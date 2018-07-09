Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 Hole Stableford July 1st & 3rd
1st Pauline Mulligan (13) 37 pts
2nd Moira Lynott (15) 34 pts
3rd Mary Corkery (22) 32 pts
4th Marie Mullins (35) 32 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 8th July 2018
Sponsored by: Leo O’Kane
1st GerardMcCoy (22) 38 pts
2nd Tom Meade (17) 38 pts
3rd Michael Donnelly (17) 38 pts
F9 Seamus O’Shea (13) 20 pts
B9 Noel W. O’Sullivan (8) 20 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was John Pierce Presidents Prize which was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Presentation of prizes took take in the clubhouse on Sunday night.
1st Michael Hehir (19) 46 pts
2nd John Donegan (21) 44 pts
3rd Mark Culhane (9) 43 pts
4th Paul Connelly (23) 43 pts
5th Oliver O’Halloran (16) 41pts
Front 9: Padraig Dineen (12) 21pts
Back 9: Earl McMahon (8) 22pts
Nearest the Pin: Bernard Dineen
Longest Drive: Tommy Hayes
CSS 38pts
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online.
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows
1 Hehir, Michael 58
2 Donegan, John 55
3 Mc Mahon, Earl 54
4 O’Connor, Terry 41
4 Carroll, Colum 41
6 Bunyan, Patrick 40
7 Mc Grath, Brian 36
8 White, John 35
9 Stack, Eamon 33
9 Fitzgibbon, Ger 33
Full details on masterscoreboard.
The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.
The Billy O’Sullivan team will play Tralee in Tralee on Thursday at 3.00pm.
Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble
1st Ann OMahony Frank Darcy Kyle Reidy John Slattery
2nd Martin Young Tony Hinchy Brendan McMahon Rena OCarroll
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Kenmare
Men’s Competition.
18 Hole Stroke.
1st. Aindriu O’Sullivan – (12) – 63Nett.
2nd. Dave Burke (10) – 64Nett.
3rd. Padraig O’Sullivan – (18) 64Nett.
Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Larry Kelly 20pts.
9Hole Bottle Competition winner – Paul O’Connor – 31nett.
Ladies Results.
18 hole stableford
Sponsor Nest
1st. Eleanor Connor Scarteen (35) 46 PTS
2nd. Leonie Lyons (34) 41pts
Thurs 12th July
9 hole scramble
Draw from 4.30 – 6.30 followed by barbecue mixed open
Australian Spoons Winner’s
Angela Brosnan
Clara Brosnan 45pts
Sunday 15th July
18 hole stableford
Sponsor Mick and Jimmy’s
Ross
On July 8th we held a Strokeplay competition .
The winners were
1st……Tadhg McCarthy (23) 68
2nd … Mike Courtney (13) 68
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 8th JULY 2018
Kindly sponsored by Michael & Helen Howard of Cross Refridgeration
1st. Mairead O Sullivan (36). 60 pts
2nd Bridie Doyle (32). 65 pts
BG Tracy Eakin (2). 70 pts
3rd Geraldine Tarrant (27). 66pts
4th Anne O Leary (25). 67 pts back 9
5th Alicia Burke (14). 67 pts
6th Margaret O Donoghue (21) 68 pts back 9
CSS 70
Congratulations to all the winners !
On Wednesday 11th July Ladies Eileen Murphy Qualifier Scotch Foursomeswill take place on Killeen and is kindly sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy
Next sunday 15th July Lady Captain Sheila’s prize to the ladies will take place on Mahony’s Point
Tickets are still available from committee for lady captain Sheila’s BBQ on Sunday next, tickets €15 each
Men’s Club Competition Results
Sponsor:
Ballybunion Exchange Day 2018
Sponsor: Heather Restaurant Gap of Dunloe
Date: 8th July
Format: Single Stableford (GOY)
1st Donal O’Sullivan (9) 39pts
2nd DJ Fleming (12) 39pts
3rd Conor Twomey (28) 39pts
4th Paud O’Donoghue (5) 39pts
5th Jerry Galvin (11) 38pts
6th Con Healy (10) 38pts
7th Michael Tangney (9) 38pts
Cat 1 David O’Donoghue (3) 37pts
Cat.2 Kieran O’Connor (10) 38pts
Cat.3 Adam O’Reilly (16) 37pts
Cat.4 Charlie Daly (18) 34pts
Standard Scratch
37pts
Upcoming Competitions
Sponsor:
Lady Captain Sheila Crowley’s Prize to the Gents
Date: 14th & 15th July
Course: Killeen
Format: Single Stableford (GOY)
(BRS opens Wednesday 11th July at 19:00)
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Club: Friday 6th & Sunday 8th July, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Anne & Haulie Kerins. 1st Kay Meade (26)67net, 2nd Merlyn O Connor (20)69net, 3rd Heather Stevenson(22)69net.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 4th July, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Conlon (10) 22 pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th July, Monthly Medal, 18 Holes Stroke kindly Sponsored by McGuirks Golf Tralee, 1st Denis Kelly (9) 63net, 2nd Tom Moriarty (12) 64net, 3rd Rick Early (24) 65net.
Back 9 Tommy Higgins (14) 30, Front 9 John Dillane (17) 28.50, Gross Michael Keane (9)75.
Seniors: Thursday 5th July, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Lyons (20) 24 pts., 2nd Philip Ahern (25) 19 pts.
Wednesday 4th July – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 2 – 9 Hole Stableford.
Ladies: 1st Patricia Goodwin (17) 19 pts.
Men: 1st Pat Mulcahy (6) 22 pts., 2nd Moss Hogan (6) 18 pts. Best Gross Derek Walsh (6) 12 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 13th July & Sunday 15th July, 18 Holes Stableford, Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 11th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 14th July & Sunday 15th July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kirby’s Brogue Inn. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 12th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 3 – Wednesday 11th July. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.
9 Hole Re-Entry until Sunday 19th August 2018. €5 entry. Best 3 Combined Cards.
Juvenile Coaching this Thursday at 6:00 pm.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Ladies & Gents: Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota Ireland
1. Ladies: Rosemary Sayers (17) 43pts
1. Gents: Dónal Ó Loingsigh (23) 40pts
2. Geraldine Murphy (23) 41pts
3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 41pts
4. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 39pts
5. Denis Power (20) 39pts
6. Tommy Sayers (13) 39pts
7. Ann Moore (14) 39pts
8. Jimmy O’Connor 11) 38pts
9. John Casey ( 26) 39pts
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Out of the Blue Restaurant
1. Pádraic Ó Sé (12) 44pts
2. Cillian Desmond (5) 44pts
3. Thomas Ashe (5) 43pts
4. Michael Murphy (17) 41pts
Fixture List July:
12th Toyota Seniors/ Men (14) Holes
13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble
14th Toyota 3 Person Classic
15th Toyota Open 4/Ball
22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán
29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror
Ladies
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored Dingle Crystal
1. Gerlinde Floegel (37) 41pts
2. Orla Barry (27) 40pts
Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 26pts
3. Bernie Firtear (30) 39pts
4. Áine Barry (21) 39pts
5. Fiona Mulcahy (26) 39pts
6. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 37pts
Front Nine. Geraldine Hughes (15) 23pts
Back Nine. Rosemary Sayers (17) 20pts
Ladies Fixture List July:
13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble
14th Toyota 3 Person Classic
15th Toyota Open 4/Ball
18th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Margaret & Denis Power
21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)
25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial
28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Limerick Exchange Day (Ballyclough) Sunday 1st July 2018
1st Sean C. Kennelly (10) 42pts (B3-8)
2nd Brendan Gildea (9) 42pts (B3-7)
3rd Thomas Curtin (16) 41pts (B6-15)
4th Kevin Frost (9) 41pts (B6-12)
5th Jim Doolan (22) 40pts (B9-23)
6th Kevin McCarthy (13) 40pts (B9-21)
Gross Senan Carroll (1) 34pts
Senior Michael Sugure (21) 39pts
Back 9 Tomás O’Connor (6) 22pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 15th July 2018 Baily’s Solicitors Mens Singles Competition
Ladies Competitions:
Newcastle West Ladies Exchange Day Tuesday 3rd July 2018
1st Mary Horgan (20), Jean Liston (29), Martha Woulfe (36) & Patricia Gleeson (28) 95 pts
2nd Carmel Carroll (25), Sighle Henigan (18),
Clare A Hurley (26) & Marjorie Morkan (23) 90pts [B9}
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14), Geraldine Williams (14), Geraldine Gallagher (33) & Patricia Barrett (36) 90pts
Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble Friday 6th July 2018 – Old Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion
1st Frank Dore (7)
Aoife Kenny (13) Adare Manor
Barry O’ Halloran (19)
Eithne O’ Halloran (21) 7 Under 42 .0
2nd John Quirke (12)
Jimmy Bowler (19)
Patrick Dee (13)
Margaret Scanlon (34) 5 under 42.2 (back 3)
3rd John O’Brien (13) Adare Manor
Mary O’Brien (25) Adare Manor
Bridget Griffin (24) Adare Manor
Tom Griffin (16) 5 under 42.2
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel Sunday 8th July 2018 – Old Course
1st Marian Flannery(27)
41pts
2nd Anna Kureczko(36)
40pts [B9]
Best Gross Janice O’Connell(11)
40pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan(23)
38pts [B9]
4th Patricia Boyle(31)
38pts
5th Susan Gilmore Kettler(9)
37pts [B9]
6th Marie Reen(22)
37pts
Front 9 Mary Horgan (20) 23pts
Back 9 Lorraine Canty (16) 21pts
Seniors Toni Quilter(18)
36pts
9 Hole Judy Carmody(19)
20pts
Fixtures:
Friday 13th July 2018 Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble – Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion
Sunday 14th July 2018 Lady Captain’s Charity Day Mrs Nora Quaid – Old Course
Tuesday 17th July 2018 Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th July 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Joe McCarthy (19) 34pts. B5-14.
2nd James Keane (19) 36-2 34pts. B5-13.
3rd John Kinsella (12) 35-1 34pts.
4th Tom M.O’Connor (16) 29+4 33pts.
5th Tim Nolan (22) 32pts. B5-12.
6th Michael Barrett (18) 34-2 32pts. B5-!0.
7th Anton Casey (13) 30+1 31pts.
8th Patrick D.Harnett (17) 33-3 30pts.
Gross Rory Flannery (14) 26pts.
Vintage Nicholas Hayes (17) 30-1 29pts.
S.V. Donal Quaid (20) 33-4 29pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Castleisland
The Seniors Results for 2/7/18 are as follows:-
1st John Slattery 27pts;
2nd Cyril Quigley 21pts.
3rd Willie Galvin 19pts.
The Mixed Scramble Results for 4/7/18 are:-
1st Breda O’Connell, Mary O’Sullivan, Paul Geaney, Mike McElligott
2nd Margaret Kennedy, Julie Murphy, Tom Brennan, Eamonn Feeley
Ladies Captains day 18 single stableford
1st Brendan Keehan 45pts
2nd Sean Connell 42pts
3rd Paul Geaney 41pts
Thanks to Mary Ann on a great day
Next weeks competition
Mens competition – Ladies Fundraiser – 18 Hole Stapleford
Tralee
Captains Charity Day – Saturday 7th July 2018
1st Robert O’Brien, Don Nolan, David Nolan, Jerry O’Shea 93pts
2nd Derek Bulman, Ken West, Moss O’Connor, Daniel O’Connor 92pts
3rd Antoinette Sayers, Tom O’Driscoll, Colm O’Connor, Padraig Sayers 87pts
Nearest The Pin – Pierce Wall 14” – 7th Hole
Longest Drive – Michael O’Rourke (Mallow GC) – 18th Hole
Sunday 8th july
MC10 sponsored by Super Valu
1st Alan Kelly (7) 43 Pts
2nd Patrick O Connell (28) 40 Pts
3rd Jack O Driscoll (14) 39 Pts
4th John O Connell (23) 39 Pts
5th David Hennebery (5) 39 Pts
6th Bernard Costello Jnr (13) 39 Pts
18 + Handicap: Bernard Costello (27)36 Pts
Best Gross : Graham Spring (1) 37 Pts
Nine Hole Results:
1st John Gibbons (16) – 18pts
Fixtures
Sat July 14th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun July 15th MC 11 Acorn Life/ Eddie Enright/Alan Kelly
Sat July 21st Cork Golf Club Club, 4ball. Timesheet Open (BRS date 24th Dec.)
Sat July 21st. Casual Golf & Junior Golf at Barrow
Sat/Sun 28th/29th July Pat Mulcare AmAm
Sat/Sun 4/5th Aug Neal Timlins Presidents Prize
Mon 6th Aug Open Am Am McElligiotts Garage. Timesheet Opens to Members 9th July 8.00pm.
Sat 11th Aug K Club Swap Day. Palmer Course.
Ladies Results
Wednesday 4th july ( slattery cup Strokeplay)
St Margaret murphy 70 nett
2nd Norah Quinlan 71 nett
Sunday 8th July
Mc 7 Sponsored by O Donnell’s Mounthawk
1st Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 40 points
2nd Emma Morrissey (10) 38 points
Best Gross Mags Hayes 24 points
3rd Monica O Neill (21) 37 points
Hole in One
Congratulations to Avril Peevers who had a Hole in One on the 16th hole today.
Well done Avril.
Dooks
Mens Club Results – Bianconi Inn Singles(GOY)7/8July
1st Martin Daly(6) 43pts
2nd John Joe Clifford(25) 42pts
3rd Patie Casey (23) 42pts
4th Declan Dennehy(15) 41pts
Best Gross: Damien Osullivan(5) 40pts
5th Peter Walsh (20) 40pts cb
6th Seamus Curran(6) 40pts
Over 65s: John CEO Falvey(22) 37pts
Front 9 : Hugh Hurley(22) 21pts
Back 9 : Jesse McCormack 21pts
CSS(70)sat & (71)sun
Next Week: Michael Shanahan Trophy Singles(GOY)
*************************************
Ladies Club – Kerry Atlantic Homes & Stephen O’Donoghue Wedding Films
Sunday 8th July 2018 – CSS 71
1st – Margaret Lucey (23) = 42 pts
2nd – Betty Jo Dennehy (28) = 41 pts
3rd – Sally Gleeson (14) = 39 pts
Cat A – Roisin Cross (20) = 38 pts
Cat B – Agnes Burns (25) = 36 pts
Cat C – Dolores Johnston (31) = 37 pts
Beaufort
(Mens Branch)
7th/8th July – 18 Hole Stroke (White Tees) – Sponsored by Frank Coffey Consulting Engineer
1st Denis J O’Connor (14) 67 Nett
2nd Michael A O’Sullivan (17) 69 Nett
3rd Barry Woulfe (19) 71 Nett
6th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Noreen Coffey (14) 38 pts
Fixtures
15th July – Captains Day (Round 3 Golfer Of The Year) – Stroke :(White Tees) – Sponsored by Mike Osbourne Jewellery Services, Killarney
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
(Ladies Branch)
7th/8th July – 18 Hole Stabeford – Sponsored by Colm Kinsella & Magic Touch Beauty Salon, Killorglin
1st Teresa Clifford (30) 36 pts
2nd Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee (33) 35 pts
Fixtures
15th July – Lady Captains Day (Round 4 Golfer of The Year) – Sponsored by Reens Garage, Rathmore
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.