Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Sunday 13th we held a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by the Golf Shop, College Street.
The winners were :-
1… John O’Sullivan (20) 39 pts.
2….Sean Moynihan (6) 38 pts
3…Tony Lenihan (18) 36 pts.
Castleisland
Monday August 7th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles
1st Paul Geaney 27pts.
2nd Mike Moloney 25pts.
3rd Tommy Lundie 25pts
Wednesday August 9th – Open Mixes Scramble
1st: Mary Jo Healy, Ben Foley, Tom Brennan, Joe Long
2nd: Kathleen Burrows, Tim Sugrue, Cyril Quigley
Friday August 11th – Mixes Scramble
1st: Pat Ruane, Brendan Keehan, Patsy Sweeney
Sunday August 13th – Kerry Motor Works August Medal – Stroke GOY
1st – Declan Murphy – 61
2nd – TJ Galvin – 65
3rd – Maurice O’Connor – 67
Division 1 – Liam Martin 68
Division 2 – Maurice O’Riordan – 70
Division 3 – Brendan Keehan = 73
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble. Every Wednesday, registration in the clubhouse at 10am Every Friday – 9 Hole single stableford from 10am & Open Mixed Scramble at 6.30 (weather permitting), registration at 6pm Saturday August 19th – Rhyno Mills Scratch Cups – Junior, Intermediate and Minor Sunday August 20th – Lady Captains Prize – Catherine Walsh – GOY August 24th to 27th – Annual Dick Fitzgrald Cup – Team of 4 open – Details from Office (066)7141709
Waterville
Results: 1 st Mens Singles S/Ford
Sponsored by: Mulachy Walsh & Partners
1st Darragh Courtney (9) 36 pts
2nd Maurice Tunney (15) 34 pts
3rd Dan Brosnan (16) 34 pts
F9 David Daly (7) 19pts
B9 Ger Driscoll (14) 21 pts
Parknasilla
Saturday 12th August
President, Dr Dermot O’Mahony’s Prize to ladies
1st Eileen Moriarty (33) 38pts
2nd Finne Lucey (36) 37pts
3rd Regina Collins O’Neill (33) 37pts.
Castlegregory
Men’s Club: Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th, The Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. 1st & Founders Cup Winner: John Flynn (23) 42 pts., 2nd Joseph Mulcahy (8) 36 pts., 3rd Edward O’Neill (20) 36 pts., Front 9: Neil Moynihan (19) 19 pts., Back 9: Gerard Malone (13) 19 pts.
Ladies Club: Friday 11th & Sunday 13th August, The Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored by Marion Bourke. 1st Carmel Kearney (8) 41 pts., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 36 pts., 3rd Kathleen Hennessy (19) 35 pts.
Tuesday 8th August, 3 Person Open Mixed Scramble Kindly Sponsored by Hennebery’s Sports, Tralee. 1st Tom McManus (15), Deirdre O’Connor (23) & Sean O’Connor (16) 27.5, 2nd Mary Ciepierski (36), Brian Ciepierski (18) & Patricia Goodwin (36) 28.5.
Wednesday Ladies: 9th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Nina Kearney (24) 19 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 10th August, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mike Spillane (16) 25 pts., 2nd Fred Garvey (13) 19 pts.
Fixtures:
Tuesday 15th August, 9 Hole 3 Person Open Mixed Scramble. Members €3, Non Members €10. From 6 – 7 pm.
Wednesday Ladies: 16th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 17th August, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45 am.
Annual Club 3 Day Classic: Friday 18th, Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August, 4 Person Classic (2 Score to Count) €120 Per Team (including BBQ) Kindly Sponsored by Kerry Motor Works. Timesheets now open.
Ceann Sibéal
Gents
Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an Dingle Diner
1. Eoin Sawyer (18) 44pts
2. Brian O’Connor (7) 40pts
Gross. Seán Desmond (0) 40pts
3. Damian Wallace (8) 40pts
4. Patrick O’Connor (14) 38pts
Front Nine Jim Cremin (22) 21pts
Back Nine. Tom Curran (19) 21pts
Mixed Foursomes- Urraithe ag Tom F Creed
1. Daniel Wallace (8) Grace Wallace (36) 62net
2. Frank Buttimer (15) Geralyn Buttimer (36) 65.5net
3. Damian Wallace (5) Ann Moore (14) 66.5net
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Frank Buttimer
1. Cillian Desmond (9) 47pts
2. Tom Hoare (16) 44pts
Gross. Seán Desmaond (-1) 69
3. Eddie Brazil (22) 43pts
4. John Gilligan (16) 42pts
Front Nine. Ignatius O’Connor (21) 22pts
Back Nine. Micheál Lenihan (20) 24pts
August Competitions
18th Scotch 4/Somes Stroke- Tom Fitzgerald Memorial
20th Duais an Chaptaein- Eric Prestage – Singles S/Ford
27th Exchange with Tralee GC- Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Arkil Quarries.
Ladies
Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag an Dingle Diner
1. Michelle Sharkey (21) 35pts
2. Eleanor Curran (12) 34pts
3. Orla Barry (28) 34pts
Front Nine. Janet Sharkey (23) 22pts
Back Nine. Roni Dunn (28) 16pts
Lá Uachtarán na mBan- Bláithín Ní Bhric
1. Eleanor Curran (12) 38pts
2. Bernie Firtéar (30) 37pts
Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 24pts
3. Michelle Sharkey ( 21) 34pts
4. Orla Barry (28) 34pts
Front Nine. Hilary Hegarty (36) 21pts
Back Nine. Niamh Fitzgerald (14) 18pts
August Competitions
21st Goretti Moynihan – Charity Day
23rd Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Strand House
25th 3 Person Mixed Scramble- Sponsored by David & Judy Descoteau
27th Exchange with Tralee GC
30th Singles Stroke –Medal – Sponsored by Geaney Oil.
Dooks
P & D CASH & CARRY – PUCK FAIR SINGLES
8TH, 9TH & 10TH AUGUST 2017
Winner John Houlihan (7) 40 Pts
2nd Brendan J Fitzgerald (12)Royal Dublin 39 Pts
3rd Carl O’Sullivan (19) 37 Pts
4th Edward Daniels (5) 36 Pts C/B
Best Gross Seamus Curran (6) 29 Pts
Over 65 John Falvey CEO (22) 36 Pts
Front 9 Michael Lucey (13) East Cork GC 20 Pts
Back 9 David Kirby (9) 21 Pts
NEXT WEEKEND
SAT. 10TH AUGUST 3.30 – 5.30 TIME SHEET
9 HOLE SINGLES – WHITE MARKERS – STABLEFORD
NO MENS COMPETITION ON SUNDAY 20TH
*********************************************
Ladies Club – Kerry Atlantic Homes and Adverts Ireland
13th August 2017
1st – Annette Hogan (27) = 41 pts
2nd – Tracy Eakin (3) = 37 pts
3rd – Roisin Burke (30) = 37 pts
Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts
Cat B – Kitty Scott (25) = 33 pts
Cat C – Sheelagh Yeates (27) = 32 pts
Ivertec Broadband Fourball
12TH & 13TH AUGUST 2017
Winners – Pat Bowler (15) (14) 45 Pts
Patrick J Griffin (6) (5)
2nd Yves Deniels (12) (11) 44 Pts
Edward Deniels (5) (5)
3rd David Kirby (12) (11) 43 Pts C/B
Ronan Burke (13) (12)
NEXT WEEKEND – Club 9 Hole Competition – Saturday 19 August 2017
STABLEFORD – WHITE MARKERS – Time Sheet in play – Entry Fee €5
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Week Men’s 14 Hole Singles Competition Tuesday 8th August 2017- Old Course
1st Eoin O’Shaughnessy (12) 29 pts
2nd Thomas Ryan (17) 28 pts (B7- 17 )
3rd Liam Carmody ( 9) 28 pts (B7- 16)
Members Week Men’s Fourball Competition Thursday 10th August 2017- Old Course
1st Thomas Ryan (17) & Cian O’Tiarniagh ( 13) 45 points
2nd John Maher (10 ) & Gearoid Linnane (9) 42 points
3rd Berkie Browne (20) & Padraig O’Donnell (20) 41 Points ( Back 9- 22 points)
Men’s Medal 111 The Brosnan Memorial Medal Sunday 13th August 2017- Old Course C.S.S 71
1st Michael Burke (18) 66 net
2nd Ronan O’Neill (12) 68 net
3rd Liam Carmody (9) 69 net
Gross Gary Scanlon (3) 73
Cat, 1. 0-10. Pat Harnett (4) 69 net
Cat, 2. 11-17 Michael Kennelly (14) 69 net
Cat, 3.18-28 James Fogarty (20) 70 net
Senior Gerry Kearney (16) 70 net
Back 9 John Kennelly (11) 31.5
Fixtures:
Sunday 20th August 2017 Men’s Competition The Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Members Week Ladies Competition Sponsored by Tae Lane Store Listowel Tuesday 8th August 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Lucy Pye (18) 36pts
2nd A.M. Sexton (22) 34pts
Best Gross Louise Griffin (18) 18pts
3rd Ann O’Riordan (18) 31pts
4th Geraldine Gallagher (34) 31pts
5th Marian Flannery (26) 31pts
6th Sighle Henigan (18) 31pts
Front 9 Teresa Cronin (19) 20pts
Back 9 Helen O’Riordan (18) 14pts
Seniors Toni Quilter (18) 30pts
Members Week Mixed Waltz Competition Wednesday 9th August 2017 –
Old Course
1st Vincent Moloney (12), Dan Sheehan (18) & Toni Quilter (18) 71pts
2nd Colm O’Halloran (15), Michael Jones (20) & Catherine Walsh (24)
68pts (F29 – B39)
3rd Kevin Barry (10), John Bambury (11) & Eleanor O’Sullivan (21)
68pts
Members Week Ladies Fourball Competition Thursday 10th August 2017 – Old Course
1st Eleanor O’ Sullivan (19) & Marion Kennedy Hogan(11) 40 pts
2nd Ann O’ Riordan (16) & Catherine Walsh (22) 38 pts
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (12) & Lorraine Canty (17) 36 pts (Bk 9 – 21)
Members Week Mixed Scramble Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion Friday 11th August 2017 – Old Course
1st John O’ Donnell(4), Anna Kureczko(36), Paddy McSweeney(18)
& Diarmuid Herlihy (21) 1 under 46.1
2nd Seán Healy (22), Marie Reen (22), William O’ Sullivan (14)
& Danny Lyons (19) 1 under 46.3
3rd Dónal Liston(7), Tommy Gleeson (21), Patsy Gleeson (27)
& Jean Liston (28) Level 46.7
Ladies Singles 18 Hole Stableford Competition Sunday 13th August 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Annmarie Carroll (13) 39pts (B-9 20pts)
2nd Janet Horan (31) 39pts (B-9 18pts)
3rd Mary O’Donoghue (13) 39pts (B-9 16pts)
4th Louise Griffin (18) 38pts (B-6 10pts)
Fixtures:
Friday 18th August 2017 Friday Mixed Semi Open Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s SuperValu Ballybunion – Cashen Course
Saturday 19th August 2017 Lady Captains Prize Mrs Josette O’Donnell – Old Course
Tuesday 22nd August 2017 Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 17th August 2017 Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Presentation of Tom Simpson Trophy and Captain’s Prize (Mr Denis Eggleston) at 5pm on Thursday 24th August 2017.
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 10th August 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Rose Molyneaux (31) 17pts.
2nd Rosalie O’Neill (36) 16pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 17th August 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
On Sunday John Pierce held his Presidents Prize which was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Padraig Dineen (13) 40 pts
2nd Brian O’Loughlin (15) 39 pts
3rd John Donegan (A) (19) 39 pts
4th James O’Dowd (2) 38 pts
5th Joseph O’Connor (11) 37 pts
Front Nine John Joy 21 pts
Back Nine Michael O’Connor 22pts
Nearest the Pin Colum Carroll
Longest Drive Michael O’Connor
Guest Larry McNamara
CSS 37pts
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition and is Lady President Monica O’Neill’s prize to men. Timesheet available online.
The result of Friday night’s scramble sponsored by Hugh Fitzsimons is:
1st: John lohan; Cian O’Sullivan & Ed Harty
2nd: Jack Dempsey; Hugh Fitzsions; Tony O’Connor & Kyle Reidy
The Friday evening open scrambles continue this week starting at 7.00pm. Please have you name in for the draw at 6.50pm.
Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club
Results of last Sundays Comp President John.
1st Ann Leahy 34 pts
2nd Lorraine Canty 32 pts
3rd Marie Hogan 31 pts
F9 Margaret Lyons 17 pts
B 9 LP Monica O Neill 17 pts
Best of Par 3’s – Pauline Costello
9 Hole Comp – Tina Curtin
Beaufort
Results Ladies Branch
6th August – President’s Prize to Ladies – Sponsored by President Gearoid Keating/Ladies Branch
1st Noreen Kinsella (31) 76 Net
2nd Lady Captain Mary O’Shea (33) 76 Net
3rd Margaret Guerin (26) 85 Net
Front 9: Sheila Scott (29) 41.5 Net
Back 9: Noeleen Mackessy (25) 41.5 Net
12th/13th August – Stableford Sponsored by Josie O’Shea
1st Teresa Clifford
2nd Karen Spence
Fixtures
20th/21st August – Stableford – Sponsored by: Noeleen Mackassey
Thurs 10th Aug. Open Seniors
Winners: Edwin Spence,Gerry Collins & James O’Shea Fri 11th Aug Open Fridays
Winner: Pat Wade (24) 34 pts.
12th/13th August 18 HoleStableford
Sponsored by PK Supervalu,Killorglin
1st. Ken West (18)38pts.
Runner Up: Michael J O’Connor (9)37pts.
Third: James Jones (10)35pts.
__________________________________________
BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB – FIXTURES
Wed 16th Aug @ 5.30pm Club Scramble
Thurs 17th Aug @10am Open Seniors
Fri 18th Aug Open Fridays
Contact Clubhouse @ 064-6644440
Sat/Sun 19th/20th Aug 18 hole Stableford – BLUE tees
Sponsor: Conserve-A-Sash (Michael Quirke) ____________________________________________________
Killarney
Ladies
Killarney Senior Foursomes won the Munster Quarter Final in Thurles against Tralee on Saturday August 12th. They won the Semi final against Douglas in the evening. They are now into the Semi Final on Friday September 1st in Cahir Park Golf Club. Managers were Claire Keating and Fidelma O’Connor. The Panel were Kelly Brotherton and Jennifer O’Brien, Lady Captain Amy Arthur and Deidre Prendergast, Anne Moynihan Rudden and Fidelma O’Connor, Corrina Griffin and Ailish Mulcahy.
Results of Mixed Competition August 9th sponsored by Muckross House
1st. Pat Kelliher, (11) Peggy O’Donoghue (19) 44 pts
2nd Dermot Roche (12) Kathleen Griffin (23) 40 pts
BG Seamus O’Connor (12) Deidre Prendergast (7) 29 gross pts
Results of Competition Sunday 13th August sponsored by Diageo/Hayes Cup
Killeen Course, singles Stableford.
1st. Maria Chawke (26) 41pts
2nd & Best Gross Noreen Coffey (14) 38 pts (bk9)
3rd Angela Kelliher (24) 38pts.
CSS 72
Next Sundays Competition Ladies Play in Pink sponsored by Calor Gas, Mahonys Team of 2.
Tralee
Mens results fourball
1st : Richard Rafferty (9) &Michael Maunsell (24) 46 Points 2nd : David Spring (10) & Niall Sheehy (17) 44 Points 3rd : Paddy O’Donoghue (19) & Derek O’Brien (15) 43 Points
18 Cards Processed
Fixtures :
Sat 19th Aug: DCS Group Festival Open Fourball Sun 20th Aug: MC12 An Riocht Stonecraft Mon 21st Aug: Open AM/Am any combination, Ballyroe Heights Hotel..
Weds 23rd Aug: Tankard Bar & Restaurant, Open Festival Singles.
Sat 26th Aug: Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 27th Aug: MC13 Tralee Town House at Ceann Sibeal Sat 02nd Sept: Fourball Series Round No.5 Bank Of Ireland (Diary Change), Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Ladies results
Wednesday 9th August (Mounthawk stroke medal)
1st Gorretti O Connor 74 nett
2nd Noran Shanahan 76 nett
Sunday 13th August (singles)
1st Laura Rafferty (22) 40pts
2nd Maureen Tiplady (21) 37 pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 16th August (club singles) sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan Butchers
Sunday august 20th MC8 sponsored by an Riocht Stonecraft
Kenmare
Men’s Results. Aug. 13th.
18 Hole Russian Stableford.
1st. – Dave O’Dwyer (15) and Chris Dale (18) – 90pts.
2nd. – Simon Stauch (11) and David Jnr. O’Dwyer (20) – 73pts.
3rd. – Paul Sutton (11) and Bertie Jnr McSwiney (22) – 69pt.
Ladies Results.
18 Hole stroke.
1st Colette Bradshaw (19) 60 nett
2nd Kim Kennedy (14) 70 nett
Best Gross Kathleen O Shea (15) 87 Gross
3rd Clara Brosnan (20) 73 nett