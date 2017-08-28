Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Ladies Results
18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Jane Bracken
1st Patricia Gibson (10) 34 pts
2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 34pts
3rd Judy Sutton (19) 32pts
9 Hole Qualifier
Maura O Byrne (28) 17pts
Results: 1 st Mens Singles S/Ford
Sponsored by: Jack Freeney
1st Conor Mahar (10) 39 pts
2nd Ger O’Driscoll (14) 39 pts
3rd David Daly (7) 37 pts
F9 Stephen Murphy (13) 20pts
B9 Ger McGillicuddy (14) 22 pts
Next Sunday 18 Hole S/Ford Sponsor Crystal Jewellers (Paddy Conway )
Castlegregory
Men’s Club: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st & The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup Winner: Jim O’Sullivan (16) 40 pts., 2nd Mike Keane (10) 38 pts., 3rd Mike Burrows (10) 38 pts., Front 9: Aidan Lee (15) 20 pts., Back 9: Tom Moriarty (13) 21 pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Tralee Printing, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 37 pts., 2nd Karen Tess (22) 35 pts., 3rd Patricia Cronin (8) 34 pts.
Wednesday Ladies: 23rd August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Teresa Rice (20) 19 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 24th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Conroy (17) 19 pts., 2nd John Flynn (18) 18 pts.
Saturday 26th August, The Nora Keogan Memorial Trophy, 9 Hole 3 Person Scramble. 1st Mike Keane (10), Katrina Mehigan (36) & Linda Flynn (36) 26.17 2nd Tommy King (17), Anne Woods (25) & Nora Rice (36) 27.50.
Fixtures:
Tuesday 29th August, 9 Hole 3 Person Open Mixed Scramble. Members €3, Non Members €10. From 6 – 7 pm.
Wednesday Ladies: 30th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 31st August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Ladies: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd September, 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Joan Ferriter. Timesheet.
Men: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd September, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. Timesheet.
Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September, Liam Duggan Fundraiser (all proceeds to the Liam Duggan Benevolent Fund) Open Mixed 18 Hole Singles Stableford. Members €10 / Non Members €20. Timesheet now open.
Friday 22nd September, 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 score to count). €100 per team. KEWKD (North East & West Kerry Development) in Support of People in Recovery from Drug & Alcohol Addiction.
Killarney
Results of Competition Sunday 27th August – Pat Courtney Memorial Mixed- Team of 2. S/ford Killeen.
1st. Donal O’Sullivan (9)
Carmel Fitzgerald (19) 43 pts
2nd Sylvester Murphy (17)
Susan Tong (15) 40 pts
BG Mark Tuite ( 5)
Mary O’Doherty (14) 27 gross
3rd Brian Fitzgerald (12)
Bridie Fitzgerald ( 16) 38 pts
4th Con Healy (10)
Winnie Ryan (21) 37 pts
Royal Curragh Golf Club was host to the All Ireland Ladies 2017 Senior Cup finals 25-26 August. in which Killarney proved victorious over Royal Portrush with a 4:1 victory. Killarney lined out the same team that beat the Island in Friday’s semi final. The Munster side made a strong start as Mairead, Valerie, and Kelly, all went 2 up early on in their Matches. After the turn Killarney were still leading in the first 3 matches. Valerie Clancy was the first result in as she finished 4&3 over Gemma McClenaghan, followed shorly after by Kelly Brotherton who also sealed a 4&3 victory. With the Royal Portrush up in both the last two games, it was all down to the first match in which Mairead Martin was now 2 up with 2 holes to play. With a birdie on the 17th the match was now won and Killarney were crowned Senior Cup Champions for the first time in the Clubs history. Congratulations to our Victorious Ladies Senior Cup Team and to their Manager Mary Geaney.
Final Results Killarney (4) Royal Portrush (1) (killarney names first) Mairead Martin beat Lucy Simpson 2&1,Valerie Clancy beat Gemma McClenaghan 4&3, Kelly Brotherton beat Naoimh Quigg 4&3, Mary Sheehy halved with Emma Forbes (called in) Claire Keating halved with Hannah Henderson (called in). Subs were Anne Moynihan-Rudden & Emer O’Donnell.
Congratulations to our Joe Quinlan Foursomes Team on their win against Killorglin. They have now qualified for the final in Tralee on Sept 7th ‘ 3.00 p.m
Dooks
Dooks Golf Club Results – Mens Club
CLUB 9 HOLE SINGLES – 19TH AUGUST 2017
Winner Robert Gunning (28) (14) 38 Pts
2nd John CEO Falvey (22) (10) 37 Pts
CSS – 71 – 22 PLAYED
AUTUMN MEDAL – 26TH & 27TH AUGUST 2017
CSS – SAT 74 – SUN 72
Winner David Nelligan (12) 67 Net
2nd Torlogh Byrnes (9) 70 Net
NEXT WEEKEND 3rd SEPTEMBER 2017 – Killarney Exchange (GOY)
Course – Killeen – Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club
Carrig House – Sunday 27th August 2017
1st – Betty Jo Denneny (29) = 36 pts
2nd – Dolores Johnston (33) = 35 pts
3rd – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts
Cat A – Eileen Breen (15) = 34 pts
Cat B – Chris O’Connor (24) = 32 pts
Cat C – Mary McGillycuddy (33) = 34 pts
Junior Golf
Club competition results 24/08/17
Boys 18 holes
1st Sebastian Condon
2nd Stephen O’Sullivan
3rd Joe Greevy
Girls 13 holes
1st Ellen O’Connor
2nd Amy Mangan
3rd Julie Mangan
Boys 8 holes
1st Matthew Tierney
2nd Ross Howell
3rd Devin Hogan
Girls 8 holes
1st Caoilfhin Foley
2nd Julie Rose Bowell
3rd Maebh McKeefry
Scramble
1st Rian Hogan,Anna Shields,Jack McGrath,Ella O’Donnell
2nd Jessica Tierney,Cody McCormack,Ava O’Sullivan,Sean O’Donnell
3rd Donnchadh Foley,Alex Shields,Darragh Crosby,Kian O’Gorman
Captain Vincent Devlin’s Prize to Juniors
Boys 18 holes
1st Daniel McGillicuddy
2nd Jack McGillicuddy
3rd Darragh Devlin
Boys 13 holes
1st Joe Greevy
2nd Brice Dourieu
3rd Eoin Doyle
Girls 13 holes
1st Kerri-Lisa McGillicuddy
2nd Amy Mangan
3rd Martha McCutcheon
Boys 8 holes
1st Darragh Shanahan
2nd Ross Bowell
3rd Darragh Foley
Girls 8 holes
1st Caoilfhin Foley
2nd Niamh Galvin
3rd Ellen O’Connor
Scramble
1st Cody McCormack, Gavan Boyle, Ella O’Donnell,Kian O’Gorman
2nd Rian Hogan,Donnchadh Foley,Laoise Murphy, Julia McCutcheon
3rd Jack McGrath,Sean O’Donnell,Isobel Foley,Heather Clifford
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
3 Person Scramble- Urraithe ag David & Judy Descoteau
1. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) Tony Lawless (14) 59.9net
2. Thomas Murphy (16) Con Relihan (19) Majella Murphy (20) 63.5net
3. Frank Greaney (18) Eoin Greaney (24) Noreen Greaney (36) 64.2net
Singles S/Ford- Exchange with Tralee GC- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries
1. Donie O’Sullivan (26) 41pts
2. Patrick O’Connor (14) 41pts
3. Steve Carroll (18) 37pts
September Competitions
3rd Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Dingle Crystal
10th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Bernard O’Sullivan (GOY)
17th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an gCumann
24th Singles S/Ford- Ashe Cup
Mná
Singles S/Ford-Goretti Moynihan Charity Day
1. Orla Barry (28) 36pts
2. Kate O’Connor (22) 33pts
3. Áine Barry (22) 31pts
3 Person Team- Urraithe ag Mná an Bhuailtín
1. Barbara Carroll (15) Joe Curran (16) Nora Joyce (24) 59pts
2. Ronan Devine (16) Julie Devine (27) Orla Barry (28) 57pts
3. Billy Irwin (11) Teresa Irwin (31) Miriam Horgan (36) 52pts
Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Strand House
1. Niamh Fitzgerald (14) 39pts
2. Ann Moore (14) 37pts
3. Orla Barry (28) 36pts
September Competitions
6th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Sheehy’s SPAR
13th Sheila O’Gorman Memorial- Singles S/Ford
20th Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Supervalu
27th Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Ostán Cheann Sibéal
Ballyheigue Castle
Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club
The results of Sundays Open Mixed Classic is a follows:
1. 97 Pts – Brendan Harty, Kathleen Harty, John Lohan, Edmond Harty.
2. 96 Pts – Mark Culhane, Vincent Linnane, Dave Madigan, John A. Culhane.
3. 94 Pts – Padraig Dineen, Ann Leahy, Noel Gilbride,, Kathleen Gilbride.
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competion sponsored by Dan Lynch Allwood Furniture & Brendan Purcell Ballyduff.. Timesheet available online.
The result of the Friday night’s Scramble sponsored by Neilee Brouder:
1st. Enda O Halloran, Larry McNamara, Brendan McMahon and Noel Carroll.
2nd. Mark Condon, Philip Lucid, Maurice Egan and Kay Hehir.
Next Friday evening is the last of the open scrambles for the summer and will start at 6.30pm. Please have you name in for the draw at 6.20pm.
A presentation of prizes for August competitions will take place next Friday evening after the scramble. Please attend if you have a prize to collect.
The Nines of Kerry team played Parknasilla last Saturday in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition. Maurice McElligott & Ann Leahy Lost 3 & 2. Dan O’Connor & Amanda Breen Won 2 & 1.
James O’Dowd & Lorraine Canty Lost 1 Down. Kathleen Gilbride & Marie McMahon Won 4 & 3. Steve Neillings & Jimmy Sullivan Won 3 & 2. They will now play Castlegregory in the final in Parknasilla on a date to be arranged.
Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club
Results of Betty Sheehan Trophy
1st. Lorraine Canty 38 pts
2nd Myra Whelan 33 pts
3rd Ber Collins 32 pts
F 9 Ann Leahy 16 pts
B 9 Ena O’Brien 16 pts
Results of 9 hole qualifier Thurs 17th Aug
1st Kathleen Gilbride 15 pts
2nd Kathleen Harty 14 pts
3rd Marian Barrett 14 pts
Tralee
Tralee Golf Club results
Results:
Exchange with Ceann sibeal MC13 sponsored by Tralee Town House
1st: Darragh Patrick Carmody (06) 39 Points
2nd: Tom Egan (12) 39 Points
3rd: Edmund G Buckley (16)39 Points
4th: Mark Leahy (06)38 Points
5th: John W Murphy (14) 38 Points
6th: David Leen (07) 38 Points
Best Gross: Darren O’Sullivan (1) 32 Points
18+ Handicap: Kieran Dinan (19) 37 Points
CSS: 36 Points
No. of Cards Processed: 73 & 11 beat Standard Scratch:
Fixtures :
Sat 02nd Sept:: Fourball Series Round No. 5 Bank Of Ireland (Diary Change), Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Sat 09th Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sat 16th Sept: Casual & Junior Golf Sun 17th Sept: Fourball/Foursomes Round 6 sponsored by McCarthy Insurances Sat 23rd Sept: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 24th Sept. MC14 Sponsored by John Carrol (CC’s Drycleaners) Sat 30th Sept: Autumn Medal. Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 01st Oct: MC 15 Sponsored by West End Bar. Exchange with Dooks Sat 7th Oct: Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 08th Oct: Round 7 Fourball/Foursomes sponsored by Sean Hussey
Ladies Results
Wednesday 23rd August
Singles sponsored by Tankard Bar & Restaurant
1st Mary O Donnell (29) 42pts
2nd Bernie Mc Grath (15) 39pts
3rd Michelle Moore (28) 38pts
Sunday August 27th Exchange with Ceann Sibeal sponsored by Kerry Petroleum
1st Mary Murphy (16) 39pts
2nd Kay Mc Namara (27) 38pts
3rd Barbara Reen (24) 38pts
Best Gross : Margaret Hayes (7) 37pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 30thAugust O Donnell Cup (Stroke)
Sunday 3rd September Lady Presidents Prize (Martha Corcoran)
Beaufort
Ladies Branch
26th/27th August – Stableford – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann
1st Aideen Ryan (35) 33 pts
2nd Niamh Carmody (8) 31 pts
Fixtures
3rd September – Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan
Men’s Branch
26th/27th August – Gleasure Cup Club Championships (36 holes) – sponsored by Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
1st Stephen Barry (14 ) 74 pts
2nd Virginijus Jonikaitis (13) 72 pts
3rd Ken West (17) 68 pts
Category Prize: John Egan (23) 66 pts
24th August – Open Seniors
Winner: Frank Sheehan
Runner Up: Pat Quill
Fixtures
30th August – Club Scramble 5.30pm
31st August – Open Seniors 10am
1st September – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford Groundcare Ltd.
3rd September – 18 Hole Stableford (white tees) – Sponsored by Permanent TSB, Killarney
Ballybunion
Monday 21st – Sunday 27th August 2017
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Medal IV Competition Sunday 27th August 2017 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73
1st Lochlann McHale(10) 68 net
2nd Kevin W Barry(10) 69net
3rd Michael Kennelly (13) 70 net
Gross Senan Carroll 73
Cat, 1. 0-10. Pat Harnett (4) 70 net
Cat, 2. 11-17 Ger Flaherty (11) 70 net
Cat, 3.18-28 Thomas Toomey (19) 77 net
Senior Rory Flannery(14) 74 net
Back 9 Frank Geary (17) 32.5 Net
Fixtures:
Dan Blake Mens Singles Competition Sponsored by Bob McClure Sunday 3rd September 2017 – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 22nd August 2017 – Cashen Course. CSS 36pts – 72
1st Lucy Pye (18) 41pts
2nd Norma Mullane (27) 38pts
3rd Anne Marie Sexton (22) 37pts
Friday Mixed Semi Open Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion Friday 25th August 2017 – Old Course
1st Neilus Murphy(7)
Martin Hayes(10)
Ann O’ Connor(10)
Bernie Moloney (21) 5 under 45.2
2nd Frank Dore (8)
Josette O’ Donnell (15)
Eithne O’ Halloran (22)
Margaret Scanlon (33) 2 under 45.4
3rd Susan Gilmore(9)
Eric Kettler (10)
Maurice McEllistrem (12)
Caroline Barrett (35) 3 under 45.6
Fixtures:
Sunday 3rd September 2017 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 24th August 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Rory Flannery (14) 35pts
2nd Anton Casey (13) 33pts
3rd Michael Jones (20) 31pts
4th Nicholas Hayes (17) 31pts
5th Sean Stack (22) 29pts
6th Neilie Ahern (22) 29pts
7th Eddie Moylan (15) 28pts
8th Tom O’Keeffe (21) 28pts
Best Gross: Timothy Houlihan (13) 19pts
Vintage: Vincent O’Kelly (16) 28pts
S. Vintage: Batt O’Keeffe (24) 28pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 10th August 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Rose Molyneaux (31) 17pts.
2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 16pts.
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 24th August 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Pierse (32) 21pts.
2nd Clare Hurley (24) 16pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th September 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Killorglin
Results of Killorglin Golf Club Mens Captain’s M.J.O’Sullivan Prize on Sun. 27/08/2017
1st Donal Murphy 66 nett
2nd Jason Foley 67 nett
3rd Jamie O’Sullivan 67 nett
Castleisland
Monday August 21st – Seniors 12 Hole Singles
1st John Slattery 28pts.
2nd Des Byrne 27pts.
3rd Cyril Quigley 24pts.
Wednesday August 23rd – Open Mixes Scramble
1st: Esther McCarthy, Mary O’Sullivan, Ger Long, Willie Galvin
2nd: Mary Jo Quigley, Annette Galvin, Patsy Sweeney
Brookfield College Club Foursomes
Winners – TJ Galvin & Jonathan Kelliher
Runners-up – Niall Greaney & Liam Martin
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30
Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am
Every Friday – 9 Hole single stableford from 10am & Open Mixed Scramble at 6.30 (weather permitting), registration at 6pm
Sunday September 3rd – 2 Person Scramble, Shot gun start at 9.30 sharp. Draw for tees will be made on Saturday night. Presentation of all outstanding prizes in the clubhouse immediately after.
Sunday September 10th – President Maria O’Connor’s Prize
Dick Fitzgerald Competition Results.
1st Eamonn Feeley, Niall Gilroy, Brendan Keehan, Willie O’ Leary. (123pts)
2nd Tom Mcniece, Micheal Cunnane, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Paul Kelliher. (120pts)
3rd Liam Martin, Ben Foley, Tom Nix, Pat Ruane. (120pts)
Ladies Results, Mary Anne Downes, Catherine Walsh, Kadie Colbert, Bertha O’ Sullivan. (115pts)
Thanks to all who played in this competition which was Kindly Sponsored by” Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel” Adare. Presentation of Prizes will take place in the Woodlands House Hotel. Dates to follow.
Kenmare
Ladies Results Aug. 26th/27th.
18 Hole Singles Stableford
1st. Margaret Hanley – (19) 38 points
2nd. Joanne Bhamvra – (31) 36 points
3rd. Ena O Brien – (33) 35 points
Men’s Results 18n Hole Rumble Aug. 26th/27th
1st. Dave Burke (9) – 81pts.
Paul Sutton (12)
Patrick Wynne (19)
2nd. Conor McSwiney (8) – 74pts.
Padraig O’Shea (10)
Fionan O’Shea (19)
Autumn Gold winner Thursday – Phillip Burns 20pts.