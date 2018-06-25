Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 hole Singles sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant





1st. Henk Bons (7) 43pts.

2nd. Shane Dalton (19) 41pts.

3rd. Chris Dale (15) 38pts.

Thursday Autumn gold winner – Paul Burden 20pts.

9Hole Bottle Competition winner – Dave O’Dwyer 21pts.

Ladies Results.

Sun 24th June

18 hole Stableford

1st Stephanie Gaine (26) 38pts.

2nd Celinda Freeman (29) 37pts.

3rd Mege Dalton (23) 37pts. OCB

Sun 1st July

Lady Captain Maura Murphy’s Day

Draw Fri 29th June

Names in clubhouse=

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 24th June 2018

Sponsored by: Donagh McCarthy

1st John O’Neill(3) 39 pts

2nd Jim Browne (24) 37 pts

3rd Eddie Cagney (9) 36 pts

F9 Pat O’Connell (16) 21 pts

B9 Paul Sheehan (6) 19 pts

18 Hole Medal sponsored by Noelle Golden

1st Lulu O’Kane (19) 71 nett

2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (20) 72 nett

3rd Breda Kelly (23) 73 nett

4th Maura O’Byrne (29) 73 nett

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Friday 22nd June, 18 Holes V Par, 1st Karen Tess (19) 4 up, 2nd Mary Moriarty (32) 3 up, 3rd Nuala Carlin (26) 1 up.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 20th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Teresa Nolan (36) 16 pts.

Sunday 24th June, “Rumble for Crumlin”, 1st Denis Kelly (9), Tom Leen (18) & Rick Earley (24) 87 pts., 2nd Alan O’Connor (17), Trevor Howell (15) & Derek Walsh (15) 86 pts., 3rd Sean O’Connor, Tralee (21), Stephen Hennessy (19) & Pat Mulcahy (14) 85 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 21st June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Fred Garvey (17) 20 pts..

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 29th June & Sunday 1st July, 18 Holes Stableford, Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 27th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 30th June & Sunday 1st July, 18 Holes V Par. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 28th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 1 – Wednesday 27th June. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.

Killarney

Killarney ladies results

Here are the results for Stroke competition sponsored by Donagh Hickey Motors on Killeen 24th June

1st & B G Clare Keating (8) 74 bk 9

2nd Sinead Galvin (21) 74

3rd Grace Dennehy (28) 75

4th Lora Beth Molloy (29) 75

5th Siobhain Brosnan (9) 77 bk 9

Winner of the Hayes Cup Clare Keating

Next weeks competition Dooks Exchange Day, team of 2.

Congratulations to our ladies Senior Foursomes Team on winning the 2nd Round of the Senior Foursomes. They now qualify for the Munster Quarter Finals in Thurles on August 12th

Congratulations to our Junior Foursomes Team, Managed by Mary O’Doherty who beat Castleisland in the morning but unfortunately lost to Dooks in the evening

RESULTS

Ladies Open Day, Wednesday 20th June 2018

1st. Lisa Kerfoot (14) 52 pts.

Geraldine Collins (23) (Back 9)

2nd. Theresa Dunne (21) 52 pts.

Olivia Gardner (27)

Visitor Bird O Sullivan (24) 49pts.

First Mairead Moynihan (28)

3rd Delia Long (25) 48pts.

Grainne Crowley (31) Back 9

4th Anne Moynihan (5) 48pts.

Amy Arthur (6) Back 9

5th Anne O Driscoll (20) 48pts

R. Dowling. (33) Back 9

Longest drive on 8th – Killarney Ladies Junior Captain Mairead Martin

Nearest the pin on 12th – Helen O Reagan from Lee Valley GC

Congratulations to all the winners.

The Club’s Senior Golf Team were up against Dooks at Dooks on Sat 23rd in the West Munster Senior Cup Semi-final on Saturday last, but unfortunately they were beaten by the decisive margin of 3 & a half Matches to 1 & a half Matches, the results were as follows, Ian Spillane won 1 up, Stephen O’Neill lost 5/4, Donal Considine was called in while playing the 1st tie hole, Ronan Kelliher lost 3/2, and Eric Dunlea lost 3/2. The Team will now be focusing on the Forthcoming National Competition, The Barton Shield. The Club Competition played on Sat & Sun the 23rd & 24th was the Calor Gas sponsored Singles Stroke Competition played on Mahony’sPoint. The winner with a score of 68 was Peter Walsh, and Peter won by virtue of a better back nine holes from Louis Holland and Alan MacSweeney both of whom recorded the same score. Full results were as follows, 1ST Peter Walsh(14) 68, 2nd Louis Holland(12) 68, 3rd Alan MacSweeney(6) 68, 4th DJ Fleming(16) 69, 5th Daniel Kelly(17) 69, Cat.1 Mark Bowe(6) 72, Cat.2 James Curran(8) 71, Cat.3 Damien Hickey(13) 70, Cat.4 Bob Ryan(18). Standard scratch was 73 on

Sat and 72 on Sun. There will be a presentation of all outstanding prizes for the Club on Sat Evening next the 30th of June after the mixed competition finishes, at the Clubhouse. Derry McCarthy on behalf of the Men’s Club sends our condolences to the Family of the former Ladies Club Captain, Brid Sugrue, and to the entire Kelly Family of Lissivigeen Killarney, on Brid’s recent death, Brid was the Lady Captain of the Club in 1995.

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Results

Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Henneberys, Tralee.

1st Ger Fitzgibbon (16) 39 pts

2nd Packie Bunyan (15) 37 pts

3rd Niall O’Hanlon (18) 37 pts

4th Michael Hehir (19) 36 pts

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows

1 Donegan, John 35

1 White, John 35

3 Mc Grath, Brian 33

3 Mc Mahon, Earl 33

5 Dillane, Pat 32

6 Dineen, Bernard 29

6 Harty (C), Brendan 29

8 Bunyan, Patrick 28

8 Carroll, Colum 28

8 Fitzgibbon, Ger 28

The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.

The Junior Cup team team play Ballybunion in the Cashen Course on Saturday at 8.30am.

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening and will be followed by a BBQ. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. The BBQ will begin at 8pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Ladies Results

This weeks result in 9 hole qualifier. Thurs 21st June.

1st : Marie McMahon 22pts

2nd : Ena O’Brien 20pts

3rd : Tina Curtin 18pts

Castleisland

Exchange day in Killorglin. Club sponsored

1st Mary Cross 39pts

2nd Kim Mullins 38pts

3rd Moira Quinlan 38pts

Category 5 winner

Esther Ward 33pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)

1. Thomas Ashe Jnr (5) 69net

2. Toz O’Mahony (17) 71net

Gross.Brian O’Connor (5) 79

3. Michael Murphy (18) 71net

Singles S/Ford- Yellow Tees

1. Seán Ruiséal (23) 37pts

Fixture List July:

1st Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Crean’s Brewery

7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota

8th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Out of the Blue Restaurant

13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble

14th Toyota 3 Person Classic

15th Toyota Open 4/Ball

22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán

29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror

Ladies

Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Harrington’s Restaurant, Dingle.

1. Geraldine Murphy (25) 37pts

2. Margaret Power (30) 34pts

3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 32pts

Front Nine. Hilary Hegarty (36) 20pts

Back Nine. Cora Mc Carthy (25) 16pts

Ladies Fixture List July:

4th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Dingle

7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota

11th Singles Stroke / Medal –Sponsored by the Captain (Paddy)

13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble

14th Toyota 3 Person Classic

15th Toyota Open 4/Ball

18th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Margaret & Denis Power

21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)

25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial

28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine

Dooks

Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club

Meg OShaughnessy 2018 – 24th June 2018 CSS 73

1st – Rosie Lane (16) = 72

2nd – Margaret Lucey (24) = 72

3rd – Roisin Cross (21) = 72

4th – Agnes Burns (25) = 73

Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 73

Cat B – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 76

Cat C – Margo Buckley (36) = 74

Tralee

Tralee golf club results

MENS

Sun. 24th June MC8 Adams Garage

1st: Seamus Enright (11) 40 Pts

2nd: Brian O Leary (11) 40 Pts

3rd: Maurice Mulcare (12) 39 Pts

4th: Mark Leahy (4) 39 Pts

5th: Pat Stack (8) 38 Pts

6th: J P O Brien (11) 38 Pts

Best Gross: Fergal O’Sullivan (0) 35 Pts

18+ Handicap Colm Nagle (18) 36 Pts

Number of Cards 130

CSS 36 Pts

9 Hole Results

1st Seamus MacGearilt (17) 15 Pts

Fixtures

Sat 30th Jun Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 01st July MC 9. PST Sport.

Sun 08th July MC10 Garveys Supervalue

Sun 15th July MC11 Acorn Life

LADIES:

Results 24/6/2018

Landers Leisure 18 Hole Stableford

1st Noran Shanahan (27) 37 points

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 35 points

3rd Mary O Donnell (27) 34 points

35 Cards processed

CSS 72 (36 Stableford points)

Well done ladies.

Results 20/6/2018

Expose Waltz

1st Margaret O Donoghue, Annette Dineen, Claire Benner (75 points)

2nd Liz Grey, Catherine Daly, Noran Shanahan (72 points)

3rd Laura Rafferty, Gorretti OConnor, Brid Halloran (66 points)

13 Teams Entered

Very Popular format. Mental note for next year’s diary!

Diary Reminder

Sunday 24th June Landers Leisure 18 Holes Singles

Wednesday 27th June Patrick’s Hair 18 Holes Singles

Sunday July 1st Shaws 18 Holes Singles

Wednesday 4th July Slattery Cup Stroke Play

Sunday 8th July MC7 O Donnells Mounthawk 18 holes Singles

Wednesday 11th July Terry’s Butcher’s 18 Holes Singles

*Diary change Sunday 15th July MC8 Captain Kevin’s Prize to Ladies

*Diary change Wednesday 18th July Pink Cancer Fourball

Sunday 22nd July MC9 Lady Captains Day

Wednesday 25th July Bella Bia 18 Holes Singles

No Ladies golf Sunday 29th (Pat Mulcare)

CLUB FOURBALL ENTRY

Reminder to enter club fourball with your partner dated June 29th on BRS. Delighted to see your names down already and expecting a lot more to join before entry closes.

SENIOR LADIES

The weather wasn’t as kind as we would have liked, but 20 of our members braved the elements when our Lady Captain Margaret presented her prize to the Senior Ladies. Thank you Ladies for supporting the competition, and also to those who did not play but came out for the Presentation. A really special thank you Margaret, for the time and trouble you took in choosing your Prize, and congratulations to those lucky winners! Thank you Joan K for your support on the day.

Winners: 1st: Claire Benner (on a count-back)

2nd: Kathy Lyons

3rd: Joan Costello (on a count-back)

4th: Mary Barrett

Don’t forget that Monday, 2nd July is sponsored by the GRAND HOTEL.

This coming Monday is our usual weekly Competition.

SCRAMBLES

We had amazing weather last Friday for the scramble and the winners were:

Denis Reen, Paudie Landers and Kevin Maunsell

If any of you are free on a Friday evening, it’s a 9 hole scramble, entry at 6pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm. Entry fee is €5 for members and €10 for non-members. All the profits for this go to charity.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Holmpatrick Cup Wednesday 20th June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Gavin Quinlivan (6) & Eamonn O’Connor (9) 42 nett

Pat Lynch Memorial Singles Competition Sunday 24th June 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 71

1st John Maher (10) 40pts

2nd Patrick J O’Sullivan (11) 40pts

3rd Pat McEnery (7) 39pts

Gross Peter Sheehan (Scratch) 35pts

4th Joe Sheehan (9) 38pts

5th Enda Quaide (16) 38pts

6th Ronan Cross (4) 37pts

Seniors Noel Barry (10) 36pts

Back 9 Jim Doolan (22) 21pts

Fixtures:

Sunday July 1st 2018 Limerick Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 19th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

1st Maria Lyons (22) 35 pts

2nd Susan Gilmore (9) 35 pts

3rd Geraldine Williams (14) 31pts

Ladies Competition Sunday 24th June 2018 Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Cashen Course

1st Meave Barrett(15) 38pts(bk-9 18)

2nd Toni Quilter(18) 38 pts

Best Gross: Ann O Connor(9) 29 g.pts

3rd Marian Flannery(27) 36 pts

4th Siobhán Walsh(29) 35pts(bk-9- 19)

5th Ann Kennelly(14) 35 pts

6th Colleen McElligott(29) 35 pts

Front 9: Patricia Boyle(31) 24 pts

Back 9: Marie Benn(26) 20 pts

Seniors: Margaret McAuliffe(29) 33pts

9 Hole: Anna Kureczko (36) 14 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 1st July 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire Chemist Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 3rd July 2018 Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 21st June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Donal Quaid (20) 35pts.

2nd Michael O’Callaghan (20) 35-1 34pts.

3rd Rory Flannery (14) 33pts.

4th John Hogan (22) 29+3 32pts.

5th Dominic Moriarty (20) 29+2 31pts. B5-9

6th Pat Costelloe (25) 32-1 31pts.

7th Michael P.O’Farrell (21) 31-1 30pts.

8th Joe Guerin (20) 27+2 29pts. B5-13

Gross. Michael Barrett 19pts.

Vintage Joe Costello (22) 29pts.

S.V. Don Gorman (19) 22+7 29pts.

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 21st June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Martha Woulfe (36) 16pts

2nd Rose Molyneaux (30) 15pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 11pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen

Beaufort

22nd June – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (34) 37 pts

Fixtures

Club Rumble has been extended to end of September – 3 person team (18 hold stableford – yellow tees) sponsored by John O’Callaghan – Play any day and re-enter if 1 person is changed on team)

30th June/1st July – 18 hole Stableford (Blue Tees) – Sponsored by Conserve A Sash

15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.

Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Ladies Branch

22nd June – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (34) 37 pts

Fixtures

Club Rumble(Ladies) has been extended to end of September – 3 person team (18 hold stableford ) sponsored by Peggy O’Riordan – Play any day and re-enter if 1 person is changed on team)

30th June/1st July – 18 hole V Par – Sponsored by Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe

15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.

Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

AIG SENIOR CUP 2018

RESULTS from w/end

North Munster at Ennis Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 23 June

Adare Manor beat Roscrea 4-1

Nenagh beat Ennis 3-2

Castletroy beat Charleville 4-1

Woodstock beat Shannon 3-2

East Clare beat Ballyneety 3.5-1.5

Round 2 Sun 24 June

Limerick beat Adare Manor 4-1

Nenagh beat Dromoland Castle 3.5-1.5

Castletroy beat Lahinch 4-1

Woodstock beat East Clare 3-2

Round 3 Sun 24 June

Nenagh beat Limerick 4-1

Castletroy beat Woodstock 4-1

Area Final Thurs 28 June 4pm

Nenagh –v- Castletroy

South Munster at Cork Golf Club

Round 1 Tues 19 June

Bantry Bay w/d in R2 Match Cobh –v- East Cork incorporated into Round 2

Cobh –v- Cork; Kinsale –v- East Cork

Round 2 Sat 23 June

Cork defeated Cobh 4-1

Bandon defeated Mahon 4-1

Fermoy defeated Macroom 4-1

Kinsale defeated East Cork 4-1

Monkstown defeated Castlemartyr 4-1

Douglas defeated Blarney 4-1

Muskerry defeated Fota Island 3.5-1.5

Mallow defeated Lee Valley 4-1

Round 3 Sat 23 June

Bandon defeated Cork 3.5-1.5

Kinsale defeated Fermoy 4-1

Monkstown defeated Douglas 33.5-1.5

Mallow defeated Muskerry 3.5-1.5

Round 4 Sun 24 June

Bandon defeated Kinsale 3-2 at 21st.

Monkstown defeated Mallow 3.5-1.5

Area Final Sun 24 June

Monkstown defeated Bandon 3.5-1.5

Qualifier South: Monkstown

East Munster at Dungarvan

Round 1 Sat 23 June

Dungarvan beat West Waterford 4-1

Youghal beat Cahir Park 3-2

Faithlegg beat Clonmel 3-2

Gold Coast beat Mitchelstown 3.5-1.5

Tipperary W/O Ballykisteen

Round 2 Sat 23 June

Dungarvan beat Youghal 4-1

Waterford Castle beat Faithlegg 4-1

Thurles beat Gold Coast 4-1

Tramore beat Tipperary 4-1

Round 3 Sun 24 June

Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 3-2

Thurles beat Tramore 4-1

Area Final Sun 24 June

Dungarvan beat Thurles 4-1

Qualifier East: Dungarvan

West Munster at Dooks Golf Club

Round 1

Dooks beat Killarney 3.5-1.5

Kanturk beat Ballybunion 3-2

Newcastle West beat Doneraile 4-1

Round 2 Sat 23 June

Tralee beat Dooks 3.5-1.5

Newcastle West beat Kanturk 4-1

Area Final Sun 24 June

Tralee beat Newcastle West 4-1

Qualifier West: Tralee

Munster Semi Finals/Final 18/19 August at Thurles Golf Club

Dungarvan –v- Monkstown

Tralee –v- Nenagh/Castletroy