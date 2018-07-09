Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 Hole Stableford July 1st & 3rd

1st Pauline Mulligan (13) 37 pts

2nd Moira Lynott (15) 34 pts

3rd Mary Corkery (22) 32 pts

4th Marie Mullins (35) 32 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 8th July 2018

1st GerardMcCoy (22) 38 pts

2nd Tom Meade (17) 38 pts

3rd Michael Donnelly (17) 38 pts

F9 Seamus O’Shea (13) 20 pts

B9 Noel W. O’Sullivan (8) 20 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was John Pierce Presidents Prize which was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Presentation of prizes took take in the clubhouse on Sunday night.

1st Michael Hehir (19) 46 pts

2nd John Donegan (21) 44 pts

3rd Mark Culhane (9) 43 pts

4th Paul Connelly (23) 43 pts

5th Oliver O’Halloran (16) 41pts

Front 9: Padraig Dineen (12) 21pts

Back 9: Earl McMahon (8) 22pts

Nearest the Pin: Bernard Dineen

Longest Drive: Tommy Hayes

CSS 38pts

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online.

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows

1 Hehir, Michael 58

2 Donegan, John 55

3 Mc Mahon, Earl 54

4 O’Connor, Terry 41

4 Carroll, Colum 41

6 Bunyan, Patrick 40

7 Mc Grath, Brian 36

8 White, John 35

9 Stack, Eamon 33

9 Fitzgibbon, Ger 33

Full details on masterscoreboard.

The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.

The Billy O’Sullivan team will play Tralee in Tralee on Thursday at 3.00pm.

Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble

1st Ann OMahony Frank Darcy Kyle Reidy John Slattery

2nd Martin Young Tony Hinchy Brendan McMahon Rena OCarroll

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Kenmare

Men’s Competition.

18 Hole Stroke.

1st. Aindriu O’Sullivan – (12) – 63Nett.

2nd. Dave Burke (10) – 64Nett.

3rd. Padraig O’Sullivan – (18) 64Nett.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Larry Kelly 20pts.

9Hole Bottle Competition winner – Paul O’Connor – 31nett.

Ladies Results.

18 hole stableford

Sponsor Nest

1st. Eleanor Connor Scarteen (35) 46 PTS

2nd. Leonie Lyons (34) 41pts

Thurs 12th July

9 hole scramble

Draw from 4.30 – 6.30 followed by barbecue mixed open

Australian Spoons Winner’s

Angela Brosnan

Clara Brosnan 45pts

Sunday 15th July

18 hole stableford

Sponsor Mick and Jimmy’s

Ross

On July 8th we held a Strokeplay competition .

The winners were

1st……Tadhg McCarthy (23) 68

2nd … Mike Courtney (13) 68

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 8th JULY 2018

Kindly sponsored by Michael & Helen Howard of Cross Refridgeration

1st. Mairead O Sullivan (36). 60 pts

2nd Bridie Doyle (32). 65 pts

BG Tracy Eakin (2). 70 pts

3rd Geraldine Tarrant (27). 66pts

4th Anne O Leary (25). 67 pts back 9

5th Alicia Burke (14). 67 pts

6th Margaret O Donoghue (21) 68 pts back 9

CSS 70

Congratulations to all the winners !

On Wednesday 11th July Ladies Eileen Murphy Qualifier Scotch Foursomeswill take place on Killeen and is kindly sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy

Next sunday 15th July Lady Captain Sheila’s prize to the ladies will take place on Mahony’s Point

Tickets are still available from committee for lady captain Sheila’s BBQ on Sunday next, tickets €15 each

Men’s Club Competition Results

Sponsor:

Ballybunion Exchange Day 2018

Sponsor: Heather Restaurant Gap of Dunloe

Date: 8th July

Format: Single Stableford (GOY)

1st Donal O’Sullivan (9) 39pts

2nd DJ Fleming (12) 39pts

3rd Conor Twomey (28) 39pts

4th Paud O’Donoghue (5) 39pts

5th Jerry Galvin (11) 38pts

6th Con Healy (10) 38pts

7th Michael Tangney (9) 38pts

Cat 1 David O’Donoghue (3) 37pts

Cat.2 Kieran O’Connor (10) 38pts

Cat.3 Adam O’Reilly (16) 37pts

Cat.4 Charlie Daly (18) 34pts

Standard Scratch

37pts

Upcoming Competitions

Sponsor:

Lady Captain Sheila Crowley’s Prize to the Gents

Date: 14th & 15th July

Course: Killeen

Format: Single Stableford (GOY)

(BRS opens Wednesday 11th July at 19:00)

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Club: Friday 6th & Sunday 8th July, 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Anne & Haulie Kerins. 1st Kay Meade (26)67net, 2nd Merlyn O Connor (20)69net, 3rd Heather Stevenson(22)69net.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 4th July, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Conlon (10) 22 pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th July, Monthly Medal, 18 Holes Stroke kindly Sponsored by McGuirks Golf Tralee, 1st Denis Kelly (9) 63net, 2nd Tom Moriarty (12) 64net, 3rd Rick Early (24) 65net.

Back 9 Tommy Higgins (14) 30, Front 9 John Dillane (17) 28.50, Gross Michael Keane (9)75.

Seniors: Thursday 5th July, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Lyons (20) 24 pts., 2nd Philip Ahern (25) 19 pts.

Wednesday 4th July – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 2 – 9 Hole Stableford.

Ladies: 1st Patricia Goodwin (17) 19 pts.

Men: 1st Pat Mulcahy (6) 22 pts., 2nd Moss Hogan (6) 18 pts. Best Gross Derek Walsh (6) 12 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 13th July & Sunday 15th July, 18 Holes Stableford, Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 11th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 14th July & Sunday 15th July, 18 Holes Stableford kindly Sponsored by Kirby’s Brogue Inn. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 12th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 3 – Wednesday 11th July. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.

9 Hole Re-Entry until Sunday 19th August 2018. €5 entry. Best 3 Combined Cards.

Juvenile Coaching this Thursday at 6:00 pm.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Ladies & Gents: Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Ladies: Rosemary Sayers (17) 43pts

1. Gents: Dónal Ó Loingsigh (23) 40pts

2. Geraldine Murphy (23) 41pts

3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 41pts

4. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 39pts

5. Denis Power (20) 39pts

6. Tommy Sayers (13) 39pts

7. Ann Moore (14) 39pts

8. Jimmy O’Connor 11) 38pts

9. John Casey ( 26) 39pts

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Out of the Blue Restaurant

1. Pádraic Ó Sé (12) 44pts

2. Cillian Desmond (5) 44pts

3. Thomas Ashe (5) 43pts

4. Michael Murphy (17) 41pts

Fixture List July:

12th Toyota Seniors/ Men (14) Holes

13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble

14th Toyota 3 Person Classic

15th Toyota Open 4/Ball

22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán

29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror

Ladies

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored Dingle Crystal

1. Gerlinde Floegel (37) 41pts

2. Orla Barry (27) 40pts

Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 26pts

3. Bernie Firtear (30) 39pts

4. Áine Barry (21) 39pts

5. Fiona Mulcahy (26) 39pts

6. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 37pts

Front Nine. Geraldine Hughes (15) 23pts

Back Nine. Rosemary Sayers (17) 20pts

Ladies Fixture List July:

13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble

14th Toyota 3 Person Classic

15th Toyota Open 4/Ball

18th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Margaret & Denis Power

21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)

25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial

28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Limerick Exchange Day (Ballyclough) Sunday 1st July 2018

1st Sean C. Kennelly (10) 42pts (B3-8)

2nd Brendan Gildea (9) 42pts (B3-7)

3rd Thomas Curtin (16) 41pts (B6-15)

4th Kevin Frost (9) 41pts (B6-12)

5th Jim Doolan (22) 40pts (B9-23)

6th Kevin McCarthy (13) 40pts (B9-21)

Gross Senan Carroll (1) 34pts

Senior Michael Sugure (21) 39pts

Back 9 Tomás O’Connor (6) 22pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th July 2018 Baily’s Solicitors Mens Singles Competition

Ladies Competitions:

Newcastle West Ladies Exchange Day Tuesday 3rd July 2018

1st Mary Horgan (20), Jean Liston (29), Martha Woulfe (36) & Patricia Gleeson (28) 95 pts

2nd Carmel Carroll (25), Sighle Henigan (18),

Clare A Hurley (26) & Marjorie Morkan (23) 90pts [B9}

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14), Geraldine Williams (14), Geraldine Gallagher (33) & Patricia Barrett (36) 90pts

Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble Friday 6th July 2018 – Old Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion

1st Frank Dore (7)

Aoife Kenny (13) Adare Manor

Barry O’ Halloran (19)

Eithne O’ Halloran (21) 7 Under 42 .0

2nd John Quirke (12)

Jimmy Bowler (19)

Patrick Dee (13)

Margaret Scanlon (34) 5 under 42.2 (back 3)

3rd John O’Brien (13) Adare Manor

Mary O’Brien (25) Adare Manor

Bridget Griffin (24) Adare Manor

Tom Griffin (16) 5 under 42.2

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress Listowel Sunday 8th July 2018 – Old Course

1st Marian Flannery(27)

41pts

2nd Anna Kureczko(36)

40pts [B9]

Best Gross Janice O’Connell(11)

40pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan(23)

38pts [B9]

4th Patricia Boyle(31)

38pts

5th Susan Gilmore Kettler(9)

37pts [B9]

6th Marie Reen(22)

37pts

Front 9 Mary Horgan (20) 23pts

Back 9 Lorraine Canty (16) 21pts

Seniors Toni Quilter(18)

36pts

9 Hole Judy Carmody(19)

20pts

Fixtures:

Friday 13th July 2018 Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble – Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion

Sunday 14th July 2018 Lady Captain’s Charity Day Mrs Nora Quaid – Old Course

Tuesday 17th July 2018 Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th July 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Joe McCarthy (19) 34pts. B5-14.

2nd James Keane (19) 36-2 34pts. B5-13.

3rd John Kinsella (12) 35-1 34pts.

4th Tom M.O’Connor (16) 29+4 33pts.

5th Tim Nolan (22) 32pts. B5-12.

6th Michael Barrett (18) 34-2 32pts. B5-!0.

7th Anton Casey (13) 30+1 31pts.

8th Patrick D.Harnett (17) 33-3 30pts.

Gross Rory Flannery (14) 26pts.

Vintage Nicholas Hayes (17) 30-1 29pts.

S.V. Donal Quaid (20) 33-4 29pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Castleisland

The Seniors Results for 2/7/18 are as follows:-

1st John Slattery 27pts;

2nd Cyril Quigley 21pts.

3rd Willie Galvin 19pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 4/7/18 are:-

1st Breda O’Connell, Mary O’Sullivan, Paul Geaney, Mike McElligott

2nd Margaret Kennedy, Julie Murphy, Tom Brennan, Eamonn Feeley

Ladies Captains day 18 single stableford

1st Brendan Keehan 45pts

2nd Sean Connell 42pts

3rd Paul Geaney 41pts

Thanks to Mary Ann on a great day

Next weeks competition

Mens competition – Ladies Fundraiser – 18 Hole Stapleford

Tralee

Captains Charity Day – Saturday 7th July 2018

1st Robert O’Brien, Don Nolan, David Nolan, Jerry O’Shea 93pts

2nd Derek Bulman, Ken West, Moss O’Connor, Daniel O’Connor 92pts

3rd Antoinette Sayers, Tom O’Driscoll, Colm O’Connor, Padraig Sayers 87pts

Nearest The Pin – Pierce Wall 14” – 7th Hole

Longest Drive – Michael O’Rourke (Mallow GC) – 18th Hole

Sunday 8th july

MC10 sponsored by Super Valu

1st Alan Kelly (7) 43 Pts

2nd Patrick O Connell (28) 40 Pts

3rd Jack O Driscoll (14) 39 Pts

4th John O Connell (23) 39 Pts

5th David Hennebery (5) 39 Pts

6th Bernard Costello Jnr (13) 39 Pts

18 + Handicap: Bernard Costello (27)36 Pts

Best Gross : Graham Spring (1) 37 Pts

Nine Hole Results:

1st John Gibbons (16) – 18pts

Fixtures

Sat July 14th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun July 15th MC 11 Acorn Life/ Eddie Enright/Alan Kelly

Sat July 21st Cork Golf Club Club, 4ball. Timesheet Open (BRS date 24th Dec.)

Sat July 21st. Casual Golf & Junior Golf at Barrow

Sat/Sun 28th/29th July Pat Mulcare AmAm

Sat/Sun 4/5th Aug Neal Timlins Presidents Prize

Mon 6th Aug Open Am Am McElligiotts Garage. Timesheet Opens to Members 9th July 8.00pm.

Sat 11th Aug K Club Swap Day. Palmer Course.

Ladies Results

Wednesday 4th july ( slattery cup Strokeplay)

St Margaret murphy 70 nett

2nd Norah Quinlan 71 nett

Sunday 8th July

Mc 7 Sponsored by O Donnell’s Mounthawk

1st Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 40 points

2nd Emma Morrissey (10) 38 points

Best Gross Mags Hayes 24 points

3rd Monica O Neill (21) 37 points

Hole in One

Congratulations to Avril Peevers who had a Hole in One on the 16th hole today.

Well done Avril.

Dooks

Mens Club Results – Bianconi Inn Singles(GOY)7/8July

1st Martin Daly(6) 43pts

2nd John Joe Clifford(25) 42pts

3rd Patie Casey (23) 42pts

4th Declan Dennehy(15) 41pts

Best Gross: Damien Osullivan(5) 40pts

5th Peter Walsh (20) 40pts cb

6th Seamus Curran(6) 40pts

Over 65s: John CEO Falvey(22) 37pts

Front 9 : Hugh Hurley(22) 21pts

Back 9 : Jesse McCormack 21pts

CSS(70)sat & (71)sun

Next Week: Michael Shanahan Trophy Singles(GOY)

Ladies Club – Kerry Atlantic Homes & Stephen O’Donoghue Wedding Films

Sunday 8th July 2018 – CSS 71

1st – Margaret Lucey (23) = 42 pts

2nd – Betty Jo Dennehy (28) = 41 pts

3rd – Sally Gleeson (14) = 39 pts

Cat A – Roisin Cross (20) = 38 pts

Cat B – Agnes Burns (25) = 36 pts

Cat C – Dolores Johnston (31) = 37 pts

Beaufort

(Mens Branch)

7th/8th July – 18 Hole Stroke (White Tees) – Sponsored by Frank Coffey Consulting Engineer

1st Denis J O’Connor (14) 67 Nett

2nd Michael A O’Sullivan (17) 69 Nett

3rd Barry Woulfe (19) 71 Nett

6th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Noreen Coffey (14) 38 pts

Fixtures

15th July – Captains Day (Round 3 Golfer Of The Year) – Stroke :(White Tees) – Sponsored by Mike Osbourne Jewellery Services, Killarney

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

(Ladies Branch)

7th/8th July – 18 Hole Stabeford – Sponsored by Colm Kinsella & Magic Touch Beauty Salon, Killorglin

1st Teresa Clifford (30) 36 pts

2nd Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee (33) 35 pts

Fixtures

15th July – Lady Captains Day (Round 4 Golfer of The Year) – Sponsored by Reens Garage, Rathmore

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.