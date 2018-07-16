Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

(Men’s Branch)

15th July – Captain Sean Coffey’s Day – Sponsored by Mike Osbourne Jewellery Services, Killarney

1st Shane O’Sullivan (9) 67 Nett

2nd Michael Kissane (19) 68 Nett

Best Gross – Darragh Carmody (6) 74

3rd Colin Moriarty (13) 68 Nett

4th Ken West (18) 69 Nett

Past Captains – Christy O’Mahony (16) 71 Nett

Back 9 – Gerard Lee (18) 34 Nett

Front 9 – Gerry Collins (28) 33 Nett

Nearest The Pin – Bernie Coffey

Longest Drive – Shane O’Sullivan

Guest Prize – Colm Ryan (17) 83 Nett





13th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Ian Spillane (1) 40 pts

Fixtures

21st/22nd July – 18 hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

(Ladies Branch)

15th July – Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee’s Day sponsored by Reen’s Garage, Rathmore

1st Karen Spence (21) 42 pts

2nd Noreen Kinsella (28) 36 pts

3rd Margaret Guerin (27) 34 pts

Back 9 – Noeleen Mackessy (24) 19 pts

Front 9 – Renee Clifford (28) 20 pts

Longest Drive – Karen Spence

Nearest The Pin – Noreen Kinsella

Guest Prize – Maura Lernihan (37) 30 pts

12th July – 9 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee

1st Renee Clifford (15) 18 pts

2nd Noeleen Mackessy (12) 17 pts

Fixtures

21st/22nd July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noeleen Mackessy.

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Waterville

Single 18 hole Stroke

Sponsored by: Eoin Lehane

1st Abe Huggard (7) 69nett

2nd John ONeill(3) 69 nett

3rd Domnic Mc Gillicuddy (6) 69 nett

F9 Ger McGillicuddy 30.9

B9 Colm Monihan 34

18 Hole Stableford July 8th &10th

1st Mary Huggard (29) 39 pts

2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 39 pts

3rd Bride O’Brien (24) 39 pts

4th Breda Kelly (23) 38 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Russian Stableford.

1st. – Dave O’Dwyer and Tim Twomey – 89pts.

2nd. – Dan Lucey and Flor O’Donoghue. – 83pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Ted Wood 20pts.

Next weekend – T.J. Brosnan Memorial Scramble.

Ladies Results.

2 Sisters Classic

Sponsor Pure Results with Kathryn Thomas

1st Christina Foley and Grace Foley Wimbledon UK 95pts

2nd Aileen Sheehan Galway Bay and Kathryn Crowley Beech Park 92pts

3rd Catriona McGregor East Cork and Margaret Harty Dungarvan 90pts

4th Marguerite Lyons and Maria Lyons Ballybunion 89pts ocb

5th Carmel Conroy Mallow and Kathleen Cronin Killorglin 89pts

6th Mary Brosnan Kenmare and Eleanor Dowd Tralee 87pts ocb

7th Christina Carroll Killarney and Kathryn Johnston Ashbourne 87pts

Best Team Friday Tess Kelleher Macroom and Mary Kidney Headword 43pts

Best Team Saturday Berna Walsh Callan and Anna Starr Callan 49pts

Best Gross Saturday Sarah O’Brien East Cork 25 Gross points

Best Nett Saturday Rosemary O’Donnell Cahir Park 41pts

Nearest to pin Fr 9th hole Margaret Harty Dungarvan 126cm

Nearest pin Sat 14th hole Joan Dobson Cork 94cm

Longest drive Fri 4th hole Aisling Armitage Bandon

Longest drive Sat 15th hole Angela Brosnan

Upcoming Fixtures

Sat 21st and Sun 22nd July

TJ Brosnan Scramble

Sponsor Brosnan’s

Sun 29th July

18 hole Stableford

Sponsor Poffs

Saturday 4th August

Captains Prize to the ladies

18 hole Strokeplay

Castleisland

Monday 9th July – Seniors 12 Hole Singles

1st John Lyons 30 pts

2nd John Raggett 27 pts

3rd John Slattery 26 pts

Wednesday 11th July – Open Mixed Scramble

1st Catherine McGrory, Julie Murphy, Mary O’Sullivan, Jer Long 2nd Helena Kilbridge, Maire Gleeson, Cyril Quigley

Sunday 15th July – July Medal – Blue Stableford (GOY)

1st Mike Brosnahan (10) 38 pts

2nd Willie O’Leary (15) 37 Pts

3rd Gerard Sheehy (13) 37 pts

Fixtures

Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble every Wednesday Sunday July 22nd – 18 Hole Single Stableford Sunday July 29th – Captain Denis O’Sullivan’s Prize Best of luck to the Jimmy Bruen team and Manager Stephen Crookes who take on Nenagh Golf Club in the Munster Semi Final next Sunday 22nd in Dundrum House.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

14 Hole Scramble -Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Patrick O’Connor (10) Jimmy O’Connor (11) Ciara O’Connor (36) 41.3net

2. Damian Wallace (6) Áine Ui Dhonnabháin (36) Grace Wallace (36) 42.2net

3. Tony Lawless (12) Ciarán Ó Coileáin (15) Louis Ó Coileáin (24) 42.9net

4. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) Willie Molyneaux (22) Dick Brennan (23) 44.4net

13 Hole Senior’s (Ladies) – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Judith Descoteau (34) 32pts

2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (25) 27pts

3. Áine Uí Dhonnabháin (36) 25pts

14 Hole Senior’s (Gents) – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Paul Duffy (13) 37pts

2. Tom Stack (16) 35pts

3. Frank Murphy (20) 34pts

4. Mick long (18) 32pts

Toyota Classic- 3 Person Team

1. Ann Moore (14) Orla Barry (26) Charlie Barry (30) 65pts

2. J P Leahy (8) John O’Connor (12) Garry O’Regan(25) 61pts

3. Jim Muldoon (19) Dónal Ó Loingsigh (22) Finbar Cahill (30) 61pts

4. Kieran O’Meara (18) Eileen O’Meara (20) Derek Slattery (32) 59pts

Toyota 4/Ball

1. Brian Scanlon (12) Alan Flannery (19) 47pts

2. Cillian Desmond (5) Eoin Sawyer (15) 46pts

3. Liam O’Hanlon (10) Toz O’Mahony (16) 46pts

4. Páraic Curran (4) Joe Curran (17) 45pts

Fixture List July:

22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán Ó hÓgáin

29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror

Ladies

Duais Chaptaen na bhFear (Paddy Duggan) Singles / Stroke

1. Rosemary Sayers (16) 71net

2. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (29) 71net

Gross. Maighread Uí Chíobháin (7) 82

3. Siobhan Uí Mhurchú (26) 72net

4. Maura McKenna (26) 75net

Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (36) 33net

Back Nine. Cora Mccarthy (25) 38net

Ladies Fixture List July:

21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)

25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial

28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine

Castlegregory

Ladies Club: Friday 13th & Sunday 15th July, 18 Hole Stableford. 1st Joan Cantillon (26) 40 pts., 2nd Heather Stevenson (22) 40 pts., 3rd Patricia Goodwin (35) 38 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 11th July, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Moriarty (31) 20 pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kirbys Brogue Inn, Tralee. 1st Philip Ahern (28) 46 pts., 2nd Kieran Kelliher (12) 38 pts., 3rd Sean Spillane (16) 37 pts., Front 9: Tommy King (17) 20 pts., Back 9: Moss Hogan (15) 21 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 12th July, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Pat O’Donnell (23) 25 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor, Tralee (19) 21 pts..

Wednesday 11th July – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 3 – 9 Hole Stableford.

Ladies: 1st Carol Shanahan (9) 18 pts.

Men: 1st Sean Spillane (7) 19 pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (5) 18 pts., Best Gross Colin O’Sullivan (11) 13 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 20th July & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Holes Stableford, Timesheet. Saturday 21st July, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor’s Prize, 18 Hole Stableford, Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 18th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kelly & O’Shea. Time Sheet. Saturday 21st July, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor’s Day, 9 Hole Stableford, Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 19th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 4 – Wednesday 18th July. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.

9 Hole Re-Entry until Sunday 19th August 2018. €5 entry. Best 3 Combined Cards.

Tralee

MC 11 July 15th Sponsored by Acorn Life/Eddie Enright/Alan Kelly

1st Mark Sheehy (12) 40pts

2nd James O’Halloran (8) 39pts

3rd David Hennebery (5) 39pts

4th Sean Reidy (13) 39pts

5th Brian Monaghan (9) 37pts

6th Gerard MacNamara (15) 36pts

18 + John Moran Snr (21) 36pts

Best Gross : Graham Spring (1) 36pts

No Of Cards: 109

CSS – 35pts

Number of Players that beat Standard Scratch – 11

Men’s Fixtures :

Sat July 21st Cork Golf Club Club, 4ball. Timesheet Open (BRS date 24th Dec.)

Sat July 21st. Casual Golf & Junior Golf at Barrow

Sat/Sun 28th/29th July Pat Mulcare AmAm

Sat/Sun 4/5th Aug MC 12 Neal Timlins Presidents Prize

Mon 6th Aug Open Am Am McElligiotts Garage. Timesheet Open

Sat 11th Aug K Club Swap Day. Palmer Course

Sat 18th Aug Festival Fourball. DCS Group. Timesheet open 16th July at 8.00pm

Sun 19th Aug MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Opens 16th July at 8.00pm

Mon 20th Aug Festival Open Am Am (Golf Classic) Ballyroe Heights Hotel. Timesheet Open 16th July

Weds 22nd Aug Festival Open Singles. Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Opens 16th July at 8.00pm

Ladies Results

MC 8 Captain Kevin’s Prize to ladies

1st Barbara Reen (22) 37 points

2nd Ber Collins (21) 35 points

Best Gross Catherine Mc Carthy 21 points

3rd Bairbre Reen (28) 34 points

4th Brid Halloran (18) 33 points

Category 1 Mary Murphy (15) 31 points

Category 2 Karen Gearon (23) 33 points

Category 3 Margaret O Donoghue (29) 31 points

Front 9 Monica O Neill 19 points

Back 9 Liz Grey 16 points

9 Hole competition Claire Benner (13) 13 points

Friday Scramble 13th July

1st Breda Walshe, Nora Lehane, Paudie Nolan, Sandra O Sullivan

Terry’s Butchers 11th July

1st Karen Gearon 40 pts (25)

2nd Liz Grey 38 pts (12)

3rd Kay McNamara 38 pts (27)

SENIOR LADIES results 9th July.

1st Gloria Walsh

2nd Mary Barrett

3rd Bernie Rohan

4th Kathleen O’Loughlin

Ladies Fixtures:

Wednesday 18th – Pink Day Fourball –

Sunday 22nd – Lady Captains Prize to the ladies Margaret O’Shea

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Edmond Harty, Crown Decorating Centre, Tralee.

1st Paddy Healy (16) 67 Nett

2nd John Dineen (22) 69 Nett

3rd Pat Dillane (8) 70 Nett

4th Stefan Dudek (30) 71 Nett

CSS 70 Nett

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows

1 Hehir, Michael 58

2 Donegan, John 55

3 Mc Mahon, Earl 54

4 Dillane, Pat 49

5 Healy, Paddy 42

6 O’Connor, Terry 41

6 Carroll, Colum 41

8 Bunyan, Patrick 40

9 Gilbride, Noel 39

10 O’Connor, Joseph 37

Full details on masterscoreboard.

The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.

The Billy O’Sullivan team had an excellent win against Tralee in Tralee last Thursday evening. Ger Lynch & Bernard Dineen Won 7 & 6. Jack Dempsey & Billy Griffin Won 1 Up. Thady Coughlan & Eamon Stack Won 5 & 4. John Donegan & Brendan Harty Lost 7 & 6. John Donegan (A) & Brendan McMahon Level after 13 Holes when called in. They will now play Waterville in Ballyheigue in the 1/4 final of the competition.

Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble

1st Paddy Buckley Ivan Aherne Patrick Corridan Brendan Kenny

2nd Jerry Horan Patrick Leen Brendan McMahon Padraig Casey

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Killarney

Lady Captain Sheila’s Prize to the Ladies

On Mahony’s Point 15th July 2018, Stroke Competition

1st Peggy O’ Donoghue (19) 65 & Winner of CastleLough Cup

2nd Sinead O’ Shea (16) 66 & Winner of Ellen Lady Tucker Cup

BG Mary Sheehy (3) 73

3rd Sinead Galvin (21) 67

4th Kathleen Healy (34) 67

5th Margaret O Donoghue (20) 68 & Winner of Putting Prize

25 putts

6th Sinead Lynch (21) 69 Back 9

7th Eileen Galbraith (31) 69

8th Liz Downey (15) 70 Back 9

9th Tina O Sullivan (19) 70 Back 9

10th Miriam Murphy (14) 70

Front 9 Liz Kelleher (15) 21

Back 9 Veronica O Conor (31) 32.5

Past Captain Breda Duggan (25) 71

Committee member Sally Cooper (21) 71

Senior Prize Anne O Keeffe (17) 70

Visitors Prize Marian Cahillane (23) 21

Return to Golf 1st Maire Murphy (36) 21 (9 holes)

2nd Eileen Whelan (17) 14

Congratulations to Lady Captain Sheila on a fantastic day and well done to all the winners!

RESULTS EILEEN MURPHY QUALIFIER WEDNESDAY, 11th JULY 2018

1st Maureen Creedon (13)

Lora Beth Malloy (29) 41 pts

2nd Susie Tong (14)

Muireann O’Farrell (19) 39 pts Bk 9

Congratulations to all the winners

RESULTS TUESDAY 10th JULY 2018

President Jack Buckley’s prize to the Junior girls

1st Jennifer O’Brien (16). 47 points

2nd Alicia Burke (13). 46 points

3rd Sarah O’Brien (11). 39 points

4th Ava Burke (36). 29 points

Congratulations to all the winners and sincerest thanks to President Jack !

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Sunday 8th – Sunday 15th July 2018

Mens Competitions:

Killarney Exchange Day Sunday 8th July 2018

1st Senan Carroll (11) 40pts (B9 – 21)

2nd Aidan O’Carroll (10) 40pts (B9-18)

3rd Des O’Donnell (8) 38pts (B9-19)

Gross Ronan Cross 33pts

4th Brian Sheehy (7) 38pts (B9-18)

5th Fergal Wall (25) 37pts (B9-21)

6th Miley Costello (20) 37pts (B9-18)

Senior Neilus O’Sullivan (19) 35pts

Back Nine Patsy T Browne (21) 24pts

Baily’s Solicitors Mens Singles Competition Sunday 15th July 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 72

1st Tim O’Malley (13) 38pts (B9 – 22)

2nd Enda Quaide (15) 38pts (B9-18)

3rd Philip Byrne (12) 37pts (B9-20)

Gross Thomas O’Connor 29pts

4th John Kennelly (11) 37pts (B9-19)

5th Jim Doolan (20) 37pts (B6-13)

6th Michael A Quaid (11) 37pts (B6-12)

Senior Jody Fitzmaurice (14) 35pts

Back Nine Eoin Shier (13) 20pts

Fixtures:

Friday & Saturday 20th & 21st July 2018 Captains Prize Mr Tom Wall – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition Eileen Murphy Greensomes Tuesday 10th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Mary O’Donoghue (12) 40pts

2nd Toni Quilter (18) 38pts

3rd Mary Pierce (31) 36pts (B9)

Mixed Semi Open 14 Hole Scramble Friday 13th July 2018 – Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion

1st Bernie Moloney (20)

Kieran Griffin (17) Newcastle West GC

Anne Marie Healy (22)

Jacinta Beggins (14) Druid’s Heath G C

9 Under 38.7

2nd John Quirke (12)

Toni Quilter (17)

Jimmy Bowler (19)

Tess Noonan (32)

7 Under 40.0 + 0.4

3rd Kieran Culhane (11)

Maureen Culhane (24)

Seamus Madigan (19) NewcastleWest G C

Mary Madigan (28) NewcastleWest G C

6 Under 40.8

Lady Captain’s Charity Day Mrs Nora Quaid Saturday 14th July 2018 – Old Course

1st Tina Moriarty (19), Karen Tess (18),

Anne Collins (23) & Carol Shanahan (19)

Castlegregory 95 pts

2nd Joan Buckley (21), Mary Pierse (31),

Marie Reen (22) & Anne Hill (19)

Ballybunion 91 pts

3rd Elaine Molyneaux (18),

Mary Blake Sheahan (26),

Mary Kenny (15) & Clare Molyneaux (18)

Ballybunion 87pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd July 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage – Old Course

Tuesday 24th July 2018 Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 12th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 35pts.

2nd Declan Lovett (13) 33+2 35pts. B5-11

3rd Tony Hanley (11) 35-1 34pts. B5-12

4th Joe Costello (22) 35-1 34pts.

5th Denis Cronin (20) 32-1 31pts. B3-8

6th Michael O’Callaghan (20) 33-2 31pts. B3-12

7th Pat Harnett (17) 32-1 31pts.

8th James Maguire (20) 33-3 30pts B3-9

Gross Dan F.O’Brien (12) 23pts.

Vintage Noel Morkan (20) 32-2 30pts.

S.V. Michael O’Connor (24) 30pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 12th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Aideen O’Leary (36) 24pts

2nd Rose Molyneaux (30) 18pts

3rd Mary Pierse (32) 15pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Kevin Murray has today named his 2018 Interprovincial Team to play in Slieve Russell on 24/26 July at the Interprovincial Team Championships.

Team

Aaron Cashin (Tramore)

Ian Halpin (Cahir Park)

Jonathan Keane (Lahinch)

Scott O’Brien (Nenagh)

Jake O’Riordan (Dungarvan)

Daniel Raher (Dungarvan)

Edward Walsh (Mallow)

Team Captain – K Murray

Team Manager – J Fennessy

Provincial Coach – Fred Twomey

AIG BARTON SHIELD RESULTS

North Munster at Ballyneety Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 14 July

Ennis beat Roscrea 20th

Lahinch beat Ballyneety 8H

Adare Manor beat Kilrush 2H

East Clare beat Dromoland Castle 1H

Limerick beat Woodstock 10H

Round 2 Sat 14 July

Castletroy beat Ennis 3H

Shannon by Lahinch 1H

Adare Manor beat Nenagh 19th

Limerick beat East Clare 4H

Round 3 Sun 15 July

Castletroy beat Shannon 5H

Limerick beat Adare Manor 2H

Area Final Sun 15 July

Castletroy beat Limerick 3H

AREA QUALIFIER: CASTLETROY

South Munster at Muskerry Golf Club

Round 1 Sun 8 July

Lee Valley beat Fota Island by 2H

Mallow beat Fermoy by 4H

Round 2 Sat 14 July

Cork beat Lee Valley 3rd tie Hole

Bandon beat Cobh 5H

East Cork w/o Bantry Bay (Withdrew)

Douglas beat Castlemartyr 7H

Kinsale beat Muskerry 7H

Mahon beat Blarney 1H

Macroom beat Skibbereen 9 H

Monkstown beat Mallow 1H

Round 3 Sat 14 July

Bandon beat Cork 5H

Douglas beat East Cork 10H

Kinsale beat Mahon 12H

Macroom beat Monkstown 1H

Round 4 Sun 15 July

Douglas beat Bandon 7H

Kinsale beat Macroom 5H

Area Final Sun 15 July

Kinsale beat Douglas 8H

AREA QUALFIFIER: KINSALE

East Munster at Clonmel Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 14 July

Clonmel beat Mitchelstown 7H

Thurles beat Faithlegg 7H

Dungarvan beat Ballykisteen 7H

Youghal beat West Waterford 3H

Gold Coast beat Cahir Park 4H

Waterford Castle beat Carrick 9H

Tipperary beat Williamstown 2H

Co. Tipperary beat Tramore 3H

Round 2 Sat 14 July

Clonmel beat Thurles 2H

Dungarvan beat Youghal 9H

Waterford Castle beat Gold Coast 3H

Co Tipperary beat Tipperary 6H

Round 3 Sun 15 July

Dungarvan beat Clonmel 3H

Waterford Castle beat Co Tipperary 1H

Area Final Sun 15 July

Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 10H

AREA QUALIFIER: DUNGARVAN

West Munster at Doneraile Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 14 July

Doneraile beat Tralee 1H

Killarney beat Newcastle West 3H

Ballybunion beat Kenmare 6H

Kanturk beat Dooks 5H

Round 3 Sun 15 July

Doneraile beat Killarney 4H

Ballybunion beat Kanturk 4H

Area Final Sun 15 July

Doneraile beat Ballybunion 5H

AREA QUALIFIER: DONERAILE

Munster Semi finals/Final 18/19 August at Thurles Golf Club

Doneraile –v- Castletroy

Kinsale –v- Dungarvan