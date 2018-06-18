Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 Hole Stableford Jun 10 & 12

1st Moira Lynott (15) 38 pts

2nd Mary Corkery ( 23) 37 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 17th June 2018

Sponsored by: The Bay View Hotel

1st Mike Murphy (7) 41 pts

2nd Noel W. O’Sullivan (8) 36 pts

3rd Seamus Kelly (21) 36 pts

F9 Robbie O’Mahony (16) 19 pts

B9 Darragh Courtney (9) 18 pts

Killarney

Men’s Club Competition Results

Sponsor:

Date: 17/06/2018

Format: Singles Stableford

Course: Mahony’s Point

1st Brian O’Leary (19) 40pts

2nd Rory O’Sullivan (14) 39pts

3rd Gerard Walsh (13) 39pts

4th Daniel Kelly (18) 39pts

5th Ted Healy (12) 38pts

Best Gross Mark Tuite 33pts

Cat.2 Daniel O’Shea (10) 38pts

Cat.3 Marcus Treacy (16) 38pts

Cat.4 Liam O’Leary (18) 37pts

Standard Scratch 36pts

White Markers Winner: Bernard Collins (21) 37pts

Full results

*Titleist wedge found on 18th beside bunker – Contact James 0879962631 if its yours*

Junior Scratch Cup 2018

1st Jason Arthur 75

2nd Ross Willams (Fota Island) 75

3rd Matthew Leacy 77

Best Nett Colm Cagney 69

Intermediate Scratch Cup 2018

1st Eugene Cloonan (Oughterard) 84

2nd Stephen Cunningham (Blarney) 85

3rd Ian Prendergast 85

Best Nett Donal Begley (Kanturk GC) 74

Upcoming Competitions

Sponsor: Calor Gas

Date: 23rd & 24th June

Format: Single Stroke

Tees: BLUE MARKERS & Senior Option from Whites

Play either Saturday 15:00 to 17:00 OR Sunday 07:00 to 14:00

Ladies

RESULTS

Sunday 17th June, 2018

V Par Competition

Kindly sponsored by Con & Anne O Leary The Laurels bar & restaurant

1st Louise Langan (10) +5 up

2nd Ann Moynihan Rudden (6) +4 up

BG Kelly Brotherton (0) -1 down

3rd Mary Chute (25) +4 up

4th Siobhan Brosnan (9) +1 up

5th Noreen O Callaghan (14) All Square

CSS 73

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next week 24th June, competition will be on Mahonys Point and is kindly sponsored by Calor Gas, the format will be a singles stroke competition.

Don’t forget to sign up on for our 125 Club Mixed & BBQ on 30th June the time sheet will be open on BRS Monday 18th June at 6pm

Ross

This weekend the Lady Captain – Mary McCarrick held her Lady Captain’s Prize to the Gents Club.

The winners were

1st…… Virginijus Jonikaitis (14) 40pts

2nd ……Alan Flynn (6) 35pts

3rd…….Daniel Cronin (13) 34pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles sponsored by Pat O’Dwyer

1st. Charlie Vaughan (19) 42 pts.

2nd Flor O ‘Donoghue (18) 42pts.

3rd. Hank Bons (6) 38pts.

Autumn Gold Thursday winner Michael Hoad 19pts.

Thursday 9 Hole Bottle Competition winner Robin Clifford 22 Pts.

Ladies Results.

Sun 17th June

18 Hole Stableford

Midsummer Hamper

Sponsor: Whyte’s Centra

1st Angela Brosnan 41pts

2nd Suzanne Doran 39pts

3rd Angela Cronin 38pts

4th Marie Kissane 37pts ocb

Sun 24th June

18hole Sford

Sponsor: Cleo

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Friday 15th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Holes Stableford, 1st Niamh McInerney (36) 46 pts., 2nd Mary Moriarty (36) 43 pts., 3rd Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (31) 42 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 13th June, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Moriarty.

Men’s Club: Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th June, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim Madden (9) 43 pts., 2nd Pat Mulcahy (15) 39 pts., 3rd John Rowan (12) 38 pts., Front 9: Sean O’Connor (A) (16) 20 pts., Back 9: Aidan Smith (14) 22 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 14th June, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Eamonn Travers (15) 21 pts..

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 22nd June, 18 Holes V Par, Timesheet. Sunday 24th June, Rumble for Crumlin, 3 Person Rumble (any combination). Time Sheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 20th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th June, Rumble for Crumlin, 3 Person Rumble (any combination). Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 21st June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble: Tuesday, June 19th. Sign in from 6.30 to 6.45 pm. Draw for 7 pm. Members €3, Non Member €10.

“Jefferson Tools” Open 9 Hole Tournament – Round 1 – Wednesday 27th June. €5 Entry / Non Member €10.

Members: Our annual Mid Summers Party is this Friday evening, June 22nd. 3 Person Scramble, sign in 6.15 pm, draw at 6.30 pm followed by BBQ and refreshments.

Castleisland

Seniors Results as at 14/06/2018

1st John Raggett 25pts.

2nd Willie Galvin 24pts.

3rd Cyril Quigley 24pts.

Mixed Scramble Results as at 13/06/2018

1st Breda Fleming, Chris Griffin, Sheila Hanrahan, Liam Sweeney

2nd Mary Anne Downes, Julie Murphy, Willie Galvin, Terence McQuinn

Am-Am results played 17/06/18

1st Willie Galvin, Paul Geaney, Donal DeBarra, Patsy Sweeney 110pts

2nd John Lyons Martin Fleming Jerry Lyons Donie O’Shea 110pts

3rd Stephen Crookes Eamon Feeley Sean Connell Tom McKenna. 107pts

Next weeks competition is the exchange day on Killorglin (GOY)

18 hole stableford – Club sponsored

1st Mary Lyons(38) 34pts

2nd Sheilagh Brosnan (34)30pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY

1. Micheál Lenihan (17) 38pts

2. Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 37pts

Gross. Thomas Ashe (5) 30pts

3. Seán Desmond (+2) 36pts

4. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 36pts

5. Tom Hoare (13) 36pts

Front 9. Patrick O’Connor (10) 20pts

Back 9. Joe Curran (16) 18pts

Nearest Pin (No.5) Páidí Ó Sé

Longest Drive (No.15) Aidan O’Connor

Iar-Chaptaen Joe Curran (16) 35pts

Seniors Competition (Yellow Tees). Peter Barry 36pts

Best Junior. Liam Ó hÓgáin (26) 23pts

Visitor. Michael Quish (14) 35pts

Visitor. John Duggan (15) 31pts

Visitor. Bernard Duggan (17) 29pts

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

1. Pádraic Ó Sé (13) 44pts

2. Patrick Farrell (16) 41pts

3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (26) 39pts

Fixture List June:

24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)

Ladies Fixture List June:

22nd Singles S/Ford Past Captains & Presidents

27th Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Skellig Hotel, Dingle

Tralee

Results 17th June Club Sponsored

18 Hole Competition.

1st Mike Galvin (17) 43 points.

2nd Brian Moynihan (8) 37 points.

3rd Colm Nagle (18) 37 points.

Number of cards processed 66.

CSS 35 points.

9 Hole.

1st John Gibbons (16) 15 points.

Number of cards processed 5.

Sunday 10th June 9 Hole.

1st Liam Nolan 19 points.

2nd John Sexton 17 points.

Number of cards processed 12.

Fixtures.

Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage

Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.

Pat Mulcare AmAm 28th & 29th July – Timesheet open on RBS Monday 18th June.

Captains Charity Day 7th July.

Ladies results

Wednesday 13th June (Singles sponsored by Lorna O Leary)

1st Kathleen Harty (24) 32pts

Results 17/6/2018

Ross Jewellers 18 Hole stableford

1st Mary Savage (12) 35 points

2nd Breda Walsh (36) 30 points

3rd Paula O Sullivan (22) 29 points

29 Cards Processed

CSS 75 (33 Stableford points)

Aspen Grove Solutions Club Fourball Matchplay

Entry for Aspen Grove Club Fourball 2018 is open on the BRS dated Friday June 29th. Book on line to enter. Draw will be made on Saturday June 30th.

For this competition you may pick your own partner. If you wish to play and don’t have a partner put your name down anyway. Some lady might be delighted to have you as their partner.

Scramble (Friday 15th June

1st Sean Hussey (19) Joe Stack (14) Phil Stack

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was an 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes competition sponsored by Sean Hussey, Tralee.

1st Jack Dempsey & Billy Griffin (20) 44 pts

2nd John Donegan & Brendan Harty (C) (20) 42 pts

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

The Country Clubs team played Lisselan in Macroom Golf Club on Sunday loosing 5 1/2 to 1 1/2. Steven Neilings Lost 5 & 4. Jerry Horan Lost 3 & 2. Padraig Dineen was 1 Down after 17 Holes. Frank Darcy Lost 7 & 6. Donal Glavin was 1up after 15 Holes. John Maunsell Lost 4 & 3. Dan O’Connor was 1 Down after 13 Holes

Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble

1st Maurice Egan Kyle Reidy John Bourke Eddie Meehan

2nd Colm Griffin Dan O Connor Kay Hehir Brendan Kenny

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will continue on Thursday and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. Non Members €15.

Ballybunion

Monday 11th June – Sunday 17th June 2018

Mens Competitions:

McMunns Singles Competition Sunday 17th June 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 74

1st John Beary (11) 38 pts

2nd John Joy (17) 37pts (21B9)

3rd Joe McCormack (11) 37 pts (18B9)

Gross Senan Carroll 32 pts

4th Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 36 pts (18B9)

5th Liam Kennelly (17) 36pts (15B9)

6th Jerry O’Connor (23) 35 pts (19B9)

Senior Michael Barry (14) 32pts (18B9)

Back nine Greg O’Connor (10) 18pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 23rd June 2018 Lahinch Exchange Day

Sunday 17th June 2018 Pat Lynch Memorial Singles Competition – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Killarney Exchange Day – Tuesday 12th June 2018

1st Patricia Boyle (31), Norma Browne (34), Aideen O’Leary (36) & Katherine Tangney (26) 94pts

2nd Olga Kiely (20), Margaret McAuliffe (4), A M Sexton (23) & Joan Scanlan (8) 89pts

3rd Louise Griffin (16), Nora Quaid (10), Toni Quilter (18) & Sarah Quilter (29) 89pts

Lady President’s Prize Mrs Clare Hurley – Saturday 16th June 2018 – Old Course

1st Janice O’Connell (11) 35 pts [B6]

2nd Maria Lyons (22)

35pts

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 25

3rd Georgina Keane (13)

34 pts

4th Teresa Cronin (20)

33pts [B9]

5th Breda Barrett (29)

33pts

6th Lorraine Canty (18)

32pts [B3]

7th Ann Kennelly (14)

32pts

8th Geraldine Williams (14)

31pts

F9 Colleen McElligott (29)

18pts

B9 Mary O Donoghue (12) 17pts

Seniors Marian Flannery (27)

28ps [B9]

Past President Eileen Kearns (29)

31pts

9 Hole Jeanelle Griffin (40)

11pts

Committee Marie Benn (26)

29pts

Best 36 + Anna Kureczko (36)

30pts

Back to Golf Veronica Corridan (38) 8 pts

New to Golf Norma Maher; Ellen Healy; Suzanne Maguire

Fixtures:

Friday 22nd June 2018 125 Anniversary Mixed Competition – Old Course

Sunday 24th June 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 26th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Basil Paterson Memorial Scotch Foursomes Thursday 14th June 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st Sean Walsh (19) & Michael O’Sullivan (19) 39

2nd Dominic Moriarty (20) & Michael O’Connor (24) 47.4

3rd Paddy Bouchier Hayes (22) & Sean Sullivan (16) 47.6

4th Michael P Farrell (21) & Joe Guerin (20) 48.6

5th Michael Jones (19) & Pat Costello (25) 49.6

6th Pat McLoughlin (14) & Haulie Costello (11) 49.8

Fixtures:

Thursday 21st June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 21st June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

(Mens Branch)

17th June – 3 Club Competition sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann

1st Edwin Spence (11) 39 pts

2nd Humphrey Kerins (24) 35 pts

3rd Colin Moriarty (13) 35 pts

15th June – Open Friday sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Michael Barry (12) 33 pts

Fixtures

23rd/24th June – Weekend Rumble (3 person team yellow tees) Sponsored by John O’Callaghan

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

(Ladies Branch)

17th June – 3 Club Stableford – Sponsored by Royal Hotel Killarney and Hair Studio Killorglin

1st Joan O’Sullivan (22) 32 pts

2nd Peggy O’Riordan (32) 31 pts

Fixtures

23rd/24th June – Rumble Weekend (3 Person Team) – Sponsored by Peggy O’Riordan

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.

Dooks

SUMMER MEDAL

18 Holes Stroke Blue Markers

16th / 17th June 2018

1st John Collins (16) 71 nett

2nd Batty Foley (13) 74 nett (cb)

Next Weekend : Senior Cup – No Competition

Ladies Club

Play in Pink Sunday 17th June 2018

1st – Catherine Doyle / Tracy Eakin = 38 pts

2nd – Deirdre Galvin / Aileen Curtayne = 37 pts

GUI ALL IREALAND INTER CLUB FOUR-BALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2018

Provincial Section known as Michael Cashman Munster Club Four-Ball

RESULTS ROUND 2

North Section

Ennis beat Dromoland Castle 3-2

Castletroy beat Woodstock 4-1

Limerick beat East Clare 4-1

Nenagh beat Ballyneety 3.5-1.5

South Section

Macroom beat Monkstown 3-2

Cork beat Cobh 3-2

Bantry Bay beat Skibbereen 3-2

East Cork beat Lee Valley 3-2

Lisselan (Clonakilty) beat Muskerry 3-2

Raffeen Creek beat Douglas 3-2

Blarney beat Fermoy 3-2

Dunmore beat Bandon 3-2

East Section

Tipperary beat Cahir Park 3.5-1.5

Ballykisteen beat Gold Coast 3.5-1.5

Faithlegg beat Tramore 3.5-1.5

Youghal beat Williamstown 4-1

West Section

Ballybunion beat Waterville 4-1

Killorglin beat Newcastle West 4-1

Ceann Sibeal beat Tralee 4-1

Killarney beat Dooks 4-1

Irish Mixed Foursomes 2018 RESULTS

North Munster at Charleville GC

Round 1 Sun 10 June

Adare Manor beat Ballyneety 3.5-1.5

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Adare Resort beat Adare Manor 3-2

Castletroy beat Rathbane 3-2

Charleville beat Limerick 3.5-1.5

Nenagh w/o Roscrea

Round 3 Sat 16 June

Adare Resort beat Castletroy 3-2

Charleville beat Nenagh 4-1

Round 4 Sun 17 June

Charleville beat Adare Resort 3.5-1.5

Area Qualifier: Charleville

North Munster at Kilkee Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 9 June

Doonbeg Links beat Woodstock 4-1

Kilrush beat Lahinch 3-2 one match on 19th

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Doonbeg Links beat East Clare 4-1

Shannon beat Dromoland Castle 4-1

Kilkee beat Spanish Point 3-2

Ennis beat Kilrush 4-1

Round 3 Sat 16 June

Doonbeg Links beat Shannon 3.5-1.5

Kilkee by Ennis 3.5-1.5

Round 4 Sun 17 June

Kilkee beat Doonbeg Links 4-1

Area Qualifier: Kilkee

South Munster at Lee Valley Golf Club

Round 1 Thurs 14 June

Monkstown best Macroom 3.5-1.5

Skibbereen w/o Dunmore

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Monkstown beat Muskerry 3-2

Bandon beat Kinsale 3-2

Bantry Bay beat Blarney 3.5-1.5

Lee Valley beat Skibbereen 4-1

Round 3 Sat 16 June

Bandon beat Monkstown by 3-2

Lee Valley beat Bantry Bay 3.5-1.5

Round 4 Sun 17 June

Lee Valley beat Bandon by 4-1

Area Qualifier: Lee Valley

South Munster at Castlemartyr Golf Club

Round 1 Sun 10 June

Douglas beat Cobh 4-1

Mahon beat Cork 3.5- 1.5

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Mahon beat East Cork 3.5-1.5

Fermoy beat Raffeen Creek 4-1

Fota Island beat Mallow 4-1

Douglas beat Castlemartyr 4-1

Round 3 Sun 17 June

Fermoy beat Mahon 4-1

Fota Island beat Douglas 3.5-1.5

Round 4 Sun 17 June

Fota Island beat Fermoy 3-2

Two matches decided on 19th

Area Qualifier: Fota Island

East Section at West Waterford Golf Club

Round 2 Sat 16 June

West Waterford beat Gold Coast 3-2

Dungarvan beat Waterford Castle 3-2

Tramore beat Lismore 3-2

Youghal beat Faithlegg 3.5-1.5

Round 3 Sat 16 June

Dungarvan beat West Waterford 3-2

Tramore beat Youghal 3.5-1.5

Round 4 Sun 17 June

Dungarvan beat Tramore 3-2

Deciding match @ 20th

Area Qualifier: Dungarvan

East Munster at Tipperary Golf Club

Round 1Sat 9 June

Mitchelstown beat Co. Tipperary 3-2

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Tipperary beat Mitchelstown 4-1

Templemore beat Clonmel 3-2

Thurles beat Ballykisteen 3.5-1.5

Cahir Park w/o Carrick-On-Suir (withdrew)

Round 3 Sat 16 June

Tipperary beat Templemore 3.5-1.5

Thurles beat Cahir Park 3-2

Round 4 Sun 17 June

Tipperary beat Thurles 3-2

Area Qualifier: Tipperary

West Section at Newcastle West Golf Club

Round 1 Sat 16 June

Newcastle West best Killarney 3-2

Kanturk beat Castleisland 3.5-1.5

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Doneraile beat Newcastle West 4-1

Ballybunion beat Kanturk 4-1

Round 3 Sun 17 June

Doneraile beat Ballybunion 4-1

Area Qualifier: Doneraile

West Section at Tralee Golf Club

Round 1 Thurs 14 June

Kenmare beat Killorglin 3.5-1.5

Round 1 Sat 16 June

Waterville beat Glengarriff 3-2

Castlegregory beat Dooks 3-2

Round 2 Sat 16 June

Tralee beat Kenmare 4-1

Castlegregory beat Waterville 3.5-1.5

Round 3 Sun 17 June

Tralee beat Castlegregory 4-1

Area Qualifier: Tralee