Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
(Men’s Branch)
15th July – Captain Sean Coffey’s Day – Sponsored by Mike Osbourne Jewellery Services, Killarney
1st Shane O’Sullivan (9) 67 Nett
2nd Michael Kissane (19) 68 Nett
Best Gross – Darragh Carmody (6) 74
3rd Colin Moriarty (13) 68 Nett
4th Ken West (18) 69 Nett
Past Captains – Christy O’Mahony (16) 71 Nett
Back 9 – Gerard Lee (18) 34 Nett
Front 9 – Gerry Collins (28) 33 Nett
Nearest The Pin – Bernie Coffey
Longest Drive – Shane O’Sullivan
Guest Prize – Colm Ryan (17) 83 Nett
13th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Ian Spillane (1) 40 pts
Fixtures
21st/22nd July – 18 hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
(Ladies Branch)
15th July – Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee’s Day sponsored by Reen’s Garage, Rathmore
1st Karen Spence (21) 42 pts
2nd Noreen Kinsella (28) 36 pts
3rd Margaret Guerin (27) 34 pts
Back 9 – Noeleen Mackessy (24) 19 pts
Front 9 – Renee Clifford (28) 20 pts
Longest Drive – Karen Spence
Nearest The Pin – Noreen Kinsella
Guest Prize – Maura Lernihan (37) 30 pts
12th July – 9 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee
1st Renee Clifford (15) 18 pts
2nd Noeleen Mackessy (12) 17 pts
Fixtures
21st/22nd July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noeleen Mackessy.
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Waterville
Single 18 hole Stroke
Sponsored by: Eoin Lehane
1st Abe Huggard (7) 69nett
2nd John ONeill(3) 69 nett
3rd Domnic Mc Gillicuddy (6) 69 nett
F9 Ger McGillicuddy 30.9
B9 Colm Monihan 34
18 Hole Stableford July 8th &10th
1st Mary Huggard (29) 39 pts
2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 39 pts
3rd Bride O’Brien (24) 39 pts
4th Breda Kelly (23) 38 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Russian Stableford.
1st. – Dave O’Dwyer and Tim Twomey – 89pts.
2nd. – Dan Lucey and Flor O’Donoghue. – 83pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Ted Wood 20pts.
Next weekend – T.J. Brosnan Memorial Scramble.
Ladies Results.
2 Sisters Classic
Sponsor Pure Results with Kathryn Thomas
1st Christina Foley and Grace Foley Wimbledon UK 95pts
2nd Aileen Sheehan Galway Bay and Kathryn Crowley Beech Park 92pts
3rd Catriona McGregor East Cork and Margaret Harty Dungarvan 90pts
4th Marguerite Lyons and Maria Lyons Ballybunion 89pts ocb
5th Carmel Conroy Mallow and Kathleen Cronin Killorglin 89pts
6th Mary Brosnan Kenmare and Eleanor Dowd Tralee 87pts ocb
7th Christina Carroll Killarney and Kathryn Johnston Ashbourne 87pts
Best Team Friday Tess Kelleher Macroom and Mary Kidney Headword 43pts
Best Team Saturday Berna Walsh Callan and Anna Starr Callan 49pts
Best Gross Saturday Sarah O’Brien East Cork 25 Gross points
Best Nett Saturday Rosemary O’Donnell Cahir Park 41pts
Nearest to pin Fr 9th hole Margaret Harty Dungarvan 126cm
Nearest pin Sat 14th hole Joan Dobson Cork 94cm
Longest drive Fri 4th hole Aisling Armitage Bandon
Longest drive Sat 15th hole Angela Brosnan
Upcoming Fixtures
Sat 21st and Sun 22nd July
TJ Brosnan Scramble
Sponsor Brosnan’s
Sun 29th July
18 hole Stableford
Sponsor Poffs
Saturday 4th August
Captains Prize to the ladies
18 hole Strokeplay
Castleisland
Monday 9th July – Seniors 12 Hole Singles
1st John Lyons 30 pts
2nd John Raggett 27 pts
3rd John Slattery 26 pts
Wednesday 11th July – Open Mixed Scramble
1st Catherine McGrory, Julie Murphy, Mary O’Sullivan, Jer Long 2nd Helena Kilbridge, Maire Gleeson, Cyril Quigley
Sunday 15th July – July Medal – Blue Stableford (GOY)
1st Mike Brosnahan (10) 38 pts
2nd Willie O’Leary (15) 37 Pts
3rd Gerard Sheehy (13) 37 pts
Fixtures
Senior 12 Hole open. Every Monday 10.30 to 11.30 Open Mixed Scramble every Wednesday Sunday July 22nd – 18 Hole Single Stableford Sunday July 29th – Captain Denis O’Sullivan’s Prize Best of luck to the Jimmy Bruen team and Manager Stephen Crookes who take on Nenagh Golf Club in the Munster Semi Final next Sunday 22nd in Dundrum House.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
14 Hole Scramble -Sponsored by Toyota Ireland
1. Patrick O’Connor (10) Jimmy O’Connor (11) Ciara O’Connor (36) 41.3net
2. Damian Wallace (6) Áine Ui Dhonnabháin (36) Grace Wallace (36) 42.2net
3. Tony Lawless (12) Ciarán Ó Coileáin (15) Louis Ó Coileáin (24) 42.9net
4. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) Willie Molyneaux (22) Dick Brennan (23) 44.4net
13 Hole Senior’s (Ladies) – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland
1. Judith Descoteau (34) 32pts
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (25) 27pts
3. Áine Uí Dhonnabháin (36) 25pts
14 Hole Senior’s (Gents) – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland
1. Paul Duffy (13) 37pts
2. Tom Stack (16) 35pts
3. Frank Murphy (20) 34pts
4. Mick long (18) 32pts
Toyota Classic- 3 Person Team
1. Ann Moore (14) Orla Barry (26) Charlie Barry (30) 65pts
2. J P Leahy (8) John O’Connor (12) Garry O’Regan(25) 61pts
3. Jim Muldoon (19) Dónal Ó Loingsigh (22) Finbar Cahill (30) 61pts
4. Kieran O’Meara (18) Eileen O’Meara (20) Derek Slattery (32) 59pts
Toyota 4/Ball
1. Brian Scanlon (12) Alan Flannery (19) 47pts
2. Cillian Desmond (5) Eoin Sawyer (15) 46pts
3. Liam O’Hanlon (10) Toz O’Mahony (16) 46pts
4. Páraic Curran (4) Joe Curran (17) 45pts
Fixture List July:
22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán Ó hÓgáin
29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror
Ladies
Duais Chaptaen na bhFear (Paddy Duggan) Singles / Stroke
1. Rosemary Sayers (16) 71net
2. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (29) 71net
Gross. Maighread Uí Chíobháin (7) 82
3. Siobhan Uí Mhurchú (26) 72net
4. Maura McKenna (26) 75net
Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (36) 33net
Back Nine. Cora Mccarthy (25) 38net
Ladies Fixture List July:
21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)
25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial
28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine
Castlegregory
Ladies Club: Friday 13th & Sunday 15th July, 18 Hole Stableford. 1st Joan Cantillon (26) 40 pts., 2nd Heather Stevenson (22) 40 pts., 3rd Patricia Goodwin (35) 38 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 11th July, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Moriarty (31) 20 pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kirbys Brogue Inn, Tralee. 1st Philip Ahern (28) 46 pts., 2nd Kieran Kelliher (12) 38 pts., 3rd Sean Spillane (16) 37 pts., Front 9: Tommy King (17) 20 pts., Back 9: Moss Hogan (15) 21 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 12th July, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Pat O’Donnell (23) 25 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor, Tralee (19) 21 pts..
Wednesday 11th July – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 3 – 9 Hole Stableford.
Ladies: 1st Carol Shanahan (9) 18 pts.
Men: 1st Sean Spillane (7) 19 pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (5) 18 pts., Best Gross Colin O’Sullivan (11) 13 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 20th July & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Holes Stableford, Timesheet. Saturday 21st July, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor’s Prize, 18 Hole Stableford, Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 18th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kelly & O’Shea. Time Sheet. Saturday 21st July, Lady President Merlyn O’Connor’s Day, 9 Hole Stableford, Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 19th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 4 – Wednesday 18th July. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.
9 Hole Re-Entry until Sunday 19th August 2018. €5 entry. Best 3 Combined Cards.
Tralee
MC 11 July 15th Sponsored by Acorn Life/Eddie Enright/Alan Kelly
1st Mark Sheehy (12) 40pts
2nd James O’Halloran (8) 39pts
3rd David Hennebery (5) 39pts
4th Sean Reidy (13) 39pts
5th Brian Monaghan (9) 37pts
6th Gerard MacNamara (15) 36pts
18 + John Moran Snr (21) 36pts
Best Gross : Graham Spring (1) 36pts
No Of Cards: 109
CSS – 35pts
Number of Players that beat Standard Scratch – 11
Men’s Fixtures :
Sat July 21st Cork Golf Club Club, 4ball. Timesheet Open (BRS date 24th Dec.)
Sat July 21st. Casual Golf & Junior Golf at Barrow
Sat/Sun 28th/29th July Pat Mulcare AmAm
Sat/Sun 4/5th Aug MC 12 Neal Timlins Presidents Prize
Mon 6th Aug Open Am Am McElligiotts Garage. Timesheet Open
Sat 11th Aug K Club Swap Day. Palmer Course
Sat 18th Aug Festival Fourball. DCS Group. Timesheet open 16th July at 8.00pm
Sun 19th Aug MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Opens 16th July at 8.00pm
Mon 20th Aug Festival Open Am Am (Golf Classic) Ballyroe Heights Hotel. Timesheet Open 16th July
Weds 22nd Aug Festival Open Singles. Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Opens 16th July at 8.00pm
Ladies Results
MC 8 Captain Kevin’s Prize to ladies
1st Barbara Reen (22) 37 points
2nd Ber Collins (21) 35 points
Best Gross Catherine Mc Carthy 21 points
3rd Bairbre Reen (28) 34 points
4th Brid Halloran (18) 33 points
Category 1 Mary Murphy (15) 31 points
Category 2 Karen Gearon (23) 33 points
Category 3 Margaret O Donoghue (29) 31 points
Front 9 Monica O Neill 19 points
Back 9 Liz Grey 16 points
9 Hole competition Claire Benner (13) 13 points
Friday Scramble 13th July
1st Breda Walshe, Nora Lehane, Paudie Nolan, Sandra O Sullivan
Terry’s Butchers 11th July
1st Karen Gearon 40 pts (25)
2nd Liz Grey 38 pts (12)
3rd Kay McNamara 38 pts (27)
SENIOR LADIES results 9th July.
1st Gloria Walsh
2nd Mary Barrett
3rd Bernie Rohan
4th Kathleen O’Loughlin
Ladies Fixtures:
Wednesday 18th – Pink Day Fourball –
Sunday 22nd – Lady Captains Prize to the ladies Margaret O’Shea
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Edmond Harty, Crown Decorating Centre, Tralee.
1st Paddy Healy (16) 67 Nett
2nd John Dineen (22) 69 Nett
3rd Pat Dillane (8) 70 Nett
4th Stefan Dudek (30) 71 Nett
CSS 70 Nett
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows
1 Hehir, Michael 58
2 Donegan, John 55
3 Mc Mahon, Earl 54
4 Dillane, Pat 49
5 Healy, Paddy 42
6 O’Connor, Terry 41
6 Carroll, Colum 41
8 Bunyan, Patrick 40
9 Gilbride, Noel 39
10 O’Connor, Joseph 37
Full details on masterscoreboard.
The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.
The Billy O’Sullivan team had an excellent win against Tralee in Tralee last Thursday evening. Ger Lynch & Bernard Dineen Won 7 & 6. Jack Dempsey & Billy Griffin Won 1 Up. Thady Coughlan & Eamon Stack Won 5 & 4. John Donegan & Brendan Harty Lost 7 & 6. John Donegan (A) & Brendan McMahon Level after 13 Holes when called in. They will now play Waterville in Ballyheigue in the 1/4 final of the competition.
Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble
1st Paddy Buckley Ivan Aherne Patrick Corridan Brendan Kenny
2nd Jerry Horan Patrick Leen Brendan McMahon Padraig Casey
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Killarney
Lady Captain Sheila’s Prize to the Ladies
On Mahony’s Point 15th July 2018, Stroke Competition
1st Peggy O’ Donoghue (19) 65 & Winner of CastleLough Cup
2nd Sinead O’ Shea (16) 66 & Winner of Ellen Lady Tucker Cup
BG Mary Sheehy (3) 73
3rd Sinead Galvin (21) 67
4th Kathleen Healy (34) 67
5th Margaret O Donoghue (20) 68 & Winner of Putting Prize
25 putts
6th Sinead Lynch (21) 69 Back 9
7th Eileen Galbraith (31) 69
8th Liz Downey (15) 70 Back 9
9th Tina O Sullivan (19) 70 Back 9
10th Miriam Murphy (14) 70
Front 9 Liz Kelleher (15) 21
Back 9 Veronica O Conor (31) 32.5
Past Captain Breda Duggan (25) 71
Committee member Sally Cooper (21) 71
Senior Prize Anne O Keeffe (17) 70
Visitors Prize Marian Cahillane (23) 21
Return to Golf 1st Maire Murphy (36) 21 (9 holes)
2nd Eileen Whelan (17) 14
Congratulations to Lady Captain Sheila on a fantastic day and well done to all the winners!
RESULTS EILEEN MURPHY QUALIFIER WEDNESDAY, 11th JULY 2018
1st Maureen Creedon (13)
Lora Beth Malloy (29) 41 pts
2nd Susie Tong (14)
Muireann O’Farrell (19) 39 pts Bk 9
Congratulations to all the winners
RESULTS TUESDAY 10th JULY 2018
President Jack Buckley’s prize to the Junior girls
1st Jennifer O’Brien (16). 47 points
2nd Alicia Burke (13). 46 points
3rd Sarah O’Brien (11). 39 points
4th Ava Burke (36). 29 points
Congratulations to all the winners and sincerest thanks to President Jack !
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Sunday 8th – Sunday 15th July 2018
Mens Competitions:
Killarney Exchange Day Sunday 8th July 2018
1st Senan Carroll (11) 40pts (B9 – 21)
2nd Aidan O’Carroll (10) 40pts (B9-18)
3rd Des O’Donnell (8) 38pts (B9-19)
Gross Ronan Cross 33pts
4th Brian Sheehy (7) 38pts (B9-18)
5th Fergal Wall (25) 37pts (B9-21)
6th Miley Costello (20) 37pts (B9-18)
Senior Neilus O’Sullivan (19) 35pts
Back Nine Patsy T Browne (21) 24pts
Baily’s Solicitors Mens Singles Competition Sunday 15th July 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 72
1st Tim O’Malley (13) 38pts (B9 – 22)
2nd Enda Quaide (15) 38pts (B9-18)
3rd Philip Byrne (12) 37pts (B9-20)
Gross Thomas O’Connor 29pts
4th John Kennelly (11) 37pts (B9-19)
5th Jim Doolan (20) 37pts (B6-13)
6th Michael A Quaid (11) 37pts (B6-12)
Senior Jody Fitzmaurice (14) 35pts
Back Nine Eoin Shier (13) 20pts
Fixtures:
Friday & Saturday 20th & 21st July 2018 Captains Prize Mr Tom Wall – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition Eileen Murphy Greensomes Tuesday 10th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Mary O’Donoghue (12) 40pts
2nd Toni Quilter (18) 38pts
3rd Mary Pierce (31) 36pts (B9)
Mixed Semi Open 14 Hole Scramble Friday 13th July 2018 – Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion
1st Bernie Moloney (20)
Kieran Griffin (17) Newcastle West GC
Anne Marie Healy (22)
Jacinta Beggins (14) Druid’s Heath G C
9 Under 38.7
2nd John Quirke (12)
Toni Quilter (17)
Jimmy Bowler (19)
Tess Noonan (32)
7 Under 40.0 + 0.4
3rd Kieran Culhane (11)
Maureen Culhane (24)
Seamus Madigan (19) NewcastleWest G C
Mary Madigan (28) NewcastleWest G C
6 Under 40.8
Lady Captain’s Charity Day Mrs Nora Quaid Saturday 14th July 2018 – Old Course
1st Tina Moriarty (19), Karen Tess (18),
Anne Collins (23) & Carol Shanahan (19)
Castlegregory 95 pts
2nd Joan Buckley (21), Mary Pierse (31),
Marie Reen (22) & Anne Hill (19)
Ballybunion 91 pts
3rd Elaine Molyneaux (18),
Mary Blake Sheahan (26),
Mary Kenny (15) & Clare Molyneaux (18)
Ballybunion 87pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd July 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage – Old Course
Tuesday 24th July 2018 Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 12th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 35pts.
2nd Declan Lovett (13) 33+2 35pts. B5-11
3rd Tony Hanley (11) 35-1 34pts. B5-12
4th Joe Costello (22) 35-1 34pts.
5th Denis Cronin (20) 32-1 31pts. B3-8
6th Michael O’Callaghan (20) 33-2 31pts. B3-12
7th Pat Harnett (17) 32-1 31pts.
8th James Maguire (20) 33-3 30pts B3-9
Gross Dan F.O’Brien (12) 23pts.
Vintage Noel Morkan (20) 32-2 30pts.
S.V. Michael O’Connor (24) 30pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 19th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 12th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Aideen O’Leary (36) 24pts
2nd Rose Molyneaux (30) 18pts
3rd Mary Pierse (32) 15pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 19th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Kevin Murray has today named his 2018 Interprovincial Team to play in Slieve Russell on 24/26 July at the Interprovincial Team Championships.
Team
Aaron Cashin (Tramore)
Ian Halpin (Cahir Park)
Jonathan Keane (Lahinch)
Scott O’Brien (Nenagh)
Jake O’Riordan (Dungarvan)
Daniel Raher (Dungarvan)
Edward Walsh (Mallow)
Team Captain – K Murray
Team Manager – J Fennessy
Provincial Coach – Fred Twomey
AIG BARTON SHIELD RESULTS
North Munster at Ballyneety Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 14 July
Ennis beat Roscrea 20th
Lahinch beat Ballyneety 8H
Adare Manor beat Kilrush 2H
East Clare beat Dromoland Castle 1H
Limerick beat Woodstock 10H
Round 2 Sat 14 July
Castletroy beat Ennis 3H
Shannon by Lahinch 1H
Adare Manor beat Nenagh 19th
Limerick beat East Clare 4H
Round 3 Sun 15 July
Castletroy beat Shannon 5H
Limerick beat Adare Manor 2H
Area Final Sun 15 July
Castletroy beat Limerick 3H
AREA QUALIFIER: CASTLETROY
South Munster at Muskerry Golf Club
Round 1 Sun 8 July
Lee Valley beat Fota Island by 2H
Mallow beat Fermoy by 4H
Round 2 Sat 14 July
Cork beat Lee Valley 3rd tie Hole
Bandon beat Cobh 5H
East Cork w/o Bantry Bay (Withdrew)
Douglas beat Castlemartyr 7H
Kinsale beat Muskerry 7H
Mahon beat Blarney 1H
Macroom beat Skibbereen 9 H
Monkstown beat Mallow 1H
Round 3 Sat 14 July
Bandon beat Cork 5H
Douglas beat East Cork 10H
Kinsale beat Mahon 12H
Macroom beat Monkstown 1H
Round 4 Sun 15 July
Douglas beat Bandon 7H
Kinsale beat Macroom 5H
Area Final Sun 15 July
Kinsale beat Douglas 8H
AREA QUALFIFIER: KINSALE
East Munster at Clonmel Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 14 July
Clonmel beat Mitchelstown 7H
Thurles beat Faithlegg 7H
Dungarvan beat Ballykisteen 7H
Youghal beat West Waterford 3H
Gold Coast beat Cahir Park 4H
Waterford Castle beat Carrick 9H
Tipperary beat Williamstown 2H
Co. Tipperary beat Tramore 3H
Round 2 Sat 14 July
Clonmel beat Thurles 2H
Dungarvan beat Youghal 9H
Waterford Castle beat Gold Coast 3H
Co Tipperary beat Tipperary 6H
Round 3 Sun 15 July
Dungarvan beat Clonmel 3H
Waterford Castle beat Co Tipperary 1H
Area Final Sun 15 July
Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 10H
AREA QUALIFIER: DUNGARVAN
West Munster at Doneraile Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 14 July
Doneraile beat Tralee 1H
Killarney beat Newcastle West 3H
Ballybunion beat Kenmare 6H
Kanturk beat Dooks 5H
Round 3 Sun 15 July
Doneraile beat Killarney 4H
Ballybunion beat Kanturk 4H
Area Final Sun 15 July
Doneraile beat Ballybunion 5H
AREA QUALIFIER: DONERAILE
Munster Semi finals/Final 18/19 August at Thurles Golf Club
Doneraile –v- Castletroy
Kinsale –v- Dungarvan