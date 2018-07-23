Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Patrick Murphy’s Captains Prize 21st July 2018

1st Daniel O’Mahony (15) 39 pts

2nd Stephen Murphy (13) 37 pts

BG Ger O’Neill (2) 33 pts

3rd Aidan O’Connell (16) 35 pts

4th Vernon Devane (9) 35 pts

F9 Jimmy Curran (27) 21 pts

B9 Alan Landers (22) 21 pts

Past Captain John Fleming (18) 34 pts

Visitor Jim Guirey (16) Dooks 25 pts

Ladies 9 Hole Lulu O’Kane (17) 20 pts

Longest Drive Niall O’Driscoll

Nearest the Pin Stephen Murphy





Castlegregory

Ladies Club: Friday 20th & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Ger O’Callaghan, Electrician. 1st Tina Moriarty (19) 41 pts., 2nd Sandra Nyhan (23) 40 pts., 3rd Mary Conlon (09) 40 pts.

Saturday 21st July, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor’s Prize, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Tomasins Bar & Restaurant, 1st Anne Woods (25) 46 pts., 2nd Carol Shanahan (19) 43 pts., Gross: Mary Conlon 31 pts., 3rd Bridie Murphy (24) 43 pts., 4th Joan Cantillon (25) 43 pts.. Front 9: Geraldine O’Brien 21 pts., Back 9 Nina Kearney 24 pts., Best 36: Margaret O’Callaghan 38 pts., Past President: Marilyn Spillane (34) 37 pts., Committee Member: Marie McCarthy, Nearest the Pin: Mary Callanan, Longest Drive: Marion Cummins., Putting: 1st Nora Rice, Men 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Tom Leen (18) 24, 2nd John Fielding (16) 21 pts., Guests: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Diane Ryan 18 pts., 2nd Gillian Stack 15 pts., Men 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tom Stack 18 pts., 2nd Kevin O’Connor 16 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 18th July, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Heather Stevenson (22) 22 pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kelly & O’Shea. 1st Sean Spillane (16) 42 pts., 2nd Trevor Howell (15) 40 pts., 3rd Tom Leen (18) 40 pts., Front 9: John Flynn (18) 25 pts., Back 9: Tommy Higgins (14) 21 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 19th July, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Leen (15) 22 pts.

Wednesday 18th July – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 3 – 9 Hole Stableford.

Ladies: 1st Karen Tess (8) 21 pts.

Men: 1st John Dillane (7) 23 pts., 2nd John Flynn (8) 21 pts., Best Gross Sam Leech 15 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 27th & Sunday 29th July, The Gerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Holes Stableford Kindly Sponsored by John Ross Jewellers, Tralee, Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 25th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th July, The Gerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Colm Sheehy. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 26th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 5 – Wednesday 25th July. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.

9 Hole Re-Entry until Sunday 19th August 2018. €5 entry. Best 3 Combined Cards.

Killarney

Congratulations to Valerie Clancy and Corinna Griffin on reaching the All Ireland finals yesterday in Belfast. Valerie competed in the all Ireland final of the Irish Girls Close 2018. And Corinna reaches the final of the Pat Fletcher Trophy 2018. They both played their hearts out and put up enormous battles in the final, it just wasn’t to be this time .

They overcame some very stiff competition and very tough matches to reach the final. They both gave it their very best and that’s what really counts. Congratulations to both young ladies for representing our club so gallantly on this momentous occasion, we are all hugely proud of them.

Congratulations and continued success to both wonderful young ladies

RESULTS Sunday 22nd July, 2018

Very kindly Sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care

1st Christine Carroll (13) 3 Up

2nd & BG Amy Arthur (6) 2 Up (Bk. 6)

3rd Miriam McFarlane (27) 2 Up (Bk. 9)

4th Fiona Leacy (9) 2 Up

5th Fidelma O’Connor (10) 1 Up (Bk. 9)

6th Corrina Griffin (7) 1 Up

CSS 73

Next Week’s Competition – Maureen O’Shea Memorial, Stroke on Mahony’s Point

Congratulations to all the winners!

Sent from my iPhone

RESULTS FRIDAY 20th July 2018

Invitational Mixed Foursomes kindly sponsored by Con & Ann Stack , Tricel Ireland 1st & BG Ian Prendergast

Maureen Creedon. 38pts (back 9)

2nd. Geraldine Tarrant

William Tarrant 38 pts

3rd Eimear O Donnell

Larry O Donnell. 36 pts

4th Ellen Ann Sugrue

Shane Horgan 35pts

RESULTS LADIES OPEN DAY ON THURSDAY 19th JULY on Mahony’s Point

1st. Jacinta Rafferty (36)

Breda Lambe (32). 57 pts

2nd Fidelma O Connor (10)

Sally Cooper (21) 55pts(back 6)

3rd. Susan Coakley(10)

Marie Dalton (23). 55pts

4th. Breda Kelliher (19)

Yvonne Sadlier (12) 53pts

5th. Anne O Donoghue (20)

Bernadette O Reilly (31) 52pts(back6)

Nearest the pin hole 12 winner is Maureen Creedon 26”

Longest drive Yvonne Sadlier

Congratulations to all the winners !

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club Men’s Club

Singles Stroke – Mahony’s Point 21 & 22 July 2018

Sponsor: EBS Killarney

1 David Reen (23) 63

2 Jack Knoblauch (16) 65

3 Sean Casey (11) 66

4 Colin Daly (13) 66

5 Paudie Horan (12) 67

6 Marcus Treacy (16) 67

7 Ciaran Fleming (28) 67

Best Gross Tom Collins (03) 71

Cat.2 John O’Donoghue (10) 68

Cat.3 Don O’Sullivan (12) 69

Cat.4 Padraig A O’Sullivan (18) 72

SS:

21 July Blue (Men) 72 72 71

22 July Blue (Men) 72 72 71

Ross

On July 21st/22nd we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were

1st……Sean O’Connor (19) 44pts

2nd …Sean Walsh (17) 43pts

3rd….Andrew Garnett (11) 42pts

Kenmare

Brosnan’s Scramble.

1st. Mark O’Donovan (9) – 56.8 Nett.

Flor O’Donoghue (16)

Denis Murphy (17)

2nd. Rory O’Sullivan (5) – 57.7 Nett.

Padraig O’Shea (10)

Dave O’Dwyer Jnr. (18)

3rd. John Maye (11) – 58.1 Nett.

Charlie Vaughan (18)

Sean Murphy (20)

Autumn Gold Thursday winner Bernard Hourihan 21pts.

Thursday Evening 9 Hole Bottle Competition winner Vice Captain Paudie Kelleher with 19pts.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Duais an Uachtarain – Fionnán Ó hÓgáin- Singles Stroke

1. Michael Murphy (17) 67net

2. Pádraic Ó Sé (8) 67net

Gross. Seán Desmond (+2) 70

3. Brian Scanlon (12) 67net

4. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 67net

5. Tom Creed (27) 68net

Front Nine. Steve Carroll (18) 33net

Back Nine. Des Ball (17) 33.5net

Nearest Pin (12th) Tommy Sayers

Longest Drive Seán Desmond

Iar-Uachtarán. Joe Curran (17) 74net

Cuairteoir. George Nash (13) 76net

Junior. Liam Ó hÓgáin (25) 61net

Duais an Uachtaráin – Singles S/Ford (+55yoa)

1. Michael O’Connor (17) 41pts

2. Manfred Krieger (22) 39pts

Fixture List July:

29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror

Ladies

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Denis & Margaret Power

1. Adrienne O’Donovan (37) 40pts

2. Orla Barry (26) 40pts

Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobhain (10) 26pts

3. Jo Cahill (32) 38pts

4. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) 38pts

5. Áine Ui Dhonnabhain (36) 36pts

Front Nine. Fiona Mulcahy (25) 24pts

Back Nine. Nora Joyce (24) 19pts

Duais an Uachtarain (Fionnán) do na Mná

1. Niamh Fitzgerald (12) 37pts

2. Elmarie Long (13) 36pts

Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobhain (10) 26pts

3. Judith Descoteau (34) 36pts

4. Áine Uí Dhonnabháin (36) 35pts

Front Nine. Jo Cahill (32) 20pts

Back Nine. Máighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 18pts

Ladies Fixture List July:

28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine

Ballybunion

Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd July 2018

Mens Competitions:

Captains Prize Mr Tom Wall Friday & Saturday 20th & 21st July 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. Day 1 72 Day 2 71

1st James M Dore (16) 42pts

2nd Donal Molyneaux (9) 40pts B9–23pts

3rd Michael McCarthy (11) 40pts B9–17pts

Gross Senan Carroll (0) 37pts

4th Gearoid Linnane (10) 39pts B9-20pts

5th Edward Grimes (10) 39pts B9-19pts

6th Stephen Galvin (7) 39pts B9-17pts

7th Kieran Culhane (11) 38pts B9-21pts B3-7pts

8th Conor Liston (16) 38pts B9-21pts B3-4pts

9th Arthur Lynch (17) 38pts B9-20pts B6-14pts

Day 1

1st Dan Sheehan (18) 38pts B9-20pts B6-13pts

2nd John J Galvin (13) 37pts B9-20pts

3rd John Eggleston (9) 37pts B9-19pts

Day 2

1st Adrian Walsh (5) 38pts B9-19pts

2nd Gerard Galvin (11) 38pts B9-18pts

3rd Maurice Mulcare (11) 37pts B9-21pts

Past Captain/President John Fox (17) 35pts

Senior Noel Barry (10) 37pts

Guest Jerome Maye (17) 38pts

Fixtures:

Saturday & Sunday 28th /29th July 2018 Pau Mulcare AM/AM – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 24th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 41 pts

2nd Ann Marie Healy (22) 40 pts

3rd Mary O Donoghue (11) 38 pts

4th Ann O Riordan (18) 38 pts (bk6)

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage 22nd July 2018 – Old Course

1st Mary Kenny(15)

42pts

2nd Geraldine Williams(14)

41pts

Best Gross Una Deneefe(7)

33 gross pts

3rd Marian Flannery(26)

40pts [B6]

4th Renagh Murphy(10)

40pts [B9]

5th Patricia Boyle(31)

40pts

6th Anna Kureczko(35)

39pts

Front 9 Marie Kennelly(27)

27pts

Back 9 Noirin Lynch(28)

22pts

Seniors LC Nora Quaid (10) 39pts [B6]

9 Hole Ann Leahy(9)

19pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th July 2018 Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 31st July 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 19th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Paddy Bouchier Hayes (32) 34pts.

2nd Finbarr Mawe (25) 33pts.

3rd Joe Costello (22) 30pts. B5-11

4th Michael Fogarty (13) 29pts.

5th Joe Guerin (20) 29pts.

6th Michael Mulcaire (28) 29pts.

7th Pat Costello (26) 29pts.

8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 28pts

Gross Tony Hanley 24pts.

Vintage Noel Morkan (20) 26pts.

S.V. Edmund Stack (19) 27pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 19th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Pierse (31) 21pts

2nd Toni Quilter (17) 20pts

3rd Rose Molyneaux (31) 15pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Results of Lady Captain Margaret’s Prize

Results of Lady Captain Margaret’s Prize to Ladies

22/7/2018

1st Maria Mc Grath (19) 42 points

2nd Sinead O Donnell (29) 40 points

Best Gross Mary Scully 24 points

3rd Mary O Donnell (27) 38 points

4th Sandra O Sullivan (25) 38 points

Category 1 Vera Tierney (12) 36 points

Category 2 Bairbre Reen (28) 37 points

Category 3 Eileen Kearns (30) 37 points

Front 9 Breda Walsh 22 points

Back 9 Deirdre Murphy 21 points

Longest Drive Mary Murphy

Nearest the pin Kathleen Houlihan

Past Captain’s Prize Ber Collins (21) 36 points

Committee Prize Barbara Reen (20) 36 points

9 Hole Prize Kathleen O Loughlin (18) 18 points

Guest Prize Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 35 points

Well done to all prize winners. Fabulous day with lovely golfing conditions.

Hope you enjoyed your special day Margaret.

General Information

There is no Sunday golf for us ladies for the next two weeks as Pat Mulcare next weekend and Sunday week is President Neil Timlin’s Prize to men. Good Luck to all in that.

Ladies fixtures

Wednesday 25th July singles sponsored by Bela bia

Wednesday 1st august Ladies Open Day sponsored by Ballyroe Hotel

Lady President’s Prize is Sunday 12th August.

Castleisland

The Seniors Results for 16/07/2018 are as follows:-

1st Des Byrne 29pts.

2nd Mike O’Connor 27pts.

3rd Willie Galvin 26pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 18/07/2018are:-

1st Mary Scanlon, Esther McCarthy, William O’Sullivan, William Galvin

2nd Margaret Kennedy, Mary Lyons, Tom Brennan, Ger Long

Results of single stableford competition held 22nd July

1st Sean Cronin 46pts

2nd Sean Connell 41pts

3rd Willie O’Leary 39pts

On Sunday our Jimmy Bruen team played Nenagh golf club in Dundrum Co. Tipperary. The match turned out to be a thriller with us coming back from 2 -0 down , Niall Gilroy and Stephen Crookes lost 4&3 and Denny Lyons and John Haugh 5&4,and this meant that we had to win all three remaining ties . It was a big ask for us but the players showed great strength and talent . Pat O’Sullivan and James McAuliffe went down the 19th and won. The last group Denny O’Sullivan and Tone Brosnan won 1up. It came down to David O’Donaghue and Karl Hartnet who were level down the 18th and went down the 19th only to be beaten by a long range putt. It was a dramatic end. Well done to all involved.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Brendan Moriarty, Centra, Ballyheigue.

1st Stefan Dudek (30) 47 pts

2nd JJ Mc Elligott (16) 40 pts

3rd Patrick Bunyan (15) 39 pts

4th Seamus Lyons (19) 39 pts

CSS 37pts

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows

1 Hehir, Michael 58

2 Bunyan, Patrick 57

3 O’Connor, Terry 56

4 Donegan, John 55

5 Mc Mahon, Earl 54

6 Dillane, Pat 53

7 White, John 48

8 Gilbride, Noel 45

8 Mc Elligott, J J 45

10 Carroll, Colum 44

Full details on masterscoreboard.

The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Beaufort

21st/22nd July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noeleen Mackessy

1st Sally Cooper (21) 40 pts

2nd Karen Spence (19) 38 pts

3rd Noreen Kinsella (28) 36 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th July – 9 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

(Men’s Branch)

21st/22nd July – 18 hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

1st Sean Mackessy (23) 45 pts

2nd Bernie Coffey (20) 43 pts

3rd Fred Kennedy (23) 42 pts

20th July – Open Friday – sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Eoin Lynch (12) 41 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th July – Bill McDonnell Trophy – 18 Hole Stableford (Blue Tees) – Sp0nsored by International Hotel, Killarney

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies club

9 Hole Qualifier – sponsor Ballyseedy Home & Garden.

1st Ena O’Brien (10) 21 Pts

2nd Kay Laffen (18) 20 Pts

3rd Tina Curtin (17) 19 Pts

Congratulations to Norah Quinlan on a Hole in One on the 8th.

GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship 2018 Provincial Section

Munster Semi Final Match: Blarney –v- Ceann Sibeal

Venue: Beaufort Golf Club (by kind permission)

Date: Saturday 11 August

Time 12pm

Referee: TBC

The inaugural Munster Final of the Irish Boys Interclub Championship will take place in Tramore GC 3lst July with eight clubs from across the province represented.

Tralee and Ballybunion came through from West Munster while Mahon and Kinsale are through from South Munster. Waterford Castle and Youghal have qualified from West Munster while Ennis and Lahinch make it an all Clare representation from North Munster.

Following proposals at provincial level last November, the event was added to the GUI Championships calendar for 2018. The new event is a strokeplay team event with five golfers playing for each team. Based on handicaps, the event differs from the Fred Daly Trophy with the best three nett stableford scores counting towards each teams total. The winning team will go forward to the All-Ireland finals which will also be played at Tramore Golf Club at the end of September. Play in Tramore gets underway at 11am with the final group of golfers teeing off at 1pm.