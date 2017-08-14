Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Sunday 13th we held a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by the Golf Shop, College Street.

The winners were :-

1… John O’Sullivan (20) 39 pts.

2….Sean Moynihan (6) 38 pts

3…Tony Lenihan (18) 36 pts.

Castleisland

Monday August 7th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles

1st Paul Geaney 27pts.

2nd Mike Moloney 25pts.

3rd Tommy Lundie 25pts

Wednesday August 9th – Open Mixes Scramble

1st: Mary Jo Healy, Ben Foley, Tom Brennan, Joe Long

2nd: Kathleen Burrows, Tim Sugrue, Cyril Quigley

Friday August 11th – Mixes Scramble

1st: Pat Ruane, Brendan Keehan, Patsy Sweeney

Sunday August 13th – Kerry Motor Works August Medal – Stroke GOY

1st – Declan Murphy – 61

2nd – TJ Galvin – 65

3rd – Maurice O’Connor – 67

Division 1 – Liam Martin 68

Division 2 – Maurice O’Riordan – 70

Division 3 – Brendan Keehan = 73

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am Every Friday – 9 Hole single stableford from 10am & Open Mixed Scramble at 6.30 (weather permitting), registration at 6pm Saturday August 19th – Rhyno Mills Scratch Cups – Junior, Intermediate and Minor Sunday August 20th – Lady Captains Prize – Catherine Walsh – GOY August 24th to 27th – Annual Dick Fitzgrald Cup – Team of 4 open – Details from Office (066)7141709

Waterville

Results: 1 st Mens Singles S/Ford

Sponsored by: Mulachy Walsh & Partners

1st Darragh Courtney (9) 36 pts

2nd Maurice Tunney (15) 34 pts

3rd Dan Brosnan (16) 34 pts

F9 David Daly (7) 19pts

B9 Ger Driscoll (14) 21 pts

Parknasilla

Saturday 12th August

President, Dr Dermot O’Mahony’s Prize to ladies

1st Eileen Moriarty (33) 38pts

2nd Finne Lucey (36) 37pts

3rd Regina Collins O’Neill (33) 37pts.

Castlegregory

Men’s Club: Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th, The Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. 1st & Founders Cup Winner: John Flynn (23) 42 pts., 2nd Joseph Mulcahy (8) 36 pts., 3rd Edward O’Neill (20) 36 pts., Front 9: Neil Moynihan (19) 19 pts., Back 9: Gerard Malone (13) 19 pts.

Ladies Club: Friday 11th & Sunday 13th August, The Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored by Marion Bourke. 1st Carmel Kearney (8) 41 pts., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 36 pts., 3rd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 35 pts.

Tuesday 8th August, 3 Person Open Mixed Scramble Kindly Sponsored by Hennebery’s Sports, Tralee. 1st Tom McManus (15), Deirdre O’Connor (23) & Sean O’Connor (16) 27.5, 2nd Mary Ciepierski (36), Brian Ciepierski (18) & Patricia Goodwin (36) 28.5.

Wednesday Ladies: 9th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Nina Kearney (24) 19 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 10th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mike Spillane (16) 25 pts., 2nd Fred Garvey (13) 19 pts.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 15th August, 9 Hole 3 Person Open Mixed Scramble. Members €3, Non Members €10. From 6 – 7 pm.

Wednesday Ladies: 16th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 17th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.

Annual Club 3 Day Classic: Friday 18th, Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August, 4 Person Classic (2 Score to Count) €120 Per Team (including BBQ) Kindly Sponsored by Kerry Motor Works. Timesheets now open.

Ceann Sibéal

Gents

Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an Dingle Diner

1. Eoin Sawyer (18) 44pts

2. Brian O’Connor (7) 40pts

Gross. Seán Desmond (0) 40pts

3. Damian Wallace (8) 40pts

4. Patrick O’Connor (14) 38pts

Front Nine Jim Cremin (22) 21pts

Back Nine. Tom Curran (19) 21pts

Mixed Foursomes- Urraithe ag Tom F Creed

1. Daniel Wallace (8) Grace Wallace (36) 62net

2. Frank Buttimer (15) Geralyn Buttimer (36) 65.5net

3. Damian Wallace (5) Ann Moore (14) 66.5net

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Frank Buttimer

1. Cillian Desmond (9) 47pts

2. Tom Hoare (16) 44pts

Gross. Seán Desmaond (-1) 69

3. Eddie Brazil (22) 43pts

4. John Gilligan (16) 42pts

Front Nine. Ignatius O’Connor (21) 22pts

Back Nine. Micheál Lenihan (20) 24pts

August Competitions

18th Scotch 4/Somes Stroke- Tom Fitzgerald Memorial

20th Duais an Chaptaein- Eric Prestage – Singles S/Ford

27th Exchange with Tralee GC- Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Arkil Quarries.

Ladies

Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an Dingle Diner

1. Michelle Sharkey (21) 35pts

2. Eleanor Curran (12) 34pts

3. Orla Barry (28) 34pts

Front Nine. Janet Sharkey (23) 22pts

Back Nine. Roni Dunn (28) 16pts

Lá Uachtarán na mBan- Bláithín Ní Bhric

1. Eleanor Curran (12) 38pts

2. Bernie Firtéar (30) 37pts

Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 24pts

3. Michelle Sharkey ( 21) 34pts

4. Orla Barry (28) 34pts

Front Nine. Hilary Hegarty (36) 21pts

Back Nine. Niamh Fitzgerald (14) 18pts

August Competitions

21st Goretti Moynihan – Charity Day

23rd Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Strand House

25th 3 Person Mixed Scramble- Sponsored by David & Judy Descoteau

27th Exchange with Tralee GC

30th Singles Stroke –Medal – Sponsored by Geaney Oil.

Dooks

P & D CASH & CARRY – PUCK FAIR SINGLES

8TH, 9TH & 10TH AUGUST 2017

Winner John Houlihan (7) 40 Pts

2nd Brendan J Fitzgerald (12)Royal Dublin 39 Pts

3rd Carl O’Sullivan (19) 37 Pts

4th Edward Daniels (5) 36 Pts C/B

Best Gross Seamus Curran (6) 29 Pts

Over 65 John Falvey CEO (22) 36 Pts

Front 9 Michael Lucey (13) East Cork GC 20 Pts

Back 9 David Kirby (9) 21 Pts

NEXT WEEKEND

SAT. 10TH AUGUST 3.30 – 5.30 TIME SHEET

9 HOLE SINGLES – WHITE MARKERS – STABLEFORD

NO MENS COMPETITION ON SUNDAY 20TH

Ladies Club – Kerry Atlantic Homes and Adverts Ireland

13th August 2017

1st – Annette Hogan (27) = 41 pts

2nd – Tracy Eakin (3) = 37 pts

3rd – Roisin Burke (30) = 37 pts

Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts

Cat B – Kitty Scott (25) = 33 pts

Cat C – Sheelagh Yeates (27) = 32 pts

Ivertec Broadband Fourball

12TH & 13TH AUGUST 2017

Winners – Pat Bowler (15) (14) 45 Pts

Patrick J Griffin (6) (5)

2nd Yves Deniels (12) (11) 44 Pts

Edward Deniels (5) (5)

3rd David Kirby (12) (11) 43 Pts C/B

Ronan Burke (13) (12)

NEXT WEEKEND – Club 9 Hole Competition – Saturday 19 August 2017

STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS – Time Sheet in play – Entry Fee €5

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Week Men’s 14 Hole Singles Competition Tuesday 8th August 2017- Old Course

1st Eoin O’Shaughnessy (12) 29 pts

2nd Thomas Ryan (17) 28 pts (B7- 17 )

3rd Liam Carmody ( 9) 28 pts (B7- 16)

Members Week Men’s Fourball Competition Thursday 10th August 2017- Old Course

1st Thomas Ryan (17) & Cian O’Tiarniagh ( 13) 45 points

2nd John Maher (10 ) & Gearoid Linnane (9) 42 points

3rd Berkie Browne (20) & Padraig O’Donnell (20) 41 Points ( Back 9- 22 points)

Men’s Medal 111 The Brosnan Memorial Medal Sunday 13th August 2017- Old Course C.S.S 71

1st Michael Burke (18) 66 net

2nd Ronan O’Neill (12) 68 net

3rd Liam Carmody (9) 69 net

Gross Gary Scanlon (3) 73

Cat, 1. 0-10. Pat Harnett (4) 69 net

Cat, 2. 11-17 Michael Kennelly (14) 69 net

Cat, 3.18-28 James Fogarty (20) 70 net

Senior Gerry Kearney (16) 70 net

Back 9 John Kennelly (11) 31.5

Fixtures:

Sunday 20th August 2017 Men’s Competition The Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Members Week Ladies Competition Sponsored by Tae Lane Store Listowel Tuesday 8th August 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Lucy Pye (18) 36pts

2nd A.M. Sexton (22) 34pts

Best Gross Louise Griffin (18) 18pts

3rd Ann O’Riordan (18) 31pts

4th Geraldine Gallagher (34) 31pts

5th Marian Flannery (26) 31pts

6th Sighle Henigan (18) 31pts

Front 9 Teresa Cronin (19) 20pts

Back 9 Helen O’Riordan (18) 14pts

Seniors Toni Quilter (18) 30pts

Members Week Mixed Waltz Competition Wednesday 9th August 2017 –

Old Course

1st Vincent Moloney (12), Dan Sheehan (18) & Toni Quilter (18) 71pts

2nd Colm O’Halloran (15), Michael Jones (20) & Catherine Walsh (24)

68pts (F29 – B39)

3rd Kevin Barry (10), John Bambury (11) & Eleanor O’Sullivan (21)

68pts

Members Week Ladies Fourball Competition Thursday 10th August 2017 – Old Course

1st Eleanor O’ Sullivan (19) & Marion Kennedy Hogan(11) 40 pts

2nd Ann O’ Riordan (16) & Catherine Walsh (22) 38 pts

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (12) & Lorraine Canty (17) 36 pts (Bk 9 – 21)

Members Week Mixed Scramble Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion Friday 11th August 2017 – Old Course

1st John O’ Donnell(4), Anna Kureczko(36), Paddy McSweeney(18)

& Diarmuid Herlihy (21) 1 under 46.1

2nd Seán Healy (22), Marie Reen (22), William O’ Sullivan (14)

& Danny Lyons (19) 1 under 46.3

3rd Dónal Liston(7), Tommy Gleeson (21), Patsy Gleeson (27)

& Jean Liston (28) Level 46.7

Ladies Singles 18 Hole Stableford Competition Sunday 13th August 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Annmarie Carroll (13) 39pts (B-9 20pts)

2nd Janet Horan (31) 39pts (B-9 18pts)

3rd Mary O’Donoghue (13) 39pts (B-9 16pts)

4th Louise Griffin (18) 38pts (B-6 10pts)

Fixtures:

Friday 18th August 2017 Friday Mixed Semi Open Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion – Cashen Course

Saturday 19th August 2017 Lady Captains Prize Mrs Josette O’Donnell – Old Course

Tuesday 22nd August 2017 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 17th August 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Presentation of Tom Simpson Trophy and Captain’s Prize (Mr Denis Eggleston) at 5pm on Thursday 24th August 2017.

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 10th August 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Rose Molyneaux (31) 17pts.

2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 16pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 17th August 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

On Sunday John Pierce held his Presidents Prize which was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Padraig Dineen (13) 40 pts

2nd Brian O’Loughlin (15) 39 pts

3rd John Donegan (A) (19) 39 pts

4th James O’Dowd (2) 38 pts

5th Joseph O’Connor (11) 37 pts

Front Nine John Joy 21 pts

Back Nine Michael O’Connor 22pts

Nearest the Pin Colum Carroll

Longest Drive Michael O’Connor

Guest Larry McNamara

CSS 37pts

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition and is Lady President Monica O’Neill’s prize to men. Timesheet available online.

The result of Friday night’s scramble sponsored by Hugh Fitzsimons is:

1st: John lohan; Cian O’Sullivan & Ed Harty

2nd: Jack Dempsey; Hugh Fitzsions; Tony O’Connor & Kyle Reidy

The Friday evening open scrambles continue this week starting at 7.00pm. Please have you name in for the draw at 6.50pm.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club

Results of last Sundays Comp President John.

1st Ann Leahy 34 pts

2nd Lorraine Canty 32 pts

3rd Marie Hogan 31 pts

F9 Margaret Lyons 17 pts

B 9 LP Monica O Neill 17 pts

Best of Par 3’s – Pauline Costello

9 Hole Comp – Tina Curtin

Beaufort

Results Ladies Branch

6th August – President’s Prize to Ladies – Sponsored by President Gearoid Keating/Ladies Branch

1st Noreen Kinsella (31) 76 Net

2nd Lady Captain Mary O’Shea (33) 76 Net

3rd Margaret Guerin (26) 85 Net

Front 9: Sheila Scott (29) 41.5 Net

Back 9: Noeleen Mackessy (25) 41.5 Net

12th/13th August – Stableford Sponsored by Josie O’Shea

1st Teresa Clifford

2nd Karen Spence

Fixtures

20th/21st August – Stableford – Sponsored by: Noeleen Mackassey

Thurs 10th Aug. Open Seniors

Winners: Edwin Spence,Gerry Collins & James O’Shea Fri 11th Aug Open Fridays

Winner: Pat Wade (24) 34 pts.

12th/13th August 18 HoleStableford

Sponsored by PK Supervalu,Killorglin

1st. Ken West (18)38pts.

Runner Up: Michael J O’Connor (9)37pts.

Third: James Jones (10)35pts.

__________________________________________

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES

Wed 16th Aug @ 5.30pm Club Scramble

Thurs 17th Aug @10am Open Seniors

Fri 18th Aug Open Fridays

Contact Clubhouse @ 064-6644440

Sat/Sun 19th/20th Aug 18 hole Stableford – BLUE tees

Sponsor: Conserve-A-Sash (Michael Quirke) ____________________________________________________

Killarney

Ladies

Killarney Senior Foursomes won the Munster Quarter Final in Thurles against Tralee on Saturday August 12th. They won the Semi final against Douglas in the evening. They are now into the Semi Final on Friday September 1st in Cahir Park Golf Club. Managers were Claire Keating and Fidelma O’Connor. The Panel were Kelly Brotherton and Jennifer O’Brien, Lady Captain Amy Arthur and Deidre Prendergast, Anne Moynihan Rudden and Fidelma O’Connor, Corrina Griffin and Ailish Mulcahy.

Results of Mixed Competition August 9th sponsored by Muckross House

1st. Pat Kelliher, (11) Peggy O’Donoghue (19) 44 pts

2nd Dermot Roche (12) Kathleen Griffin (23) 40 pts

BG Seamus O’Connor (12) Deidre Prendergast (7) 29 gross pts

Results of Competition Sunday 13th August sponsored by Diageo/Hayes Cup

Killeen Course, singles Stableford.

1st. Maria Chawke (26) 41pts

2nd & Best Gross Noreen Coffey (14) 38 pts (bk9)

3rd Angela Kelliher (24) 38pts.

CSS 72

Next Sundays Competition Ladies Play in Pink sponsored by Calor Gas, Mahonys Team of 2.

Tralee

Mens results fourball

1st : Richard Rafferty (9) &Michael Maunsell (24) 46 Points 2nd : David Spring (10) & Niall Sheehy (17) 44 Points 3rd : Paddy O’Donoghue (19) & Derek O’Brien (15) 43 Points

18 Cards Processed

Fixtures :

Sat 19th Aug: DCS Group Festival Open Fourball Sun 20th Aug: MC12 An Riocht Stonecraft Mon 21st Aug: Open AM/Am any combination, Ballyroe Heights Hotel..

Weds 23rd Aug: Tankard Bar & Restaurant, Open Festival Singles.

Sat 26th Aug: Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 27th Aug: MC13 Tralee Town House at Ceann Sibeal Sat 02nd Sept: Fourball Series Round No.5 Bank Of Ireland (Diary Change), Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Ladies results

Wednesday 9th August (Mounthawk stroke medal)

1st Gorretti O Connor 74 nett

2nd Noran Shanahan 76 nett

Sunday 13th August (singles)

1st Laura Rafferty (22) 40pts

2nd Maureen Tiplady (21) 37 pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 16th August (club singles) sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan Butchers

Sunday august 20th MC8 sponsored by an Riocht Stonecraft

Kenmare

Men’s Results. Aug. 13th.

18 Hole Russian Stableford.

1st. – Dave O’Dwyer (15) and Chris Dale (18) – 90pts.

2nd. – Simon Stauch (11) and David Jnr. O’Dwyer (20) – 73pts.

3rd. – Paul Sutton (11) and Bertie Jnr McSwiney (22) – 69pt.

Ladies Results.

18 Hole stroke.

1st Colette Bradshaw (19) 60 nett

2nd Kim Kennedy (14) 70 nett

Best Gross Kathleen O Shea (15) 87 Gross

3rd Clara Brosnan (20) 73 nett