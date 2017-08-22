Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

No competition this weekend due to the football games

Ross GC Victory in the JB O’Shea Trophy

Congratulations to the Ross GC team who won the J B O’Shea Trophy on Saturday last at Parknasilla. The team was Tony Lenihan, Denis Casey, Tadhg McCarthy and John Cuskelly. Well done to all involved.

Kenmare

Men’s Competition, 18 hole Stableford Singles

1st. Alan Nagle – (12) 38pts

2nd. James O’Donoghue – (9) 36pts

3rd. David O’Dwyer – (15) 34pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner Ted Woods – 19pts.

Castlegregory

Annual Classic: 4 Person Open Mixed Classic (2 Score to Count) Wednesday 16th, Friday 18th, Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August. Overall: 1st Ger Malone, Con Keating, Ger Naughton, & Declan Bariscale 91 pts. 2nd Ger Callanan, Lady President Mary Callanan, Heather Stevenson & Will Stevenson 90 pts., 3rd Sandra Nyhan, Merlyn O’Connor, Margaret Collins & Ann O’Sullivan 88 pts. (B9).

Wednesday: Front 9: Marcella O’Flynn, Pat O’Callaghan, Nicolette O’Mahony, Jean Cronin Zenks 42 pts. (B6). Back 9: Ber Clarson, Carmel Kearney, Declan Kearney & Anna Shannon 42 pts. (B3). Men’s Longest Drive: Ger Callanan. Nearest the Pin: Ger Callanan. Ladies Longest Drive: Ber Clarson. Ladies Nearest the Pin: Lady President Mary Callanan.

Friday: Front 9: Kathleen Hennessy, Tina Moriarty, Joan Cantillon & Tom Moriarty 46 pts. Back 9: Mary Savage, Fionnula Mann, Billy Morrisey & Michael Casey 39 pts. Men’s Longest Drive: Michael O’Sullivan. Nearest the Pin: Pat Lynch. Ladies Longest Drive: Marie McCarthy. Nearest the Pin: Patricia Goodwin.

Saturday: Front 9: Conor Lyons, Ian O’Donnell, Brian Stockwell & Jim O’Sullivan 46 pts. Back 9: Anne Collins, Helen Besseling, Ger Dowling & Jim Madden 44 pts. Men’s Longest Drive: Joe Parker. Nearest the Pin: John Carroll. Ladies Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin: Nina Kearney.

Sunday: Front 9: Tony Sills, Mary Sills, Marion Bourke & Peter Egan 46 pts. Back 9: Eddie Hanafin, Michael Burrows, Pat Mulcahy & Aidan Smith 45 pts. Men’s Longest Drive: Mike Keane. Nearest the Pin: John Fitzgerald. Ladies Longest Drive: Mary Sills. Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Hennessy.

Thanks to all who supported and helped in anyway.

Seniors: Thursday 17th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean O’Connor Adare (16) 20 pts., 2nd Senior Captain Billy Sheehan (23) 19 pts.

Fixtures:

Saturday 26th August, Nora Keogan Memorial 9 Hole 3 Person Mixed Scramble. Members €5, Draw 12:45 pm.

Wednesday Ladies: 23rd August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 24th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Ladies: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Tralee Printing. Timesheet.

Men: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August, The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Timesheet.

Parknasilla

Friday 18th August

Lady Captain, Margaret Miley Prize to Ladies

1st Teresa Walsh (23) 34pts

2nd Aileen Lyons (35) 34pts

3rd Bernie Gleeson (30) 33pts

Parknasilla men’s club

J.B. O’Shea Memorial Cup

1st Ross Golf Club 129pts

2nd Parknasilla Golf Club 124pts

3rd Killarney Golf Club 121pts

Killarney

Club Captain Declan McCarthy on behalf of the entire Club sends our heartiest congratulations to Ryan Kelliher on his success in The Kerry Boys Championship played at Ballybunion recently, Ryan is one of our group of very talented youths currently representing our Club, and we all wish him continued success for the future. Ryan is just 16 years of age, and he is already a seasoned campaigner representing our Club, and Ryan will have two further years playing in this particular championship. Ryan’s win is following in the family footsteps as his father Tomas, a former Irish Youths International, had won this Championship on two previous occasions in 1983 & 1984, and Tomas and Ryan have now become the first ever father and son pairing to have won this Championship. Ryan defeated James Temple of Portmarnock in the final on the 19th green, and the list of previous champions includes such golfing luminaries as John McHerny and Tommy

Corridan. James Temple had overcome another of Killarney’s finest, Luke Walsh in the first round of the matchplay stages, the earlier rounds were strokeplay to determine the best of those who were competing for the championship, that would qualify for the matchplay itself.

Event Fourball Betterball

Sponsor Calor Gas

Course Mahony’s Point

Date 20/08/2017

Name Score

1st Joseph Sheehan (6) & Tony Nolan (14) 48pts

2nd George Vass (4) & Michael P O’Donoghue(12) 46pts

3rd Dan Doona (10) & John C O’Connor (10) 44pts

Waterville

Lady Captain Breda Kelly’s Prize

1st Anne O Malley (29) 39 pts

2nd Nikki Higgins (24) 43 pts

Best Gross Gemma Barry (9) 29 pts gross

3rd Niamh Buckeridge (18) 40 pts

4th Mairin Martin (14) 38 pts

Past Captains Maureen Creedon (13) 38 pts

F9 Patricia Gibson (11) 24 pts

B9 Lulu O Kane (18) 22pts

Nearest pin Gemma Barry

Longest drive Gemma Barry

9Hole Competition Gail Higgins (25) 15 pts

Visitors’ Prize Norrie Goff (15) 35pts

Men’s 9hole Comp Dan Fitzpatrick (21) 22pts

18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Lulu O Kane

1st Mary Corkery (23) 72 nett

2nd Patricia Gibson (11) 74 nett

3rd Mairin Martin (14) 75 nett

4th Sadie Curran (23) 75 nett

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein- Eric Prestage

1. Paddy Duggan (22) 40pts

2. David Casey (27) 39pts

Gross. Seán Desmond (-3) 73

3. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (12) 36pts

4. Niall Houlihan (16) 35pts

Front Nine Tomás Ó Lubhaing (6) 19pts

Back Nine. Kieran Murphy (11) 20pts

Past Captain. Paul Duffy (13) 32pts

Singles S/Ford (Yellow Tees) Duais an Chaptaein – Eric Prestage

1. Seamus Brosnan (23) 35pts

2. Dick Brennan (23) 32pts

3. Dave O’Donovan (19) 31pts

August Competitions

27th Exchange with Tralee GC- Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Arkil Quarries.

Ballybunion

Monday 14th – Sunday 20th August 2017

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Competition The Padraic Liston Memorial Sunday 20th August 2017 Sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Old Course C.S.S 72

1st John fox (17) 41 pts

2nd John Beary (12) 38 pts

3rd Tom Wall (17) 37 pts

Gross Adrian Walsh 32 pts

4th Gerard Flaherty (11) 36 pts (B9- 21)

5th William O’Sullivan (14) 36 pts (B9- 19)

6th Colm O’Halloran (10) 36 pts (B6- 11)

Senior Sean Walsh (19) 36 pts

Back 9 Barry O’Halloran (19) 22 pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Medal IV Competition Sunday 27th August 2017 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 15th August 2017 – Old Course

1st Mary Blake Sheahan (26) 38pts

2nd Ann Leonard (13) 36pts (17/19)

3rd Catherine Moylan (21) 36pts (19/17)

4th Ruth Fitzgerald (28) 35pts

Lady Captains Prize Mrs Josette O’Donnell – Old Course Saturday 19th August 2017 – Old Course CSS 35pts

1st Toni Quilter (18) 37pts

2nd Mary MacKey (10) 36pts

Best Gross Una Deneefe (6) 26 gross pts

3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 35pts (Bk-6)

4th Mary Fagan (17) 35pts (Bk-9)

5th Ailish Dilger (12) 35pts

6th Janet Horan (30) 34pts (B9-20)

7th Janice O’Connell (12) 34pts (B9-19)

8th Anne Marie Carroll (12) 34pts (B9-16)

Best 36 Helen Dinneen (36) 24pts

Front 9 Ruth Fitzgerald (28) 23pts

Back 9 Mary Geaney (12) 19pts

Seniors Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 32pts

Vintage Sighle Henigan (18) 32pts

Committee Marion Kennedy Hogan (12) 34pts

Past Captain Clare Hurley (24) 29pts

9 Hole Mary P. Walsh (34) 12pts

Back to Golf Patricia Barrett (36) 14pts

Nearest The Pin Elizanne McMahon (36) 64”

Longest Drive Mary Sheehy (3)

Guest 1 Aileen Tierney (18) 38pts

Guest 2 Tommy O’Donnell (18) 28pts

Junior 1 Shauna Tierney 39pts

Junior 2 Sorcha Keane (34) 25pts

Fixtures:

Friday 25th August 2017 Friday Mixed Semi Open Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion – Old Course

Sunday 27th August 2017 Ladies Medal V Competition Sponsored by the Listowel Arms Hotel – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 17th August 2017 – Old Course

1st Joe McCarthy (19) 32pts

2nd Michael Tangney (18) 29pts

3rd Seamus Hanley (12) 28pts

4th Dominic Moriarty (20) 27pts

5th Eamonn Condon (15) 26pts

6th Des O’Donoghue (21) 25pts

7th Eddie Moylan (15) 25pts

8th Haulie Costello (11) 25pts

Best Gross: Declan Lovett 19pts

Vintage: Miley Costello (19) 24pts

S. Vintage: John Cohalan (26) 24pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th August 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Presentation of Tom Simpson Trophy and Captain’s Prize (Mr Denis Eggleston) at 5pm.

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th August 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Sundays competition was Monica O’Neills Ladies President Prize to the Men

1st Maurice McElligott (11) 66 nett

2nd Jimmy Sullivan (14) 72 nett

3rd Enda O’Halloran (10) 75 nett

CSS 74 Nett Reduction Only

Next Sunday is an Open Mixed Classic Fundraiser for the Mens and Ladies Club. Timesheet available online.

The result of the Friday night’s Scramble sponsored by Jerry O’Halloran is:

1st: Danny Casey, Eamonn Stack, Kyle Reidy

2nd Tony O’Connor, Cian O’Sullivan, Brendan McMahon

The Friday evening open scrambles continue this week starting at 6.30pm. Please have you name in for the draw at 6.20pm.

The Nines of Kerry team play Parknasilla next Saturday at 1.30pm in Parknasilla in the semi final of the competition.

Tralee

Tralee Golf Club results

Saturday 19th Augsut fourball sponsored by DCS Group

1st: Tim Healy (6) & Chris McNamara (13) 47 Points

2nd: Conor Stack (14) & Seamus MacGearilt (16) 44 Points

3rd: Sean Corcoran (11) &Brendan Brosnan (21) 43 Points

4th: Stephen Barter (17) & Harry Dawson (13) 43 Points

5th: Sean McCarthy (9) & Dominic Foley (24) 43 Points

20th august MC12 Sponsored by An Riocht Stonecraft

1st: Kevin O’Connor (12) 41 Points

2nd: Gerard Hussey (09) 39 Points

3rd: Paudie O’Keefe (08) 39 Points

4th: Brendan Long (13) 39 Points

5th: Niall Lucey (15) 38 Points

6th: Michael Leahy (9) 38 Points

Best Gross: Gerard Deegan (1) 33 Points

18+ Handicap: Tom O’Driscoll (20) 36 Points

CSS : 36 Points

Green Tee Competition :

1st: John F Fitzgerald (20) 32 Points

Fixtures :

Mon 21st Aug: Open AM/Am any combination, Ballyroe Heights Hotel..

Weds 23rd Aug: Tankard Bar & Restaurant, Open Festival Singles.

Sat 26th Aug: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 27th Aug: MC13 Tralee Town House at Ceann Sibeal Sat 02nd Sept: Fourball Series Round No. 5 Bank Of Ireland( Diary Change), Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Ladies results

Sunday August 20th Club sponsored singles

1st Fionnuala Mann (13) 35pts

2nd Mary Savage (14) 33pts

Fixtures :

Monday 21st august (4 person Am AM sponsord by Ballyroe Heights Hotel)

Wednesday 23rd Festival Singles sponsored by The Tankard Restaurant

Sunday 27th Ceann Sibeal Exchange

Castleisland

Rhyno Mills – Junior Scratch Cup

Winner – Stephen Crookes – 77

Overall 2nd – Ben O’Dea – 79

Best Nett – PJ Murphy – 72 Nett

Rhyno Mills – Intermediate Scratch Cup

Winner – Willie O’Leary – 82

Overall 2nd – Ethan O’Reilly – 83

Best Nett – Pat Ruane – 71 Nett

Rhyno Mills – Minor Scratch Cup

Winner – Philip Woulfe – 86

Overall 2nd – Ray O’Reilly – 87

Best Nett –Brendan Keehan – 72 Nett

Seniors 12 Hole

1st Ben Foley 30pts.

2nd Cyril Quigley 25pts.

3rd John Slattery 25pts

Open Mixed Scramble

1st: William O’Sullivan, Breda O’Connell, Tom Brennan, Mary Jo Healy

2nd: Kathleen Burrows, Patsy Prendiville, Cyril Quigley

Lady Captain, Catherine Walsh, Prize to Men 1st – Seamie O’Neill – 42 Pts Best Gross – Pat Ruane 2nd – Eamonn Feeley – 38 Pts 3rd – Patsy Sweeney – 38 Pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open, every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble, every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am Every Friday – 9 Hole single stableford from 10am & Open Mixed Scramble at 6.30 (weather permitting), registration at 6pm August 24th to 27th – Annual Dick Fitzgrald Cup – Team of 4 open – Details from Office (066)7141709

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – RESULTS

19th/20th August

18 hole Stableford Blue Tees

Sponsor: Conserve-A-Sash

Winner: Darragh Carmody (8) 36 pts.

Runner Up: Michael Barry (12) 36 pts.

Third:Virginijus Jonikaitis(13) 28 pts.

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES

Wed 23rd August 2017 – Club Scramble 5.30pm

Thurs 24th August Open Seniors 10am

Sat. 26th August 1st Round “Players Championship”

The Gleasure Cup – Sponsor: Randles Court Hotel

Sun 27th August 2nd Round “Players Championship”

The Gleasure Cup – Sponsor Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee

Beaufort Golf Club – Ladies Branch

19th/20th Stableford – Sponsored by Noeleen Mackessy

1st Aideen Ryan (35) 31 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (31) 29 pts

Fixtures

26th/27th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann



KGFC Men’s Club Results 21/08

Competition Results

Kindly Sponsored by Calor Gas

Course: Mahony’s Point

Date: 20th August 2017

1st Joseph Sheehan (6) & Tony Nolan (14) 48pts

2nd George Vass (4) & Michael P O’Donoghue(12) 46pts

3rd Dan Doona (10) & John C O’Connor (10) 44pts

Upcoming Competitions

Competition: Pat Courtney Mixed Foursome

Sponsor: Courtney Family

Date: 27/08/2017

(Sheet on the noticeboard in the clubhouse)

Competition: Dooks Exchange 2017

Sponsor: Clifford’s Cash and Carry

Date: 03/09/2017

(BRS opens 30/08/2017 at 19:00)