by Barbara Carroll
18th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mad Hatters
25th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Mary Murphy & Winnie O’Sullivan
30th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald.
Castlegregory
Results:
Captains (Geraldine Flynn & Tommy King) Charity Weekend in Aid of Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, Kerry Hospice Foundation & Recovery Haven Kerry, Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th September. Team of 3 Event (2 score to count). 1st Tom Moriarty (12), Tina Moriarty (19) & Kathleen Hennessy (19) 87 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor, Adare (16), Merlyn O’Connor (20) & Mike Spillane (16) 85 pts., 3rd Ian O’Donnell (19), Conor Lyons (21) & Brian Stockwell (16) 84 pts.
Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction Kindly Sponsored by Joan Cantillon. 1st Mike Keane, Edel Randles, Sandra Nyhan & Pat Doody 94 pts., 2nd Tom Moriarty, Tina Moriarty, Kathleen Hennessy & Joan Cantillon 86 pts., 3rd Emma Morrissey, Mike Casey, Finnuala Mann & Billy Morrissey 85 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 21st September, 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Mike Spillane (16) 18 pts.
Fixtures:
Men’s Club: Sunday 1st October, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. Timesheet.
Ladies Club: Friday 29th September, 18 Hole Stroke (last GOY competition). Draw 10 am. Sunday 1st October Timesheet.
Wednesday Ladies: 27th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 28st September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Tralee
Mens results
Sunday 24th September MC14 sponsored by John Carroll CC,s Dry Cleaners
1st: Nial Sheehy (16) 41 Points
2nd: Eamon O’Sullivan (7) 40 Points
3rd: John Keane Jnr (11) 39 Points
4th: David Hennebery (5) 39 Points
5th: Pat Stack (8) 39 Points
6th: Brian Lennon (13) 39 Points
Best Gross: Donie O’Keefe 32 Points
18+ Handicap: Gene Kelly (20) 36 Points
CSS: 36 Points
There were 116 Cards processed and 16 players beat Standard Scratch.
Congratulations to James O’Halloran who had a ‘Hole In One’ on the 13th. An 8 iron and spun it back as only James can !.
9 Hole Competition:
1st: Ger O’Connor (12) 20 Points
2nd: Adrian O’Gara (9) 19 Points
3rd: Michael Coote (2) 19 Points
!6 cards were processed.
In the Green Tee Competition Rory Kilgallen had 32 Points
Fixtures:
Sat 30th Sept.: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Exchange Day Dooks. Sponsored by West End Bar Sat 07th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Fourball Series Round 7 Sponsored by Sean Hussey Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman & Frank Stephenson’s hamper.
Ladies results
Sunday 24th September MC11 18 holes singles stableford
1st Mary Sheehy (3) 37pts
2nd Geraldine Reen (26) 36pts
Best Gross Margaret Hayes
3rd Laura Rafferty (20) 35pts
Sunday 24th 9 hole Qualifying competition (Fron 9)
1st Kathleen O loughlin (18) 12 pts
Fixtures : Wednesday September 27th Brice cup stroke
Sunday 1st October (Exchange with Dooks) MC8 sponsored by An riocht Stonecraft
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 18th – Sunday 24th September 2017
Mens Competitions:
L.A. Racing Cup Men’s Singles Competition Sunday 17th September 2017
– Old Course CSS
1st Maurice McEllistrim (12) 40 pts
2nd Bryan Hickey (6) 39 pts (B9 21)
3rd John J Galvin (13) 39 pts (B9 20)
Gross Senan Carroll 37 pts
4th Brendan Kennelly (11) 39 pts (B9 19)
5th Jerry Kiely (13) 39 pts (B9 18)
6th Jack C Buckley (11) 39 pts (B9 17)
Senior Frank Dore (8) 38 pts (B9 21)
Back 9 Denis Holly (22) 22 pts
Member Guest Tournament Thursday & Friday 21st & 22nd September 2017 – Old Course and Cashen Course
1st Overall Trevor McGill, James McCormick & Noel Lynch 165pts
2nd Overall Leo Horey, John Willmoth & Ger Condon 161pts
3rd Overall Rich Meehan, Mike Meehan & Michael Farrell 159pts
Day 1 – Old Course – Thursday 21st September 2017
Michael Berube Jr, Chris Dempsey & Tom Joe O’Mahony 79pts
Day 1 – Cashen Course – Thursday 21st September 2017
Bill Roddy, David Rush & Henry Sheahan 81pts
Day 2 – Old Course – Friday 22nd September 2017
Alan Bradley, Steve Murphy & Gerry Murray 79pts
Day 2 – Cashen Course – Friday 22nd September 2017
Billy O’Mahony, Graeme Weaver & Nicky Cotter 87pts
Sean Walsh Memorial Competition Sunday 24th September 2017 Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course
1st Eoin O’Connor (1) 41pts
2nd Michael Jones (20) 40pts (23 B-9)
3rd Leo Allman (22) 40pts
Gross Senan Carroll 35 Gross
4th Denis Holly (22) 39pts
5th Berkie Brown (20) 39pts (22 B-9)
6th John Eggleston (9) 39pts (20 B-9)
Seniors Michael Sugrue (20) 37pts
Back 9 Ronan Cross 23 pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Frank Dore Sunday 1st October 2017 – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 19th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Pierse (32) 38 pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (22) 34 pts (Bk. 9 -14)
3rd Josette O’ Donnell (14) 34 pts
4th Margaret Scannell (26) 34 pts
Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition Sponsored Sunday 24th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Betty Doolan (27) 38 pts
2nd Anne Marie Carroll ( 13) 36 pts ( Bk 9 – 17 )
3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 36 pts
4th Lady Captain Josette O Donnell (14) 35 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 1st October 2017 Ladies Winter League Day 2 Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course
Tuesday 3rd October 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Killorglin
Enclosed are results of Killorglin Golf Club Mens Competition on 24/09/2017
1st :: Jamie O’Sullivan 42 pts
2nd:: Mark O’Sullivan 40 pts.
3rd :: Tom Finnerty 39 pts
Gross :: John McCarthy 74 gross
4th :: Robbie kennedy 37 pts
Senior :: Jimmy Foley 35 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
On Sunday we had an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Alan O’Sullivan Bathrooms 4U
1st Francis Darcy (11) 42 pts
2nd Jimmy Sullivan (14) 40 pts
3rd Enda O’Halloran (9) 39 pts
CSS 37pts
Congrats to Enda O’Halloran on winning Golfer of the Year.
The top 30 in the GOTY who have qualified for the Master Classic on October 8th are as follows:
1 O’Halloran, Enda 165
2 Sullivan, Jimmy 111
3 O’Regan, Denis 99
4 Hayes, Tommy 94
5 Kennedy, Anthony 92
6 Donegan (A), John 88
7 Mc Cann, Declan 83
8 Dillane, Pat 82
9 O’Loughlin, Brian 81
10 Gilbride, Noel 75
11 O’Connor, Joseph 73
12 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71
13 Stack, Eamon 68
14 O’Connor, Terry 66
15 Bunyan, Patrick 59
15 Carroll, Colum 59
17 Joy, John 58
17 O’Donovan, Frank 58
19 McElligott, Maurice 54
20 Dineen, Padraig 51
21 Hehir, Michael 49
21 Harty (C), Brendan 49
21 Darcy, Francis 49
24 McEllistrim, Jim 47
25 O’Connor, Paul 46
26 Mc Elligott, J J 42
26 O’Connor, Dan 42
28 O’Sullivan, James 37
28 Fitzgibbon, Ger 37
28 Mc Grath, Brian 37
Timesheets will open for the Master Classic on Oct 8th on Sat Sept 30th at 9am and also the for competition for those who did not qualify for the Master Classic.
Next Sunday is an 18 Scotch Foursomes competition sponsored by Jim O’Sullivan Acorn Life. Timesheet available online
Next Saturday we play Castlegregory in the final of the Nines of Kerry in Parknasilla.
Dooks
Mens Club
HEALY CROWLEY AHERN SINGLES SAT23rd & SUN24th
Winner John Noonan(13) 42 Pts
2nd Kieran Foley(13) 40 Pts
3rd Frank OConnor (13) 39Pts
4th Jimmy Oshea(15) 38Pts
Best Gross Michea Shaughnessy(5) 38 Pts
5th Jack McGillycuddy(7) 37 Pts
6th James Mclntyre(11) 37 Pts
Over 65 John Hannah(20) 34 Pts
Front 9 Patrick ONeill(14) 21 Pts
Back 9 Marc Dourieu(21) 21 Pts
CSS – Saturday=74, Sunday = 71
Ladies Club O’Shea Veterinary Stableford
24th September 2017 – CSS 74
1st – Betty Griffin (24) = 40 pts
2nd – Kathryn Shaw (33) = 39 pts
3rd – Jenny Pigott (17) = 37 pts
Cat A – Caroline Breen (16) = 31 pts
Cat B – Catherine Spain (23) = 34 pts
Cat C – Nuala Curran (30) = 33 pts
Beaufort
Fixtures:
Thurs 28-09-17 10am Open Seniors
Friday 29-09-17 Open Fridays, contact Clubhouse @ 064-6644440 Sunday 1-10-17 18 hole Stableford, Yellow tees
Sponsor: Pat & Joe Tangney Construction
_____________________________________________________________________
Beaufort Golf Club Results:
Thurs 14-09-17 Open Seniors
Winner: James Doyle
Runner Up: Hans Brunner
Open Friday 15-09-17
Winner:Michael McCarron (12)40 points
Sat/Sun 16/17 Sept. 18 hole stableford
Sponsor M D O’Shea, Killarney
Winner: Tim Hartnett (13) 34 points
Runner Up:Michael J O’Connor (9) 34 points
Third: Gabhan O’Loughlin (13) 34 points
Tue 19-09-17 South Munster Seniors
Div. A. John Buckley (12) Douglas 38pts.
Div B. Billy Morgan (19) Cahir Park 39pts.
Div C. John C O’Riordan (23) Muskerry 33pts.
Thurs 21-09-17 Open Seniors
Winner: Edwin Spence
Runner Up:Tom O’Leary
Fri 22-09-17 Open Fridays
Winner: Declan Condon (13) 36 points
24-09-17 V. Par.
Sponsor: CRL Oil
1st Shane O’Sullivan (9)3 up
2nd Ted Broderick (15)2 up
3rd Denis J O’Connor (14)1 up
(Ladies Branch)
23rd/24th September 2017 – Stableford – Sponsored by Peggy O’Riordan
1st Catherine Murphy (22) 34 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 26 pts
Fixtures
29thSept/1st October – Stableford – sponsored by Mulvihills Pharmacy