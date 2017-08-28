Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Ladies Results

18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Jane Bracken

1st Patricia Gibson (10) 34 pts

2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 34pts

3rd Judy Sutton (19) 32pts

9 Hole Qualifier

Maura O Byrne (28) 17pts

Results: 1 st Mens Singles S/Ford

Sponsored by: Jack Freeney

1st Conor Mahar (10) 39 pts

2nd Ger O’Driscoll (14) 39 pts

3rd David Daly (7) 37 pts

F9 Stephen Murphy (13) 20pts

B9 Ger McGillicuddy (14) 22 pts

Next Sunday 18 Hole S/Ford Sponsor Crystal Jewellers (Paddy Conway )

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st & The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup Winner: Jim O’Sullivan (16) 40 pts., 2nd Mike Keane (10) 38 pts., 3rd Mike Burrows (10) 38 pts., Front 9: Aidan Lee (15) 20 pts., Back 9: Tom Moriarty (13) 21 pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Tralee Printing, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 37 pts., 2nd Karen Tess (22) 35 pts., 3rd Patricia Cronin (8) 34 pts.

Wednesday Ladies: 23rd August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 19 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 24th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Conroy (17) 19 pts., 2nd John Flynn (18) 18 pts.

Saturday 26th August, The Nora Keogan Memorial Trophy, 9 Hole 3 Person Scramble. 1st Mike Keane (10), Katrina Mehigan (36) & Linda Flynn (36) 26.17 2nd Tommy King (17), Anne Woods (25) & Nora Rice (36) 27.50.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 29th August, 9 Hole 3 Person Open Mixed Scramble. Members €3, Non Members €10. From 6 – 7 pm.

Wednesday Ladies: 30th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 31st August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Ladies: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd September, 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Joan Ferriter. Timesheet.

Men: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd September, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. Timesheet.

Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund) Open Mixed 18 Hole Singles Stableford. Members €10 / Non Members €20. Timesheet now open.

Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction.

Killarney

Results of Competition Sunday 27th August – Pat Courtney Memorial Mixed- Team of 2. S/ford Killeen.

1st. Donal O’Sullivan (9)

Carmel Fitzgerald (19) 43 pts

2nd Sylvester Murphy (17)

Susan Tong (15) 40 pts

BG Mark Tuite ( 5)

Mary O’Doherty (14) 27 gross

3rd Brian Fitzgerald (12)

Bridie Fitzgerald ( 16) 38 pts

4th Con Healy (10)

Winnie Ryan (21) 37 pts

Royal Curragh Golf Club was host to the All Ireland Ladies 2017 Senior Cup finals 25-26 August. in which Killarney proved victorious over Royal Portrush with a 4:1 victory. Killarney lined out the same team that beat the Island in Friday’s semi final. The Munster side made a strong start as Mairead, Valerie, and Kelly, all went 2 up early on in their Matches. After the turn Killarney were still leading in the first 3 matches. Valerie Clancy was the first result in as she finished 4&3 over Gemma McClenaghan, followed shorly after by Kelly Brotherton who also sealed a 4&3 victory. With the Royal Portrush up in both the last two games, it was all down to the first match in which Mairead Martin was now 2 up with 2 holes to play. With a birdie on the 17th the match was now won and Killarney were crowned Senior Cup Champions for the first time in the Clubs history. Congratulations to our Victorious Ladies Senior Cup Team and to their Manager Mary Geaney.

Final Results Killarney (4) Royal Portrush (1) (killarney names first) Mairead Martin beat Lucy Simpson 2&1,Valerie Clancy beat Gemma McClenaghan 4&3, Kelly Brotherton beat Naoimh Quigg 4&3, Mary Sheehy halved with Emma Forbes (called in) Claire Keating halved with Hannah Henderson (called in). Subs were Anne Moynihan-Rudden & Emer O’Donnell.

Congratulations to our Joe Quinlan Foursomes Team on their win against Killorglin. They have now qualified for the final in Tralee on Sept 7th ‘ 3.00 p.m

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club

CLUB 9 HOLE SINGLES – 19TH AUGUST 2017

Winner Robert Gunning (28) (14) 38 Pts

2nd John CEO Falvey (22) (10) 37 Pts

CSS – 71 – 22 PLAYED

AUTUMN MEDAL – 26TH & 27TH AUGUST 2017

CSS – SAT 74 – SUN 72

Winner David Nelligan (12) 67 Net

2nd Torlogh Byrnes (9) 70 Net

NEXT WEEKEND 3rd SEPTEMBER 2017 – Killarney Exchange (GOY)

Course – Killeen – Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club

Carrig House – Sunday 27th August 2017

1st – Betty Jo Denneny (29) = 36 pts

2nd – Dolores Johnston (33) = 35 pts

3rd – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts

Cat A – Eileen Breen (15) = 34 pts

Cat B – Chris O’Connor (24) = 32 pts

Cat C – Mary McGillycuddy (33) = 34 pts

Junior Golf

Club competition results 24/08/17

Boys 18 holes

1st Sebastian Condon

2nd Stephen O’Sullivan

3rd Joe Greevy

Girls 13 holes

1st Ellen O’Connor

2nd Amy Mangan

3rd Julie Mangan

Boys 8 holes

1st Matthew Tierney

2nd Ross Howell

3rd Devin Hogan

Girls 8 holes

1st Caoilfhin Foley

2nd Julie Rose Bowell

3rd Maebh McKeefry

Scramble

1st Rian Hogan,Anna Shields,Jack McGrath,Ella O’Donnell

2nd Jessica Tierney,Cody McCormack,Ava O’Sullivan,Sean O’Donnell

3rd Donnchadh Foley,Alex Shields,Darragh Crosby,Kian O’Gorman

Captain Vincent Devlin’s Prize to Juniors

Boys 18 holes

1st Daniel McGillicuddy

2nd Jack McGillicuddy

3rd Darragh Devlin

Boys 13 holes

1st Joe Greevy

2nd Brice Dourieu

3rd Eoin Doyle

Girls 13 holes

1st Kerri-Lisa McGillicuddy

2nd Amy Mangan

3rd Martha McCutcheon

Boys 8 holes

1st Darragh Shanahan

2nd Ross Bowell

3rd Darragh Foley

Girls 8 holes

1st Caoilfhin Foley

2nd Niamh Galvin

3rd Ellen O’Connor

Scramble

1st Cody McCormack, Gavan Boyle, Ella O’Donnell,Kian O’Gorman

2nd Rian Hogan,Donnchadh Foley,Laoise Murphy, Julia McCutcheon

3rd Jack McGrath,Sean O’Donnell,Isobel Foley,Heather Clifford

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

3 Person Scramble- Urraithe ag David & Judy Descoteau

1. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) Tony Lawless (14) 59.9net

2. Thomas Murphy (16) Con Relihan (19) Majella Murphy (20) 63.5net

3. Frank Greaney (18) Eoin Greaney (24) Noreen Greaney (36) 64.2net

Singles S/Ford- Exchange with Tralee GC- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries

1. Donie O’Sullivan (26) 41pts

2. Patrick O’Connor (14) 41pts

3. Steve Carroll (18) 37pts

September Competitions

3rd Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Dingle Crystal

10th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Bernard O’Sullivan (GOY)

17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCumann

24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup

Mná

Singles S/Ford-Goretti Moynihan Charity Day

1. Orla Barry (28) 36pts

2. Kate O’Connor (22) 33pts

3. Áine Barry (22) 31pts

3 Person Team- Urraithe ag Mná an Bhuailtín

1. Barbara Carroll (15) Joe Curran (16) Nora Joyce (24) 59pts

2. Ronan Devine (16) Julie Devine (27) Orla Barry (28) 57pts

3. Billy Irwin (11) Teresa Irwin (31) Miriam Horgan (36) 52pts

Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Strand House

1. Niamh Fitzgerald (14) 39pts

2. Ann Moore (14) 37pts

3. Orla Barry (28) 36pts

September Competitions

6th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Sheehy’s SPAR

13th Sheila O’Gorman Memorial- Singles S/Ford

20th Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Supervalu

27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal

Ballyheigue Castle

Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club

The results of Sundays Open Mixed Classic is a follows:

1. 97 Pts – Brendan Harty, Kathleen Harty, John Lohan, Edmond Harty.

2. 96 Pts – Mark Culhane, Vincent Linnane, Dave Madigan, John A. Culhane.

3. 94 Pts – Padraig Dineen, Ann Leahy, Noel Gilbride,, Kathleen Gilbride.

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competion sponsored by Dan Lynch Allwood Furniture & Brendan Purcell Ballyduff.. Timesheet available online.

The result of the Friday night’s Scramble sponsored by Neilee Brouder:

1st. Enda O Halloran, Larry McNamara, Brendan McMahon and Noel Carroll.

2nd. Mark Condon, Philip Lucid, Maurice Egan and Kay Hehir.

Next Friday evening is the last of the open scrambles for the summer and will start at 6.30pm. Please have you name in for the draw at 6.20pm.

A presentation of prizes for August competitions will take place next Friday evening after the scramble. Please attend if you have a prize to collect.

The Nines of Kerry team played Parknasilla last Saturday in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition. Maurice McElligott & Ann Leahy Lost 3 & 2. Dan O’Connor & Amanda Breen Won 2 & 1.

James O’Dowd & Lorraine Canty Lost 1 Down. Kathleen Gilbride & Marie McMahon Won 4 & 3. Steve Neillings & Jimmy Sullivan Won 3 & 2. They will now play Castlegregory in the final in Parknasilla on a date to be arranged.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club

Results of Betty Sheehan Trophy

1st. Lorraine Canty 38 pts

2nd Myra Whelan 33 pts

3rd Ber Collins 32 pts

F 9 Ann Leahy 16 pts

B 9 Ena O’Brien 16 pts

Results of 9 hole qualifier Thurs 17th Aug

1st Kathleen Gilbride 15 pts

2nd Kathleen Harty 14 pts

3rd Marian Barrett 14 pts

Tralee

Tralee Golf Club results

Results:

Exchange with Ceann sibeal MC13 sponsored by Tralee Town House

1st: Darragh Patrick Carmody (06) 39 Points

2nd: Tom Egan (12) 39 Points

3rd: Edmund G Buckley (16)39 Points

4th: Mark Leahy (06)38 Points

5th: John W Murphy (14) 38 Points

6th: David Leen (07) 38 Points

Best Gross: Darren O’Sullivan (1) 32 Points

18+ Handicap: Kieran Dinan (19) 37 Points

CSS: 36 Points

No. of Cards Processed: 73 & 11 beat Standard Scratch:

Fixtures :

Sat 02nd Sept:: Fourball Series Round No. 5 Bank Of Ireland (Diary Change), Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Sat 09th Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sat 16th Sept: Casual & Junior Golf Sun 17th Sept: Fourball/Foursomes Round 6 sponsored by McCarthy Insurances Sat 23rd Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 24th Sept. MC14 Sponsored by John Carrol (CC’s Drycleaners) Sat 30th Sept: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Sponsored by West End Bar. Exchange with Dooks Sat 7th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Round 7 Fourball/Foursomes sponsored by Sean Hussey

Ladies Results

Wednesday 23rd August

Singles sponsored by Tankard Bar & Restaurant

1st Mary O Donnell (29) 42pts

2nd Bernie Mc Grath (15) 39pts

3rd Michelle Moore (28) 38pts

Sunday August 27th Exchange with Ceann Sibeal sponsored by Kerry Petroleum

1st Mary Murphy (16) 39pts

2nd Kay Mc Namara (27) 38pts

3rd Barbara Reen (24) 38pts

Best Gross : Margaret Hayes (7) 37pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 30thAugust O Donnell Cup (Stroke)

Sunday 3rd September Lady Presidents Prize (Martha Corcoran)

Beaufort

Ladies Branch

26th/27th August – Stableford – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann

1st Aideen Ryan (35) 33 pts

2nd Niamh Carmody (8) 31 pts

Fixtures

3rd September – Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan

Men’s Branch

26th/27th August – Gleasure Cup Club Championships (36 holes) – sponsored by Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

1st Stephen Barry (14 ) 74 pts

2nd Virginijus Jonikaitis (13) 72 pts

3rd Ken West (17) 68 pts

Category Prize: John Egan (23) 66 pts

24th August – Open Seniors

Winner: Frank Sheehan

Runner Up: Pat Quill

Fixtures

30th August – Club Scramble 5.30pm

31st August – Open Seniors 10am

1st September – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford Groundcare Ltd.

3rd September – 18 Hole Stableford (white tees) – Sponsored by Permanent TSB, Killarney

Ballybunion

Monday 21st – Sunday 27th August 2017

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Medal IV Competition Sunday 27th August 2017 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73

1st Lochlann McHale(10) 68 net

2nd Kevin W Barry(10) 69net

3rd Michael Kennelly (13) 70 net

Gross Senan Carroll 73

Cat, 1. 0-10. Pat Harnett (4) 70 net

Cat, 2. 11-17 Ger Flaherty (11) 70 net

Cat, 3.18-28 Thomas Toomey (19) 77 net

Senior Rory Flannery(14) 74 net

Back 9 Frank Geary (17) 32.5 Net

Fixtures:

Dan Blake Mens Singles Competition Sponsored by Bob McClure Sunday 3rd September 2017 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 22nd August 2017 – Cashen Course. CSS 36pts – 72

1st Lucy Pye (18) 41pts

2nd Norma Mullane (27) 38pts

3rd Anne Marie Sexton (22) 37pts

Friday Mixed Semi Open Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion Friday 25th August 2017 – Old Course

1st Neilus Murphy(7)

Martin Hayes(10)

Ann O’ Connor(10)

Bernie Moloney (21) 5 under 45.2

2nd Frank Dore (8)

Josette O’ Donnell (15)

Eithne O’ Halloran (22)

Margaret Scanlon (33) 2 under 45.4

3rd Susan Gilmore(9)

Eric Kettler (10)

Maurice McEllistrem (12)

Caroline Barrett (35) 3 under 45.6

Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd September 2017 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 24th August 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Rory Flannery (14) 35pts

2nd Anton Casey (13) 33pts

3rd Michael Jones (20) 31pts

4th Nicholas Hayes (17) 31pts

5th Sean Stack (22) 29pts

6th Neilie Ahern (22) 29pts

7th Eddie Moylan (15) 28pts

8th Tom O’Keeffe (21) 28pts

Best Gross: Timothy Houlihan (13) 19pts

Vintage: Vincent O’Kelly (16) 28pts

S. Vintage: Batt O’Keeffe (24) 28pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 10th August 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Rose Molyneaux (31) 17pts.

2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 16pts.

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 24th August 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Pierse (32) 21pts.

2nd Clare Hurley (24) 16pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Killorglin

Results of Killorglin Golf Club Mens Captain’s M.J.O’Sullivan Prize on Sun. 27/08/2017

1st Donal Murphy 66 nett

2nd Jason Foley 67 nett

3rd Jamie O’Sullivan 67 nett

Castleisland

Monday August 21st – Seniors 12 Hole Singles

1st John Slattery 28pts.

2nd Des Byrne 27pts.

3rd Cyril Quigley 24pts.

Wednesday August 23rd – Open Mixes Scramble

1st: Esther McCarthy, Mary O’Sullivan, Ger Long, Willie Galvin

2nd: Mary Jo Quigley, Annette Galvin, Patsy Sweeney

Brookfield College Club Foursomes

Winners – TJ Galvin & Jonathan Kelliher

Runners-up – Niall Greaney & Liam Martin

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30

Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am

Every Friday – 9 Hole single stableford from 10am & Open Mixed Scramble at 6.30 (weather permitting), registration at 6pm

Sunday September 3rd – 2 Person Scramble, Shot gun start at 9.30 sharp. Draw for tees will be made on Saturday night. Presentation of all outstanding prizes in the clubhouse immediately after.

Sunday September 10th – President Maria O’Connor’s Prize

Dick Fitzgerald Competition Results.

1st Eamonn Feeley, Niall Gilroy, Brendan Keehan, Willie O’ Leary. (123pts)

2nd Tom Mcniece, Micheal Cunnane, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Paul Kelliher. (120pts)

3rd Liam Martin, Ben Foley, Tom Nix, Pat Ruane. (120pts)

Ladies Results, Mary Anne Downes, Catherine Walsh, Kadie Colbert, Bertha O’ Sullivan. (115pts)

Thanks to all who played in this competition which was Kindly Sponsored by” Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel” Adare. Presentation of Prizes will take place in the Woodlands House Hotel. Dates to follow.

Kenmare

Ladies Results Aug. 26th/27th.

18 Hole Singles Stableford

1st. Margaret Hanley – (19) 38 points

2nd. Joanne Bhamvra – (31) 36 points

3rd. Ena O Brien – (33) 35 points

Men’s Results 18n Hole Rumble Aug. 26th/27th

1st. Dave Burke (9) – 81pts.

Paul Sutton (12)

Patrick Wynne (19)

2nd. Conor McSwiney (8) – 74pts.

Padraig O’Shea (10)

Fionan O’Shea (19)

Autumn Gold winner Thursday – Phillip Burns 20pts.