Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
(Men’s Branch)
18th May – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare
Winner: Denis O’Mahony (14) 31 pts
Congratulations to the Beaufort Team who beat Ballybunion in the Federation of County Kerry Golf Clubs Kingdom Intermediate Challenge Shield on Saturday 19th May. Well done and all the best in the next round.
Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
(Ladies Branch)
16/5/18 – Scramble
Winners: Joe Kennedy (5), Timmy Lyne (20), Terry Ryan (28), Ken West (18).
Fixtures
26th/27th May – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year – 18 Hole Stroke – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann.
Club Fundraiser – moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 18th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by: Eamonn Ferris c/o EF Signs, 1st Patricia Goodwin (35) 39 pts., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 38 pts., 3rd Mary T. Real (10) 37 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 16th May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Bourke (28) 12 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 17th May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Aidan Smith (14) 24 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor (16) 21 pts.
Spring League: 1st Brian Tess, 2nd Pat O’Donnell, 3rd Pat Mulcahy
Castlegregory GAA Golf Classic, kindly Sponsored by Flesk Bar & Restaurant, Killarney, Saturday May 19th, Winners: Tina Moriarty, Kathleen Hennessy, Joan Cantillon & Tom Moriarty 111 pts. Nearest the Pin (kindly Sponsored by Tom Ferriter) Christy Walsh.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par . Friday Draw at 10 am. Sunday Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par, Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 24th May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday May 20th was an 18 Hole V Par competition.
1 Lucid, Ivan 4 up (19)
2 Dineen, Bernard 3 up (20)
3 Stack, Eamon 3 up (18)
CSS 1up
The Golfer of the year after 2 rounds is as follows
1 Mulcahy, Michael 27
1 Lucid, Ivan 27
3 Donegan, John 25
4 Dineen, Bernard 20
4 White, John 20
6 Mc Grath, Brian 17
6 Stack, Eamon 17
6 Cooke, Nicholas 17
9 Harty (C), Brendan 16
9 Gilbride, Noel 16
Full details can be found on masterscoreboard.
There is no competition next weekend as the club is hosting the Pierce Purcell on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning Killorglin play Tralee at 8.30am. This is followed by Ballyheigue Castle against Castleisland at 9.10am. On Saturday afternoon Castlegregory play Dooks at 1pm. This is followed by Ballybunion against Ceann Sibeal at 1.40pm. The semi finals will take on Sunday at 8.30am and 9.10am with the final taking place in the afternoon.
The Kingdom Intermediate team lost to Ceann Sibeal in Ceann Sibeal last Saturday.
Results of last Friday evenings scramble
1st: Paddy Healy, John White, Cian O’Sullivan, Mary Fortune
2nd: Paddy O’Dwyer, Niall O’Hanlon, John Burke, Kathleen Harty
The summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening May 25th. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.0pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will begin on Thursday May 24th and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. No Members €15.
Killarney
Killarney senior cup team won back to back Munster titles this weekend. In The Munster semi final they fought off Douglas and in the Munster final, after a very tough battle they overcame Lahinch and were crowned 2018 senior cup Munster champions in Clonmel today, Sunday 20th May.
Results from Sunday 20th May, kindly sponsored by Michael & Geraldine Rosney and Rozzers restaurant at Killeen house
1st Patsy Hanley (23) 68
2nd Margaret O’Donoghue (21) 69 (BK 9)
BG Amy Arthur (6) 80
3rd Julie Leonard (23) 69 (BK 9)
4th Kathleen Wall (25) 69
CCS 71
Congratulations to Amy Arthur (6) who got a hole in one on the 4th hole on Mahony’s point today Next Weeks competition is Single Stableford on Killeen sponsored by Daly’s Supervalu
RESULTS Of MIXED COMPETITION HELD ON FRIDAY 18th MAY Very kindly sponsored by Gleneagle Hotel
1st Kathleen Brosnan
Brendan Brosnan 41pts
2nd Jane Dwyer
Mike McAuliffe 40pts
BG James Ormonde
Sharon Ormonde 27 Gross
3rd James Arthur
Frances Arthur 39pts
4th Colm O’Shea
Sinead O’shea 38pts
Killarney cups were presented to Kathleen and Brendan Brosnan.
Killarney Golf and Fishing Club Men’s Club
Singles Stableford – Killeen 20/05/2018 Back Stakes
Sponsor: O’Donoghue Ring Hotel (GOY)
1st Peter Mcenery (09) 38pts
2nd Louis Holland (14) 37pts
3rd Brendan Foley (13) 35pts
4th Ryan Kelliher (06) 34pts
5th Brendan O’Toole (04)34pts
Cat.1 Brian Looney (06) 34pts
Cat.2 Kieran O’Connor (11) 34pts
Cat.3 David Culloty (15) 34pts
Cat.4 Paul McMahon (18) 31pts
Standard Scratch
Saturday 32pts
Sunday 32pts
Waterville
Open Weekend 19th May 2018
18 Hole Fourball S/Ford 19th May 2018
Sponsored by: Luxembourg Friends of Waterville
1st Chris Downey(8) Berehaven
Dean Hegarty (12) Berehaven 46 pts
2nd Liam Hanley (7) Berehaven
Joss Crowley (13) Berehaven 43 pts
3rd Sean O’Shea (17) Waterville
Michael Donnelly (16) Waterville 43 pts
18 Hole S/Ford 4 Man Team 20th May 2018
Sponsored by: Ivertec
1st Con McCarthy (25) Waterville
Tom Dwane (21) Mitchelstown
Jimmy Curran (26) Waterville
David Curran (27) Waterville 84 pts
2nd Dan Brosnan(15) Waterville
Patrick Fitzgerald(20) Waterville
Adrian Cronin(18) Waterville
Patrick Fogarty(23) Waterville 84 pts
3rd Daragh Courtney(9) Waterville
John Dwyer(12) Waterville
Eoin Moriarty(20) Waterville
Dan Fitzpatrick(21) Waterville
76 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 18th May 2018
Sponsored by: Smugglers Restaurant
1st James O’Brien (13) Macroom 40 pts
2nd Pat Everett (15) Waterville 38 pts
BG Padraig Maher (5) Waterville 29 pts
3rd Owen Sweeney (12) Beech Park 37 pts
4th Darragh Courtney (9) Waterville 36 pts
F9 Brian Foran (17) Tulfarris 22 pts
B9 Fiachra Driscoll (13) Douglas 21 pts
Results from Waterville Ladies
18 Hole Medal
1st Aileen Maher (19) 73 nett
2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 74 nett
Invitation Competitions
4 Ball Better Ball May 18th
1st E Fitzpatrick (20) & B O’Brien (23) 47 pts
2nd F Moloney (20) Monkstown & P Whitley (20) Fota Island 43 pts
Best Gross M Hartnett- Mackey (11) Douglas & M Martin (14) Douglas 31 pts
3rd S Mc Knight (21) Cork & E Kirby (22) Cork 41 pts
Nine Hole Stableford May 19th
1st K Cronin (25) 22 pts
2nd F Barber (34) Douglas 20 pts
3rd S Lane (19) 19 pts
18 Hole Stableford May 20th
1ST E O’Neill (22) Kinsale 40 pts
2ND M Creedon(13) Killarney 33 pts
Best Gross P O’Brien (14) 18 pts
3rd A Hayes (18) Kinsale 30 pts
F9 S O’Sullivan (17) 18 pts
B9 H O’Callaghan (17) Kinsale 19 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Singles.
1st. Derry Murphy (25) – 40 pts.
2nd. Paul Walsh (20) – 38 pts.
3rd. John Maye (11) – 38 pts.
Autumn Gold Thursday winner – Peter Cronin 21pts.
Taobh Linn Fundraiser Classic.
1st. Sean Daly (28), Meg Dalton (32) and Elaine Daly (36) – 61pts.
2nd. Jim Brosnan (14), Angela Brosnan (14) and Clara Brosnan (20) – 56pts.
3rd. Collette Bradshaw (16), Susan Doran (27) and Joanne Bhramra (30) – 55pts.
Ladies Results.
President Sean Dalys prize to Ladies
1st. Mege Dalton (32) 43pts
2nd. Kim Kennedy (14) 39pts
3rd. Maureen Harrington (27) 31pts
Best Gross Laura Hatton (27) 21 gross points
Front 9 – Grainne Crowley (30)16pts
Back 9 – Suzanne Doran (27) 19pts
Sunday 27th May
Ladies Australian Spoons
Sponsor Quills
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford – Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tigh Tabhairne John Benny, An Daingean
1. Kenny Murphy (11) 36pts
2. Thomas Ashe (5) 34pts
3. Coilín Brophy (12) 30pts
Fixture List:
27th May: Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Captaen na mBan
03rd June: 3 Person Rumble – Crumlin Hospital
04th 3 Person Am/Am- Levy Fundraiser
10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems
16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY
17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)
24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Tigh T P, Baile na nGall
1. Margaret Power (30) 29pts
2. Rosemary Harrington (36) 28pts
3. Mary Murphy (29) 23pts
Fixture List May:
23rd Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty
30th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Julie Devine
Tralee
Mens Results
Sat. 19/5/18 – Billy Nolan Jewellers Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes
1st Mikey Sheehy (12) Gráinne Sheehy (34) 42pts
2nd Rory Hill (3) Maura Shanahan (16) 40pts
3rd Danny Leen (5) Brid Halloran (18) 38pts
22 Cards Processed.
Sun. 20/5/18 – MC5 Ballybunion Exchange – CaseyStephenson/Naughton
1st: Patrick Lawlor (11) 42 pts
2nd: Cian Hussey (12) 42 pts
3rd: David J Sheehy (9) 37 pts
4th: Yves Daniel (12) 37 pts
5th: Des Fitzgerald (16) 37 pts
6th: Mark Leahy (4) 36 pts
Best Gross:
Gerard Deegan (1) 32 pts
18+ Handicap
Liam Nolan (18) 36 pts
Number of Cards: 146
CSS – 34 pts
Fixtures:
Fri 25th May: Charity Scramble Family Carers Kerry
Sat 26th May: Junior Scratch Cup. The Grand Hotel.
Sun 27th May: Matches Allocated time 2 * I hour slots . Club Singles
Sat 02nd Jun: Casual Golf. Captains Prize. Kevin McCarthy
Sun 03rd Jun: Captains Prize
Mon 04th Jun: Open Am Am Golf Classic . An Riocht Stonecraft.
Sat 09th Jun: Intermediate Scratch Cup. The Rose Hotel
Sun 10th Jun: MC7 Killeen Course Killarney Exchange. Moriarty Civil Engineering
Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf
Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles
Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage
Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.
Ladies Results:
Mon. 14/5/18 – Men’s Captain Kevin’s prize to Senior Ladies
1st: Claire Benner
2nd: Loyola O’Sullivan
3rd: Nuala Dawson
4th: Kathleen Houlihan
Wed. 16/5/18 David Butchers
1st Kay Mc Namara (28) 35 points
2nd Anne Moran (30) 34 points
3rd Veronique Davern (29) 33 points
CSS 75 (33 points)
Reductions of Handicaps only
33 Cards processed
Fixtures:
Wed. 23rd. May – 3 Person AmAm
Sun. 27th May – MC6 – Presidents Prize to Ladies
Wed. 30th May – Ladies Club Singles – CH Chemist
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 14th – Sunday 20th May 2018
Mens Competitions:
Tralee Exchange Day Sunday 20th May 2018
1st James McAuliffe (13) 40pts
2nd Kevin McCarthy (15) 39pts
3rd James Mahoney (21) 38pts
Gross Graham Spring (1) 30pts
4th Tom Wall (17) 38pts
5th Eamon O’Connor (11) 37pts
6th John O’Halloran (14) 37pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 27th May 2018 Junior Scratch Cup 6 – 11 Sponsored by MCG Financial Services – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 15th May 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 73
1st Carmel Carroll (27) 40 pts
2nd Breeda Barrett (29) 32 pts
3rd Josette O’ Donnell (14) 28 pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Perfect Pairs Shoe Boutique Listowel Sunday 20th May 2018– Cashen Course C.S.S. 72
1st Eileen Barrett (38) 42pts
2nd Mags O Sullivan(16) 41pts
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 30 gross points
3rd Meave Barrett(16) 39pts
4th Maria Lyons(23) 38pts
5th Lousie Griffin(16) 36pts
6th Marie Reen(22) 35pts
Front 9 Janice O Connell(11) 21pts
Back 9 Rose Molyneaux(32) 18pts
Seniors Mary Hickey Keane(26) 35pts
9 Hole Mary Beary (38) 13pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 26th Ladies Scratch Cup Open Celebrating 125th Anniversary Sponsored by Susan Gilmore – Both Courses
Sunday 27th May 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Baily & Co Solicitors – Cashen Course
Tuesday 29th May 2018 18 holes Singles Stroke MEDAL 2 – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 17th May 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st Tom Scanlan (19) 30+4 34pts
2nd Michael O’Sullivan (19) 32pts B5-12
3rd Michael Queally (21) 33-1 32pts B5-11
4th Frank Whelan (20) 30+2 32pts
5th Gerry Murray (14) 32-1 31pts
6th Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 31-1 30pts B5-10
7th Rory Flannery (14) 32-2 30pts
8th Larry Hickey (23) 30-1 29pts B2-6
Gross Des O’Donnell (8) 23pts B3-7
Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 29-1 28pts
S.Vintage Didgie O’Connor (18) 30-3 27pts B3-5
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 25th May 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
FEXCO & LAUNE INVESTMENTS – JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP 20TH MAY 2018
Winner Daniel McGillycuddy (5) 75 Gross
2nd Denis McGillycuddy (5) 76 Gross
3rd Jesse McCormack (6) 78 Gross
Best Net Torlogh Byrnes (8) 73 Net
CSS 73 (Visitors 75)
INTERMEDIATE SCRATCH CUP 20TH MAY 2018
Winner Patrick McGillycuddy (11) 77 Gross
2nd Pierce Prendiville (11) 80 Gross
3rd Sean Coughlan (11) 84 Gross
Best Net Jimmy O’Neill (18) 70 Net
CSS 72 ( Visitors 75)
Next weekend 26th & 27 Ardfert Quarries 4Ball
Ladies Results – Kerry Photo Studios 19th May 2018
1st Dolores Johnston (33) = 40 pts
2nd Rosemary Browne (36) = 37 pts
3rd Sheelagh Yeates (28) = 36 pts
Cat A – Catherine Doyle (12) = 34 pts
Cat B – Catherine Spain (23) = 35 pts
Cat C – Nuala Curran (30) = 27 pts
Castleisland
Results from weekend
Dick Fitzgerald cup Results
1st Denis O’ Sullivan, Eamonn Feeley , Jack Murphy, Niall Gilroy. 128 pts
2nd John Manton, Willie O’ Leary, Eamonn Feeley, Denis 0′ Sullivan, 124 pts.
3rd Jerry Lyons,John Lyons, Tone Brosnan, Doine O’Shea , 124pts.
Best Ladies Team, Mary Cross, Margaret Moloney, Mary Shanahan , Kim Mullins 108pts.
Huge thanks to our sponsors Woodlands House Hotel Adare . Thanks to all who played over the weekend. Presentation of prizes will take place at Woodlands House Hotel Adare at a later date.
Next weeks competition
Nora Geaney Memorial Trophy( separate men’s and womans competition). 18 hole stableford. Shotgun start 9.30am..
Men’s competition sponsored by John O’Connell.