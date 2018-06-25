Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 hole Singles sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar and Restaurant
1st. Henk Bons (7) 43pts.
2nd. Shane Dalton (19) 41pts.
3rd. Chris Dale (15) 38pts.
Thursday Autumn gold winner – Paul Burden 20pts.
9Hole Bottle Competition winner – Dave O’Dwyer 21pts.
Ladies Results.
Sun 24th June
18 hole Stableford
1st Stephanie Gaine (26) 38pts.
2nd Celinda Freeman (29) 37pts.
3rd Mege Dalton (23) 37pts. OCB
Sun 1st July
Lady Captain Maura Murphy’s Day
Draw Fri 29th June
Names in clubhouse=
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 24th June 2018
Sponsored by: Donagh McCarthy
1st John O’Neill(3) 39 pts
2nd Jim Browne (24) 37 pts
3rd Eddie Cagney (9) 36 pts
F9 Pat O’Connell (16) 21 pts
B9 Paul Sheehan (6) 19 pts
18 Hole Medal sponsored by Noelle Golden
1st Lulu O’Kane (19) 71 nett
2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (20) 72 nett
3rd Breda Kelly (23) 73 nett
4th Maura O’Byrne (29) 73 nett
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Friday 22nd June, 18 Holes V Par, 1st Karen Tess (19) 4 up, 2nd Mary Moriarty (32) 3 up, 3rd Nuala Carlin (26) 1 up.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 20th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Teresa Nolan (36) 16 pts.
Sunday 24th June, “Rumble for Crumlin”, 1st Denis Kelly (9), Tom Leen (18) & Rick Earley (24) 87 pts., 2nd Alan O’Connor (17), Trevor Howell (15) & Derek Walsh (15) 86 pts., 3rd Sean O’Connor, Tralee (21), Stephen Hennessy (19) & Pat Mulcahy (14) 85 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 21st June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Fred Garvey (17) 20 pts..
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 29th June & Sunday 1st July, 18 Holes Stableford, Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 27th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 30th June & Sunday 1st July, 18 Holes V Par. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 28th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday evening. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 1 – Wednesday 27th June. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.
Killarney
Killarney ladies results
Here are the results for Stroke competition sponsored by Donagh Hickey Motors on Killeen 24th June
1st & B G Clare Keating (8) 74 bk 9
2nd Sinead Galvin (21) 74
3rd Grace Dennehy (28) 75
4th Lora Beth Molloy (29) 75
5th Siobhain Brosnan (9) 77 bk 9
Winner of the Hayes Cup Clare Keating
Next weeks competition Dooks Exchange Day, team of 2.
Congratulations to our ladies Senior Foursomes Team on winning the 2nd Round of the Senior Foursomes. They now qualify for the Munster Quarter Finals in Thurles on August 12th
Congratulations to our Junior Foursomes Team, Managed by Mary O’Doherty who beat Castleisland in the morning but unfortunately lost to Dooks in the evening
RESULTS
Ladies Open Day, Wednesday 20th June 2018
1st. Lisa Kerfoot (14) 52 pts.
Geraldine Collins (23) (Back 9)
2nd. Theresa Dunne (21) 52 pts.
Olivia Gardner (27)
Visitor Bird O Sullivan (24) 49pts.
First Mairead Moynihan (28)
3rd Delia Long (25) 48pts.
Grainne Crowley (31) Back 9
4th Anne Moynihan (5) 48pts.
Amy Arthur (6) Back 9
5th Anne O Driscoll (20) 48pts
R. Dowling. (33) Back 9
Longest drive on 8th – Killarney Ladies Junior Captain Mairead Martin
Nearest the pin on 12th – Helen O Reagan from Lee Valley GC
Congratulations to all the winners.
The Club’s Senior Golf Team were up against Dooks at Dooks on Sat 23rd in the West Munster Senior Cup Semi-final on Saturday last, but unfortunately they were beaten by the decisive margin of 3 & a half Matches to 1 & a half Matches, the results were as follows, Ian Spillane won 1 up, Stephen O’Neill lost 5/4, Donal Considine was called in while playing the 1st tie hole, Ronan Kelliher lost 3/2, and Eric Dunlea lost 3/2. The Team will now be focusing on the Forthcoming National Competition, The Barton Shield. The Club Competition played on Sat & Sun the 23rd & 24th was the Calor Gas sponsored Singles Stroke Competition played on Mahony’sPoint. The winner with a score of 68 was Peter Walsh, and Peter won by virtue of a better back nine holes from Louis Holland and Alan MacSweeney both of whom recorded the same score. Full results were as follows, 1ST Peter Walsh(14) 68, 2nd Louis Holland(12) 68, 3rd Alan MacSweeney(6) 68, 4th DJ Fleming(16) 69, 5th Daniel Kelly(17) 69, Cat.1 Mark Bowe(6) 72, Cat.2 James Curran(8) 71, Cat.3 Damien Hickey(13) 70, Cat.4 Bob Ryan(18). Standard scratch was 73 on
Sat and 72 on Sun. There will be a presentation of all outstanding prizes for the Club on Sat Evening next the 30th of June after the mixed competition finishes, at the Clubhouse. Derry McCarthy on behalf of the Men’s Club sends our condolences to the Family of the former Ladies Club Captain, Brid Sugrue, and to the entire Kelly Family of Lissivigeen Killarney, on Brid’s recent death, Brid was the Lady Captain of the Club in 1995.
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Results
Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Henneberys, Tralee.
1st Ger Fitzgibbon (16) 39 pts
2nd Packie Bunyan (15) 37 pts
3rd Niall O’Hanlon (18) 37 pts
4th Michael Hehir (19) 36 pts
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
The top 10 in the GOTY after Sundays competition is as follows
1 Donegan, John 35
1 White, John 35
3 Mc Grath, Brian 33
3 Mc Mahon, Earl 33
5 Dillane, Pat 32
6 Dineen, Bernard 29
6 Harty (C), Brendan 29
8 Bunyan, Patrick 28
8 Carroll, Colum 28
8 Fitzgibbon, Ger 28
The top 30 in the GOTY will qualify for the Master Classic on October 7th.
The Junior Cup team team play Ballybunion in the Cashen Course on Saturday at 8.30am.
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening and will be followed by a BBQ. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. The BBQ will begin at 8pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Ladies Results
This weeks result in 9 hole qualifier. Thurs 21st June.
1st : Marie McMahon 22pts
2nd : Ena O’Brien 20pts
3rd : Tina Curtin 18pts
Castleisland
Exchange day in Killorglin. Club sponsored
1st Mary Cross 39pts
2nd Kim Mullins 38pts
3rd Moira Quinlan 38pts
Category 5 winner
Esther Ward 33pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)
1. Thomas Ashe Jnr (5) 69net
2. Toz O’Mahony (17) 71net
Gross.Brian O’Connor (5) 79
3. Michael Murphy (18) 71net
Singles S/Ford- Yellow Tees
1. Seán Ruiséal (23) 37pts
Fixture List July:
1st Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Crean’s Brewery
7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota
8th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Out of the Blue Restaurant
13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble
14th Toyota 3 Person Classic
15th Toyota Open 4/Ball
22nd Duais an Uachtaráin- Fionnán
29th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Glass & Mirror
Ladies
Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Harrington’s Restaurant, Dingle.
1. Geraldine Murphy (25) 37pts
2. Margaret Power (30) 34pts
3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 32pts
Front Nine. Hilary Hegarty (36) 20pts
Back Nine. Cora Mc Carthy (25) 16pts
Ladies Fixture List July:
4th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Dingle
7th Open Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toyota
11th Singles Stroke / Medal –Sponsored by the Captain (Paddy)
13th Toyota Open 14 hole Scramble
14th Toyota 3 Person Classic
15th Toyota Open 4/Ball
18th Open Singles S/Ford –Sponsored by Margaret & Denis Power
21st Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by the Uachtarán (Fionán)
25th Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial
28th Lá Chaptaen na mBan Áine
Dooks
Dooks Golf Club Results – Ladies Club
Meg OShaughnessy 2018 – 24th June 2018 CSS 73
1st – Rosie Lane (16) = 72
2nd – Margaret Lucey (24) = 72
3rd – Roisin Cross (21) = 72
4th – Agnes Burns (25) = 73
Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 73
Cat B – Aileen Curtayne (25) = 76
Cat C – Margo Buckley (36) = 74
Tralee
Tralee golf club results
MENS
Sun. 24th June MC8 Adams Garage
1st: Seamus Enright (11) 40 Pts
2nd: Brian O Leary (11) 40 Pts
3rd: Maurice Mulcare (12) 39 Pts
4th: Mark Leahy (4) 39 Pts
5th: Pat Stack (8) 38 Pts
6th: J P O Brien (11) 38 Pts
Best Gross: Fergal O’Sullivan (0) 35 Pts
18+ Handicap Colm Nagle (18) 36 Pts
Number of Cards 130
CSS 36 Pts
9 Hole Results
1st Seamus MacGearilt (17) 15 Pts
Fixtures
Sat 30th Jun Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 01st July MC 9. PST Sport.
Sun 08th July MC10 Garveys Supervalue
Sun 15th July MC11 Acorn Life
LADIES:
Results 24/6/2018
Landers Leisure 18 Hole Stableford
1st Noran Shanahan (27) 37 points
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 35 points
3rd Mary O Donnell (27) 34 points
35 Cards processed
CSS 72 (36 Stableford points)
Well done ladies.
Results 20/6/2018
Expose Waltz
1st Margaret O Donoghue, Annette Dineen, Claire Benner (75 points)
2nd Liz Grey, Catherine Daly, Noran Shanahan (72 points)
3rd Laura Rafferty, Gorretti OConnor, Brid Halloran (66 points)
13 Teams Entered
Very Popular format. Mental note for next year’s diary!
Diary Reminder
Sunday 24th June Landers Leisure 18 Holes Singles
Wednesday 27th June Patrick’s Hair 18 Holes Singles
Sunday July 1st Shaws 18 Holes Singles
Wednesday 4th July Slattery Cup Stroke Play
Sunday 8th July MC7 O Donnells Mounthawk 18 holes Singles
Wednesday 11th July Terry’s Butcher’s 18 Holes Singles
*Diary change Sunday 15th July MC8 Captain Kevin’s Prize to Ladies
*Diary change Wednesday 18th July Pink Cancer Fourball
Sunday 22nd July MC9 Lady Captains Day
Wednesday 25th July Bella Bia 18 Holes Singles
No Ladies golf Sunday 29th (Pat Mulcare)
CLUB FOURBALL ENTRY
Reminder to enter club fourball with your partner dated June 29th on BRS. Delighted to see your names down already and expecting a lot more to join before entry closes.
SENIOR LADIES
The weather wasn’t as kind as we would have liked, but 20 of our members braved the elements when our Lady Captain Margaret presented her prize to the Senior Ladies. Thank you Ladies for supporting the competition, and also to those who did not play but came out for the Presentation. A really special thank you Margaret, for the time and trouble you took in choosing your Prize, and congratulations to those lucky winners! Thank you Joan K for your support on the day.
Winners: 1st: Claire Benner (on a count-back)
2nd: Kathy Lyons
3rd: Joan Costello (on a count-back)
4th: Mary Barrett
Don’t forget that Monday, 2nd July is sponsored by the GRAND HOTEL.
This coming Monday is our usual weekly Competition.
SCRAMBLES
We had amazing weather last Friday for the scramble and the winners were:
Denis Reen, Paudie Landers and Kevin Maunsell
If any of you are free on a Friday evening, it’s a 9 hole scramble, entry at 6pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm. Entry fee is €5 for members and €10 for non-members. All the profits for this go to charity.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Holmpatrick Cup Wednesday 20th June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Gavin Quinlivan (6) & Eamonn O’Connor (9) 42 nett
Pat Lynch Memorial Singles Competition Sunday 24th June 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 71
1st John Maher (10) 40pts
2nd Patrick J O’Sullivan (11) 40pts
3rd Pat McEnery (7) 39pts
Gross Peter Sheehan (Scratch) 35pts
4th Joe Sheehan (9) 38pts
5th Enda Quaide (16) 38pts
6th Ronan Cross (4) 37pts
Seniors Noel Barry (10) 36pts
Back 9 Jim Doolan (22) 21pts
Fixtures:
Sunday July 1st 2018 Limerick Exchange Day
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday 19th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
1st Maria Lyons (22) 35 pts
2nd Susan Gilmore (9) 35 pts
3rd Geraldine Williams (14) 31pts
Ladies Competition Sunday 24th June 2018 Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Cashen Course
1st Meave Barrett(15) 38pts(bk-9 18)
2nd Toni Quilter(18) 38 pts
Best Gross: Ann O Connor(9) 29 g.pts
3rd Marian Flannery(27) 36 pts
4th Siobhán Walsh(29) 35pts(bk-9- 19)
5th Ann Kennelly(14) 35 pts
6th Colleen McElligott(29) 35 pts
Front 9: Patricia Boyle(31) 24 pts
Back 9: Marie Benn(26) 20 pts
Seniors: Margaret McAuliffe(29) 33pts
9 Hole: Anna Kureczko (36) 14 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 1st July 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire Chemist Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 3rd July 2018 Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 21st June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Donal Quaid (20) 35pts.
2nd Michael O’Callaghan (20) 35-1 34pts.
3rd Rory Flannery (14) 33pts.
4th John Hogan (22) 29+3 32pts.
5th Dominic Moriarty (20) 29+2 31pts. B5-9
6th Pat Costelloe (25) 32-1 31pts.
7th Michael P.O’Farrell (21) 31-1 30pts.
8th Joe Guerin (20) 27+2 29pts. B5-13
Gross. Michael Barrett 19pts.
Vintage Joe Costello (22) 29pts.
S.V. Don Gorman (19) 22+7 29pts.
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Thursday 21st June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Martha Woulfe (36) 16pts
2nd Rose Molyneaux (30) 15pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 11pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen
Beaufort
22nd June – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (34) 37 pts
Fixtures
Club Rumble has been extended to end of September – 3 person team (18 hold stableford – yellow tees) sponsored by John O’Callaghan – Play any day and re-enter if 1 person is changed on team)
30th June/1st July – 18 hole Stableford (Blue Tees) – Sponsored by Conserve A Sash
15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.
Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Ladies Branch
22nd June – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare
Winner: Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (34) 37 pts
Fixtures
Club Rumble(Ladies) has been extended to end of September – 3 person team (18 hold stableford ) sponsored by Peggy O’Riordan – Play any day and re-enter if 1 person is changed on team)
30th June/1st July – 18 hole V Par – Sponsored by Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe
15th July – Captains Day – Time sheet filling up so book a time.
Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €25 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
AIG SENIOR CUP 2018
RESULTS from w/end
North Munster at Ennis Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 23 June
Adare Manor beat Roscrea 4-1
Nenagh beat Ennis 3-2
Castletroy beat Charleville 4-1
Woodstock beat Shannon 3-2
East Clare beat Ballyneety 3.5-1.5
Round 2 Sun 24 June
Limerick beat Adare Manor 4-1
Nenagh beat Dromoland Castle 3.5-1.5
Castletroy beat Lahinch 4-1
Woodstock beat East Clare 3-2
Round 3 Sun 24 June
Nenagh beat Limerick 4-1
Castletroy beat Woodstock 4-1
Area Final Thurs 28 June 4pm
Nenagh –v- Castletroy
South Munster at Cork Golf Club
Round 1 Tues 19 June
Bantry Bay w/d in R2 Match Cobh –v- East Cork incorporated into Round 2
Cobh –v- Cork; Kinsale –v- East Cork
Round 2 Sat 23 June
Cork defeated Cobh 4-1
Bandon defeated Mahon 4-1
Fermoy defeated Macroom 4-1
Kinsale defeated East Cork 4-1
Monkstown defeated Castlemartyr 4-1
Douglas defeated Blarney 4-1
Muskerry defeated Fota Island 3.5-1.5
Mallow defeated Lee Valley 4-1
Round 3 Sat 23 June
Bandon defeated Cork 3.5-1.5
Kinsale defeated Fermoy 4-1
Monkstown defeated Douglas 33.5-1.5
Mallow defeated Muskerry 3.5-1.5
Round 4 Sun 24 June
Bandon defeated Kinsale 3-2 at 21st.
Monkstown defeated Mallow 3.5-1.5
Area Final Sun 24 June
Monkstown defeated Bandon 3.5-1.5
Qualifier South: Monkstown
East Munster at Dungarvan
Round 1 Sat 23 June
Dungarvan beat West Waterford 4-1
Youghal beat Cahir Park 3-2
Faithlegg beat Clonmel 3-2
Gold Coast beat Mitchelstown 3.5-1.5
Tipperary W/O Ballykisteen
Round 2 Sat 23 June
Dungarvan beat Youghal 4-1
Waterford Castle beat Faithlegg 4-1
Thurles beat Gold Coast 4-1
Tramore beat Tipperary 4-1
Round 3 Sun 24 June
Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 3-2
Thurles beat Tramore 4-1
Area Final Sun 24 June
Dungarvan beat Thurles 4-1
Qualifier East: Dungarvan
West Munster at Dooks Golf Club
Round 1
Dooks beat Killarney 3.5-1.5
Kanturk beat Ballybunion 3-2
Newcastle West beat Doneraile 4-1
Round 2 Sat 23 June
Tralee beat Dooks 3.5-1.5
Newcastle West beat Kanturk 4-1
Area Final Sun 24 June
Tralee beat Newcastle West 4-1
Qualifier West: Tralee
Munster Semi Finals/Final 18/19 August at Thurles Golf Club
Dungarvan –v- Monkstown
Tralee –v- Nenagh/Castletroy