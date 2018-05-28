Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Results: 27 May 2018

18 hole Singles S/Ford

Sponsored by:Mc Guirks Golf

1st Patrick Fitzgerald (20) 41 pts

2nd Gerald Mc Coy (22) 40pts

3rd David Farrell (12) 37 pts

F/9 Micheal Donnelly (16 ) 22pts

B/9 Micheal Mc Sweeney (11) 21pts

Killarney





Results from ladies competition at KGFC held on Sunday 27th May 2018 and kindly sponsored by SuperValu killarney

1st Kathleen Healy (36) 38 points

2nd Siobhan Brosnan (10) 37 points

3rd and BG Amy Arthur (6) 35 points

4th Ciara O’Mahony (13) 34 points

5th Fidelma O’Connor (9) 33 points BK9

Next Competition: Sunday 3rd June 2018: President Jack Buckley’s Prize to the Ladies Stroke on Mahoneys Point

Killarney Men

Unfortunately this weekends competition was postponed due to greens flooding and thunder/ lighting. All scoring on Saturday will be cancelled. Competition is rescheduled for weekend of the 16th June

Upcoming Competitions

Jack Buckley’s Presidents Prize 2018

Date: 02/06/2018 & 03/06/2018

Format: VPar

Course: Killeen

(BRS live on Wednesday at 30th May @ 19:00)

*PLEASE NOTE: YOU WILL ONLY BE ABLE TO BOOK YOURSELF INTO THIS COMPETITION *

Date: 07/06/2018

Format: Mixed Foursome (Stableford)

Course: Mahony’s Point

(Now live on BRS)

Date: 10/06//2018

Format: Stableford

Course: Tralee Golf Club

Golfer of the Year counting Competition

(BRS live on Wednesday at 6th June @ 19:00)

BRS APP

Can members please download the app for bookings and notifications

Non Returns or NRs in Competition Golf

Since an incomplete card and a ‘No Return’ may have the effect of increasing a player’s handicap, the Men’s Club would be justified in refusing to accept a card or record a No Return when the player has walked in after playing only a few holes.Notable Performances Reminder

Notable Performances

Members are reminded of THEIR obligation to report all Notable Performances to their Home Club.

This is the player’s own responsibility.

Notable Performances include:

• All singles’ scores from Society Outings which equalled or bettered Standard Scratch Score.

• All 1st, 2nd or 3rd places in team events, eg, Classics, Scrambles, Foursomes(including Mixed), Fourballs, Matchplay, Fundraisers, etc.

Such results do not result in automatic handicap adjustments, but are taken into account for General Play purposes.Players who fail to report Notable Performances will be subject to disciplinary consideration(GUI recommendation for a first offence is suspension of handicap for 90 days).

Please use this link or the sheet on open Notice board in Men’s Locker Room to report all such results.

Pace of Play

The Men’s Club has received several complaints about the place of play during the men’s club competitions. Here are some helpful tips to aid you in speeding up your play.

• When you reach a green, leave your bag or trolley at the side of the green nearest the next tee.

• Line up your putt while others are putting and be ready to putt when it’s your turn.

• First player to putt out should be ready to replace the flag immediately the last putt is made.

• Don’t mark cards on or near the green. Leave the green without delay and mark the cards at the next tee – without delaying play.

• Encourage your playing partners to keep up with the group in front.

• Don’t let the slowest player to dictate the pace of play in your group. If someone is slowing things down, TELL HIM!

• Don’t delay play for conversation – WALK AS YOU TALK.

• Make sure you can locate your ball before you go searching for others.

• If you are delayed looking for a lost ball, call the players behind through when you realise you have to search for a ball – not after your 5 minutes are up!

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par, kindly sponsored by: JRC Safety Services, 1st Mary Rose Binchy (15) 6 up, 2nd Mary Sills (28) 6 up, 3rd Karen Tess (22) 6 up.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Helen Harty (25) 22 pts.

Men’s Club: Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par, 1st Philip Ahern (28) 6 up, 2nd William O’Connor (20) 5 up, 3rd Richie Boylan (23) 4 up, Front 9: Tommy Cosgrove (15) 4 up, Back 9: James Lynch (17) 3 up.

Seniors: Thursday 24th May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st John Flynn (19) 22 pts., 2nd Jim O’Sullivan (13) 21 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd June, 18 Holes Stroke. Time Sheet (both days).

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 30th May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd May, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 31st May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

Saturday 2nd May, 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic (any combination). Time Sheet Open.

Castleisland

Ladies results

Nora Geaney perpetual trophy

Overall winner Margaret Maloney 40pts

2nd Maria C o’Connor 39pts

3rd Mary Cross 39pts

Back 9 Leila Maloney 21pts

Front 9 Mary Ann downs 20pts

Category 5 winner

1st Mary O’Sullivan 33pts

2nd Marie Gleeson 26pts

The seniors did not play this week, so the Mixed Scramble results are as follows:-

Mixed Scramble Results for 22/05/2018

1st: Owen Nolan, Mary Scanlon, Caroline Pierse, Marian Kerrisk

2nd: Timmy Sugrue, Julia Murphy, Kim Mullins, Bertha O’Sullivan

Nora Geaney Memorial Stableford sponsor John o Connell

1st Willie O’Leary 41pts

2nd John Manton 40pts

3rd Donie O’Shea 39pts

A huge congrats to our Jimmy Bruen team who overcame Tralee Golf Club in the area final 3/2 and progress to the Munster semi final on July 22nd in Co. Tipperary. Team Liam Martin, Denny Lyons, Denis O’Sullivan, Tone Brosnan, Ben Foley, Brendan Mullins, Pat O’Sullivan, James McAuliffe, Niall Gilroy and Stephen Crookes.

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

12th/13th May – 3 T’s – Sponsored by Tom Tobin Trophies, Killarney

1st Joan O’Sullivan (22) 27 pts

2nd Sally Cooper (20) 27 pts

20th May – Exchange Day with Castlegregory – Sponsored by AudiologyServices

1st Noreen Kinsella (29) 38 pts

2nd Mary O’Shea (33) 34 pts

26th/27th May – Round 2 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann

1st Catherine Murphy (21) 73 Nett

2nd Karen Spence (22) 73 Nett

Fixtures

2nd/3rd June – 18 hole Stableford sponsored by Burkes Butcher, Milltown

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.

(Mens Branch)

20th May – Exchange Day with Castlegregory – Sponsored by Tom Crowley, Inn Between Bar, Beaufort

1st Virginijus Jonikaitis (13) 36 pts

2nd Padraig O’Sullivan (10) 36 pts

3rd Ted Broderick (15) 35 pts

26th/27th May – Sponsored by Ivan Counihan, Beaufort

1st Joe Kennedy (5) 39 pts

2nd Padraig O’Sullivan (10) 36 pts

3rd Michael Lynch (19) 36 pts

25th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Brian Mason (12) 33 pts

Fixtures

2nd/3rd June – Round 2 Golfer of The Year – Stroke (White Tees) – Sponsored by Trojan I.T.

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Captaen na mBan

1. Brian O’Connor (5) 42pts

2. Aidan O’Connor (11) 41pts

3. Thomas P Murphy (16) 41pts

Fixture List:

03rd June: 3 Person Rumble – Crumlin Hospital

04th 3 Person Am/Am- Levy Fundraiser

10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems

16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY

17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)

24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty

1. Kate O’Connor (23) 37pts

2. Áine Barry (22) 34pts

3. Mary Murphy (29) 34pts

Fixture List May:

30th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Julie Devine

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 hole Singles. Sponsored by GT Construction

1st. David Kerins – (6) 39 pts. AWAY

2nd. Paul Sutton – (12) 37 pts.

3rd. James O’Donoghue – (9) 37 pts.

Autumn gold outing to lee Valley – Winner Sean Finn 39pts.

Thursday 9 Hole Bottle Competition – Winner Shane Dalton 24pts.

Next Week – President Sean Daly’s Prize.

Ladies Results.

Ladies 18hole stableford

Sunday 27/05/18

1st. Mege Dalton 44pts

2nd. Colette Bradshaw 36pts

3rd. Ena O’Brien 35pts

Ladies Open Day Wednesday 6th of June.

Tralee

Mens results

Saturday 26th May Junior Scratch cup

1st Ray Deering (Nenagh) 75

2nd Niall Henry (Killeen Castle) 76

3rd Mark Leahy (Tralee) 76

4th Gerard O’Sullivan (Tralee) 77

Full Nett Result

1st Brian O’Callaghan (Fermoy) 71

2nd Jason Ryan (Lee Valley) 71

Number of Cards 165

Sunday 27th May

18 Hole Club Singles:

1st Anton O’Callaghan (3) 39pts

2nd Maurice G O’Connor (10) 38pts

3rd Bob Dillon (18) 38pts

CSS: 36pts

Total players – 49

9 Hole Singles:

1st Billy Myles (10) 16pts

Total players – 6

Fixtures:

Sat 02nd Jun: Casual Golf. Captains Prize. Kevin McCarthy

Sun 03rd Jun: Captains Prize

Mon 04th Jun: Open Am Am Golf Classic . An Riocht Stonecraft.

Sat 09th Jun: Intermediate Scratch Cup. The Rose Hotel

Sun 10th Jun: MC7 Killeen Course Killarney Exchange. Moriarty Civil Engineering

Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf

Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles

Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage

Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.

Results President’s Prize to Ladies

(Neal Timlin)

1st Mary Savage (13) 36 points

2nd Anne O Driscoll (26) 34 points

Best Gross Mary Sheehy 29 points

3rd Brid Halloran (18) 34 points

4th Maria Mc Grath (19) 33 points

Category 1 Laura Rafferty (18) 33 points

Category 2 Jenna Leen (28) 32 points

Category 3 Valerie Fitzgerald (32) 31 points

Front 9 Maura Shanahan 20 points

Back 9 Anne Keirns 18 points

CSS 73 (35 points)

58 Cards processed

9 Hole President’s Prize to Ladies was won by Eda O Kelly (17) 17 points

Well done to all entrants and especially to the prize winners

KERRY MOTOR WORKS CLUB SINGLES MATCH PLAY

Reminder entry on BRS for Club Singles Match Play dated 28th is open for one more day. Draw will be made on Tuesday 29th.

Dooks

ARDFERT QUARRIES FOURBALL – 26TH & 27TH MAY 2018

Winners Peter Fleming (8) 45 pts

Patrick O’Neill (14)

2nd Michael Clifford (15) 42 pts c/b

David Lucid (22)

3rd John Long (13) 42 pts

Pierce Prendiville

NEXT WEEKEND 2nd & 3rd June 2018 – Glenbeigh Hotel Singles GOY

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd June 2018 President’s Prize Mr Fintan Scannell – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day Tuesday 22nd May 2018

1st Rena Blake (19), Siobhan Walsh (29), Geraldine Williams (14) & Patricia Barrett (36) 92pts

2nd Teresa Cronin (20), Susan Gilmore Kettler (9), Ann O’Riordan (18) & Deirdre Keating (22)

83pts

3rd Catriona Corrigan (10), Eileen Kenny – Ryan (12), Eithne O’Halloran (22) & Renagh Murphy (10) 82pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Baily & Co Solicitors Sunday 27th May 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Norma Mullane(27) 41 pts

2nd Joan Scanlon(9) 37 pts

Best Gross: Margaret McAuliffe (4) 24 G.pts

3rd Louise Griffin (16) 35 pts

4th Patricia Gleeson (28) 35 pts

5th Betty Doolan (26) 34 pts

6th Marion K. Hogan (12) 34 pts

Front 9: Mary O’ Donoghue (12) 22 pts

Back 9: Geraldine Williams (14) 18 pts

Seniors: Toni Quilter (18) 32 pts

9 Hole: Eileen K. Ryan (12) 21 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 5th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 24th May 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st Michael Jones (19) 35+1 36pts

2nd Frank McNerney (2) 29+5 34pts

3rd Eamon Kennelly (13) 31+1 32pts

4th Milie Costello (19) 32-1 31pts

5th Sean Walsh (19) 33-3 30pts B5-13

6th James Keane (19) 31-1 30pts B5-12

7th Denis Eggleston (26) 31-2 30pts B1-3

8th Brendan O’Neill (16) 27+3 30pts

Gross (8) Dan F. O’Brien 12) 19pts

Vintage Nicholas Hayes (18) 30-2 28pts

S.Vintage Michael O’Callaghan (20) 28-1 27pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 31st May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 18th May 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Rose Molyneaux (16) 22pts

2nd Aideen O’Leary (18) 16pts

3rd Mary Pierse (16) 16pts

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 25th May 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Eileen Kearns (15) 19pts

2nd Aideen O’Leary (18) 18pts

3rd Eleanor O’Sullivan (10) 16pts

Fixtures:

Friday 1st June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

We had no competition last weekend as the club hosted the Pierce Purcell on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning Tralee defeated Killorglin and Ballyheigue Castle defeated Castleisland. On Saturday afternoon Castlegregory defeated Dooks and Ballybunion defeated Ceann Sibeal. The semi finals took place on Sunday morning with Tralee defeating Ballyheigue Castle and Ballybunion defeating Castlegregory. Tralee went to to defeat Ballybunion on Sunday afternoon.

The Michael Cashman cup team will play Ceann Sibeal in Ballyheigue next Saturday at 1pm.

Next Sundays competition is the 4Ball Matchplay qualifier. The top 8 teams will qualify for the matchplay. Timesheet available online.

The draw for the Singles Matchplay will take place on Sunday June 3rd. Entries currently being taken in the clubhouse.

Results of last Friday evenings scramble

1st: Enda O’Halloran, Larry McNamara, Neilus Slattery, Trevor Seargeant

2nd: Jerry Horan, Ross Warrick, Tony Hanlon, Tony O’Connor

The summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will begin on Thursday May 24th and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. No Members €15.

Round 3 of the Irish Junior Foursomes

North

Adare Manor bt Kilrush 8H

North Qualifier – Adare Manor

South

Douglas bt East Cork 7H

South Qualifier – Douglas

East

Mitchelstown bt Dungarvan 2H

East Qualifier – Mitchelstown

West

Bantry Bay bt Dooks 8H

West Qualifier – Bantry Bay