Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort

(Men’s Branch)

18th May – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Denis O’Mahony (14) 31 pts





Congratulations to the Beaufort Team who beat Ballybunion in the Federation of County Kerry Golf Clubs Kingdom Intermediate Challenge Shield on Saturday 19th May. Well done and all the best in the next round.

Club Fundraiser – Moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

(Ladies Branch)

16/5/18 – Scramble

Winners: Joe Kennedy (5), Timmy Lyne (20), Terry Ryan (28), Ken West (18).

Fixtures

26th/27th May – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year – 18 Hole Stroke – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann.

Club Fundraiser – moved to 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 18th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by: Eamonn Ferris c/o EF Signs, 1st Patricia Goodwin (35) 39 pts., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 38 pts., 3rd Mary T. Real (10) 37 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 16th May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Marion Bourke (28) 12 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 17th May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Aidan Smith (14) 24 pts., 2nd Sean O’Connor (16) 21 pts.

Spring League: 1st Brian Tess, 2nd Pat O’Donnell, 3rd Pat Mulcahy

Castlegregory GAA Golf Classic, kindly Sponsored by Flesk Bar & Restaurant, Killarney, Saturday May 19th, Winners: Tina Moriarty, Kathleen Hennessy, Joan Cantillon & Tom Moriarty 111 pts. Nearest the Pin (kindly Sponsored by Tom Ferriter) Christy Walsh.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 25th & Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par . Friday Draw at 10 am. Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th May, 18 Holes V Par, Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 24th May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday May 20th was an 18 Hole V Par competition.

1 Lucid, Ivan 4 up (19)

2 Dineen, Bernard 3 up (20)

3 Stack, Eamon 3 up (18)

CSS 1up

The Golfer of the year after 2 rounds is as follows

1 Mulcahy, Michael 27

1 Lucid, Ivan 27

3 Donegan, John 25

4 Dineen, Bernard 20

4 White, John 20

6 Mc Grath, Brian 17

6 Stack, Eamon 17

6 Cooke, Nicholas 17

9 Harty (C), Brendan 16

9 Gilbride, Noel 16

Full details can be found on masterscoreboard.

There is no competition next weekend as the club is hosting the Pierce Purcell on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday morning Killorglin play Tralee at 8.30am. This is followed by Ballyheigue Castle against Castleisland at 9.10am. On Saturday afternoon Castlegregory play Dooks at 1pm. This is followed by Ballybunion against Ceann Sibeal at 1.40pm. The semi finals will take on Sunday at 8.30am and 9.10am with the final taking place in the afternoon.

The Kingdom Intermediate team lost to Ceann Sibeal in Ceann Sibeal last Saturday.

Results of last Friday evenings scramble

1st: Paddy Healy, John White, Cian O’Sullivan, Mary Fortune

2nd: Paddy O’Dwyer, Niall O’Hanlon, John Burke, Kathleen Harty

The summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening May 25th. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.0pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will begin on Thursday May 24th and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. No Members €15.

Killarney

Killarney senior cup team won back to back Munster titles this weekend. In The Munster semi final they fought off Douglas and in the Munster final, after a very tough battle they overcame Lahinch and were crowned 2018 senior cup Munster champions in Clonmel today, Sunday 20th May.

Results from Sunday 20th May, kindly sponsored by Michael & Geraldine Rosney and Rozzers restaurant at Killeen house

1st Patsy Hanley (23) 68

2nd Margaret O’Donoghue (21) 69 (BK 9)

BG Amy Arthur (6) 80

3rd Julie Leonard (23) 69 (BK 9)

4th Kathleen Wall (25) 69

CCS 71

Congratulations to Amy Arthur (6) who got a hole in one on the 4th hole on Mahony’s point today Next Weeks competition is Single Stableford on Killeen sponsored by Daly’s Supervalu

RESULTS Of MIXED COMPETITION HELD ON FRIDAY 18th MAY Very kindly sponsored by Gleneagle Hotel

1st Kathleen Brosnan

Brendan Brosnan 41pts

2nd Jane Dwyer

Mike McAuliffe 40pts

BG James Ormonde

Sharon Ormonde 27 Gross

3rd James Arthur

Frances Arthur 39pts

4th Colm O’Shea

Sinead O’shea 38pts

Killarney cups were presented to Kathleen and Brendan Brosnan.

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club Men’s Club

Singles Stableford – Killeen 20/05/2018 Back Stakes

Sponsor: O’Donoghue Ring Hotel (GOY)

1st Peter Mcenery (09) 38pts

2nd Louis Holland (14) 37pts

3rd Brendan Foley (13) 35pts

4th Ryan Kelliher (06) 34pts

5th Brendan O’Toole (04)34pts

Cat.1 Brian Looney (06) 34pts

Cat.2 Kieran O’Connor (11) 34pts

Cat.3 David Culloty (15) 34pts

Cat.4 Paul McMahon (18) 31pts

Standard Scratch

Saturday 32pts

Sunday 32pts

Waterville

Open Weekend 19th May 2018

18 Hole Fourball S/Ford 19th May 2018

Sponsored by: Luxembourg Friends of Waterville

1st Chris Downey(8) Berehaven

Dean Hegarty (12) Berehaven 46 pts

2nd Liam Hanley (7) Berehaven

Joss Crowley (13) Berehaven 43 pts

3rd Sean O’Shea (17) Waterville

Michael Donnelly (16) Waterville 43 pts

18 Hole S/Ford 4 Man Team 20th May 2018

Sponsored by: Ivertec

1st Con McCarthy (25) Waterville

Tom Dwane (21) Mitchelstown

Jimmy Curran (26) Waterville

David Curran (27) Waterville 84 pts

2nd Dan Brosnan(15) Waterville

Patrick Fitzgerald(20) Waterville

Adrian Cronin(18) Waterville

Patrick Fogarty(23) Waterville 84 pts

3rd Daragh Courtney(9) Waterville

John Dwyer(12) Waterville

Eoin Moriarty(20) Waterville

Dan Fitzpatrick(21) Waterville

76 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 18th May 2018

Sponsored by: Smugglers Restaurant

1st James O’Brien (13) Macroom 40 pts

2nd Pat Everett (15) Waterville 38 pts

BG Padraig Maher (5) Waterville 29 pts

3rd Owen Sweeney (12) Beech Park 37 pts

4th Darragh Courtney (9) Waterville 36 pts

F9 Brian Foran (17) Tulfarris 22 pts

B9 Fiachra Driscoll (13) Douglas 21 pts

Results from Waterville Ladies

18 Hole Medal

1st Aileen Maher (19) 73 nett

2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 74 nett

Invitation Competitions

4 Ball Better Ball May 18th

1st E Fitzpatrick (20) & B O’Brien (23) 47 pts

2nd F Moloney (20) Monkstown & P Whitley (20) Fota Island 43 pts

Best Gross M Hartnett- Mackey (11) Douglas & M Martin (14) Douglas 31 pts

3rd S Mc Knight (21) Cork & E Kirby (22) Cork 41 pts

Nine Hole Stableford May 19th

1st K Cronin (25) 22 pts

2nd F Barber (34) Douglas 20 pts

3rd S Lane (19) 19 pts

18 Hole Stableford May 20th

1ST E O’Neill (22) Kinsale 40 pts

2ND M Creedon(13) Killarney 33 pts

Best Gross P O’Brien (14) 18 pts

3rd A Hayes (18) Kinsale 30 pts

F9 S O’Sullivan (17) 18 pts

B9 H O’Callaghan (17) Kinsale 19 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles.

1st. Derry Murphy (25) – 40 pts.

2nd. Paul Walsh (20) – 38 pts.

3rd. John Maye (11) – 38 pts.

Autumn Gold Thursday winner – Peter Cronin 21pts.

Taobh Linn Fundraiser Classic.

1st. Sean Daly (28), Meg Dalton (32) and Elaine Daly (36) – 61pts.

2nd. Jim Brosnan (14), Angela Brosnan (14) and Clara Brosnan (20) – 56pts.

3rd. Collette Bradshaw (16), Susan Doran (27) and Joanne Bhramra (30) – 55pts.

Ladies Results.

President Sean Dalys prize to Ladies

1st. Mege Dalton (32) 43pts

2nd. Kim Kennedy (14) 39pts

3rd. Maureen Harrington (27) 31pts

Best Gross Laura Hatton (27) 21 gross points

Front 9 – Grainne Crowley (30)16pts

Back 9 – Suzanne Doran (27) 19pts

Sunday 27th May

Ladies Australian Spoons

Sponsor Quills

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford – Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tigh Tabhairne John Benny, An Daingean

1. Kenny Murphy (11) 36pts

2. Thomas Ashe (5) 34pts

3. Coilín Brophy (12) 30pts

Fixture List:

27th May: Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Captaen na mBan

03rd June: 3 Person Rumble – Crumlin Hospital

04th 3 Person Am/Am- Levy Fundraiser

10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems

16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY

17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)

24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Tigh T P, Baile na nGall

1. Margaret Power (30) 29pts

2. Rosemary Harrington (36) 28pts

3. Mary Murphy (29) 23pts

Fixture List May:

23rd Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty

30th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Julie Devine

Tralee

Mens Results

Sat. 19/5/18 – Billy Nolan Jewellers Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes

1st Mikey Sheehy (12) Gráinne Sheehy (34) 42pts

2nd Rory Hill (3) Maura Shanahan (16) 40pts

3rd Danny Leen (5) Brid Halloran (18) 38pts

22 Cards Processed.

Sun. 20/5/18 – MC5 Ballybunion Exchange – CaseyStephenson/Naughton

1st: Patrick Lawlor (11) 42 pts

2nd: Cian Hussey (12) 42 pts

3rd: David J Sheehy (9) 37 pts

4th: Yves Daniel (12) 37 pts

5th: Des Fitzgerald (16) 37 pts

6th: Mark Leahy (4) 36 pts

Best Gross:

Gerard Deegan (1) 32 pts

18+ Handicap

Liam Nolan (18) 36 pts

Number of Cards: 146

CSS – 34 pts

Fixtures:

Fri 25th May: Charity Scramble Family Carers Kerry

Sat 26th May: Junior Scratch Cup. The Grand Hotel.

Sun 27th May: Matches Allocated time 2 * I hour slots . Club Singles

Sat 02nd Jun: Casual Golf. Captains Prize. Kevin McCarthy

Sun 03rd Jun: Captains Prize

Mon 04th Jun: Open Am Am Golf Classic . An Riocht Stonecraft.

Sat 09th Jun: Intermediate Scratch Cup. The Rose Hotel

Sun 10th Jun: MC7 Killeen Course Killarney Exchange. Moriarty Civil Engineering

Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf

Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles

Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage

Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.

Ladies Results:

Mon. 14/5/18 – Men’s Captain Kevin’s prize to Senior Ladies

1st: Claire Benner

2nd: Loyola O’Sullivan

3rd: Nuala Dawson

4th: Kathleen Houlihan

Wed. 16/5/18 David Butchers

1st Kay Mc Namara (28) 35 points

2nd Anne Moran (30) 34 points

3rd Veronique Davern (29) 33 points

CSS 75 (33 points)

Reductions of Handicaps only

33 Cards processed

Fixtures:

Wed. 23rd. May – 3 Person AmAm

Sun. 27th May – MC6 – Presidents Prize to Ladies

Wed. 30th May – Ladies Club Singles – CH Chemist

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 14th – Sunday 20th May 2018

Mens Competitions:

Tralee Exchange Day Sunday 20th May 2018

1st James McAuliffe (13) 40pts

2nd Kevin McCarthy (15) 39pts

3rd James Mahoney (21) 38pts

Gross Graham Spring (1) 30pts

4th Tom Wall (17) 38pts

5th Eamon O’Connor (11) 37pts

6th John O’Halloran (14) 37pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 27th May 2018 Junior Scratch Cup 6 – 11 Sponsored by MCG Financial Services – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition Tuesday 15th May 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 73

1st Carmel Carroll (27) 40 pts

2nd Breeda Barrett (29) 32 pts

3rd Josette O’ Donnell (14) 28 pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Perfect Pairs Shoe Boutique Listowel Sunday 20th May 2018– Cashen Course C.S.S. 72

1st Eileen Barrett (38) 42pts

2nd Mags O Sullivan(16) 41pts

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 30 gross points

3rd Meave Barrett(16) 39pts

4th Maria Lyons(23) 38pts

5th Lousie Griffin(16) 36pts

6th Marie Reen(22) 35pts

Front 9 Janice O Connell(11) 21pts

Back 9 Rose Molyneaux(32) 18pts

Seniors Mary Hickey Keane(26) 35pts

9 Hole Mary Beary (38) 13pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 26th Ladies Scratch Cup Open Celebrating 125th Anniversary Sponsored by Susan Gilmore – Both Courses

Sunday 27th May 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Baily & Co Solicitors – Cashen Course

Tuesday 29th May 2018 18 holes Singles Stroke MEDAL 2 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 17th May 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st Tom Scanlan (19) 30+4 34pts

2nd Michael O’Sullivan (19) 32pts B5-12

3rd Michael Queally (21) 33-1 32pts B5-11

4th Frank Whelan (20) 30+2 32pts

5th Gerry Murray (14) 32-1 31pts

6th Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 31-1 30pts B5-10

7th Rory Flannery (14) 32-2 30pts

8th Larry Hickey (23) 30-1 29pts B2-6

Gross Des O’Donnell (8) 23pts B3-7

Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 29-1 28pts

S.Vintage Didgie O’Connor (18) 30-3 27pts B3-5

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 25th May 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

FEXCO & LAUNE INVESTMENTS – JUNIOR SCRATCH CUP 20TH MAY 2018

Winner Daniel McGillycuddy (5) 75 Gross

2nd Denis McGillycuddy (5) 76 Gross

3rd Jesse McCormack (6) 78 Gross

Best Net Torlogh Byrnes (8) 73 Net

CSS 73 (Visitors 75)

INTERMEDIATE SCRATCH CUP 20TH MAY 2018

Winner Patrick McGillycuddy (11) 77 Gross

2nd Pierce Prendiville (11) 80 Gross

3rd Sean Coughlan (11) 84 Gross

Best Net Jimmy O’Neill (18) 70 Net

CSS 72 ( Visitors 75)

Next weekend 26th & 27 Ardfert Quarries 4Ball

Ladies Results – Kerry Photo Studios 19th May 2018

1st Dolores Johnston (33) = 40 pts

2nd Rosemary Browne (36) = 37 pts

3rd Sheelagh Yeates (28) = 36 pts

Cat A – Catherine Doyle (12) = 34 pts

Cat B – Catherine Spain (23) = 35 pts

Cat C – Nuala Curran (30) = 27 pts

Castleisland

Results from weekend

Dick Fitzgerald cup Results

1st Denis O’ Sullivan, Eamonn Feeley , Jack Murphy, Niall Gilroy. 128 pts

2nd John Manton, Willie O’ Leary, Eamonn Feeley, Denis 0′ Sullivan, 124 pts.

3rd Jerry Lyons,John Lyons, Tone Brosnan, Doine O’Shea , 124pts.

Best Ladies Team, Mary Cross, Margaret Moloney, Mary Shanahan , Kim Mullins 108pts.

Huge thanks to our sponsors Woodlands House Hotel Adare . Thanks to all who played over the weekend. Presentation of prizes will take place at Woodlands House Hotel Adare at a later date.

Next weeks competition

Nora Geaney Memorial Trophy( separate men’s and womans competition). 18 hole stableford. Shotgun start 9.30am..

Men’s competition sponsored by John O’Connell.