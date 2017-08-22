Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
No competition this weekend due to the football games
Ross GC Victory in the JB O’Shea Trophy
Congratulations to the Ross GC team who won the J B O’Shea Trophy on Saturday last at Parknasilla. The team was Tony Lenihan, Denis Casey, Tadhg McCarthy and John Cuskelly. Well done to all involved.
Kenmare
Men’s Competition, 18 hole Stableford Singles
1st. Alan Nagle – (12) 38pts
2nd. James O’Donoghue – (9) 36pts
3rd. David O’Dwyer – (15) 34pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold winner Ted Woods – 19pts.
Castlegregory
Annual Classic: 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 Score to Count) Wednesday 16th, Friday 18th, Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August. Overall: 1st Ger Malone, Con Keating, Ger Naughton, & Declan Bariscale 91 pts. 2nd Ger Callanan, Lady President Mary Callanan, Heather Stevenson & Will Stevenson 90 pts., 3rd Sandra Nyhan, Merlyn O’Connor, Margaret Collins & Ann O’Sullivan 88 pts. (B9).
Wednesday: Front 9: Marcella O’Flynn, Pat O’Callaghan, Nicolette O’Mahony, Jean Cronin Zenks 42 pts. (B6). Back 9: Ber Clarson, Carmel Kearney, Declan Kearney & Anna Shannon 42 pts. (B3). Men’s Longest Drive: Ger Callanan. Nearest the Pin: Ger Callanan. Ladies Longest Drive: Ber Clarson. Ladies Nearest the Pin: Lady President Mary Callanan.
Friday: Front 9: Kathleen Hennessy, Tina Moriarty, Joan Cantillon & Tom Moriarty 46 pts. Back 9: Mary Savage, Fionnula Mann, Billy Morrisey & Michael Casey 39 pts. Men’s Longest Drive: Michael O’Sullivan. Nearest the Pin: Pat Lynch. Ladies Longest Drive: Marie McCarthy. Nearest the Pin: Patricia Goodwin.
Saturday: Front 9: Conor Lyons, Ian O’Donnell, Brian Stockwell & Jim O’Sullivan 46 pts. Back 9: Anne Collins, Helen Besseling, Ger Dowling & Jim Madden 44 pts. Men’s Longest Drive: Joe Parker. Nearest the Pin: John Carroll. Ladies Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin: Nina Kearney.
Sunday: Front 9: Tony Sills, Mary Sills, Marion Bourke & Peter Egan 46 pts. Back 9: Eddie Hanafin, Michael Burrows, Pat Mulcahy & Aidan Smith 45 pts. Men’s Longest Drive: Mike Keane. Nearest the Pin: John Fitzgerald. Ladies Longest Drive: Mary Sills. Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Hennessy.
Thanks to all who supported and helped in anyway.
Seniors: Thursday 17th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean O’Connor Adare (16) 20 pts., 2nd Senior Captain Billy Sheehan (23) 19 pts.
Fixtures:
Saturday 26th August, Nora Keogan Memorial 9 Hole 3 Person Mixed Scramble. Members €5, Draw 12:45 pm.
Wednesday Ladies: 23rd August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 24th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Ladies: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Tralee Printing. Timesheet.
Men: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Timesheet.
Parknasilla
Friday 18th August
Lady Captain, Margaret Miley Prize to Ladies
1st Teresa Walsh (23) 34pts
2nd Aileen Lyons (35) 34pts
3rd Bernie Gleeson (30) 33pts
Parknasilla men’s club
J.B. O’Shea Memorial Cup
1st Ross Golf Club 129pts
2nd Parknasilla Golf Club 124pts
3rd Killarney Golf Club 121pts
Killarney
Club Captain Declan McCarthy on behalf of the entire Club sends our heartiest congratulations to Ryan Kelliher on his success in The Kerry Boys Championship played at Ballybunion recently, Ryan is one of our group of very talented youths currently representing our Club, and we all wish him continued success for the future. Ryan is just 16 years of age, and he is already a seasoned campaigner representing our Club, and Ryan will have two further years playing in this particular championship. Ryan’s win is following in the family footsteps as his father Tomas, a former Irish Youths International, had won this Championship on two previous occasions in 1983 & 1984, and Tomas and Ryan have now become the first ever father and son pairing to have won this Championship. Ryan defeated James Temple of Portmarnock in the final on the 19th green, and the list of previous champions includes such golfing luminaries as John McHerny and Tommy
Corridan. James Temple had overcome another of Killarney’s finest, Luke Walsh in the first round of the matchplay stages, the earlier rounds were strokeplay to determine the best of those who were competing for the championship, that would qualify for the matchplay itself.
Event Fourball Betterball
Sponsor Calor Gas
Course Mahony’s Point
Date 20/08/2017
Name Score
1st Joseph Sheehan (6) & Tony Nolan (14) 48pts
2nd George Vass (4) & Michael P O’Donoghue(12) 46pts
3rd Dan Doona (10) & John C O’Connor (10) 44pts
Waterville
Lady Captain Breda Kelly’s Prize
1st Anne O Malley (29) 39 pts
2nd Nikki Higgins (24) 43 pts
Best Gross Gemma Barry (9) 29 pts gross
3rd Niamh Buckeridge (18) 40 pts
4th Mairin Martin (14) 38 pts
Past Captains Maureen Creedon (13) 38 pts
F9 Patricia Gibson (11) 24 pts
B9 Lulu O Kane (18) 22pts
Nearest pin Gemma Barry
Longest drive Gemma Barry
9Hole Competition Gail Higgins (25) 15 pts
Visitors’ Prize Norrie Goff (15) 35pts
Men’s 9hole Comp Dan Fitzpatrick (21) 22pts
18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Lulu O Kane
1st Mary Corkery (23) 72 nett
2nd Patricia Gibson (11) 74 nett
3rd Mairin Martin (14) 75 nett
4th Sadie Curran (23) 75 nett
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein- Eric Prestage
1. Paddy Duggan (22) 40pts
2. David Casey (27) 39pts
Gross. Seán Desmond (-3) 73
3. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (12) 36pts
4. Niall Houlihan (16) 35pts
Front Nine Tomás Ó Lubhaing (6) 19pts
Back Nine. Kieran Murphy (11) 20pts
Past Captain. Paul Duffy (13) 32pts
Singles S/Ford (Yellow Tees) Duais an Chaptaein – Eric Prestage
1. Seamus Brosnan (23) 35pts
2. Dick Brennan (23) 32pts
3. Dave O’Donovan (19) 31pts
August Competitions
27th Exchange with Tralee GC- Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Arkil Quarries.
Ballybunion
Monday 14th – Sunday 20th August 2017
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Competition The Padraic Liston Memorial Sunday 20th August 2017 Sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Old Course C.S.S 72
1st John fox (17) 41 pts
2nd John Beary (12) 38 pts
3rd Tom Wall (17) 37 pts
Gross Adrian Walsh 32 pts
4th Gerard Flaherty (11) 36 pts (B9- 21)
5th William O’Sullivan (14) 36 pts (B9- 19)
6th Colm O’Halloran (10) 36 pts (B6- 11)
Senior Sean Walsh (19) 36 pts
Back 9 Barry O’Halloran (19) 22 pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Medal IV Competition Sunday 27th August 2017 – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 15th August 2017 – Old Course
1st Mary Blake Sheahan (26) 38pts
2nd Ann Leonard (13) 36pts (17/19)
3rd Catherine Moylan (21) 36pts (19/17)
4th Ruth Fitzgerald (28) 35pts
Lady Captains Prize Mrs Josette O’Donnell – Old Course Saturday 19th August 2017 – Old Course CSS 35pts
1st Toni Quilter (18) 37pts
2nd Mary MacKey (10) 36pts
Best Gross Una Deneefe (6) 26 gross pts
3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 35pts (Bk-6)
4th Mary Fagan (17) 35pts (Bk-9)
5th Ailish Dilger (12) 35pts
6th Janet Horan (30) 34pts (B9-20)
7th Janice O’Connell (12) 34pts (B9-19)
8th Anne Marie Carroll (12) 34pts (B9-16)
Best 36 Helen Dinneen (36) 24pts
Front 9 Ruth Fitzgerald (28) 23pts
Back 9 Mary Geaney (12) 19pts
Seniors Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 32pts
Vintage Sighle Henigan (18) 32pts
Committee Marion Kennedy Hogan (12) 34pts
Past Captain Clare Hurley (24) 29pts
9 Hole Mary P. Walsh (34) 12pts
Back to Golf Patricia Barrett (36) 14pts
Nearest The Pin Elizanne McMahon (36) 64”
Longest Drive Mary Sheehy (3)
Guest 1 Aileen Tierney (18) 38pts
Guest 2 Tommy O’Donnell (18) 28pts
Junior 1 Shauna Tierney 39pts
Junior 2 Sorcha Keane (34) 25pts
Fixtures:
Friday 25th August 2017 Friday Mixed Semi Open Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion – Old Course
Sunday 27th August 2017 Ladies Medal V Competition Sponsored by the Listowel Arms Hotel – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 17th August 2017 – Old Course
1st Joe McCarthy (19) 32pts
2nd Michael Tangney (18) 29pts
3rd Seamus Hanley (12) 28pts
4th Dominic Moriarty (20) 27pts
5th Eamonn Condon (15) 26pts
6th Des O’Donoghue (21) 25pts
7th Eddie Moylan (15) 25pts
8th Haulie Costello (11) 25pts
Best Gross: Declan Lovett 19pts
Vintage: Miley Costello (19) 24pts
S. Vintage: John Cohalan (26) 24pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th August 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Presentation of Tom Simpson Trophy and Captain’s Prize (Mr Denis Eggleston) at 5pm.
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th August 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
Sundays competition was Monica O’Neills Ladies President Prize to the Men
1st Maurice McElligott (11) 66 nett
2nd Jimmy Sullivan (14) 72 nett
3rd Enda O’Halloran (10) 75 nett
CSS 74 Nett Reduction Only
Next Sunday is an Open Mixed Classic Fundraiser for the Mens and Ladies Club. Timesheet available online.
The result of the Friday night’s Scramble sponsored by Jerry O’Halloran is:
1st: Danny Casey, Eamonn Stack, Kyle Reidy
2nd Tony O’Connor, Cian O’Sullivan, Brendan McMahon
The Friday evening open scrambles continue this week starting at 6.30pm. Please have you name in for the draw at 6.20pm.
The Nines of Kerry team play Parknasilla next Saturday at 1.30pm in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition.
Tralee
Tralee Golf Club results
Saturday 19th Augsut fourball sponsored by DCS Group
1st: Tim Healy (6) & Chris McNamara (13) 47 Points
2nd: Conor Stack (14) & Seamus MacGearilt (16) 44 Points
3rd: Sean Corcoran (11) &Brendan Brosnan (21) 43 Points
4th: Stephen Barter (17) & Harry Dawson (13) 43 Points
5th: Sean McCarthy (9) & Dominic Foley (24) 43 Points
20th august MC12 Sponsored by An Riocht Stonecraft
1st: Kevin O’Connor (12) 41 Points
2nd: Gerard Hussey (09) 39 Points
3rd: Paudie O’Keefe (08) 39 Points
4th: Brendan Long (13) 39 Points
5th: Niall Lucey (15) 38 Points
6th: Michael Leahy (9) 38 Points
Best Gross: Gerard Deegan (1) 33 Points
18+ Handicap: Tom O’Driscoll (20) 36 Points
CSS : 36 Points
Green Tee Competition :
1st: John F Fitzgerald (20) 32 Points
Fixtures :
Mon 21st Aug: Open AM/Am any combination, Ballyroe Heights Hotel..
Weds 23rd Aug: Tankard Bar & Restaurant, Open Festival Singles.
Sat 26th Aug: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 27th Aug: MC13 Tralee Town House at Ceann Sibeal Sat 02nd Sept: Fourball Series Round No. 5 Bank Of Ireland( Diary Change), Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Ladies results
Sunday August 20th Club sponsored singles
1st Fionnuala Mann (13) 35pts
2nd Mary Savage (14) 33pts
Fixtures :
Monday 21st august (4 person Am AM sponsord by Ballyroe Heights Hotel)
Wednesday 23rd Festival Singles sponsored by The Tankard Restaurant
Sunday 27th Ceann Sibeal Exchange
Castleisland
Rhyno Mills – Junior Scratch Cup
Winner – Stephen Crookes – 77
Overall 2nd – Ben O’Dea – 79
Best Nett – PJ Murphy – 72 Nett
Rhyno Mills – Intermediate Scratch Cup
Winner – Willie O’Leary – 82
Overall 2nd – Ethan O’Reilly – 83
Best Nett – Pat Ruane – 71 Nett
Rhyno Mills – Minor Scratch Cup
Winner – Philip Woulfe – 86
Overall 2nd – Ray O’Reilly – 87
Best Nett –Brendan Keehan – 72 Nett
Seniors 12 Hole
1st Ben Foley 30pts.
2nd Cyril Quigley 25pts.
3rd John Slattery 25pts
Open Mixed Scramble
1st: William O’Sullivan, Breda O’Connell, Tom Brennan, Mary Jo Healy
2nd: Kathleen Burrows, Patsy Prendiville, Cyril Quigley
Lady Captain, Catherine Walsh, Prize to Men 1st – Seamie O’Neill – 42 Pts Best Gross – Pat Ruane 2nd – Eamonn Feeley – 38 Pts 3rd – Patsy Sweeney – 38 Pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open, every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble, every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am Every Friday – 9 Hole single stableford from 10am & Open Mixed Scramble at 6.30 (weather permitting), registration at 6pm August 24th to 27th – Annual Dick Fitzgrald Cup – Team of 4 open – Details from Office (066)7141709
BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – RESULTS
19th/20th August
18 hole Stableford Blue Tees
Sponsor: Conserve-A-Sash
Winner: Darragh Carmody (8) 36 pts.
Runner Up: Michael Barry (12) 36 pts.
Third:Virginijus Jonikaitis(13) 28 pts.
BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES
Wed 23rd August 2017 – Club Scramble 5.30pm
Thurs 24th August Open Seniors 10am
Sat. 26th August 1st Round “Players Championship”
The Gleasure Cup – Sponsor: Randles Court Hotel
Sun 27th August 2nd Round “Players Championship”
The Gleasure Cup – Sponsor Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee
Beaufort Golf Club – Ladies Branch
19th/20th Stableford – Sponsored by Noeleen Mackessy
1st Aideen Ryan (35) 31 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 29 pts
Fixtures
26th/27th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann
Upcoming Competitions
Competition: Pat Courtney Mixed Foursome
Sponsor: Courtney Family
Date: 27/08/2017
(Sheet on the noticeboard in the clubhouse)
Competition: Dooks Exchange 2017
Sponsor: Clifford’s Cash and Carry
Date: 03/09/2017
(BRS opens 30/08/2017 at 19:00)