Kerry Golf News & Results

WATERVILLE

13 Hole Re-entry Competition

Sunday 29th January until Saturday 4th February 2017

1.- Breda Kelly (25) 30-1 = 29 Pts.

2.- Sinead O’Sullivan (16) 27-1 = 26 Pts.

3.- Mary Corkery (23) 25 Pts.

Results: Sunday 5th Feburay 2017

18 hole singles s/ford

Sponsored by: Club

1st Noel O’Sullivan(10) 39pts

2nd Padraig Mahar(5) 38pts

3rd Patrick Devane (20) 38pts

4th Garry Galvin (7) 37pts

F9

B9

Next Sunday: 18 Hole singles sponsored by Club

KENMARE

Men’s Results.

15 Hole S/Ford.

1st. Patrick Wynne (19) 40pts.

2nd. John Maye (11) 35pts.

3rd. Tim Twomey (19) 34pts.

Next Weekend Feb. 11th./12th.

Two man team event – Russian Stableford.

CASTLEISLAND

Sunday 5th February

18 Hole Scotch Foursomes

1st Liam Martin & Niall Greaney 42pts

2nd Jonathan Kelliher & TJ Galvin 42pts

3rd Pat Ruane & Tom McNeice 42pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th February Mixed AM-AM & Yellow Ball

Kindly sponsored by Walsh Bros. Electrical, Castleisland

Sign In sheet for Spring League posted in clubhouse.

CASTLEGREGORY

Results:

Ladies Club: Friday 3rd & Sunday 5th February, 13 Hole Stableford, 1st Merlyn O’Connor (21) 22 pts., 2nd Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 22 pts.

Men’s Club: Sunday 5th February, 2 Person Classic, 1st Jim O’Sullivan & Tom Leen 52 pts., 2nd Michael Burrows & Noel McCoy 51 pts.

Fixtures:

Ladies Club: Friday 10th February, 13 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10 am. Sunday 12th February, Shotgun Start 8.45 am, Sign-in 8.30 am or 1 pm timesheet.

Wednesday Ladies: 8th February, 9 Hole Stableford, draw at 10 am.

Seniors: Thursday 9th February, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw 9:45.

Men’s Club: Sunday 12th February, Sign-in 8.30 am, Shotgun Start 8:45 am.

Spring League closing date is 9th February. Please contact the Clubhouse to put your name down. Entry €5. 1st Round Sunday 19th February.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Singles Stableford Competition Sunday 5th February 2017– Cashen Course

1st Adrian Walsh (6) 38 pts (B 9)

2nd Michael Barry (15) 38pts

3rd Patrick Costello (24) 36 pts

Gross Brian Slattery (6) 26 pts

Senior Eamon Fitzmaurice (16) 32 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 12th February 2017 Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 31st January 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Anne Marie Carroll (13) 33 pts

2nd Toni Quilter (18) 32 pts

3rd Norma Mullane (28) 29 pts

4th Carmel Carroll (27) 29 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 11th February 2017 Ladies Spring League Competition Sponsored by Gerry & Margaret Behan Horseshoe Bar & Restaurant Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 14th February 2017 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 3rd February 2017 – Cashen Course

1st Aideen O’Leary (36) 17pts

2nd Ann O’Riordan (17) 16pts

Fixtures:

Friday 10th February 2017 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Fixtures:

Thursday 9th February 2017 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

TRALEE

Results: Mens Scotch Foursomes Sunday 5th February

1st : Paudie O’Keefe & Maurice Laide 27 Pts.

2nd : Sean McCarthy & Sean Reidy 25 Pts.

3rd : Brendan Clliford & Nial Lucey 25 Pts.

Fixtures:

Sat 11th Feb : Casual Golf, Junior Golf

Sun 12th Feb : Mens Club Singles

Sat 18th Feb : Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round, Casual Golf & Junior Golf Sun 19th Feb: Castle Bar Spring League Qualifying Round

Ladies results

Sunday 5th February (Spring League Round 1)

1st Sandra O Sullivan 23 pts (17)

2nd Norah Quinlan 23 pts (11) Countback

3rd Margaret O Donoghue 23 pts (20) Countback

Fixtures :

Monday 6th February to Saturday 11th February (9 hole re-entry)

Sunday February 12th Spring League round 2 sponsored by Super valu

CEANN SIBEAL

Gents

4 Ball S/Ford– Urraithe ag an gClub

1. Liam O’Hanlon (12) Toz O’Mahony (17) 45pts

2. Brian Scanlon (14) Alan Flannery (19) 45pts

3. Bosco Fitzgerald (22) Jimmy O’Connor (11) 44pts

4. Garry Partington (18) Seamus Brosnan (24) 42pts

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Norello Ó Briain

1. Ann Courtney (10) 29pts

2. Geraldine Murphy (17) 26pts

BEAUFORT

Results:

Sunday 5th February.

Open Scramble, Winners: Eve Bird / Shane O’Sullivan / Johnny Doolan

————————————————————–

Fixtures:

Thursday 9th February: Open Seniors 10am

Sunday 12th February: Open Scramble 10am

———————————————————