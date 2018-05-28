Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Results: 27 May 2018
18 hole Singles S/Ford
Sponsored by:Mc Guirks Golf
1st Patrick Fitzgerald (20) 41 pts
2nd Gerald Mc Coy (22) 40pts
3rd David Farrell (12) 37 pts
F/9 Micheal Donnelly (16 ) 22pts
B/9 Micheal Mc Sweeney (11) 21pts
Killarney
Results from ladies competition at KGFC held on Sunday 27th May 2018 and kindly sponsored by SuperValu killarney
1st Kathleen Healy (36) 38 points
2nd Siobhan Brosnan (10) 37 points
3rd and BG Amy Arthur (6) 35 points
4th Ciara O’Mahony (13) 34 points
5th Fidelma O’Connor (9) 33 points BK9
Next Competition: Sunday 3rd June 2018: President Jack Buckley’s Prize to the Ladies Stroke on Mahoneys Point
Killarney Men
Unfortunately this weekends competition was postponed due to greens flooding and thunder/ lighting. All scoring on Saturday will be cancelled. Competition is rescheduled for weekend of the 16th June
Upcoming Competitions
Jack Buckley’s Presidents Prize 2018
Date: 02/06/2018 & 03/06/2018
Format: VPar
Course: Killeen
(BRS live on Wednesday at 30th May @ 19:00)
*PLEASE NOTE: YOU WILL ONLY BE ABLE TO BOOK YOURSELF INTO THIS COMPETITION *
**********************************************************************
Date: 07/06/2018
Format: Mixed Foursome (Stableford)
Course: Mahony’s Point
(Now live on BRS)
**********************************************************************
Date: 10/06//2018
Format: Stableford
Course: Tralee Golf Club
Golfer of the Year counting Competition
(BRS live on Wednesday at 6th June @ 19:00)
**********************************************************************
BRS APP
Can members please download the app for bookings and notifications
Non Returns or NRs in Competition Golf
Since an incomplete card and a ‘No Return’ may have the effect of increasing a player’s handicap, the Men’s Club would be justified in refusing to accept a card or record a No Return when the player has walked in after playing only a few holes.Notable Performances Reminder
Notable Performances
Members are reminded of THEIR obligation to report all Notable Performances to their Home Club.
This is the player’s own responsibility.
Notable Performances include:
• All singles’ scores from Society Outings which equalled or bettered Standard Scratch Score.
• All 1st, 2nd or 3rd places in team events, eg, Classics, Scrambles, Foursomes(including Mixed), Fourballs, Matchplay, Fundraisers, etc.
Such results do not result in automatic handicap adjustments, but are taken into account for General Play purposes.Players who fail to report Notable Performances will be subject to disciplinary consideration(GUI recommendation for a first offence is suspension of handicap for 90 days).
Please use this link or the sheet on open Notice board in Men’s Locker Room to report all such results.
Pace of Play
The Men’s Club has received several complaints about the place of play during the men’s club competitions. Here are some helpful tips to aid you in speeding up your play.
• When you reach a green, leave your bag or trolley at the side of the green nearest the next tee.
• Line up your putt while others are putting and be ready to putt when it’s your turn.
• First player to putt out should be ready to replace the flag immediately the last putt is made.
• Don’t mark cards on or near the green. Leave the green without delay and mark the cards at the next tee – without delaying play.
• Encourage your playing partners to keep up with the group in front.
• Don’t let the slowest player to dictate the pace of play in your group. If someone is slowing things down, TELL HIM!
• Don’t delay play for conversation – WALK AS YOU TALK.
• Make sure you can locate your ball before you go searching for others.
• If you are delayed looking for a lost ball, call the players behind through when you realise you have to search for a ball – not after your 5 minutes are up!
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par, kindly sponsored by: JRC Safety Services, 1st Mary Rose Binchy (15) 6 up, 2nd Mary Sills (28) 6 up, 3rd Karen Tess (22) 6 up.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Helen Harty (25) 22 pts.
Men’s Club: Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par, 1st Philip Ahern (28) 6 up, 2nd William O’Connor (20) 5 up, 3rd Richie Boylan (23) 4 up, Front 9: Tommy Cosgrove (15) 4 up, Back 9: James Lynch (17) 3 up.
Seniors: Thursday 24th May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st John Flynn (19) 22 pts., 2nd Jim O’Sullivan (13) 21 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd June, 18 Holes Stroke. Time Sheet (both days).
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 30th May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd May, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 31st May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
Saturday 2nd May, 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic (any combination). Time Sheet Open.
Castleisland
Ladies results
Nora Geaney perpetual trophy
Overall winner Margaret Maloney 40pts
2nd Maria C o’Connor 39pts
3rd Mary Cross 39pts
Back 9 Leila Maloney 21pts
Front 9 Mary Ann downs 20pts
Category 5 winner
1st Mary O’Sullivan 33pts
2nd Marie Gleeson 26pts
The seniors did not play this week, so the Mixed Scramble results are as follows:-
Mixed Scramble Results for 22/05/2018
1st: Owen Nolan, Mary Scanlon, Caroline Pierse, Marian Kerrisk
2nd: Timmy Sugrue, Julia Murphy, Kim Mullins, Bertha O’Sullivan
Nora Geaney Memorial Stableford sponsor John o Connell
1st Willie O’Leary 41pts
2nd John Manton 40pts
3rd Donie O’Shea 39pts
A huge congrats to our Jimmy Bruen team who overcame Tralee Golf Club in the area final 3/2 and progress to the Munster semi final on July 22nd in Co. Tipperary. Team Liam Martin, Denny Lyons, Denis O’Sullivan, Tone Brosnan, Ben Foley, Brendan Mullins, Pat O’Sullivan, James McAuliffe, Niall Gilroy and Stephen Crookes.
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
12th/13th May – 3 T’s – Sponsored by Tom Tobin Trophies, Killarney
1st Joan O’Sullivan (22) 27 pts
2nd Sally Cooper (20) 27 pts
20th May – Exchange Day with Castlegregory – Sponsored by AudiologyServices
1st Noreen Kinsella (29) 38 pts
2nd Mary O’Shea (33) 34 pts
26th/27th May – Round 2 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann
1st Catherine Murphy (21) 73 Nett
2nd Karen Spence (22) 73 Nett
Fixtures
2nd/3rd June – 18 hole Stableford sponsored by Burkes Butcher, Milltown
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.
(Mens Branch)
20th May – Exchange Day with Castlegregory – Sponsored by Tom Crowley, Inn Between Bar, Beaufort
1st Virginijus Jonikaitis (13) 36 pts
2nd Padraig O’Sullivan (10) 36 pts
3rd Ted Broderick (15) 35 pts
26th/27th May – Sponsored by Ivan Counihan, Beaufort
1st Joe Kennedy (5) 39 pts
2nd Padraig O’Sullivan (10) 36 pts
3rd Michael Lynch (19) 36 pts
25th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare
Winner: Brian Mason (12) 33 pts
Fixtures
2nd/3rd June – Round 2 Golfer of The Year – Stroke (White Tees) – Sponsored by Trojan I.T.
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Captaen na mBan
1. Brian O’Connor (5) 42pts
2. Aidan O’Connor (11) 41pts
3. Thomas P Murphy (16) 41pts
Fixture List:
03rd June: 3 Person Rumble – Crumlin Hospital
04th 3 Person Am/Am- Levy Fundraiser
10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems
16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY
17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)
24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty
1. Kate O’Connor (23) 37pts
2. Áine Barry (22) 34pts
3. Mary Murphy (29) 34pts
Fixture List May:
30th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Julie Devine
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 hole Singles. Sponsored by GT Construction
1st. David Kerins – (6) 39 pts. AWAY
2nd. Paul Sutton – (12) 37 pts.
3rd. James O’Donoghue – (9) 37 pts.
Autumn gold outing to lee Valley – Winner Sean Finn 39pts.
Thursday 9 Hole Bottle Competition – Winner Shane Dalton 24pts.
Next Week – President Sean Daly’s Prize.
Ladies Results.
Ladies 18hole stableford
Sunday 27/05/18
1st. Mege Dalton 44pts
2nd. Colette Bradshaw 36pts
3rd. Ena O’Brien 35pts
Ladies Open Day Wednesday 6th of June.
Tralee
Mens results
Saturday 26th May Junior Scratch cup
1st Ray Deering (Nenagh) 75
2nd Niall Henry (Killeen Castle) 76
3rd Mark Leahy (Tralee) 76
4th Gerard O’Sullivan (Tralee) 77
Full Nett Result
1st Brian O’Callaghan (Fermoy) 71
2nd Jason Ryan (Lee Valley) 71
Number of Cards 165
Sunday 27th May
18 Hole Club Singles:
1st Anton O’Callaghan (3) 39pts
2nd Maurice G O’Connor (10) 38pts
3rd Bob Dillon (18) 38pts
CSS: 36pts
Total players – 49
9 Hole Singles:
1st Billy Myles (10) 16pts
Total players – 6
Fixtures:
Sat 02nd Jun: Casual Golf. Captains Prize. Kevin McCarthy
Sun 03rd Jun: Captains Prize
Mon 04th Jun: Open Am Am Golf Classic . An Riocht Stonecraft.
Sat 09th Jun: Intermediate Scratch Cup. The Rose Hotel
Sun 10th Jun: MC7 Killeen Course Killarney Exchange. Moriarty Civil Engineering
Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf
Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles
Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage
Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.
Results President’s Prize to Ladies
(Neal Timlin)
1st Mary Savage (13) 36 points
2nd Anne O Driscoll (26) 34 points
Best Gross Mary Sheehy 29 points
3rd Brid Halloran (18) 34 points
4th Maria Mc Grath (19) 33 points
Category 1 Laura Rafferty (18) 33 points
Category 2 Jenna Leen (28) 32 points
Category 3 Valerie Fitzgerald (32) 31 points
Front 9 Maura Shanahan 20 points
Back 9 Anne Keirns 18 points
CSS 73 (35 points)
58 Cards processed
9 Hole President’s Prize to Ladies was won by Eda O Kelly (17) 17 points
Well done to all entrants and especially to the prize winners
KERRY MOTOR WORKS CLUB SINGLES MATCH PLAY
Reminder entry on BRS for Club Singles Match Play dated 28th is open for one more day. Draw will be made on Tuesday 29th.
Dooks
ARDFERT QUARRIES FOURBALL – 26TH & 27TH MAY 2018
Winners Peter Fleming (8) 45 pts
Patrick O’Neill (14)
2nd Michael Clifford (15) 42 pts c/b
David Lucid (22)
3rd John Long (13) 42 pts
Pierce Prendiville
NEXT WEEKEND 2nd & 3rd June 2018 – Glenbeigh Hotel Singles GOY
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd June 2018 President’s Prize Mr Fintan Scannell – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day Tuesday 22nd May 2018
1st Rena Blake (19), Siobhan Walsh (29), Geraldine Williams (14) & Patricia Barrett (36) 92pts
2nd Teresa Cronin (20), Susan Gilmore Kettler (9), Ann O’Riordan (18) & Deirdre Keating (22)
83pts
3rd Catriona Corrigan (10), Eileen Kenny – Ryan (12), Eithne O’Halloran (22) & Renagh Murphy (10) 82pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Baily & Co Solicitors Sunday 27th May 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Norma Mullane(27) 41 pts
2nd Joan Scanlon(9) 37 pts
Best Gross: Margaret McAuliffe (4) 24 G.pts
3rd Louise Griffin (16) 35 pts
4th Patricia Gleeson (28) 35 pts
5th Betty Doolan (26) 34 pts
6th Marion K. Hogan (12) 34 pts
Front 9: Mary O’ Donoghue (12) 22 pts
Back 9: Geraldine Williams (14) 18 pts
Seniors: Toni Quilter (18) 32 pts
9 Hole: Eileen K. Ryan (12) 21 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 5th June 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 24th May 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st Michael Jones (19) 35+1 36pts
2nd Frank McNerney (2) 29+5 34pts
3rd Eamon Kennelly (13) 31+1 32pts
4th Milie Costello (19) 32-1 31pts
5th Sean Walsh (19) 33-3 30pts B5-13
6th James Keane (19) 31-1 30pts B5-12
7th Denis Eggleston (26) 31-2 30pts B1-3
8th Brendan O’Neill (16) 27+3 30pts
Gross (8) Dan F. O’Brien 12) 19pts
Vintage Nicholas Hayes (18) 30-2 28pts
S.Vintage Michael O’Callaghan (20) 28-1 27pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 31st May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 18th May 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Rose Molyneaux (16) 22pts
2nd Aideen O’Leary (18) 16pts
3rd Mary Pierse (16) 16pts
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 25th May 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Eileen Kearns (15) 19pts
2nd Aideen O’Leary (18) 18pts
3rd Eleanor O’Sullivan (10) 16pts
Fixtures:
Friday 1st June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
We had no competition last weekend as the club hosted the Pierce Purcell on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning Tralee defeated Killorglin and Ballyheigue Castle defeated Castleisland. On Saturday afternoon Castlegregory defeated Dooks and Ballybunion defeated Ceann Sibeal. The semi finals took place on Sunday morning with Tralee defeating Ballyheigue Castle and Ballybunion defeating Castlegregory. Tralee went to to defeat Ballybunion on Sunday afternoon.
The Michael Cashman cup team will play Ceann Sibeal in Ballyheigue next Saturday at 1pm.
Next Sundays competition is the 4Ball Matchplay qualifier. The top 8 teams will qualify for the matchplay. Timesheet available online.
The draw for the Singles Matchplay will take place on Sunday June 3rd. Entries currently being taken in the clubhouse.
Results of last Friday evenings scramble
1st: Enda O’Halloran, Larry McNamara, Neilus Slattery, Trevor Seargeant
2nd: Jerry Horan, Ross Warrick, Tony Hanlon, Tony O’Connor
The summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will begin on Thursday May 24th and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. No Members €15.
Round 3 of the Irish Junior Foursomes
North
Adare Manor bt Kilrush 8H
North Qualifier – Adare Manor
South
Douglas bt East Cork 7H
South Qualifier – Douglas
East
Mitchelstown bt Dungarvan 2H
East Qualifier – Mitchelstown
West
Bantry Bay bt Dooks 8H
West Qualifier – Bantry Bay