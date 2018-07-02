Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On July 1st we held the Frank Doran Backstakes Classic Open SS competition .
The winners were
1st……Alan Flynn (6) 40pts
2nd … Mike Courtney (13) 36pts
3rd …… Mossie Cremin (15) 35 pts
Killarney
KILLARNEY 125 MIXED TEAM OF 4
Kindly sponsored by Killarney Golf & Fishing Club
Saturday, 30th June 2018
1st Con Healy. (11)
Sean Clifford. (18)
Irma Clifford. (14)
Anne O Leary. (25) 103 points
2nd. Pat Chawke. (8)
Marie Chawke (24)
Brendan Cusack (20)
Martina Cusack. (24) 102 points
3rd. Crohan Fitzgerald (10)
LC Sheila Crowley (22)
Niall Geaney. (20)
Mary Geaney. (13) 100 points
Congratulations to all the winners!
Many thanks to KGFC for their generous sponsorship and sincerest thanks to the caterers for the delicious BBQ after the golf .
RESULTS DOOKS EXCHANGE TEAM of 2,
on SUNDAY 1st JULY 2018
Kindly sponsored by the Flesk Restaurant
1st. Aoife Fraser. (17)
Breda Duggan (25) 49 Points
2nd. Kay O Connor (16)
Tina O Sullivan (19). 48 Points
3rd. Corrine Griffin (8)
Lora Beth Malloy (29). 45 Points
4th. Noreen Coffey (14)
Susie Tong (15). 44 Points (back 9)
5th LC Sheila Crowley (22)
Helen Howard (25). 44 Points
Congratulations to all the winners!
Many thanks to our generous sponsors The Flesk Restaurant.
On Thursday 5th July, our next mixed competition – Paul Cotter’s 25th Anniversary Team of 4 will be held on Mahony’s Point. Each team must have 1 lady, 1 gent & 1 junior on the team.
Next Sunday 8th July will be stroke competition held on Mahony’s point and very kindly sponsored by Helen & Michael Howard & Cross refrigeration.
Men’s Club Competition Results
Sponsor:
Date: 30/06/2018 & 01/07/2018
Format: Singles Stableford
Course: Killeen
1st Dermot O’Connor (8) 38pts
2nd Michael Jnr O’Neill (12) 37pts
3rd Ian Millis (12) 37pts
4th Derry McCarthy (6) 37pts
5th Brian Devane (17) 37pts
Best Gross Stephen O’Neill 33pts
Cat.2 Jonathan Sparling (07) 37pts
Cat.3 David Culloty (15 ) 36pts
Cat.4 Colm Griffin (18) 36pts
Standard Scratch
36pts Saturday
35pts on Sunday
Upcoming Competitions
Sponsor:
Mixed Paul Cotter’s 25th Anniversary Team of 4
Sponsor: “The Chapel” – Half Way House
Date: 5th July
Format: Team Stableford
Rules
* Each team must have 1 Lady; 1 Gent & 1 Junior (male or female)
* Format:Stableford
*Max Ladies 28 Gents 20 (same for Junior)
* €5 per person taken from BRS account
* All players must sign in and enter score into computer after
* 2 Scores to count Holes 1-17
* 4 Scores on the 18th
(BRS now live)
**********************************************************************
Sponsor:
Ballybunion Exchange Day 2018
Sponsor: Heather Restaurant Gap of Dunloe
Date: 8th July
Format: Single Stableford (GOY)
(BRS opens Wednesday 4th July at 19:00)
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Singles.
1st. Miceal O’Sullivan (Andy) (15) – 42Pts.
2nd. Daragh O’Siochru (14) – 42Pts.
3rd. Kevin Lynch (10) – 40Pts.
Autumn Gold Thursday winner Pat O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 24pts.
9Hole Bottle Competition Winner Bertie McSwiney (Jnr.) 26pts.
Ladies Captains (Maura Murphy’s) Prize
1st. Joanne Bhamvra (28) 42pts.
2nd. Anne Murphy (29) 41pts.
3rd. Angela Cronin (21) 39pts.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Club: Friday 30th June & Sunday 1st July, 9 Holes Stableford, 1st Mary T. Real (10) 19 pts. 2nd Catherine Walsh (25) 17 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 27th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Carmel Kearney (6) 19 pts.
Men’s Club: Sunday 1st July, 18 Holes V Par kindly Sponsored by The Rose Hotel, 1st Aidan Smith (14) 4 up, 2nd Derek Walsh (15) 4 up, 3rd John Dillane (18) 3 up. Front 9: Tom Leen (18) 3 up, Back 9: Tom Bulfin (18) 5 up.
Seniors: Thursday 28th June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean O’Connor, T (21) 23 pts.
Wednesday 27th June – The Jefferson Tools Challenge Round 1 – 9 Hole Stableford.
Ladies: 1st Carmel Kearney (2) 18 pts. (Gross 16 pts.)
Men: 1st Michael Mercer (11) 19 pts., 2nd John Flynn (8) 19 pts. Best Gross Joe Mulcahy 15 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 6th July & Sunday 8th July, 18 Holes Stroke (GOY) Kindly Sponsored by Anne & Haulie Kerins, Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 4th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 7th July & Sunday 8th July, Monthly Medal 18 Holes Stroke kindly Sponsored by McGurks Golf. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 5th July, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 2 – Wednesday 4th. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.
Waterville
18 Hole V Par Jun 24th & 26th
1st Mary Corkery (23) 2 up
2nd Hazel Dawson (21) 1 up
3rd Moira Lynott (15) 1 up
4th Rosemary Cubitt (30) Level
Australian Spoons Greensomes
Sinead O’Sullivan (17) & Aileen Maher (19) 40 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 1st July 2018
Sponsored by: Sea Lodge Hotel
1st Timothy O’Sullivan (18) 39 pts
2nd Ger McSweeney (12) 37 pts
3rd Gerald O’Connell (10) 36 pts
F9 Ger O’Driscoll (13) 19 pts
B9 Richard Murphy (9) 20 pts
Dooks
Mens Club – LAUNE INVESTMENTS FOURBALL
30th June & 1st July 2018
Winners Kieran Foley (11) 45 Pts C/B
Ian Foley (13)
2nd Donal Brosnan (13) 45 Pts
Peter Fleming (8)
3rd Jimmy O’Shea (13) 44 Pts C/B
Austin Shaughnessy (11)
Next Weekend 7th & 8th July 2018
Bianconi Inn Singles GOY
Stableford
White Markers
Ladies Club – Bianconi – Killarney Exchange 1st July 2018 CSS 71
1st – Rosie Lane (15) = 44 pts
2nd – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 43 pts
3rd – Kay Woods (22) = 42 pts
Cat A – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 39 pts
Cat B – Agnes Burns (25) = 39 pts
Cat C – Margo Buckley (36) = 42 pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Crean’s Brewery
1. John O’Connor (13) 40pts
2. Cillian Desmond (5) 38pts
3. Ciarán Ó Coileain (16) 36pts
Fixture List July:
7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota
8th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Out of the Blue Restaurant
13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble
14th Toyota 3 Person Classic
15th Toyota Open 4/Ball
22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán
29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror
Ladies
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Ostán na Sceilige, An Daingean
1. Áine Barry (22) 40pts
2. Rosaleen Fitzgerald (25) 40pts
Gross. Deirdre Ryan (10) 27pts
3. Geraldine Murphy (24) 39pts
4. Kate O’Connor (23) 38pts
5. Rosemary Sayers (18) 38pts
6. Helen O’Regan (31) 37pts
Front Nine. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (29) 17pts
Back Nine. Siobhán O’Connor (21) 20pts
Ladies Fixture List July:
7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota
11th Singles Stroke / Medal –Sponsored by the Captain (Paddy)
13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble
14th Toyota 3 Person Classic
15th Toyota Open 4/Ball
18th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Margaret & Denis Power
21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)
25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial
28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine
Tralee
MC 9 July 01st Sponsored by PST Sport Results & Fixtures
1st Mark Sheehy (14) 40 Points
2nd David Fitzgerald (4) 37 Points
3rd Tom O Driscoll (19) 37 Points
4th Danny Leen (6) 37 Points
5th Mark Leahy (4) 37 Points
6th Seamus Enright (11) 37 Points
18 + Handicap: Michael Kerins (22) 33 Points
Best Gross : Darren O’Sullivan (0) 36 Points
Fixtures:
Sat July 7th Junior Golf. Captains’ Charity Day
Sun July 8th MC 10 Garveys Super Valu
Sat July 14th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun July 15th MC 11 Acorn Life/ Eddie Enright/Alan Kelly
Sat July 21st Cork Golf Club Club, 4ball. Timesheet Opens tomorrow at 8.00pm.
(Book for Cork Golf Club on BRS date 24th Dec)
Sat July 21st. Casual Golf & Junior Golf at Barrow
Sat/Sun 28th/29th July Pat Mulcare AmAm
Sat/Sun 4/5th Aug Neal Timlins Presidents Prize
Mon 6th Aug Open Am Am McElliegotts Garage
Sat 11th Aug K Club Swap Day. Palmer Course
Ladies Results Wednesday 27th june (Patrick Hair Company)
1st Margaret Murphy (34) 38pts
2nd Grainne Sheehy (34) 35pts
3rd Kathleen Finnegan (12) 34pts
Sunday 1/7/2018
Shaws 18 holes stableford
1st Valerie Fitzgerald (32) 37 points
2nd Niamh Galvin (35) 36 points
3rd Norah Quinlan (18) 35 points (count back)
Fixtures
Wednesday 4th July Slattery cup Stroke
Sunday 8th july MC7 O Donnells Mounthawk
Wednesday 11th july singles sponsored by Terrys butchers
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Randles Garage, Tralee & Killarney.
1 Brendan Mc Mahon (24) 42 pts
2 Michael Slattery (8) 37 pts
3 J J Mc Elligott (16) 36 pts
4 Terry O’Connor (11) 36 pts
Next Sundays competition is John Pierces Presidents Prize. Timesheet available online.
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows
1 Mc Mahon, Earl 41
1 O’Connor, Terry 41
3 Bunyan, Patrick 40
4 Donegan, John 35
4 White, John 35
6 Mc Grath, Brian 33
6 Fitzgibbon, Ger 33
8 Dillane, Pat 32
9 Hehir, Michael 31
10 Carroll, Colum 30
The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.
The Junior Cup team lost 4-1 to Ballybunion in the Cashen Course on Saturday.
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 25th June – Sunday 1st July 2018
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday July 8th 2018 Killarney Exchange Day
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 26th June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Ann Marie Sexton (23) 38pts
2nd Toni Quilter (18) 37pts
3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 35pts
4th Mary Fagan (16) 35pts
Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble Friday 29th June 2018 – Cashen Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion
1st Mike (K) Barrett (11), Meave Barrett (15), Eamon Walsh (14), Siobhan Walsh (29) 7 under 41.1
2nd Brendan Daly (10), Bernie Daly (25), Janice O’Connell (11)
Sean Kennelly (10) 8 under 41.4
3rd Tom O’Connor (16), Maria O’Connor (36) Ballyheigue Castle GC, Marian Flannery (27), Rory Flannery (14) 4 under 41.7
Ladies Medal III Competition Sponsored by John McGuire Chemist Listowel Sunday 1st July 2018 – Old Course
1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 72 nett
2nd Eithne O’Halloran (22) 73 nett B-9
Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 85 gross
3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 73 nett
4th Maeve Barrett (15) 76 nett
5th Marjorie Morkan (23) 77 nett B-9
6th Patricia Gleeson (28) 77 nett
Front 9 Marion Flannery (27) 49 nett
Back 9 Mary O’Donoghue (12) 51 nett
Seniors Catriona Corrigan (10) 79 nett
9 Hole Mary B O’Sullivan (37) 8 pts S/F
Fixtures:
Friday 6th July 2018 Mixed Semi Open 14 hole Scramble – Old Course Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion
Sunday 8th July 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress 2 Impress – Old Course
Tuesday 10th July 2018 Ladies Competition Eileen Murphy Greensomes – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 28th June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Michael Joyce (24) 25pts.
2nd Noel Morkan (20) 19+5 24pts
3rd Seamus MacGearailt (16) 22pts. B6-16
4th Donal Keane (24) 20+2 22pts.
5th John Maguire (20) 23-2 21pts. B3-9
6th Rory Flannery (14) 22-1 21pts. B3-8
7th Michael Jones (19) 24-3 21pts. B3-7
8th Michael P.O’Farrell (21) 23-2 21pts.
Gross. Haulie Costello (11) 17pts.
Vintage Frank Whelan (20) 19-1 18pts.
S.V. Donal Quaid (20) 19-3 16pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th July 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 28th June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Pierse (32) 19pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 17pts
3rd Mary B O’Sullivan (37) 16pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th July 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen
Beaufort
(Mens Section)
30th June/1st July – Stableford (BlueTees) – Sponsored by Conserve A Sash
1st Timothy O’Neill (19) 37 pts
2nd Paul O’Mahony (5) 35 pts
3rd Tim Hartnett (12) 35 pts
29th June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Garreth O’Donnell (3) 39 pts
Fixtures
7th/8th July – 18 Hole Stroke (White Tees) – sponsored by Frank Coffey Consulting Engineer
15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
(Ladies Branch)
30th June/1st July – V Par – Sponsored by Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe
1st Karen Spence (22) 2 Up
2nd Noreen Kinsella (29) 2 Up
Fixtures
7th/8th – 18 Holes Stableford – Sponsored by Colin Kinell/Magic Touch Beauty Salon, Killorglin
12th July – 9 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Lady Captain Aideen Ryan
15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.
Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship 2018
(known provincial as Michael Cashman Munster Club Four-Ball)
To whom it may concern
RESULTS ROUND 3
North Section
Limerick beat Woodstock 3.5-1.5
South Section
Macroom beat Cork 4.5-.5
Lisselan (Clonakilty) beat Dunmore 4-1
Raffeen Creek beat Bantry Bay 3/2
Blarney beat East Cork 3-2
East Section
Ballykisteen beat Youghal 4-1
Faithlegg beat Tipperary 4-1
West Section
Ceann Sibeal beat Ballybunion 4-1
Killarney beat Killorglin 4-1
DRAW FOR ROUND 4 (top team at home)
Winners Ennis/Nenagh –v- Limerick
Macroom –v- Lisselan (Clonakilty)
Raffeen Creek –v- Blarney
Ballykisteen –v- Faithlegg
Ceann Sibeal –v- Killarney
AIG SENIOR CUP 2018
North Munster at East Clare Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 30 June
East Clare beat Ennis 3-2 (on 21st)
Kilrush beat Lahinch 3.5-1.5
Dromoland Castle beat Woodstock 3-2
Shannon beat Spanish Point 3-2
Round 3 Sat 30 June
Kilrush beat East Clare 3.5-1.5
Shannon beat Dromoland 4-1
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Shannon beat Kilrush 3-2
Qualifier for Area Final: Shannon
North Munster at Castletroy Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Adare Resort beat Roscrea 3-2
Castletroy beat Nenagh 3.5-1.5
Limerick beat Charleville 3.5-1.5
Ballyneety beat Adare Manor 3.5-1.5
Round 3 Sat 30 June
Castletroy beat Adare Resort 3.5-1.5
Limerick beat Ballyneety 4-1
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Limerick beat Castletroy 3.5-1.5
Qualifier for Area Final: Limerick
South Munster at Fota Island Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 30 June
Monkstown beat Cobh 3-2
Mahon beat Fermoy 4-1
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Monkstown beat Douglas 4-1
Mallow beat Castlemartyr 3.5-1.5
Fota Island beat East Cork 4-1
Cork beat Mahon 4-1
Round 3 Sun 1 July
Mallow beat Monkstown 3.5-1.5
Fota Island beat Cork 4-1
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Fota Island beat Mallow 3.5-1.5
Qualifier for Area Final: Fota Island
South Munster at Kinsale Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 30 June
Lee Valley beat Lisselan (Clonakilty) 4-1
Bantry Bay beat Muskerry 3-2
Skibbereen beat Macroom 3.5-1.5
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Bandon beat Lee Valley 3.5-1.5
Bantry Bay beat Dunmore 4-1
Raffeen Creek beat Blarney 3-2
Kinsale beat Skibbereen 4-1
Round 3 Sun 1 July
Bandon beat Bantry Bay 3-2
Kinsale beat Raffeen Creek 4-1
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Kinsale beat Bandon 4-1
Qualifier for Area Final: Kinsale
East Munster at Gold Coast Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Gold Coast beat West Waterford 4-1.
Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 3-2
Tramore beat Faithlegg 3-2
Youghal beat Williamstown 3.5-1.5
Round 3 Sat 30 June
Gold Coast beat Dungarvan 4-1
Tramore beat Youghal 3-2
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Gold Coast beat Tramore 3-2
Qualifier for Area Final: Gold Coast
East Munster at Cahir Park Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Cahir Park beat Tipperary 3-2
Clonmel beat Ballykisteen 4-1
Thurles beat Mitchelstown 3.5-1.5
Co Tipperary beat Carrick-on-Suir 4-1
Round 3 Sat 30 June
Clonmel beat Cahir Park 3-2
Co Tipperary beat Thurles 4-1
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Clonmel beat Co. Tipperary 3.5-1.5
Qualifier for Area Final: Clonmel
West Munster at Killorglin Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Killorglin beat Killarney 3-2
Dooks beat Waterville 3.5-1.5
Newcastle West beat Glengarriff 3.5-1.5
Kenmare beat Berehaven 3-2
Round 3 Sat 30 June
Dooks beat Killorglin 4-1
Newcastle West beat Kenmare 4-1
Round 4 Sun 1 July
Dooks beat Newcastle West 4-1
Qualifier for Area final: Dooks
West Munster at Ballybunion Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 30 June
Ceann Sibeal beat Castlegregory 4-1
Ballybunion beat Ballyheigue Castle 4-1
Tralee beat Castleisland 4-1
Doneraile beat Kanturk 3.5-1.5
Round 3 Sat 30 June
Ballybunion W/O Ceann Sibeal
Doneraile beat Tralee 3-2
Round 4 Wed 4 July 4pm
Ballybunion -v- Doneraile
Area Finals AIG Junior Cup
Match: Area Final Shannon –v- Limerick
Date: Wed 11 July
Time: 4pm
Venue: Adare Manor Golf Club (by kind permission)
Referee: TBC
Match: Area Final Gold Coast –v- Clonmel
Date: Thurs 12 July
Time: 4pm
Venue: Carrick-On-Suir Golf Club (by kind permission)
Referee: TBC
Match: Area Final Fota Island –v- Kinsale
Date: Sunday 15 July
Time: 1.15pm
Venue: Lee Valley Golf Club (by kind permission)
Referee: TBC
West final match to be played Wed 4 July at Ballybunion (Cashen)
Ballybunion –v- Doneraile
Winners Ballybunion/Doneraile –v- Dooks in Area Final West