Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 Hole Stroke
1st Moira Lynott (17) 83 nett
13Hole 1st B. Kelly (25) 32Pts
Single S/FORD
Sponsored by: Craineens Bar
1st Seamus O Shea (14) 39pts
2nd
Timothy O Sullivan (22) 39pts
3rd Garry Galvin (8) 39 pts
F9 Ger M c Coy (21) 22 pts
B9 Dan Mahony (14)
19 PTS
Castlegregory
Men’s Club: Sunday 17th September, Lady Captain Geraldine Flynn’s Prize to Men, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st George Nash (14) 39 pts., 2nd Captain Tommy King (18) 38 pts., 3rd Trevor Howell (16) 37 pts. Front 9: Kieran Kelliher (12) 20 pts., Back 9: Pat Mulcahy (15) 25 pts. CSS: 68.
Ladies Club: Friday 15th & Sunday 17th September, Captain Tommy King’s Prize to Ladies, 18 Hole Stableford. 1st Anne Woods (26) 37 pts., 2nd Joan Cantillon (26) 35 pts., 3rd Edel Randles (18) 34 pts., Front 9: Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 19 pts., Back 9: Marie McCarthy (17) 17 pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 13th September 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 12 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 14th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (13) 19 pts.
Fixtures:
Captains (Geraldine Flynn & Tommy King) Charity Weekend in Aid of Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, Kerry Hospice Foundation & Recovery Haven Kerry, Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th September. Team of 3 Event (2 score to count) Members €10, Non Member €20. Timesheet now open.
Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction
Wednesday Ladies: 20th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 21st September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
On Sunday we had an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Vincent Linnane
1st Enda O’Halloran (10) 41 pts
2nd Jimmy Sullivan (14) 36 pts
3rd Ger Fitzgibbon (16) 36 pts
4th Patrick Bunyan (14) 36 pts
CSS 37pts
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sunday is as follows:
1 O’Halloran, Enda 140
2 O’Regan, Denis 94
2 Hayes, Tommy 94
4 Sullivan, Jimmy 91
5 Donegan (A), John 88
5 Kennedy, Anthony 88
7 O’Loughlin, Brian 81
8 O’Connor, Joseph 73
9 Mc Cann, Declan 71
9 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71
The top 30 in the GOTY after Sunday Sept 24th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 8th.
Next Sunday is an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Alan O’Sullivan Bathrooms 4U. Timesheet available online.
Ross
On Sunday we held a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by the Laurels. .
The winners were :-
1… Seamus McCarthy (19) 42 pts.
2…Johnny Brosnan (14) 40 pts
3…Tom McSweeney ( 15) 36 pts
Kenmare
Vice Captains Scramble (Maura Murphy and John Barry)
Sunday Sept. 17th.
1st. Mike Crowley (16) 61.1
Maurice McCarthy (20)
John Barry (13)
2nd. James Murphy (8) 61.1 (OCB)
John Maye (11)
Gary Boyton (20)
3rd. Rory O’Sullivan (5) 61.2
Chris Siochru (19)
Leonie Lyons (34)
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Scotch 4/Somes / Stroke – Corn Cuimhneachán Tom Fitzgerald – Urraithe ag Bridie agus a Clann
1. Paul Duffy (13) Tom Curran (19) 66net
2. Damian Duffy (3) Joe Curran (16) 67.5net
3. Paddy Duggan (20) Denis Winters (21) 67.5net
September Competitions
24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup
Mná
Singles S/Ford- Sheila O’Gorman Memorial
1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (27) 37pts
2. Ann Moore (14) 32pts
3. Nora Joyce (24) 29pts
September Competitions
27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal
Killorglin
1st Anthony Donovan 40 pts
2nd Joe Kennedy 37 pts
3rd Mike J.O’Sullivan 36 pts
Gross Shane Collins 80 gross
4th John Carmody 36 pts
Senior Miceal O’Cinneide 35 pts
Tralee
Results:
Fourball Betterball, sponsored by Mc Carthy Insurance
1st: Richard Rafferty (9) & Brian O’Leary (10) 48 Points
2nd: Adam Leahy (8) & Mark Leahy (6) 46 Points
3rd: Bernard Costello Jnr (13) & John Joeseph O’Sullivan (21) 46 Points
4th: Eoghan O’Donnell (1) & Darren O’Sullivan (1) 44 Points
David McMahon (3) had 19 Points in the 9 Hole Competition.
The Club Fourball Final Sponsored by Murphy Sheehy Insurances was won by Claude O’Connor & Johnny O’Connor 3 & 2. Congratulations !.
Fixtures:
Sat 23rd Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 24th Sept: MC14 John Carroll (CCs Dry Cleaners) & Eclectic Finals Sat 30th Sept: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Exchange Day Dooks. Sponsored by West End Bar Sat 07th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Fourball Series Round 7 Sponsored by Sean Hussey Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman.
Ladies Results
Ard Na Li Trophy – Stroke Medal – 13th September 2017
1st Kathleen Finnegan (13) 80
MC10 – Adam’s Garage – 17th September 2017 1st Sandra O Sullivan (26) 33 pts, 2nd Anita Lynch (20) 32pts , Best Gross Emma Morrissey (10) 24 pts, 3rd Gorretti O Connor (20) 32pts
FIXTURES
20th September – Ladies Club Singles
24th September MC11 Dan Fitzgeralds & Sons 27th September Ladies Club Singles
Lady Captain Margaret presented a cheque for €1,585.00 to Recovery Haven, which was raised from members donations on Lady Captains Day and the Friday scrambles.
Killarney
Competition Results
Course: Killeen (Whites)
Date: 17th September 2017
1st Michael Neeson (19) 42pts
2nd Tom Sugrue (9) 41pts
3rd Donagh Hickey(17) 39pts
4th David Moloney (8) 38pts
5th Sean O’Sullivan (13) 36pts
Best Gross
Ian Spillane 32pts
Cat 2
Eoin O’Donoghue (8) 36pts
Cat 3
Jim Sheehan (14) 36pts
Cat 4
Teddy O’Sullivan (19) 33pts
CSS 35pts
Upcoming Competitions
Competition: Single Stableford (Blue Marker) (GOY)
Course: Mahony’s Point
Date: 24/09/2017
(BRS opens 20/09/2017 at 19:00)
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
L.A. Racing Cup Men’s Singles Competition Sunday 17th September 2017
– Old Course CSS
1st Maurice McEllistrem (12) 40pts
2nd Bryan Hickey (6) 39pts
3rd John J Galvin (13) 39pts
4th Brendan Kennelly (11) 39pts
Fixtures:
Wednesday & Thursday 21st & 22nd September 2017 Member Guest Tournament – Old Course and Cashen Course
Sunday 24th September 2017 Sean Walsh Memorial Competition Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 12th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Louise Griffin (18) 39 pts
2nd Mary Pierse (32) 33 pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Listowel Sunday 17th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Nora Quaid (11) 38pts
2nd Martha Wolfe (35) 36pts
Best Gross Catriona Corrigan (11) 24 gross pts
3rd Sighle Hennigan (18) 35pts
4th Geraldine Williams (13) 34pts
5th Norma Mullane (26) 34pts
6th Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 34pts
Front Nine Colleen McElligott (29) 25pts
Back Nine Toni Quilter (18) 16pts
Seniors Patricia Boyle (31) 33pts
9 Hole Marie Benn (26) 16pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 24th September 2017 Ladies Winter League Day 1 Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course
Tuesday 26th September 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 14th September 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Michael P. Murphy (20) 38pts
2nd Michael Fogarty (14) 31pts
3rd Noel Kneafsey (16) 30pts
4th John Maguire (20) 28pts
5th Joe Costello (22) 27pts
6th Tom Scanlon (18) 26pts
7th Finbarr O’Keeffe (19) 26pts
8th Tom M. O’Connor (19) 26pts
Best Gross: Frank Dore 22pts
Vintage: Tom O’Keeffe (21) 26pts
S. Vintage: Paudie Kindlan (21) 24pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)
15th & 17th September – Captains Prize to the Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Mike Lynch and Burkes Butcher
1st Catherine Murphy (22) 30 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 28 pts
3rd Aideen Ryan (35) 24 pts
Fixtures
23rd/24th September – 18 Stableford Sponsored by Liam Bohan