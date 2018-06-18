Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 Hole Stableford Jun 10 & 12
1st Moira Lynott (15) 38 pts
2nd Mary Corkery ( 23) 37 pts
3rd Dympna Considine (30) 33 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 17th June 2018
Sponsored by: The Bay View Hotel
1st Mike Murphy (7) 41 pts
2nd Noel W. O’Sullivan (8) 36 pts
3rd Seamus Kelly (21) 36 pts
F9 Robbie O’Mahony (16) 19 pts
B9 Darragh Courtney (9) 18 pts
Killarney
Men’s Club Competition Results
Sponsor:
Date: 17/06/2018
Format: Singles Stableford
Course: Mahony’s Point
1st Brian O’Leary (19) 40pts
2nd Rory O’Sullivan (14) 39pts
3rd Gerard Walsh (13) 39pts
4th Daniel Kelly (18) 39pts
5th Ted Healy (12) 38pts
Best Gross Mark Tuite 33pts
Cat.2 Daniel O’Shea (10) 38pts
Cat.3 Marcus Treacy (16) 38pts
Cat.4 Liam O’Leary (18) 37pts
Standard Scratch 36pts
White Markers Winner: Bernard Collins (21) 37pts
Full results
*Titleist wedge found on 18th beside bunker – Contact James 0879962631 if its yours*
***********************
Junior Scratch Cup 2018
1st Jason Arthur 75
2nd Ross Willams (Fota Island) 75
3rd Matthew Leacy 77
Best Nett Colm Cagney 69
Intermediate Scratch Cup 2018
1st Eugene Cloonan (Oughterard) 84
2nd Stephen Cunningham (Blarney) 85
3rd Ian Prendergast 85
Best Nett Donal Begley (Kanturk GC) 74
Upcoming Competitions
Sponsor: Calor Gas
Date: 23rd & 24th June
Format: Single Stroke
Tees: BLUE MARKERS & Senior Option from Whites
Play either Saturday 15:00 to 17:00 OR Sunday 07:00 to 14:00
Ladies
RESULTS
Sunday 17th June, 2018
V Par Competition
Kindly sponsored by Con & Anne O Leary The Laurels bar & restaurant
1st Louise Langan (10) +5 up
2nd Ann Moynihan Rudden (6) +4 up
BG Kelly Brotherton (0) -1 down
3rd Mary Chute (25) +4 up
4th Siobhan Brosnan (9) +1 up
5th Noreen O Callaghan (14) All Square
CSS 73
Congratulations to all the winners.
Next week 24th June, competition will be on Mahonys Point and is kindly sponsored by Calor Gas, the format will be a singles stroke competition.
Don’t forget to sign up on for our 125 Club Mixed & BBQ on 30th June the time sheet will be open on BRS Monday 18th June at 6pm
Ross
This weekend the Lady Captain – Mary McCarrick held her Lady Captain’s Prize to the Gents Club.
The winners were
1st…… Virginijus Jonikaitis (14) 40pts
2nd ……Alan Flynn (6) 35pts
3rd…….Daniel Cronin (13) 34pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Singles sponsored by Pat O’Dwyer
1st. Charlie Vaughan (19) 42 pts.
2nd Flor O ‘Donoghue (18) 42pts.
3rd. Hank Bons (6) 38pts.
Autumn Gold Thursday winner Michael Hoad 19pts.
Thursday 9 Hole Bottle Competition winner Robin Clifford 22 Pts.
Ladies Results.
Sun 17th June
18 Hole Stableford
Midsummer Hamper
Sponsor: Whyte’s Centra
1st Angela Brosnan 41pts
2nd Suzanne Doran 39pts
3rd Angela Cronin 38pts
4th Marie Kissane 37pts ocb
Sun 24th June
18hole Sford
Sponsor: Cleo
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Friday 15th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Holes Stableford, 1st Niamh McInerney (36) 46 pts., 2nd Mary Moriarty (36) 43 pts., 3rd Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 42 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 13th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Moriarty.
Men’s Club: Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim Madden (9) 43 pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (15) 39 pts., 3rd John Rowan (12) 38 pts., Front 9: Sean O’Connor (A) (16) 20 pts., Back 9: Aidan Smith (14) 22 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 14th June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Eamonn Travers (15) 21 pts..
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 22nd June, 18 Holes V Par, Timesheet. Sunday 24th June, Rumble for Crumlin, 3 Person Rumble (any combination). Time Sheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 20th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th June, Rumble for Crumlin, 3 Person Rumble (any combination). Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 21st June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday, June 19th. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.
“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 1 – Wednesday 27th June. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.
Members: Our annual Mid Summers Party is this Friday evening, June 22nd. 3 Person Scramble, sign in 6.15 pm, draw at 6.30 pm followed by BBQ and refreshments.
Castleisland
Seniors Results as at 14/06/2018
1st John Raggett 25pts.
2nd Willie Galvin 24pts.
3rd Cyril Quigley 24pts.
Mixed Scramble Results as at 13/06/2018
1st Breda Fleming, Chris Griffin, Sheila Hanrahan, Liam Sweeney
2nd Mary Anne Downes, Julie Murphy, Willie Galvin, Terence McQuinn
Am-Am results played 17/06/18
1st Willie Galvin, Paul Geaney, Donal DeBarra, Patsy Sweeney 110pts
2nd John Lyons Martin Fleming Jerry Lyons Donie O’Shea 110pts
3rd Stephen Crookes Eamon Feeley Sean Connell Tom McKenna. 107pts
Next weeks competition is the exchange day on Killorglin (GOY)
18 hole stableford – Club sponsored
1st Mary Lyons(38) 34pts
2nd Sheilagh Brosnan (34)30pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY
1. Micheál Lenihan (17) 38pts
2. Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 37pts
Gross. Thomas Ashe (5) 30pts
3. Seán Desmond (+2) 36pts
4. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 36pts
5. Tom Hoare (13) 36pts
Front 9. Patrick O’Connor (10) 20pts
Back 9. Joe Curran (16) 18pts
Nearest Pin (No.5) Páidí Ó Sé
Longest Drive (No.15) Aidan O’Connor
Iar-Chaptaen Joe Curran (16) 35pts
Seniors Competition (Yellow Tees). Peter Barry 36pts
Best Junior. Liam Ó hÓgáin (26) 23pts
Visitor. Michael Quish (14) 35pts
Visitor. John Duggan (15) 31pts
Visitor. Bernard Duggan (17) 29pts
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. Pádraic Ó Sé (13) 44pts
2. Patrick Farrell (16) 41pts
3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (26) 39pts
Fixture List June:
24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)
Ladies Fixture List June:
22nd Singles S/Ford Past Captains & Presidents
27th Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Skellig Hotel, Dingle
Tralee
Results 17th June Club Sponsored
18 Hole Competition.
1st Mike Galvin (17) 43 points.
2nd Brian Moynihan (8) 37 points.
3rd Colm Nagle (18) 37 points.
Number of cards processed 66.
CSS 35 points.
9 Hole.
1st John Gibbons (16) 15 points.
Number of cards processed 5.
Sunday 10th June 9 Hole.
1st Liam Nolan 19 points.
2nd John Sexton 17 points.
Number of cards processed 12.
Fixtures.
Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage
Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.
Pat Mulcare AmAm 28th & 29th July – Timesheet open on RBS Monday 18th June.
Captains Charity Day 7th July.
Ladies results
Wednesday 13th June (Singles sponsored by Lorna O Leary)
1st Kathleen Harty (24) 32pts
Results 17/6/2018
Ross Jewellers 18 Hole stableford
1st Mary Savage (12) 35 points
2nd Breda Walsh (36) 30 points
3rd Paula O Sullivan (22) 29 points
29 Cards Processed
CSS 75 (33 Stableford points)
Aspen Grove Solutions Club Fourball Matchplay
Entry for Aspen Grove Club Fourball 2018 is open on the BRS dated Friday June 29th. Book on line to enter. Draw will be made on Saturday June 30th.
For this competition you may pick your own partner. If you wish to play and don’t have a partner put your name down anyway. Some lady might be delighted to have you as their partner.
Scramble (Friday 15th June
1st Sean Hussey (19) Joe Stack (14) Phil Stack
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes competition sponsored by Sean Hussey, Tralee.
1st Jack Dempsey & Billy Griffin (20) 44 pts
2nd John Donegan & Brendan Harty (C) (20) 42 pts
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
The Country Clubs team played Lisselan in Macroom Golf Club on Sunday loosing 5 1/2 to 1 1/2. Steven Neilings Lost 5 & 4. Jerry Horan Lost 3 & 2. Padraig Dineen was 1 Down after 17 Holes. Frank Darcy Lost 7 & 6. Donal Glavin was 1up after 15 Holes. John Maunsell Lost 4 & 3. Dan O’Connor was 1 Down after 13 Holes
Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble
1st Maurice Egan Kyle Reidy John Bourke Eddie Meehan
2nd Colm Griffin Dan O Connor Kay Hehir Brendan Kenny
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.
Ballybunion
Monday 11th June – Sunday 17th June 2018
Mens Competitions:
McMunns Singles Competition Sunday 17th June 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 74
1st John Beary (11) 38 pts
2nd John Joy (17) 37pts (21B9)
3rd Joe McCormack (11) 37 pts (18B9)
Gross Senan Carroll 32 pts
4th Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 36 pts (18B9)
5th Liam Kennelly (17) 36pts (15B9)
6th Jerry O’Connor (23) 35 pts (19B9)
Senior Michael Barry (14) 32pts (18B9)
Back nine Greg O’Connor (10) 18pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 23rd June 2018 Lahinch Exchange Day
Sunday 17th June 2018 Pat Lynch Memorial Singles Competition – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Killarney Exchange Day – Tuesday 12th June 2018
1st Patricia Boyle (31), Norma Browne (34), Aideen O’Leary (36) & Katherine Tangney (26) 94pts
2nd Olga Kiely (20), Margaret McAuliffe (4), A M Sexton (23) & Joan Scanlan (8) 89pts
3rd Louise Griffin (16), Nora Quaid (10), Toni Quilter (18) & Sarah Quilter (29) 89pts
Lady President’s Prize Mrs Clare Hurley – Saturday 16th June 2018 – Old Course
1st Janice O’Connell (11) 35 pts [B6]
2nd Maria Lyons (22)
35pts
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 25
3rd Georgina Keane (13)
34 pts
4th Teresa Cronin (20)
33pts [B9]
5th Breda Barrett (29)
33pts
6th Lorraine Canty (18)
32pts [B3]
7th Ann Kennelly (14)
32pts
8th Geraldine Williams (14)
31pts
F9 Colleen McElligott (29)
18pts
B9 Mary O Donoghue (12) 17pts
Seniors Marian Flannery (27)
28ps [B9]
Past President Eileen Kearns (29)
31pts
9 Hole Jeanelle Griffin (40)
11pts
Committee Marie Benn (26)
29pts
Best 36 + Anna Kureczko (36)
30pts
Back to Golf Veronica Corridan (38) 8 pts
New to Golf Norma Maher; Ellen Healy; Suzanne Maguire
Fixtures:
Friday 22nd June 2018 125 Anniversary Mixed Competition – Old Course
Sunday 24th June 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 26th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Basil Paterson Memorial Scotch Foursomes Thursday 14th June 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st Sean Walsh (19) & Michael O’Sullivan (19) 39
2nd Dominic Moriarty (20) & Michael O’Connor (24) 47.4
3rd Paddy Bouchier Hayes (22) & Sean Sullivan (16) 47.6
4th Michael P Farrell (21) & Joe Guerin (20) 48.6
5th Michael Jones (19) & Pat Costello (25) 49.6
6th Pat McLoughlin (14) & Haulie Costello (11) 49.8
Fixtures:
Thursday 21st June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 21st June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
(Mens Branch)
17th June – 3 Club Competition sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann
1st Edwin Spence (11) 39 pts
2nd Humphrey Kerins (24) 35 pts
3rd Colin Moriarty (13) 35 pts
15th June – Open Friday sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare
Winner: Michael Barry (12) 33 pts
Fixtures
23rd/24th June – Weekend Rumble (3 person team yellow tees) Sponsored by John O’Callaghan
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
(Ladies Branch)
17th June – 3 Club Stableford – Sponsored by Royal Hotel Killarney and Hair Studio Killorglin
1st Joan O’Sullivan (22) 32 pts
2nd Peggy O’Riordan (32) 31 pts
Fixtures
23rd/24th June – Rumble Weekend (3 Person Team) – Sponsored by Peggy O’Riordan
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.
Dooks
SUMMER MEDAL
18 Holes Stroke Blue Markers
16th / 17th June 2018
1st John Collins (16) 71 nett
2nd Batty Foley (13) 74 nett (cb)
Next Weekend : Senior Cup – No Competition
Ladies Club
Play in Pink Sunday 17th June 2018
1st – Catherine Doyle / Tracy Eakin = 38 pts
2nd – Deirdre Galvin / Aileen Curtayne = 37 pts
GUI ALL IREALAND INTER CLUB FOUR-BALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2018
Provincial Section known as Michael Cashman Munster Club Four-Ball
RESULTS ROUND 2
North Section
Ennis beat Dromoland Castle 3-2
Castletroy beat Woodstock 4-1
Limerick beat East Clare 4-1
Nenagh beat Ballyneety 3.5-1.5
South Section
Macroom beat Monkstown 3-2
Cork beat Cobh 3-2
Bantry Bay beat Skibbereen 3-2
East Cork beat Lee Valley 3-2
Lisselan (Clonakilty) beat Muskerry 3-2
Raffeen Creek beat Douglas 3-2
Blarney beat Fermoy 3-2
Dunmore beat Bandon 3-2
East Section
Tipperary beat Cahir Park 3.5-1.5
Ballykisteen beat Gold Coast 3.5-1.5
Faithlegg beat Tramore 3.5-1.5
Youghal beat Williamstown 4-1
West Section
Ballybunion beat Waterville 4-1
Killorglin beat Newcastle West 4-1
Ceann Sibeal beat Tralee 4-1
Killarney beat Dooks 4-1
Irish Mixed Foursomes 2018 RESULTS
North Munster at Charleville GC
Round 1 Sun 10 June
Adare Manor beat Ballyneety 3.5-1.5
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Adare Resort beat Adare Manor 3-2
Castletroy beat Rathbane 3-2
Charleville beat Limerick 3.5-1.5
Nenagh w/o Roscrea
Round 3 Sat 16 June
Adare Resort beat Castletroy 3-2
Charleville beat Nenagh 4-1
Round 4 Sun 17 June
Charleville beat Adare Resort 3.5-1.5
Area Qualifier: Charleville
North Munster at Kilkee Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 9 June
Doonbeg Links beat Woodstock 4-1
Kilrush beat Lahinch 3-2 one match on 19th
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Doonbeg Links beat East Clare 4-1
Shannon beat Dromoland Castle 4-1
Kilkee beat Spanish Point 3-2
Ennis beat Kilrush 4-1
Round 3 Sat 16 June
Doonbeg Links beat Shannon 3.5-1.5
Kilkee by Ennis 3.5-1.5
Round 4 Sun 17 June
Kilkee beat Doonbeg Links 4-1
Area Qualifier: Kilkee
South Munster at Lee Valley Golf Club
Round 1 Thurs 14 June
Monkstown best Macroom 3.5-1.5
Skibbereen w/o Dunmore
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Monkstown beat Muskerry 3-2
Bandon beat Kinsale 3-2
Bantry Bay beat Blarney 3.5-1.5
Lee Valley beat Skibbereen 4-1
Round 3 Sat 16 June
Bandon beat Monkstown by 3-2
Lee Valley beat Bantry Bay 3.5-1.5
Round 4 Sun 17 June
Lee Valley beat Bandon by 4-1
Area Qualifier: Lee Valley
South Munster at Castlemartyr Golf Club
Round 1 Sun 10 June
Douglas beat Cobh 4-1
Mahon beat Cork 3.5- 1.5
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Mahon beat East Cork 3.5-1.5
Fermoy beat Raffeen Creek 4-1
Fota Island beat Mallow 4-1
Douglas beat Castlemartyr 4-1
Round 3 Sun 17 June
Fermoy beat Mahon 4-1
Fota Island beat Douglas 3.5-1.5
Round 4 Sun 17 June
Fota Island beat Fermoy 3-2
Two matches decided on 19th
Area Qualifier: Fota Island
East Section at West Waterford Golf Club
Round 2 Sat 16 June
West Waterford beat Gold Coast 3-2
Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 3-2
Tramore beat Lismore 3-2
Youghal beat Faithlegg 3.5-1.5
Round 3 Sat 16 June
Dungarvan beat West Waterford 3-2
Tramore beat Youghal 3.5-1.5
Round 4 Sun 17 June
Dungarvan beat Tramore 3-2
Deciding match @ 20th
Area Qualifier: Dungarvan
East Munster at Tipperary Golf Club
Round 1Sat 9 June
Mitchelstown beat Co. Tipperary 3-2
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Tipperary beat Mitchelstown 4-1
Templemore beat Clonmel 3-2
Thurles beat Ballykisteen 3.5-1.5
Cahir Park w/o Carrick-On-Suir (withdrew)
Round 3 Sat 16 June
Tipperary beat Templemore 3.5-1.5
Thurles beat Cahir Park 3-2
Round 4 Sun 17 June
Tipperary beat Thurles 3-2
Area Qualifier: Tipperary
West Section at Newcastle West Golf Club
Round 1 Sat 16 June
Newcastle West best Killarney 3-2
Kanturk beat Castleisland 3.5-1.5
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Doneraile beat Newcastle West 4-1
Ballybunion beat Kanturk 4-1
Round 3 Sun 17 June
Doneraile beat Ballybunion 4-1
Area Qualifier: Doneraile
West Section at Tralee Golf Club
Round 1 Thurs 14 June
Kenmare beat Killorglin 3.5-1.5
Round 1 Sat 16 June
Waterville beat Glengarriff 3-2
Castlegregory beat Dooks 3-2
Round 2 Sat 16 June
Tralee beat Kenmare 4-1
Castlegregory beat Waterville 3.5-1.5
Round 3 Sun 17 June
Tralee beat Castlegregory 4-1
Area Qualifier: Tralee