Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 Hole Stroke

1st Moira Lynott (17) 83 nett

13Hole 1st B. Kelly (25) 32Pts

Single S/FORD

Sponsored by: Craineens Bar

1st Seamus O Shea (14) 39pts

2nd

Timothy O Sullivan (22) 39pts

3rd Garry Galvin (8) 39 pts

F9 Ger M c Coy (21) 22 pts

B9 Dan Mahony (14)

19 PTS

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Sunday 17th September, Lady Captain Geraldine Flynn’s Prize to Men, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st George Nash (14) 39 pts., 2nd Captain Tommy King (18) 38 pts., 3rd Trevor Howell (16) 37 pts. Front 9: Kieran Kelliher (12) 20 pts., Back 9: Pat Mulcahy (15) 25 pts. CSS: 68.

Ladies Club: Friday 15th & Sunday 17th September, Captain Tommy King’s Prize to Ladies, 18 Hole Stableford. 1st Anne Woods (26) 37 pts., 2nd Joan Cantillon (26) 35 pts., 3rd Edel Randles (18) 34 pts., Front 9: Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 19 pts., Back 9: Marie McCarthy (17) 17 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 13th September 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 12 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 14th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (13) 19 pts.

Fixtures:

Captains (Geraldine Flynn & Tommy King) Charity Weekend in Aid of Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, Kerry Hospice Foundation & Recovery Haven Kerry, Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th September. Team of 3 Event (2 score to count) Members €10, Non Member €20. Timesheet now open.

Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction

Wednesday Ladies: 20th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 21st September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

On Sunday we had an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Vincent Linnane

1st Enda O’Halloran (10) 41 pts

2nd Jimmy Sullivan (14) 36 pts

3rd Ger Fitzgibbon (16) 36 pts

4th Patrick Bunyan (14) 36 pts

CSS 37pts

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sunday is as follows:

1 O’Halloran, Enda 140

2 O’Regan, Denis 94

2 Hayes, Tommy 94

4 Sullivan, Jimmy 91

5 Donegan (A), John 88

5 Kennedy, Anthony 88

7 O’Loughlin, Brian 81

8 O’Connor, Joseph 73

9 Mc Cann, Declan 71

9 Mc Mahon, Brendan 71

The top 30 in the GOTY after Sunday Sept 24th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 8th.

Next Sunday is an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Alan O’Sullivan Bathrooms 4U. Timesheet available online.

Ross

On Sunday we held a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by the Laurels. .

The winners were :-

1… Seamus McCarthy (19) 42 pts.

2…Johnny Brosnan (14) 40 pts

3…Tom McSweeney ( 15) 36 pts

Kenmare

Vice Captains Scramble (Maura Murphy and John Barry)

Sunday Sept. 17th.

1st. Mike Crowley (16) 61.1

Maurice McCarthy (20)

John Barry (13)

2nd. James Murphy (8) 61.1 (OCB)

John Maye (11)

Gary Boyton (20)

3rd. Rory O’Sullivan (5) 61.2

Chris Siochru (19)

Leonie Lyons (34)

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Scotch 4/Somes / Stroke – Corn Cuimhneachán Tom Fitzgerald – Urraithe ag Bridie agus a Clann

1. Paul Duffy (13) Tom Curran (19) 66net

2. Damian Duffy (3) Joe Curran (16) 67.5net

3. Paddy Duggan (20) Denis Winters (21) 67.5net

September Competitions

24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup

Mná

Singles S/Ford- Sheila O’Gorman Memorial

1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (27) 37pts

2. Ann Moore (14) 32pts

3. Nora Joyce (24) 29pts

September Competitions

27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal

Killorglin

1st Anthony Donovan 40 pts

2nd Joe Kennedy 37 pts

3rd Mike J.O’Sullivan 36 pts

Gross Shane Collins 80 gross

4th John Carmody 36 pts

Senior Miceal O’Cinneide 35 pts

Tralee

Results:

Fourball Betterball, sponsored by Mc Carthy Insurance

1st: Richard Rafferty (9) & Brian O’Leary (10) 48 Points

2nd: Adam Leahy (8) & Mark Leahy (6) 46 Points

3rd: Bernard Costello Jnr (13) & John Joeseph O’Sullivan (21) 46 Points

4th: Eoghan O’Donnell (1) & Darren O’Sullivan (1) 44 Points

David McMahon (3) had 19 Points in the 9 Hole Competition.

The Club Fourball Final Sponsored by Murphy Sheehy Insurances was won by Claude O’Connor & Johnny O’Connor 3 & 2. Congratulations !.

Fixtures:

Sat 23rd Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 24th Sept: MC14 John Carroll (CCs Dry Cleaners) & Eclectic Finals Sat 30th Sept: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Exchange Day Dooks. Sponsored by West End Bar Sat 07th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Fourball Series Round 7 Sponsored by Sean Hussey Sat Oct 14th: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun Oct 15th: Golfer of The Year Final. Sponsored by the Kerryman.

Ladies Results

Ard Na Li Trophy – Stroke Medal – 13th September 2017

1st Kathleen Finnegan (13) 80

MC10 – Adam’s Garage – 17th September 2017 1st Sandra O Sullivan (26) 33 pts, 2nd Anita Lynch (20) 32pts , Best Gross Emma Morrissey (10) 24 pts, 3rd Gorretti O Connor (20) 32pts

FIXTURES

20th September – Ladies Club Singles

24th September MC11 Dan Fitzgeralds & Sons 27th September Ladies Club Singles

Lady Captain Margaret presented a cheque for €1,585.00 to Recovery Haven, which was raised from members donations on Lady Captains Day and the Friday scrambles.

Killarney

Competition Results

Course: Killeen (Whites)

Date: 17th September 2017

1st Michael Neeson (19) 42pts

2nd Tom Sugrue (9) 41pts

3rd Donagh Hickey(17) 39pts

4th David Moloney (8) 38pts

5th Sean O’Sullivan (13) 36pts

Best Gross

Ian Spillane 32pts

Cat 2

Eoin O’Donoghue (8) 36pts

Cat 3

Jim Sheehan (14) 36pts

Cat 4

Teddy O’Sullivan (19) 33pts

CSS 35pts

Upcoming Competitions

Competition: Single Stableford (Blue Marker) (GOY)

Course: Mahony’s Point

Date: 24/09/2017

(BRS opens 20/09/2017 at 19:00)

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

L.A. Racing Cup Men’s Singles Competition Sunday 17th September 2017

– Old Course CSS

1st Maurice McEllistrem (12) 40pts

2nd Bryan Hickey (6) 39pts

3rd John J Galvin (13) 39pts

4th Brendan Kennelly (11) 39pts

Fixtures:

Wednesday & Thursday 21st & 22nd September 2017 Member Guest Tournament – Old Course and Cashen Course

Sunday 24th September 2017 Sean Walsh Memorial Competition Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition 12th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Louise Griffin (18) 39 pts

2nd Mary Pierse (32) 33 pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Listowel Sunday 17th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Nora Quaid (11) 38pts

2nd Martha Wolfe (35) 36pts

Best Gross Catriona Corrigan (11) 24 gross pts

3rd Sighle Hennigan (18) 35pts

4th Geraldine Williams (13) 34pts

5th Norma Mullane (26) 34pts

6th Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 34pts

Front Nine Colleen McElligott (29) 25pts

Back Nine Toni Quilter (18) 16pts

Seniors Patricia Boyle (31) 33pts

9 Hole Marie Benn (26) 16pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 24th September 2017 Ladies Winter League Day 1 Competition Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Cashen Course

Tuesday 26th September 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 14th September 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Michael P. Murphy (20) 38pts

2nd Michael Fogarty (14) 31pts

3rd Noel Kneafsey (16) 30pts

4th John Maguire (20) 28pts

5th Joe Costello (22) 27pts

6th Tom Scanlon (18) 26pts

7th Finbarr O’Keeffe (19) 26pts

8th Tom M. O’Connor (19) 26pts

Best Gross: Frank Dore 22pts

Vintage: Tom O’Keeffe (21) 26pts

S. Vintage: Paudie Kindlan (21) 24pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

15th & 17th September – Captains Prize to the Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Mike Lynch and Burkes Butcher

1st Catherine Murphy (22) 30 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 28 pts

3rd Aideen Ryan (35) 24 pts

Fixtures

23rd/24th September – 18 Stableford Sponsored by Liam Bohan