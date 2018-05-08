Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Stroke competition held on sunday 6th May on Mahony’s point and very kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring hotels

1st Sarah O’Brien (14) 65

2nd Corrina Griffin (9) 68

BG Tracy Eakin (2) 75

3rd Geraldine Collins (26) 70

4th Ann Ladd (12) 71

5th Christine Carroll (13) 72

CSS 71

Next weeks competition is Single Stableford format and will be held on Killeen this competition is kindly sponsored by Mug & Bean Killarney, Clair Bowler

RESULTS MARY GEANEY SCRAMBLE held on TUESDAY 1st MAY 2018

1st. Mary Sheehy, Ann Moynihan, Bernie Galvin. 69

2nd Jane Dwyer, Lisa Kerfoot, Geraldine Collins. 70.6

3rd. Corinna Griffin, Lora Beth Malloy, Noreen O Mahony 75.7

4th Mary Looney, Joan Fleming, Mary O Doherty. 76.2

5th. Liz Downey, Sinead O Shea, Anne Wrenn. 77.3

6th. Ursula Daly, Breda Duggan, Patrica Walsh. 78.5

Stableford- Team of 4 Course: Killeen

Derry McCarthy Captain of the Men’s Club hosted his Charity Fundraising day on Sunday last,

the Charity that Derry chose was the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, and the event was blessed

with a day that was described as the first real day of summer, which added to everyone’s

enjoyment of the occasion. The event attracted in excess of 50 teams and together with various

other fundraising initiatives Derry will be in a position to present The Kerry/Cork Health Link

Bus Committee with the incredible amount of €12,000, and Derry wishes to thank everyone

who either contributed or sponsored or assisted in any way towards making his Charity Day the

fantastic success that it was. Derry in particular would just like to thank the O’Donoghue-Ring

Group of Hotels who came on board as the Major Sponsor of the event. The Competition was

played on Killeen and the format was teams of 4, with 2 scores counting at every hole except for

the 18th where all scores were to count.

The winners with the runaway score of 99 Pts. were Former Irish International golfer Paul Murphy,

Club President Jack Buckley, Kieran O’Connor Captain of the Boys Club, and Jack’s teenage son

Michael, Kieran O’Connor was the most consistent of the team and he was two under par for the

13 holes in which his scores were recorded. The team in 2nd place were Padraig Griffin, Dermot Roche,

Donie MacSweeney & Michael Crowley with 93 Pts. Full results were as follows, 1st Paul Murphy(5),

Jack Buckley(18), Kieran O’Connor(12) & Michael Buckley(27) 99 Pts. 2nd Padraig Griffin(19), Dermot

Roche(13), Donie MacSweeney(16) & Michael Crowley(16) 93 Pts. 3rd Shane Connole(11), Mike

Tangney(9), Tony Walsh(18) & Fergus Houlihan(10) With 90 Pts. The raffle for a new set of

TaylorMade irons was won by Eugene O’Sullivan.

Club Captain Derry McCarthy on behalf of the Club wishes to send our sincere condolences to

Sheamie O’Connor, to his brother Michael and to Michael’s son Philip and to all of the extended

O’Connor Family on the untimely death of Sheamie and Michael’s brother Paudie in Las Vegas,

Paudie was one of Killarney’s most accomplished sportsmen of all time and he will be sorely missed

by us all.

Castlegregory

Ladies Club:

Friday 4th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by: George Savage Transport, 1st Anne Collins (24) 44 pts., 2nd Teresa Rice (20) 41 pts., 3rd Marie McCarthy (17) 39 pts.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 2nd May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Moriarty (36) 16 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 3rd May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Brian Tess (11) 20 pts., 2nd Pat O’Donnell (20) 20 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Sunday 13th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Timmy Lunch c/o The Ugly Mug. Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 9th May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th May, 18 Hole Stableford, Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 10th May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

Friday May 11th, 4 Person Classic, Team of 4 €100, NEWKD in support of people in recovery from Drug and Alcohol Addiction. Timesheet now open. Please contact the Clubhouse on (066) 7139444. Thank you to Joan Cantillon for Sponsorship.

Castlegregory GAA Golf Classic, kindly Sponsored by Flesk Bar & Restaurant, Killarney is on May 19th. Team of 4 €120. Timesheet now open. Contact Clubhouse on (066)7139444 for Tee Time.

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 4th May 2018

Sponsored by: Tyrone Hanlon – Tiger Foods London

1st Shay Boland (8), Killeen Castle 40 pts

2nd David Daly (6), Waterville 40 pts

BG Ralph Evans (2), Flempton 39 pts

3rd Ger McSweeney (12), Waterville 39 pts

4th Padraig Maher (5), Waterville 39 pts

F9 Paul Sullivan (11), Forest Little 21 pts

B9 Michael Kirby (8), Kenmare 22 pts

Open Weekend 5th May 2018

18 Hole Fourball S/Ford 5th May 2018

Sponsored by: Butler Arms Hotel

1st Aidan Murphy (14) Ashbourne

Paul Sullivan (11) Forest Little 47 pts

2nd Sean O’Shea (17) Waterville

Jim Browne (23) Waterville 45 pts

3rd David Farrell (12) Waterville

Aidan J. O’Connell (18) Waterville 44 pts

Open Weekend 6th May 2018

18 Hole S/Ford 4 Man Team 6th May 2018

Sponsored by: Dooleys Restaurant

1st James Cullinane (6) Lissalane

John Tanner (12) Lissalane

Richard Fleming (9) Lissalane

Paul Corcoran (10) Lissalane 89 pts

2nd Mark Kelly (10) Galway Bay

Padraig Moran (15) Galway Bay

Terry Cooney (22) Dooks

Declan Grainger (23) Millicent 87 pts7

3rd Shane Lowney (10) Waterville

Dean Hegarty (12) Berehaven

Connie O’Shea (8) Berehaven

Joseph Crowley (13) Berehaven 84 pts

Ross

On Sun May 6th we held the final round of the M D O’Shea Spring League with a strokeplay competition

The winners were

1… Sean Walsh (19) 68.

2… Sean Moynihan (6) 71.

3… Ivo O’Sullivan (14) 71

4… Tadhg Moynihan (16) 72

Kenmare

Club Fundraiser. 18 Hole Scramble.

1st. Padraig O’Shea (10), Niall O’Shea (16) and Dave Jnr. O’Dwyer (20) – 58.4

2nd. Henk Bons (6), Mark Granville (21) and Eoin McSwiney (22) – 60.1

3rd. Kieran Chinoy (12), Paul O’Sullivan (16) and Mike O’Brien (18) – 60.4

Ladies Open Day Results

Wed 2nd. May

Sponsor: Willowfield Garden Centre

1st. Danielle Froment, Stephanie Gaine and Mege Dalton 59pts.

2nd. Marie Kissane, Nell Crushell and Elaine Daly 54pts.

3rd. Angela Brosnan, Mary Brosnan and Clara Brosnan 53pts.

Castleisland

Results for 30/04/2018 are as follows:

1st Pat Ruane 29pts.

2nd Patsy O’Sullivan 27pts.

3rd John Slattery 23pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 2/05/2018 are:

1st: Ger Long, Patsy Sweeney, Marian Kerrisk, Ester Ward

2nd: Mary Scanlon, Mary O’Sullivan, Tim Sugrue.

Lunar Golf results 4/5/18

1st Denis O’Sullivan, Con Murphy, Gerard Sheehy & John Manton

2nd Ben Foley,Patsy Sweeney, Francis Fitzgerald, David O’Donaghue

3rd Eamon Feeley, Willie O’Leary, TJ Galvin, Jonathan

Nearest the pin were TJ Galvin Marie O’Sullivan Dan Neligan

Was a great night and would like to thanks the sponsers Ballyroe Heights Hotel and Timmy Sugrue

May 6th May Medal white tee Strokeplay GOY

1ST Pat O’Sullivan(10)64

2nd Jack Murphy(13) 66

3rd Brendan Keenhan(23) 67

Best gross Stephen Crookes(6) 67

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford (Exchange with Castlegregory GC) Sponsored by

Paddy Bawn’s Pub, Dingle.

1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 44pts

2. John O’Connor (13) 37pts

3. Patrick O’Connor (10) 37pts

Fixture List May:

13th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Captaen na mBan

20th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tigh Tabhairne John Benny, An Daingean

27th Singles S/Ford Club Sponsored

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by: Ladies from the Cottages

1. Kate O’Connor (23) 36pts

2. Nora Joyce (24) 32pts

3. Ann Moore (14) 29pts

Fixture List May:

09th 4/Ball Sponsored by Margot Wall & Evelyn Willis

16th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tigh TP, Baile na nGall

23rd Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty

30th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Julie Devine

Waterville

18 hole Singles Stroke Blue Markers 7th May 2018

Sponsored by: Club

1st Ger McSweeney (12) 73 nett

2nd Jack O’Shea (20) 80 nett

3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 80 nett

Castleisland

18 hole stableford sponsored by Rock hair scissors hair salon Abbeyfeale

1st Kadie Colbert (33)44pts

2nd Anne Hanifin (21)31pts

3rd Julianne Browne (17) 31pts

Category 5 winner

Marie B o’Connor 25pts

Beaufort

5th/6th May – Round 1 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Peter Marks

1st Karen Spence (22) 74 Nett

2nd Renee Clifford (28) 80 Nett

3rd Teresa Clifford (29) 84 Nett

Fixtures

12th/13th May – 3 Ts Charity Qualifier – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Tom Tobin (Killarney Trophies)

1st Michael John O’Connor (9) 70 Nett

2nd Joe Kennedy (5) 70 Nett

3rd Michael A O’Sullivan (17) 73 Nett

Fixtures

12th/13th May – 18 Hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by P.J. Lynch, Chartered Quantity Surveyor

Club Fundraiser – 4th June – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday – starts 9th May – Meet at clubhouse at 5.30pm for 6pm start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Mens Club – O’SULLIVAN’S BAKERY SINGLES

5TH & 6TH MAY 2018 CSS Saturday 72: CSS Sunday 71:

Winner Eamonn Foley (13) 40 pts c/b

2nd Michael Johnston (10) 40 pts c/b

3rd Declan Brennan (17) 40 pts

4th Kevin Harmon (9) 39 pts

Gross Damien O’Sullivan (5) 38 pts

5th Peter McLaughlin (12) 38 pts

6th Scott McGlashan (14) 37 pts

Over 65’s Declan Mangan (28) 37 pts

Front 9 Lawrence Hogan (20) 23 pts

Back 9 John Dowling (18) 20 pts

FOURBALL SWEEP – 7TH MAY 2018

Winners Shane O’Sullivan (11) / Shane Shanahan (13) 47 Pts

2nd Owen Aherne (14) / Dean McCann 45 Pts

Dooks

Calor Gas Fourball – Stableford – White Markers – 90% Handicap

Ladies Club

Eurospar 18 Hole Stableford 6th May 2018 CSS = 72

1st – Catriona Daly (36) = 44 pts

2nd – Kathryn Shaw (31) = 41 pts

3rd – Sally Gleeson (14) = 35 pts

Cat A – Rosie Lane (16) = 35 pts

Cat B – Margaret ODonoghue (21) = 34 pts

Cat C – Dolores Johnston (33) = 34 pts

Ballybunion

Monday 30th April – Monday 7th May 2018

Mens Competitions:

Dooks Exchange Day Sunday 29th April 2018 C.S.S. 72

1st Donal O’Sullivan (12) 40pts

2nd Patrick O’Brien (12) 39pt (B6-16)

3rd Padraig Harrington (9) 39pts (B3 -7)

Gross Brian Slattery (5) 31pts

4th Philip Beary (25) 39pts (B1-3)

5th Tom M. O’Connor (18) 39pts (B1-2)

6th Stephen Galvin (7) 37pts

Seniors Des O’Donnell (8) 36pts

Back 9 John Enright (9) 22pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th May 2018 Men’s Medal II Competition – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition Sunday 29th April 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 72

1st Betty Doolan (26) 35 pts

2nd Ann O’ Riordan (17) 34 pts

Ladies Open Day Team of 4 Monday 7th May 2018 – Old Course

1st Teresa Cronin (20), Bernie Moloney (20),

Toni Quilter (18) & Sarah Quilter (29)

Ballybunion

90 pts

2nd Marie Benn (26), Lorraine Canty (17)

Ballybunion

Mary Geaney (13), Sheila Crowley (21)

Killarney

88 pts

Best Gross Eileen Kenny – Ryan (12),

Marion Kennedy Hogan (11),

Ann Kinane Creamer (12) &

RENAGH MURPHY (10) Tipperary 56 gross Points

3rd Anne Hill (19),Ballybunion

Elaine Bermingham (13) Ballyneety

Ena O’Brien (22),

Marie McMahon (23) &

Ballyheigue 84pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th May 2018 Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 15th May 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 3rd May 2018 – Cashen Course .

1st Sean Walsh (19) 34pts

2nd Sean Stack (22) 31+1 33pts

3rd Denis O’Sullivan (20) 28+3 31pts

4th Gerry Murray (14) 28+2 30pts B5-10

5th Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 28+2 30pts B3-6

6th Liam Shanahan (19) 28+2 30pts B3-5

7th Jerry Sexton (21) 24+6 30pts

8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 26+3 29pts

Gross Haulie Costello 19pts

Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 29-1 28pts

S.Vintage Larry Hickey (23) 28pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 4th May 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Whelan (16) 19pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (11) 17pts

3rd Rose Molyneaux (16) 17pts

Fixtures:

Friday 11th May 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue

Sunday May 6th was an 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes competition.

1 John White & Bernard Dineen (19) 44 pts

2 Earl Mc Mahon & Packie Bunyan (10) 42 pts

Next Sundays competition will be a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

The Jimmy Bruen team will play Killorglin in Ceann Sibeal next Saturday morning May 12th at 10.30am.

The summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening May 11th. Draw for partners will be at 6.15pm with a shotgun start at 6.30pm. All welcome.

Tralee

Mens results

MC4 Sunday 6th May ( Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern

1st Mark Leahy (5) 41 Pts

2nd Padraig Moynihan (12) 41 Pts

3rd Michael Pearse Kerins (24) 40 Pts

4th Mark Sheehy (14) 39 Pts

5th Sean Carmody (17) 38 Pts

6th Patrick H Williams (14) 38 Pts

Best Gross: Darren P O Sullivan (0)36 Pts

18+ Handicap Michael Brosnan (20) 36 Pts

Monday 7th May

4 person golf Classic

1st: Sean McCarthy (9), Sean Reidy (14), Colm Sheehy (16), Michael McDonnell (22) 95 Points.

2nd: Kay MacNamara (27), Grainne Sheehy (34), Ger MacNamara (14), Mikey Sheehy (12) 91 Points.

3rd: Edward Deniel (5), Martin O’Driscoll (13), Pat Morrissey (12), Derek Kelly (14) 90 Points.

4th: Edmond Buckley (15), Billy Myles (19), Maurice McEllistrem (12), Derek Bulman (21) 90 Points.

Best Ladies Team:

Laura Rafferty (19), Mary O’Donnell 27), Rosemary Kavanagh (6), Jackie Kavanagh (7) 81 Points

Well Done to Kieran Ruttledge on getting an Ace at the 3rd !

45 Cards Processed.

Mixed Foursomes (Commemoration Cup)

Currently Open on BRS Sponsored by Kingdom Printers Dated 21st May. Draw will take place on 22nd May

Ladies Results

Australian Spoons Greensomes Foursome Competition 2/5/2018

1st Maria Mc Grath / Angela Deenihan (21) 38 points

2nd Anita Lynch / Mary Murphy (16) 34 points

Winning Pair have qualified to play in the district qualifying venue which is on in Killorglan July 25th this year.

The best gross pair have qualified also as more than 10 pairs played in competition.

Best Gross Pair: Catherine Mc Carthy / Vera Tierney 21 points

Sunday 9 Hole Qualifying Competition

Winner 8th April was Margaret Rose O Keeffe (18) 17 points Winner 22nd/29th April was Margaret Rose O Keeffe (18) 16 points

Sunday 6th May

MC 4 Oyster Tavern

1sr Laura Rafferty(20) 38 points

2nd Kathleen Finnegan (12) 36 points

Best Gross Mary Sheehy 27 points

3rd Ber Walsh (18) 35 points

4th Mary o Donnell (27) 35 points

Front 9 Emma Morrissey 20 points

Back 9 Anne O Driscoll 19 points

Category 1 Mary Savage (13) 30 points

Category 2 Jenna Leen (27) 35 points

Category 3 Margaret O Donoghue (29) 30 points

37 Cards processed

CSS 35 points (73)

Thank you to our very generous Sponsor Jim Mc Grath of The Oyster Tavern.

Fixtures

Next Wednesday 9th May is the Caherslee Cup Stroke play competition.

Sunday 13th is MC 5 – Dan Fitzgerald

Wednesday 16th is David Butchers 18 Hole Stableford competition.

Saturday 19th is an Open Scotch Mixed Foursome competition Sponsored by Billy Nolan Jewellers Sunday 20th is Atlantic Oils 18 Holes Stableford competition rescheduled from 15/4/2018 Finally but equally important The club Mixed Foursome Competition( Commemoration Cup) is open on the BRS dated May 21st for entry. Draw will be made on May 22nd .

Alan Fahy from Dun Laoighre won his first senior championship when he won the Munster Stroke Play at Cork Golf Club. The Leinster golfer was eight under for his final 36 holes and that was enough to give him a two stroke win. Fahy shot an excellent 66 on Sunday morning to tie for the lead with Robbie Cannon and he was still level with the Balbriggan man after the front nine. Fahy birdied the 16th and 18th to move to six under and Cannon was also on six under after 16. A lost ball on the 17th proved costly for Cannon and he drifted back. Fahy won by two shots from Ryan Gribben with Eanna Griffin in third also on four under.

WINNER Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 282 Best U25

RUNNER UP Ryan Gribben (Warrenpoint) 284

THIRD Eanna Griffin (Waterford) 284

FOURTH Robert Cannon (Balbriggin) 285

FIFTH James Sugrue (Mallow) 287

SIXTH Dylan Brophy (Castleknock) 289

SEVENTH Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) 289

EIGHT Jack Pierse (Portmarnock) 290

BEST NETT Jonathan Keane (Lahnich) 293

CSS – ROUND 1 = 74 CSS – ROUND 2 = 74 CSS – ROUND 3 = 73 CSS – ROUND 4 = 72

282 A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 75, 71, 66, 70

284 R Gribben (Warrenpoint), 71, 73, 74, 66; E Griffin (Waterford), 71, 72, 72, 69

285 R Cannon (Balbriggan), 78, 64, 70, 73

287 J Sugrue (Mallow), 74, 72, 72, 69

289 D Brophy (Castleknock), 75, 74, 72, 68; P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 70, 75, 73, 71

290 J Pierse (Portmarnock), 76, 73, 69, 72; M Collins (Killeen Castle), 74, 72, 68, 76; I O’Rourke (The Royal Dublin), 71, 77, 69, 73

291 A McCormack (Castletroy), 76, 71, 72, 72; A Grant (Dundalk), 70, 73, 75, 73; G O’Flaherty (Cork), 68, 75, 79, 69

292 D Coghlan (Portmarnock), 78, 71, 72, 71; J Hickey (Cork), 75, 74, 72, 71; R Brazill (Naas), 75, 72, 75, 70; R Williamson (Holywood), 73, 75, 70, 74

293 J Keane (Lahinch), 79, 67, 75, 72; C Butler (Kinsale), 72, 73, 78, 70; G Lenehan (Portmarnock), 72, 73, 71, 77; S Desmond (Monkstown), 72, 71, 76, 74

294 M McKinstry (Cairndhu), 76, 73, 70, 75

295 I O’Flynn (Cork G.C.), 75, 74, 76, 70; A McDaid (Palmerstown Stud), 72, 74, 73, 76

296 M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 75, 68, 77, 76; J Temple (Portmarnock), 73, 74, 75, 74; B Murray (Waterford Castle), 73, 74, 72, 77; T Neenan (Lahinch), 70, 78, 71, 77

297 R Black (Hilton Templepatrick), 72, 75, 76, 74

298 J Fox (Portmarnock), 76, 72, 73, 77; K McCarthy (Kinsale), 74, 73, 74, 77

299 J McDonnell (Forrest Little), 73, 73, 76, 77

300 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 75, 74, 77, 74; P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 74, 72, 77, 77; P Murray (Clontarf), 74, 72, 76, 78; M Healy (Kinsale), 71, 76, 75, 78

302 J Ryan (Castletroy), 79, 70, 73, 80

305 E Long (Monkstown), 77, 70, 81, 77

306 R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 74, 75, 78, 79

NR E Farrell (Ardee), 71, 72, 85

MC R Dutton (Tandragee), 78, 72; H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 78, 72; D McMahon (Castletroy), 76, 74; R McKinstry (Cairndhu), 75, 75; A Ryan (Thurles), 74, 76; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 74, 76; T O’Connor (Athlone), 77, 74; R Moran (Castle), 76, 75; T Ford (Co. Sligo), 75, 76; J Byrne (Baltinglass), 77, 75; W Small (Tandragee), 76, 76; B Anderson (The Royal Dublin), 73, 79; C Feeney (Co. Sligo), 81, 72; G O’Mahony (Fota Island), 80, 73; A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), 75, 78; G Ward (Kinsale), 75, 78; P Carey (Nenagh), 75, 78; C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown), 74, 79; H Gillivan (Westport), 77, 77; J Madden (Royal Portrush), 80, 75; R Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 77, 78; T Plunkett (Crover House), 76, 79; P O’Connor (Macroom), 75, 81; F Kennedy (The Island), 81, 76; R Pierse (Grange), 78, 79; G Fitzmaurice (Balcarrick), 76, 81; D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown), 76, 81; D O’Donovan (Muskerry), 73, 84; S McGlynn (Portmarnock), 82, 77; P Flynn (Tramore), 80, 79; D Brady (Co. Sligo), 79, 80; M O’Sullivan (The International), 79, 83; S O’Brien (Nenagh), 77, 85; I Lynch (Rosslare), 85, 80

NR R Clarke (Wexford)