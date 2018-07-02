Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On July 1st we held the Frank Doran Backstakes Classic Open SS competition .

The winners were





1st……Alan Flynn (6) 40pts

2nd … Mike Courtney (13) 36pts

3rd …… Mossie Cremin (15) 35 pts

Killarney

KILLARNEY 125 MIXED TEAM OF 4

Kindly sponsored by Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

Saturday, 30th June 2018

1st Con Healy. (11)

Sean Clifford. (18)

Irma Clifford. (14)

Anne O Leary. (25) 103 points

2nd. Pat Chawke. (8)

Marie Chawke (24)

Brendan Cusack (20)

Martina Cusack. (24) 102 points

3rd. Crohan Fitzgerald (10)

LC Sheila Crowley (22)

Niall Geaney. (20)

Mary Geaney. (13) 100 points

Congratulations to all the winners!

Many thanks to KGFC for their generous sponsorship and sincerest thanks to the caterers for the delicious BBQ after the golf .

RESULTS DOOKS EXCHANGE TEAM of 2,

on SUNDAY 1st JULY 2018

Kindly sponsored by the Flesk Restaurant

1st. Aoife Fraser. (17)

Breda Duggan (25) 49 Points

2nd. Kay O Connor (16)

Tina O Sullivan (19). 48 Points

3rd. Corrine Griffin (8)

Lora Beth Malloy (29). 45 Points

4th. Noreen Coffey (14)

Susie Tong (15). 44 Points (back 9)

5th LC Sheila Crowley (22)

Helen Howard (25). 44 Points

Congratulations to all the winners!

Many thanks to our generous sponsors The Flesk Restaurant.

On Thursday 5th July, our next mixed competition – Paul Cotter’s 25th Anniversary Team of 4 will be held on Mahony’s Point. Each team must have 1 lady, 1 gent & 1 junior on the team.

Next Sunday 8th July will be stroke competition held on Mahony’s point and very kindly sponsored by Helen & Michael Howard & Cross refrigeration.

Men’s Club Competition Results

Sponsor:

Date: 30/06/2018 & 01/07/2018

Format: Singles Stableford

Course: Killeen

1st Dermot O’Connor (8) 38pts

2nd Michael Jnr O’Neill (12) 37pts

3rd Ian Millis (12) 37pts

4th Derry McCarthy (6) 37pts

5th Brian Devane (17) 37pts

Best Gross Stephen O’Neill 33pts

Cat.2 Jonathan Sparling (07) 37pts

Cat.3 David Culloty (15 ) 36pts

Cat.4 Colm Griffin (18) 36pts

Standard Scratch

36pts Saturday

35pts on Sunday

Upcoming Competitions

Sponsor:

Mixed Paul Cotter’s 25th Anniversary Team of 4

Sponsor: “The Chapel” – Half Way House

Date: 5th July

Format: Team Stableford

Rules

* Each team must have 1 Lady; 1 Gent & 1 Junior (male or female)

* Format:Stableford

*Max Ladies 28 Gents 20 (same for Junior)

* €5 per person taken from BRS account

* All players must sign in and enter score into computer after

* 2 Scores to count Holes 1-17

* 4 Scores on the 18th

(BRS now live)

**********************************************************************

Sponsor:

Ballybunion Exchange Day 2018

Sponsor: Heather Restaurant Gap of Dunloe

Date: 8th July

Format: Single Stableford (GOY)

(BRS opens Wednesday 4th July at 19:00)

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles.

1st. Miceal O’Sullivan (Andy) (15) – 42Pts.

2nd. Daragh O’Siochru (14) – 42Pts.

3rd. Kevin Lynch (10) – 40Pts.

Autumn Gold Thursday winner Pat O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 24pts.

9Hole Bottle Competition Winner Bertie McSwiney (Jnr.) 26pts.

Ladies Captains (Maura Murphy’s) Prize

1st. Joanne Bhamvra (28) 42pts.

2nd. Anne Murphy (29) 41pts.

3rd. Angela Cronin (21) 39pts.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Club: Friday 30th June & Sunday 1st July, 9 Holes Stableford, 1st Mary T. Real (10) 19 pts. 2nd Catherine Walsh (25) 17 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 27th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Carmel Kearney (6) 19 pts.

Men’s Club: Sunday 1st July, 18 Holes V Par kindly Sponsored by The Rose Hotel, 1st Aidan Smith (14) 4 up, 2nd Derek Walsh (15) 4 up, 3rd John Dillane (18) 3 up. Front 9: Tom Leen (18) 3 up, Back 9: Tom Bulfin (18) 5 up.

Seniors: Thursday 28th June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean O’Connor, T (21) 23 pts.

Wednesday 27th June – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 1 – 9 Hole Stableford.

Ladies: 1st Carmel Kearney (2) 18 pts. (Gross 16 pts.)

Men: 1st Michael Mercer (11) 19 pts., 2nd John Flynn (8) 19 pts. Best Gross Joe Mulcahy 15 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 6th July & Sunday 8th July, 18 Holes Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Anne & Haulie Kerins, Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 4th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 7th July & Sunday 8th July, Monthly Medal 18 Holes Stroke kindly Sponsored by McGurks Golf. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 5th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 2 – Wednesday 4th. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.

Waterville

18 Hole V Par Jun 24th & 26th

1st Mary Corkery (23) 2 up

2nd Hazel Dawson (21) 1 up

3rd Moira Lynott (15) 1 up

4th Rosemary Cubitt (30) Level

Australian Spoons Greensomes

Sinead O’Sullivan (17) & Aileen Maher (19) 40 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 1st July 2018

Sponsored by: Sea Lodge Hotel

1st Timothy O’Sullivan (18) 39 pts

2nd Ger McSweeney (12) 37 pts

3rd Gerald O’Connell (10) 36 pts

F9 Ger O’Driscoll (13) 19 pts

B9 Richard Murphy (9) 20 pts

Dooks

Mens Club – LAUNE INVESTMENTS FOURBALL

30th June & 1st July 2018

Winners Kieran Foley (11) 45 Pts C/B

Ian Foley (13)

2nd Donal Brosnan (13) 45 Pts

Peter Fleming (8)

3rd Jimmy O’Shea (13) 44 Pts C/B

Austin Shaughnessy (11)

Next Weekend 7th & 8th July 2018

Bianconi Inn Singles GOY

Stableford

White Markers

Ladies Club – Bianconi – Killarney Exchange 1st July 2018 CSS 71

1st – Rosie Lane (15) = 44 pts

2nd – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 43 pts

3rd – Kay Woods (22) = 42 pts

Cat A – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 39 pts

Cat B – Agnes Burns (25) = 39 pts

Cat C – Margo Buckley (36) = 42 pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Crean’s Brewery

1. John O’Connor (13) 40pts

2. Cillian Desmond (5) 38pts

3. Ciarán Ó Coileain (16) 36pts

Fixture List July:

7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota

8th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Out of the Blue Restaurant

13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble

14th Toyota 3 Person Classic

15th Toyota Open 4/Ball

22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán

29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror

Ladies

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Ostán na Sceilige, An Daingean

1. Áine Barry (22) 40pts

2. Rosaleen Fitzgerald (25) 40pts

Gross. Deirdre Ryan (10) 27pts

3. Geraldine Murphy (24) 39pts

4. Kate O’Connor (23) 38pts

5. Rosemary Sayers (18) 38pts

6. Helen O’Regan (31) 37pts

Front Nine. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (29) 17pts

Back Nine. Siobhán O’Connor (21) 20pts

Ladies Fixture List July:

7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota

11th Singles Stroke / Medal –Sponsored by the Captain (Paddy)

13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble

14th Toyota 3 Person Classic

15th Toyota Open 4/Ball

18th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Margaret & Denis Power

21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)

25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial

28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine

Tralee

MC 9 July 01st Sponsored by PST Sport Results & Fixtures

1st Mark Sheehy (14) 40 Points

2nd David Fitzgerald (4) 37 Points

3rd Tom O Driscoll (19) 37 Points

4th Danny Leen (6) 37 Points

5th Mark Leahy (4) 37 Points

6th Seamus Enright (11) 37 Points

18 + Handicap: Michael Kerins (22) 33 Points

Best Gross : Darren O’Sullivan (0) 36 Points

Fixtures:

Sat July 7th Junior Golf. Captains’ Charity Day

Sun July 8th MC 10 Garveys Super Valu

Sat July 14th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun July 15th MC 11 Acorn Life/ Eddie Enright/Alan Kelly

Sat July 21st Cork Golf Club Club, 4ball. Timesheet Opens tomorrow at 8.00pm.

(Book for Cork Golf Club on BRS date 24th Dec)

Sat July 21st. Casual Golf & Junior Golf at Barrow

Sat/Sun 28th/29th July Pat Mulcare AmAm

Sat/Sun 4/5th Aug Neal Timlins Presidents Prize

Mon 6th Aug Open Am Am McElliegotts Garage

Sat 11th Aug K Club Swap Day. Palmer Course

Ladies Results Wednesday 27th june (Patrick Hair Company)

1st Margaret Murphy (34) 38pts

2nd Grainne Sheehy (34) 35pts

3rd Kathleen Finnegan (12) 34pts

Sunday 1/7/2018

Shaws 18 holes stableford

1st Valerie Fitzgerald (32) 37 points

2nd Niamh Galvin (35) 36 points

3rd Norah Quinlan (18) 35 points (count back)

Fixtures

Wednesday 4th July Slattery cup Stroke

Sunday 8th july MC7 O Donnells Mounthawk

Wednesday 11th july singles sponsored by Terrys butchers

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Randles Garage, Tralee & Killarney.

1 Brendan Mc Mahon (24) 42 pts

2 Michael Slattery (8) 37 pts

3 J J Mc Elligott (16) 36 pts

4 Terry O’Connor (11) 36 pts

Next Sundays competition is John Pierces Presidents Prize. Timesheet available online.

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows

1 Mc Mahon, Earl 41

1 O’Connor, Terry 41

3 Bunyan, Patrick 40

4 Donegan, John 35

4 White, John 35

6 Mc Grath, Brian 33

6 Fitzgibbon, Ger 33

8 Dillane, Pat 32

9 Hehir, Michael 31

10 Carroll, Colum 30

The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.

The Junior Cup team lost 4-1 to Ballybunion in the Cashen Course on Saturday.

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 25th June – Sunday 1st July 2018

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday July 8th 2018 Killarney Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 26th June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Ann Marie Sexton (23) 38pts

2nd Toni Quilter (18) 37pts

3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 35pts

4th Mary Fagan (16) 35pts

Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble Friday 29th June 2018 – Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion

1st Mike (K) Barrett (11), Meave Barrett (15), Eamon Walsh (14), Siobhan Walsh (29) 7 under 41.1

2nd Brendan Daly (10), Bernie Daly (25), Janice O’Connell (11)

Sean Kennelly (10) 8 under 41.4

3rd Tom O’Connor (16), Maria O’Connor (36) Ballyheigue Castle GC, Marian Flannery (27), Rory Flannery (14) 4 under 41.7

Ladies Medal III Competition Sponsored by John McGuire Chemist Listowel Sunday 1st July 2018 – Old Course

1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 72 nett

2nd Eithne O’Halloran (22) 73 nett B-9

Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 85 gross

3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 73 nett

4th Maeve Barrett (15) 76 nett

5th Marjorie Morkan (23) 77 nett B-9

6th Patricia Gleeson (28) 77 nett

Front 9 Marion Flannery (27) 49 nett

Back 9 Mary O’Donoghue (12) 51 nett

Seniors Catriona Corrigan (10) 79 nett

9 Hole Mary B O’Sullivan (37) 8 pts S/F

Fixtures:

Friday 6th July 2018 Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble – Old Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion

Sunday 8th July 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress – Old Course

Tuesday 10th July 2018 Ladies Competition Eileen Murphy Greensomes – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Michael Joyce (24) 25pts.

2nd Noel Morkan (20) 19+5 24pts

3rd Seamus MacGearailt (16) 22pts. B6-16

4th Donal Keane (24) 20+2 22pts.

5th John Maguire (20) 23-2 21pts. B3-9

6th Rory Flannery (14) 22-1 21pts. B3-8

7th Michael Jones (19) 24-3 21pts. B3-7

8th Michael P.O’Farrell (21) 23-2 21pts.

Gross. Haulie Costello (11) 17pts.

Vintage Frank Whelan (20) 19-1 18pts.

S.V. Donal Quaid (20) 19-3 16pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 28th June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Pierse (32) 19pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 17pts

3rd Mary B O’Sullivan (37) 16pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen

Beaufort

(Mens Section)

30th June/1st July – Stableford (BlueTees) – Sponsored by Conserve A Sash

1st Timothy O’Neill (19) 37 pts

2nd Paul O’Mahony (5) 35 pts

3rd Tim Hartnett (12) 35 pts

29th June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Garreth O’Donnell (3) 39 pts

Fixtures

7th/8th July – 18 Hole Stroke (White Tees) – sponsored by Frank Coffey Consulting Engineer

15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

(Ladies Branch)

30th June/1st July – V Par – Sponsored by Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe

1st Karen Spence (22) 2 Up

2nd Noreen Kinsella (29) 2 Up

Fixtures

7th/8th – 18 Holes Stableford – Sponsored by Colin Kinell/Magic Touch Beauty Salon, Killorglin

12th July – 9 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Lady Captain Aideen Ryan

15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.

Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship 2018

(known provincial as Michael Cashman Munster Club Four-Ball)

To whom it may concern

RESULTS ROUND 3

North Section

Limerick beat Woodstock 3.5-1.5

South Section

Macroom beat Cork 4.5-.5

Lisselan (Clonakilty) beat Dunmore 4-1

Raffeen Creek beat Bantry Bay 3/2

Blarney beat East Cork 3-2

East Section

Ballykisteen beat Youghal 4-1

Faithlegg beat Tipperary 4-1

West Section

Ceann Sibeal beat Ballybunion 4-1

Killarney beat Killorglin 4-1

DRAW FOR ROUND 4 (top team at home)

Winners Ennis/Nenagh –v- Limerick

Macroom –v- Lisselan (Clonakilty)

Raffeen Creek –v- Blarney

Ballykisteen –v- Faithlegg

Ceann Sibeal –v- Killarney

AIG SENIOR CUP 2018

North Munster at East Clare Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 30 June

East Clare beat Ennis 3-2 (on 21st)

Kilrush beat Lahinch 3.5-1.5

Dromoland Castle beat Woodstock 3-2

Shannon beat Spanish Point 3-2

Round 3 Sat 30 June

Kilrush beat East Clare 3.5-1.5

Shannon beat Dromoland 4-1

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Shannon beat Kilrush 3-2

Qualifier for Area Final: Shannon

North Munster at Castletroy Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Adare Resort beat Roscrea 3-2

Castletroy beat Nenagh 3.5-1.5

Limerick beat Charleville 3.5-1.5

Ballyneety beat Adare Manor 3.5-1.5

Round 3 Sat 30 June

Castletroy beat Adare Resort 3.5-1.5

Limerick beat Ballyneety 4-1

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Limerick beat Castletroy 3.5-1.5

Qualifier for Area Final: Limerick

South Munster at Fota Island Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 30 June

Monkstown beat Cobh 3-2

Mahon beat Fermoy 4-1

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Monkstown beat Douglas 4-1

Mallow beat Castlemartyr 3.5-1.5

Fota Island beat East Cork 4-1

Cork beat Mahon 4-1

Round 3 Sun 1 July

Mallow beat Monkstown 3.5-1.5

Fota Island beat Cork 4-1

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Fota Island beat Mallow 3.5-1.5

Qualifier for Area Final: Fota Island

South Munster at Kinsale Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 30 June

Lee Valley beat Lisselan (Clonakilty) 4-1

Bantry Bay beat Muskerry 3-2

Skibbereen beat Macroom 3.5-1.5

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Bandon beat Lee Valley 3.5-1.5

Bantry Bay beat Dunmore 4-1

Raffeen Creek beat Blarney 3-2

Kinsale beat Skibbereen 4-1

Round 3 Sun 1 July

Bandon beat Bantry Bay 3-2

Kinsale beat Raffeen Creek 4-1

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Kinsale beat Bandon 4-1

Qualifier for Area Final: Kinsale

East Munster at Gold Coast Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Gold Coast beat West Waterford 4-1.

Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 3-2

Tramore beat Faithlegg 3-2

Youghal beat Williamstown 3.5-1.5

Round 3 Sat 30 June

Gold Coast beat Dungarvan 4-1

Tramore beat Youghal 3-2

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Gold Coast beat Tramore 3-2

Qualifier for Area Final: Gold Coast

East Munster at Cahir Park Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Cahir Park beat Tipperary 3-2

Clonmel beat Ballykisteen 4-1

Thurles beat Mitchelstown 3.5-1.5

Co Tipperary beat Carrick-on-Suir 4-1

Round 3 Sat 30 June

Clonmel beat Cahir Park 3-2

Co Tipperary beat Thurles 4-1

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Clonmel beat Co. Tipperary 3.5-1.5

Qualifier for Area Final: Clonmel

West Munster at Killorglin Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Killorglin beat Killarney 3-2

Dooks beat Waterville 3.5-1.5

Newcastle West beat Glengarriff 3.5-1.5

Kenmare beat Berehaven 3-2

Round 3 Sat 30 June

Dooks beat Killorglin 4-1

Newcastle West beat Kenmare 4-1

Round 4 Sun 1 July

Dooks beat Newcastle West 4-1

Qualifier for Area final: Dooks

West Munster at Ballybunion Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 30 June

Ceann Sibeal beat Castlegregory 4-1

Ballybunion beat Ballyheigue Castle 4-1

Tralee beat Castleisland 4-1

Doneraile beat Kanturk 3.5-1.5

Round 3 Sat 30 June

Ballybunion W/O Ceann Sibeal

Doneraile beat Tralee 3-2

Round 4 Wed 4 July 4pm

Ballybunion -v- Doneraile

Area Finals AIG Junior Cup

Match: Area Final Shannon –v- Limerick

Date: Wed 11 July

Time: 4pm

Venue: Adare Manor Golf Club (by kind permission)

Referee: TBC

Match: Area Final Gold Coast –v- Clonmel

Date: Thurs 12 July

Time: 4pm

Venue: Carrick-On-Suir Golf Club (by kind permission)

Referee: TBC

Match: Area Final Fota Island –v- Kinsale

Date: Sunday 15 July

Time: 1.15pm

Venue: Lee Valley Golf Club (by kind permission)

Referee: TBC

West final match to be played Wed 4 July at Ballybunion (Cashen)

Ballybunion –v- Doneraile

Winners Ballybunion/Doneraile –v- Dooks in Area Final West