Kerry Golf News & Results

WATERVILLE
13 Hole Re-entry Competition
Sunday 29th January until Saturday 4th February 2017
1.- Breda Kelly (25) 30-1 = 29 Pts.
2.- Sinead O’Sullivan (16) 27-1 = 26 Pts.
3.- Mary Corkery (23) 25 Pts.
Results: Sunday 5th Feburay 2017
18 hole singles s/ford
Sponsored by: Club
1st Noel O’Sullivan(10) 39pts
2nd Padraig Mahar(5) 38pts
3rd Patrick Devane (20) 38pts
4th Garry Galvin (7) 37pts
F9
B9
Next Sunday: 18 Hole singles sponsored by Club
KENMARE
Men’s Results.
15 Hole S/Ford.
1st. Patrick Wynne (19) 40pts.
2nd. John Maye (11) 35pts.
3rd. Tim Twomey (19) 34pts.
Next Weekend Feb. 11th./12th.
Two man team event – Russian Stableford.
CASTLEISLAND
Sunday 5th February
18 Hole Scotch Foursomes
1st Liam Martin & Niall Greaney 42pts
2nd Jonathan Kelliher & TJ Galvin 42pts
3rd Pat Ruane & Tom McNeice 42pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th February Mixed AM-AM & Yellow Ball
Kindly sponsored by Walsh Bros. Electrical, Castleisland
Sign In sheet for Spring League posted in clubhouse.
CASTLEGREGORY
Results:
Ladies Club: Friday 3rd & Sunday 5th February, 13 Hole Stableford, 1st Merlyn O’Connor (21) 22 pts., 2nd Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 22 pts.
Men’s Club: Sunday 5th February, 2 Person Classic, 1st Jim O’Sullivan & Tom Leen 52 pts., 2nd Michael Burrows & Noel McCoy 51 pts.
Fixtures:
Ladies Club: Friday 10th February, 13 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10 am. Sunday 12th February, Shotgun Start 8.45 am, Sign-in 8.30 am or 1 pm timesheet.
Wednesday Ladies: 8th February, 9 Hole Stableford, draw at 10 am.
Seniors: Thursday 9th February, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45.
Men’s Club: Sunday 12th February, Sign-in 8.30 am, Shotgun Start 8:45 am.
Spring League closing date is 9th February. Please contact the Clubhouse to put your name down. Entry €5. 1st Round Sunday 19th February.
BALLYBUNION
Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 5th February 2017– Cashen Course
1st Adrian Walsh (6) 38 pts (B 9)
2nd Michael Barry (15) 38pts
3rd Patrick Costello (24) 36 pts
Gross Brian Slattery (6) 26 pts
Senior Eamon Fitzmaurice (16) 32 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 12th February 2017 Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 31st January 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Anne Marie Carroll (13) 33 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (18) 32 pts
3rd Norma Mullane (28) 29 pts
4th Carmel Carroll (27) 29 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 11th February 2017 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 14th February 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 3rd February 2017 – Cashen Course
1st Aideen O’Leary (36) 17pts
2nd Ann O’Riordan (17) 16pts
Fixtures:
Friday 10th February 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th February 2017 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
TRALEE
Results: Mens Scotch Foursomes Sunday 5th February
1st : Paudie O’Keefe & Maurice Laide 27 Pts.
2nd : Sean McCarthy & Sean Reidy 25 Pts.
3rd : Brendan Clliford & Nial Lucey 25 Pts.
Fixtures:
Sat 11th Feb : Casual Golf, Junior Golf
Sun 12th Feb : Mens Club Singles
Sat 18th Feb : Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round, Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 19th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round
Ladies results
Sunday 5th February (Spring League Round 1)
1st Sandra O Sullivan 23 pts (17)
2nd Norah Quinlan 23 pts (11) Countback
3rd Margaret O Donoghue 23 pts (20) Countback
Fixtures :
Monday 6th February to Saturday 11th February (9 hole re-entry)
Sunday February 12th Spring League round 2 sponsored by Super valu
CEANN SIBEAL
Gents
4 Ball S/Ford– Urraithe ag an gClub
1. Liam O’Hanlon (12) Toz O’Mahony (17) 45pts
2. Brian Scanlon (14) Alan Flannery (19) 45pts
3. Bosco Fitzgerald (22) Jimmy O’Connor (11) 44pts
4. Garry Partington (18) Seamus Brosnan (24) 42pts
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Norello Ó Briain
1. Ann Courtney (10) 29pts
2. Geraldine Murphy (17) 26pts
BEAUFORT
Results:
Sunday 5th February.
Open Scramble, Winners: Eve Bird / Shane O’Sullivan / Johnny Doolan
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th February: Open Seniors 10am
Sunday 12th February: Open Scramble 10am
