Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Patrick Murphy’s Captains Prize 21st July 2018
1st Daniel O’Mahony (15) 39 pts
2nd Stephen Murphy (13) 37 pts
BG Ger O’Neill (2) 33 pts
3rd Aidan O’Connell (16) 35 pts
4th Vernon Devane (9) 35 pts
F9 Jimmy Curran (27) 21 pts
B9 Alan Landers (22) 21 pts
Past Captain John Fleming (18) 34 pts
Visitor Jim Guirey (16) Dooks 25 pts
Ladies 9 Hole Lulu O’Kane (17) 20 pts
Longest Drive Niall O’Driscoll
Nearest the Pin Stephen Murphy
Castlegregory
Ladies Club: Friday 20th & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Ger O’Callaghan, Electrician. 1st Tina Moriarty (19) 41 pts., 2nd Sandra Nyhan (23) 40 pts., 3rd Mary Conlon (09) 40 pts.
Saturday 21st July, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor’s Prize, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Tomasins Bar & Restaurant, 1st Anne Woods (25) 46 pts., 2nd Carol Shanahan (19) 43 pts., Gross: Mary Conlon 31 pts., 3rd Bridie Murphy (24) 43 pts., 4th Joan Cantillon (25) 43 pts.. Front 9: Geraldine O’Brien 21 pts., Back 9 Nina Kearney 24 pts., Best 36: Margaret O’Callaghan 38 pts., Past President: Marilyn Spillane (34) 37 pts., Committee Member: Marie McCarthy, Nearest the Pin: Mary Callanan, Longest Drive: Marion Cummins., Putting: 1st Nora Rice, Men 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Tom Leen (18) 24, 2nd John Fielding (16) 21 pts., Guests: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Diane Ryan 18 pts., 2nd Gillian Stack 15 pts., Men 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tom Stack 18 pts., 2nd Kevin O’Connor 16 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 18th July, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Heather Stevenson (22) 22 pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kelly & O’Shea. 1st Sean Spillane (16) 42 pts., 2nd Trevor Howell (15) 40 pts., 3rd Tom Leen (18) 40 pts., Front 9: John Flynn (18) 25 pts., Back 9: Tommy Higgins (14) 21 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 19th July, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Leen (15) 22 pts.
Wednesday 18th July – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 3 – 9 Hole Stableford.
Ladies: 1st Karen Tess (8) 21 pts.
Men: 1st John Dillane (7) 23 pts., 2nd John Flynn (8) 21 pts., Best Gross Sam Leech 15 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 27th & Sunday 29th July, The Gerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Holes Stableford Kindly Sponsored by John Ross Jewellers, Tralee, Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 25th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th July, The Gerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Colm Sheehy. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 26th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 5 – Wednesday 25th July. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.
9 Hole Re-Entry until Sunday 19th August 2018. €5 entry. Best 3 Combined Cards.
Killarney
Congratulations to Valerie Clancy and Corinna Griffin on reaching the All Ireland finals yesterday in Belfast. Valerie competed in the all Ireland final of the Irish Girls Close 2018. And Corinna reaches the final of the Pat Fletcher Trophy 2018. They both played their hearts out and put up enormous battles in the final, it just wasn’t to be this time .
They overcame some very stiff competition and very tough matches to reach the final. They both gave it their very best and that’s what really counts. Congratulations to both young ladies for representing our club so gallantly on this momentous occasion, we are all hugely proud of them.
Congratulations and continued success to both wonderful young ladies
RESULTS Sunday 22nd July, 2018
Very kindly Sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care
1st Christine Carroll (13) 3 Up
2nd & BG Amy Arthur (6) 2 Up (Bk. 6)
3rd Miriam McFarlane (27) 2 Up (Bk. 9)
4th Fiona Leacy (9) 2 Up
5th Fidelma O’Connor (10) 1 Up (Bk. 9)
6th Corrina Griffin (7) 1 Up
CSS 73
Next Week’s Competition – Maureen O’Shea Memorial, Stroke on Mahony’s Point
Congratulations to all the winners!
Sent from my iPhone
RESULTS FRIDAY 20th July 2018
Invitational Mixed Foursomes kindly sponsored by Con & Ann Stack , Tricel Ireland 1st & BG Ian Prendergast
Maureen Creedon. 38pts (back 9)
2nd. Geraldine Tarrant
William Tarrant 38 pts
3rd Eimear O Donnell
Larry O Donnell. 36 pts
4th Ellen Ann Sugrue
Shane Horgan 35pts
RESULTS LADIES OPEN DAY ON THURSDAY 19th JULY on Mahony’s Point
1st. Jacinta Rafferty (36)
Breda Lambe (32). 57 pts
2nd Fidelma O Connor (10)
Sally Cooper (21) 55pts(back 6)
3rd. Susan Coakley(10)
Marie Dalton (23). 55pts
4th. Breda Kelliher (19)
Yvonne Sadlier (12) 53pts
5th. Anne O Donoghue (20)
Bernadette O Reilly (31) 52pts(back6)
Nearest the pin hole 12 winner is Maureen Creedon 26”
Longest drive Yvonne Sadlier
Congratulations to all the winners !
Killarney Golf and Fishing Club Men’s Club
Singles Stroke – Mahony’s Point 21 & 22 July 2018
Sponsor: EBS Killarney
1 David Reen (23) 63
2 Jack Knoblauch (16) 65
3 Sean Casey (11) 66
4 Colin Daly (13) 66
5 Paudie Horan (12) 67
6 Marcus Treacy (16) 67
7 Ciaran Fleming (28) 67
Best Gross Tom Collins (03) 71
Cat.2 John O’Donoghue (10) 68
Cat.3 Don O’Sullivan (12) 69
Cat.4 Padraig A O’Sullivan (18) 72
SS:
21 July Blue (Men) 72 72 71
22 July Blue (Men) 72 72 71
Ross
On July 21st/22nd we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were
1st……Sean O’Connor (19) 44pts
2nd …Sean Walsh (17) 43pts
3rd….Andrew Garnett (11) 42pts
Kenmare
Brosnan’s Scramble.
1st. Mark O’Donovan (9) – 56.8 Nett.
Flor O’Donoghue (16)
Denis Murphy (17)
2nd. Rory O’Sullivan (5) – 57.7 Nett.
Padraig O’Shea (10)
Dave O’Dwyer Jnr. (18)
3rd. John Maye (11) – 58.1 Nett.
Charlie Vaughan (18)
Sean Murphy (20)
Autumn Gold Thursday winner Bernard Hourihan 21pts.
Thursday Evening 9 Hole Bottle Competition winner Vice Captain Paudie Kelleher with 19pts.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Duais an Uachtarain – Fionnán Ó hÓgáin- Singles Stroke
1. Michael Murphy (17) 67net
2. Pádraic Ó Sé (8) 67net
Gross. Seán Desmond (+2) 70
3. Brian Scanlon (12) 67net
4. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 67net
5. Tom Creed (27) 68net
Front Nine. Steve Carroll (18) 33net
Back Nine. Des Ball (17) 33.5net
Nearest Pin (12th) Tommy Sayers
Longest Drive Seán Desmond
Iar-Uachtarán. Joe Curran (17) 74net
Cuairteoir. George Nash (13) 76net
Junior. Liam Ó hÓgáin (25) 61net
Duais an Uachtaráin – Singles S/Ford (+55yoa)
1. Michael O’Connor (17) 41pts
2. Manfred Krieger (22) 39pts
Fixture List July:
29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror
Ladies
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Denis & Margaret Power
1. Adrienne O’Donovan (37) 40pts
2. Orla Barry (26) 40pts
Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobhain (10) 26pts
3. Jo Cahill (32) 38pts
4. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) 38pts
5. Áine Ui Dhonnabhain (36) 36pts
Front Nine. Fiona Mulcahy (25) 24pts
Back Nine. Nora Joyce (24) 19pts
Duais an Uachtarain (Fionnán) do na Mná
1. Niamh Fitzgerald (12) 37pts
2. Elmarie Long (13) 36pts
Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobhain (10) 26pts
3. Judith Descoteau (34) 36pts
4. Áine Uí Dhonnabháin (36) 35pts
Front Nine. Jo Cahill (32) 20pts
Back Nine. Máighréad Uí Chíobháin (7) 18pts
Ladies Fixture List July:
28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine
Ballybunion
Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd July 2018
Mens Competitions:
Captains Prize Mr Tom Wall Friday & Saturday 20th & 21st July 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. Day 1 72 Day 2 71
1st James M Dore (16) 42pts
2nd Donal Molyneaux (9) 40pts B9–23pts
3rd Michael McCarthy (11) 40pts B9–17pts
Gross Senan Carroll (0) 37pts
4th Gearoid Linnane (10) 39pts B9-20pts
5th Edward Grimes (10) 39pts B9-19pts
6th Stephen Galvin (7) 39pts B9-17pts
7th Kieran Culhane (11) 38pts B9-21pts B3-7pts
8th Conor Liston (16) 38pts B9-21pts B3-4pts
9th Arthur Lynch (17) 38pts B9-20pts B6-14pts
Day 1
1st Dan Sheehan (18) 38pts B9-20pts B6-13pts
2nd John J Galvin (13) 37pts B9-20pts
3rd John Eggleston (9) 37pts B9-19pts
Day 2
1st Adrian Walsh (5) 38pts B9-19pts
2nd Gerard Galvin (11) 38pts B9-18pts
3rd Maurice Mulcare (11) 37pts B9-21pts
Past Captain/President John Fox (17) 35pts
Senior Noel Barry (10) 37pts
Guest Jerome Maye (17) 38pts
Fixtures:
Saturday & Sunday 28th /29th July 2018 Pau Mulcare AM/AM – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 24th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 41 pts
2nd Ann Marie Healy (22) 40 pts
3rd Mary O Donoghue (11) 38 pts
4th Ann O Riordan (18) 38 pts (bk6)
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage 22nd July 2018 – Old Course
1st Mary Kenny(15)
42pts
2nd Geraldine Williams(14)
41pts
Best Gross Una Deneefe(7)
33 gross pts
3rd Marian Flannery(26)
40pts [B6]
4th Renagh Murphy(10)
40pts [B9]
5th Patricia Boyle(31)
40pts
6th Anna Kureczko(35)
39pts
Front 9 Marie Kennelly(27)
27pts
Back 9 Noirin Lynch(28)
22pts
Seniors LC Nora Quaid (10) 39pts [B6]
9 Hole Ann Leahy(9)
19pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 29th July 2018 Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 31st July 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 19th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Paddy Bouchier Hayes (32) 34pts.
2nd Finbarr Mawe (25) 33pts.
3rd Joe Costello (22) 30pts. B5-11
4th Michael Fogarty (13) 29pts.
5th Joe Guerin (20) 29pts.
6th Michael Mulcaire (28) 29pts.
7th Pat Costello (26) 29pts.
8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 28pts
Gross Tony Hanley 24pts.
Vintage Noel Morkan (20) 26pts.
S.V. Edmund Stack (19) 27pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 19th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Pierse (31) 21pts
2nd Toni Quilter (17) 20pts
3rd Rose Molyneaux (31) 15pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Results of Lady Captain Margaret’s Prize
Results of Lady Captain Margaret’s Prize to Ladies
22/7/2018
1st Maria Mc Grath (19) 42 points
2nd Sinead O Donnell (29) 40 points
Best Gross Mary Scully 24 points
3rd Mary O Donnell (27) 38 points
4th Sandra O Sullivan (25) 38 points
Category 1 Vera Tierney (12) 36 points
Category 2 Bairbre Reen (28) 37 points
Category 3 Eileen Kearns (30) 37 points
Front 9 Breda Walsh 22 points
Back 9 Deirdre Murphy 21 points
Longest Drive Mary Murphy
Nearest the pin Kathleen Houlihan
Past Captain’s Prize Ber Collins (21) 36 points
Committee Prize Barbara Reen (20) 36 points
9 Hole Prize Kathleen O Loughlin (18) 18 points
Guest Prize Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 35 points
Well done to all prize winners. Fabulous day with lovely golfing conditions.
Hope you enjoyed your special day Margaret.
General Information
There is no Sunday golf for us ladies for the next two weeks as Pat Mulcare next weekend and Sunday week is President Neil Timlin’s Prize to men. Good Luck to all in that.
Ladies fixtures
Wednesday 25th July singles sponsored by Bela bia
Wednesday 1st august Ladies Open Day sponsored by Ballyroe Hotel
Lady President’s Prize is Sunday 12th August.
Castleisland
The Seniors Results for 16/07/2018 are as follows:-
1st Des Byrne 29pts.
2nd Mike O’Connor 27pts.
3rd Willie Galvin 26pts.
The Mixed Scramble Results for 18/07/2018are:-
1st Mary Scanlon, Esther McCarthy, William O’Sullivan, William Galvin
2nd Margaret Kennedy, Mary Lyons, Tom Brennan, Ger Long
Results of single stableford competition held 22nd July
1st Sean Cronin 46pts
2nd Sean Connell 41pts
3rd Willie O’Leary 39pts
On Sunday our Jimmy Bruen team played Nenagh golf club in Dundrum Co. Tipperary. The match turned out to be a thriller with us coming back from 2 -0 down , Niall Gilroy and Stephen Crookes lost 4&3 and Denny Lyons and John Haugh 5&4,and this meant that we had to win all three remaining ties . It was a big ask for us but the players showed great strength and talent . Pat O’Sullivan and James McAuliffe went down the 19th and won. The last group Denny O’Sullivan and Tone Brosnan won 1up. It came down to David O’Donaghue and Karl Hartnet who were level down the 18th and went down the 19th only to be beaten by a long range putt. It was a dramatic end. Well done to all involved.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Brendan Moriarty, Centra, Ballyheigue.
1st Stefan Dudek (30) 47 pts
2nd JJ Mc Elligott (16) 40 pts
3rd Patrick Bunyan (15) 39 pts
4th Seamus Lyons (19) 39 pts
CSS 37pts
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows
1 Hehir, Michael 58
2 Bunyan, Patrick 57
3 O’Connor, Terry 56
4 Donegan, John 55
5 Mc Mahon, Earl 54
6 Dillane, Pat 53
7 White, John 48
8 Gilbride, Noel 45
8 Mc Elligott, J J 45
10 Carroll, Colum 44
Full details on masterscoreboard.
The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Beaufort
21st/22nd July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noeleen Mackessy
1st Sally Cooper (21) 40 pts
2nd Karen Spence (19) 38 pts
3rd Noreen Kinsella (28) 36 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th July – 9 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
(Men’s Branch)
21st/22nd July – 18 hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
1st Sean Mackessy (23) 45 pts
2nd Bernie Coffey (20) 43 pts
3rd Fred Kennedy (23) 42 pts
20th July – Open Friday – sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Eoin Lynch (12) 41 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th July – Bill McDonnell Trophy – 18 Hole Stableford (Blue Tees) – Sp0nsored by International Hotel, Killarney
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Ballyheigue Castle Ladies club
9 Hole Qualifier – sponsor Ballyseedy Home & Garden.
1st Ena O’Brien (10) 21 Pts
2nd Kay Laffen (18) 20 Pts
3rd Tina Curtin (17) 19 Pts
Congratulations to Norah Quinlan on a Hole in One on the 8th.
GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship 2018 Provincial Section
Munster Semi Final Match: Blarney –v- Ceann Sibeal
Venue: Beaufort Golf Club (by kind permission)
Date: Saturday 11 August
Time 12pm
Referee: TBC
The inaugural Munster Final of the Irish Boys Interclub Championship will take place in Tramore GC 3lst July with eight clubs from across the province represented.
Tralee and Ballybunion came through from West Munster while Mahon and Kinsale are through from South Munster. Waterford Castle and Youghal have qualified from West Munster while Ennis and Lahinch make it an all Clare representation from North Munster.
Following proposals at provincial level last November, the event was added to the GUI Championships calendar for 2018. The new event is a strokeplay team event with five golfers playing for each team. Based on handicaps, the event differs from the Fred Daly Trophy with the best three nett stableford scores counting towards each teams total. The winning team will go forward to the All-Ireland finals which will also be played at Tramore Golf Club at the end of September. Play in Tramore gets underway at 11am with the final group of golfers teeing off at 1pm.