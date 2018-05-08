Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Ladies Stroke competition held on sunday 6th May on Mahony’s point and very kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring hotels
1st Sarah O’Brien (14) 65
2nd Corrina Griffin (9) 68
BG Tracy Eakin (2) 75
3rd Geraldine Collins (26) 70
4th Ann Ladd (12) 71
5th Christine Carroll (13) 72
CSS 71
Next weeks competition is Single Stableford format and will be held on Killeen this competition is kindly sponsored by Mug & Bean Killarney, Clair Bowler
RESULTS MARY GEANEY SCRAMBLE held on TUESDAY 1st MAY 2018
1st. Mary Sheehy, Ann Moynihan, Bernie Galvin. 69
2nd Jane Dwyer, Lisa Kerfoot, Geraldine Collins. 70.6
3rd. Corinna Griffin, Lora Beth Malloy, Noreen O Mahony 75.7
4th Mary Looney, Joan Fleming, Mary O Doherty. 76.2
5th. Liz Downey, Sinead O Shea, Anne Wrenn. 77.3
6th. Ursula Daly, Breda Duggan, Patrica Walsh. 78.5
Stableford- Team of 4 Course: Killeen
1st Paul Murphy(5), Jack Buckley(18), Kieran O’Connor(12) & Michael Buckley(27) 99 Pts.
2nd Padraig Griffin(19), Dermot Roche(13), Donie MacSweeney(16) & Michael Crowley(16) 93 Pts.
3rd Shane Connole(11), Mike Tagney(9), Tony Walsh(18) & Fergus Houlihan(10) With 90 Pts.
Derry McCarthy Captain of the Men’s Club hosted his Charity Fundraising day on Sunday last,
the Charity that Derry chose was the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus, and the event was blessed
with a day that was described as the first real day of summer, which added to everyone’s
enjoyment of the occasion. The event attracted in excess of 50 teams and together with various
other fundraising initiatives Derry will be in a position to present The Kerry/Cork Health Link
Bus Committee with the incredible amount of €12,000, and Derry wishes to thank everyone
who either contributed or sponsored or assisted in any way towards making his Charity Day the
fantastic success that it was. Derry in particular would just like to thank the O’Donoghue-Ring
Group of Hotels who came on board as the Major Sponsor of the event. The Competition was
played on Killeen and the format was teams of 4, with 2 scores counting at every hole except for
the 18th where all scores were to count.
The winners with the runaway score of 99 Pts. were Former Irish International golfer Paul Murphy,
Club President Jack Buckley, Kieran O’Connor Captain of the Boys Club, and Jack’s teenage son
Michael, Kieran O’Connor was the most consistent of the team and he was two under par for the
13 holes in which his scores were recorded. The team in 2nd place were Padraig Griffin, Dermot Roche,
Donie MacSweeney & Michael Crowley with 93 Pts. Full results were as follows, 1st Paul Murphy(5),
Jack Buckley(18), Kieran O’Connor(12) & Michael Buckley(27) 99 Pts. 2nd Padraig Griffin(19), Dermot
Roche(13), Donie MacSweeney(16) & Michael Crowley(16) 93 Pts. 3rd Shane Connole(11), Mike
Tangney(9), Tony Walsh(18) & Fergus Houlihan(10) With 90 Pts. The raffle for a new set of
TaylorMade irons was won by Eugene O’Sullivan.
Club Captain Derry McCarthy on behalf of the Club wishes to send our sincere condolences to
Sheamie O’Connor, to his brother Michael and to Michael’s son Philip and to all of the extended
O’Connor Family on the untimely death of Sheamie and Michael’s brother Paudie in Las Vegas,
Paudie was one of Killarney’s most accomplished sportsmen of all time and he will be sorely missed
by us all.
Castlegregory
Ladies Club:
Friday 4th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by: George Savage Transport, 1st Anne Collins (24) 44 pts., 2nd Teresa Rice (20) 41 pts., 3rd Marie McCarthy (17) 39 pts.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 2nd May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Moriarty (36) 16 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 3rd May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Brian Tess (11) 20 pts., 2nd Pat O’Donnell (20) 20 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Sunday 13th May, 18 Hole Stableford kindly Timmy Lunch c/o The Ugly Mug. Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 9th May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th May, 18 Hole Stableford, Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 10th May. 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
Friday May 11th, 4 Person Classic, Team of 4 €100, NEWKD in support of people in recovery from Drug and Alcohol Addiction. Timesheet now open. Please contact the Clubhouse on (066) 7139444. Thank you to Joan Cantillon for Sponsorship.
Castlegregory GAA Golf Classic, kindly Sponsored by Flesk Bar & Restaurant, Killarney is on May 19th. Team of 4 €120. Timesheet now open. Contact Clubhouse on (066)7139444 for Tee Time.
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 4th May 2018
Sponsored by: Tyrone Hanlon – Tiger Foods London
1st Shay Boland (8), Killeen Castle 40 pts
2nd David Daly (6), Waterville 40 pts
BG Ralph Evans (2), Flempton 39 pts
3rd Ger McSweeney (12), Waterville 39 pts
4th Padraig Maher (5), Waterville 39 pts
F9 Paul Sullivan (11), Forest Little 21 pts
B9 Michael Kirby (8), Kenmare 22 pts
Open Weekend 5th May 2018
18 Hole Fourball S/Ford 5th May 2018
Sponsored by: Butler Arms Hotel
1st Aidan Murphy (14) Ashbourne
Paul Sullivan (11) Forest Little 47 pts
2nd Sean O’Shea (17) Waterville
Jim Browne (23) Waterville 45 pts
3rd David Farrell (12) Waterville
Aidan J. O’Connell (18) Waterville 44 pts
Open Weekend 6th May 2018
18 Hole S/Ford 4 Man Team 6th May 2018
Sponsored by: Dooleys Restaurant
1st James Cullinane (6) Lissalane
John Tanner (12) Lissalane
Richard Fleming (9) Lissalane
Paul Corcoran (10) Lissalane 89 pts
2nd Mark Kelly (10) Galway Bay
Padraig Moran (15) Galway Bay
Terry Cooney (22) Dooks
Declan Grainger (23) Millicent 87 pts7
3rd Shane Lowney (10) Waterville
Dean Hegarty (12) Berehaven
Connie O’Shea (8) Berehaven
Joseph Crowley (13) Berehaven 84 pts
Ross
On Sun May 6th we held the final round of the M D O’Shea Spring League with a strokeplay competition
The winners were
1… Sean Walsh (19) 68.
2… Sean Moynihan (6) 71.
3… Ivo O’Sullivan (14) 71
4… Tadhg Moynihan (16) 72
Kenmare
Club Fundraiser. 18 Hole Scramble.
1st. Padraig O’Shea (10), Niall O’Shea (16) and Dave Jnr. O’Dwyer (20) – 58.4
2nd. Henk Bons (6), Mark Granville (21) and Eoin McSwiney (22) – 60.1
3rd. Kieran Chinoy (12), Paul O’Sullivan (16) and Mike O’Brien (18) – 60.4
Ladies Open Day Results
Wed 2nd. May
Sponsor: Willowfield Garden Centre
1st. Danielle Froment, Stephanie Gaine and Mege Dalton 59pts.
2nd. Marie Kissane, Nell Crushell and Elaine Daly 54pts.
3rd. Angela Brosnan, Mary Brosnan and Clara Brosnan 53pts.
Castleisland
Results for 30/04/2018 are as follows:
1st Pat Ruane 29pts.
2nd Patsy O’Sullivan 27pts.
3rd John Slattery 23pts.
The Mixed Scramble Results for 2/05/2018 are:
1st: Ger Long, Patsy Sweeney, Marian Kerrisk, Ester Ward
2nd: Mary Scanlon, Mary O’Sullivan, Tim Sugrue.
Lunar Golf results 4/5/18
1st Denis O’Sullivan, Con Murphy, Gerard Sheehy & John Manton
2nd Ben Foley,Patsy Sweeney, Francis Fitzgerald, David O’Donaghue
3rd Eamon Feeley, Willie O’Leary, TJ Galvin, Jonathan
Nearest the pin were TJ Galvin Marie O’Sullivan Dan Neligan
Was a great night and would like to thanks the sponsers Ballyroe Heights Hotel and Timmy Sugrue
May 6th May Medal white tee Strokeplay GOY
1ST Pat O’Sullivan(10)64
2nd Jack Murphy(13) 66
3rd Brendan Keenhan(23) 67
Best gross Stephen Crookes(6) 67
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford (Exchange with Castlegregory GC) Sponsored by
Paddy Bawn’s Pub, Dingle.
1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 44pts
2. John O’Connor (13) 37pts
3. Patrick O’Connor (10) 37pts
Fixture List May:
13th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Captaen na mBan
20th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tigh Tabhairne John Benny, An Daingean
27th Singles S/Ford Club Sponsored
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by: Ladies from the Cottages
1. Kate O’Connor (23) 36pts
2. Nora Joyce (24) 32pts
3. Ann Moore (14) 29pts
Fixture List May:
09th 4/Ball Sponsored by Margot Wall & Evelyn Willis
16th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Tigh TP, Baile na nGall
23rd Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Hilary Hegarty
30th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Julie Devine
Waterville
18 hole Singles Stroke Blue Markers 7th May 2018
Sponsored by: Club
1st Ger McSweeney (12) 73 nett
2nd Jack O’Shea (20) 80 nett
3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 80 nett
Castleisland
18 hole stableford sponsored by Rock hair scissors hair salon Abbeyfeale
1st Kadie Colbert (33)44pts
2nd Anne Hanifin (21)31pts
3rd Julianne Browne (17) 31pts
Category 5 winner
Marie B o’Connor 25pts
Beaufort
5th/6th May – Round 1 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Peter Marks
1st Karen Spence (22) 74 Nett
2nd Renee Clifford (28) 80 Nett
3rd Teresa Clifford (29) 84 Nett
Fixtures
12th/13th May – 3 Ts Charity Qualifier – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Tom Tobin (Killarney Trophies)
1st Michael John O’Connor (9) 70 Nett
2nd Joe Kennedy (5) 70 Nett
3rd Michael A O’Sullivan (17) 73 Nett
Fixtures
12th/13th May – 18 Hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by P.J. Lynch, Chartered Quantity Surveyor
Club Fundraiser – 4th June – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday – starts 9th May – Meet at clubhouse at 5.30pm for 6pm start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Mens Club – O’SULLIVAN’S BAKERY SINGLES
5TH & 6TH MAY 2018 CSS Saturday 72: CSS Sunday 71:
Winner Eamonn Foley (13) 40 pts c/b
2nd Michael Johnston (10) 40 pts c/b
3rd Declan Brennan (17) 40 pts
4th Kevin Harmon (9) 39 pts
Gross Damien O’Sullivan (5) 38 pts
5th Peter McLaughlin (12) 38 pts
6th Scott McGlashan (14) 37 pts
Over 65’s Declan Mangan (28) 37 pts
Front 9 Lawrence Hogan (20) 23 pts
Back 9 John Dowling (18) 20 pts
FOURBALL SWEEP – 7TH MAY 2018
Winners Shane O’Sullivan (11) / Shane Shanahan (13) 47 Pts
2nd Owen Aherne (14) / Dean McCann 45 Pts
Dooks
Calor Gas Fourball – Stableford – White Markers – 90% Handicap
Ladies Club
Eurospar 18 Hole Stableford 6th May 2018 CSS = 72
1st – Catriona Daly (36) = 44 pts
2nd – Kathryn Shaw (31) = 41 pts
3rd – Sally Gleeson (14) = 35 pts
Cat A – Rosie Lane (16) = 35 pts
Cat B – Margaret ODonoghue (21) = 34 pts
Cat C – Dolores Johnston (33) = 34 pts
Ballybunion
Monday 30th April – Monday 7th May 2018
Mens Competitions:
Dooks Exchange Day Sunday 29th April 2018 C.S.S. 72
1st Donal O’Sullivan (12) 40pts
2nd Patrick O’Brien (12) 39pt (B6-16)
3rd Padraig Harrington (9) 39pts (B3 -7)
Gross Brian Slattery (5) 31pts
4th Philip Beary (25) 39pts (B1-3)
5th Tom M. O’Connor (18) 39pts (B1-2)
6th Stephen Galvin (7) 37pts
Seniors Des O’Donnell (8) 36pts
Back 9 John Enright (9) 22pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th May 2018 Men’s Medal II Competition – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition Sunday 29th April 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 72
1st Betty Doolan (26) 35 pts
2nd Ann O’ Riordan (17) 34 pts
Ladies Open Day Team of 4 Monday 7th May 2018 – Old Course
1st Teresa Cronin (20), Bernie Moloney (20),
Toni Quilter (18) & Sarah Quilter (29)
Ballybunion
90 pts
2nd Marie Benn (26), Lorraine Canty (17)
Ballybunion
Mary Geaney (13), Sheila Crowley (21)
Killarney
88 pts
Best Gross Eileen Kenny – Ryan (12),
Marion Kennedy Hogan (11),
Ann Kinane Creamer (12) &
RENAGH MURPHY (10) Tipperary 56 gross Points
3rd Anne Hill (19),Ballybunion
Elaine Bermingham (13) Ballyneety
Ena O’Brien (22),
Marie McMahon (23) &
Ballyheigue 84pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th May 2018 Ladies Sunday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 15th May 2018 Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 3rd May 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st Sean Walsh (19) 34pts
2nd Sean Stack (22) 31+1 33pts
3rd Denis O’Sullivan (20) 28+3 31pts
4th Gerry Murray (14) 28+2 30pts B5-10
5th Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 28+2 30pts B3-6
6th Liam Shanahan (19) 28+2 30pts B3-5
7th Jerry Sexton (21) 24+6 30pts
8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 26+3 29pts
Gross Haulie Costello 19pts
Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 29-1 28pts
S.Vintage Larry Hickey (23) 28pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th May 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 4th May 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Whelan (16) 19pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (11) 17pts
3rd Rose Molyneaux (16) 17pts
Fixtures:
Friday 11th May 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue
Sunday May 6th was an 18 Hole Scotch Foursomes competition.
1 John White & Bernard Dineen (19) 44 pts
2 Earl Mc Mahon & Packie Bunyan (10) 42 pts
Next Sundays competition will be a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
The Jimmy Bruen team will play Killorglin in Ceann Sibeal next Saturday morning May 12th at 10.30am.
The summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening May 11th. Draw for partners will be at 6.15pm with a shotgun start at 6.30pm. All welcome.
Tralee
Mens results
MC4 Sunday 6th May ( Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern
1st Mark Leahy (5) 41 Pts
2nd Padraig Moynihan (12) 41 Pts
3rd Michael Pearse Kerins (24) 40 Pts
4th Mark Sheehy (14) 39 Pts
5th Sean Carmody (17) 38 Pts
6th Patrick H Williams (14) 38 Pts
Best Gross: Darren P O Sullivan (0)36 Pts
18+ Handicap Michael Brosnan (20) 36 Pts
Monday 7th May
4 person golf Classic
1st: Sean McCarthy (9), Sean Reidy (14), Colm Sheehy (16), Michael McDonnell (22) 95 Points.
2nd: Kay MacNamara (27), Grainne Sheehy (34), Ger MacNamara (14), Mikey Sheehy (12) 91 Points.
3rd: Edward Deniel (5), Martin O’Driscoll (13), Pat Morrissey (12), Derek Kelly (14) 90 Points.
4th: Edmond Buckley (15), Billy Myles (19), Maurice McEllistrem (12), Derek Bulman (21) 90 Points.
Best Ladies Team:
Laura Rafferty (19), Mary O’Donnell 27), Rosemary Kavanagh (6), Jackie Kavanagh (7) 81 Points
Well Done to Kieran Ruttledge on getting an Ace at the 3rd !
45 Cards Processed.
Mixed Foursomes (Commemoration Cup)
Currently Open on BRS Sponsored by Kingdom Printers Dated 21st May. Draw will take place on 22nd May
Ladies Results
Australian Spoons Greensomes Foursome Competition 2/5/2018
1st Maria Mc Grath / Angela Deenihan (21) 38 points
2nd Anita Lynch / Mary Murphy (16) 34 points
Winning Pair have qualified to play in the district qualifying venue which is on in Killorglan July 25th this year.
The best gross pair have qualified also as more than 10 pairs played in competition.
Best Gross Pair: Catherine Mc Carthy / Vera Tierney 21 points
Sunday 9 Hole Qualifying Competition
Winner 8th April was Margaret Rose O Keeffe (18) 17 points Winner 22nd/29th April was Margaret Rose O Keeffe (18) 16 points
Sunday 6th May
MC 4 Oyster Tavern
1sr Laura Rafferty(20) 38 points
2nd Kathleen Finnegan (12) 36 points
Best Gross Mary Sheehy 27 points
3rd Ber Walsh (18) 35 points
4th Mary o Donnell (27) 35 points
Front 9 Emma Morrissey 20 points
Back 9 Anne O Driscoll 19 points
Category 1 Mary Savage (13) 30 points
Category 2 Jenna Leen (27) 35 points
Category 3 Margaret O Donoghue (29) 30 points
37 Cards processed
CSS 35 points (73)
Thank you to our very generous Sponsor Jim Mc Grath of The Oyster Tavern.
Fixtures
Next Wednesday 9th May is the Caherslee Cup Stroke play competition.
Sunday 13th is MC 5 – Dan Fitzgerald
Wednesday 16th is David Butchers 18 Hole Stableford competition.
Saturday 19th is an Open Scotch Mixed Foursome competition Sponsored by Billy Nolan Jewellers Sunday 20th is Atlantic Oils 18 Holes Stableford competition rescheduled from 15/4/2018 Finally but equally important The club Mixed Foursome Competition( Commemoration Cup) is open on the BRS dated May 21st for entry. Draw will be made on May 22nd .
Alan Fahy from Dun Laoighre won his first senior championship when he won the Munster Stroke Play at Cork Golf Club. The Leinster golfer was eight under for his final 36 holes and that was enough to give him a two stroke win. Fahy shot an excellent 66 on Sunday morning to tie for the lead with Robbie Cannon and he was still level with the Balbriggan man after the front nine. Fahy birdied the 16th and 18th to move to six under and Cannon was also on six under after 16. A lost ball on the 17th proved costly for Cannon and he drifted back. Fahy won by two shots from Ryan Gribben with Eanna Griffin in third also on four under.
WINNER Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire) 282 Best U25
RUNNER UP Ryan Gribben (Warrenpoint) 284
THIRD Eanna Griffin (Waterford) 284
FOURTH Robert Cannon (Balbriggin) 285
FIFTH James Sugrue (Mallow) 287
SIXTH Dylan Brophy (Castleknock) 289
SEVENTH Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) 289
EIGHT Jack Pierse (Portmarnock) 290
BEST NETT Jonathan Keane (Lahnich) 293
CSS – ROUND 1 = 74 CSS – ROUND 2 = 74 CSS – ROUND 3 = 73 CSS – ROUND 4 = 72
282 A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 75, 71, 66, 70
284 R Gribben (Warrenpoint), 71, 73, 74, 66; E Griffin (Waterford), 71, 72, 72, 69
285 R Cannon (Balbriggan), 78, 64, 70, 73
287 J Sugrue (Mallow), 74, 72, 72, 69
289 D Brophy (Castleknock), 75, 74, 72, 68; P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 70, 75, 73, 71
290 J Pierse (Portmarnock), 76, 73, 69, 72; M Collins (Killeen Castle), 74, 72, 68, 76; I O’Rourke (The Royal Dublin), 71, 77, 69, 73
291 A McCormack (Castletroy), 76, 71, 72, 72; A Grant (Dundalk), 70, 73, 75, 73; G O’Flaherty (Cork), 68, 75, 79, 69
292 D Coghlan (Portmarnock), 78, 71, 72, 71; J Hickey (Cork), 75, 74, 72, 71; R Brazill (Naas), 75, 72, 75, 70; R Williamson (Holywood), 73, 75, 70, 74
293 J Keane (Lahinch), 79, 67, 75, 72; C Butler (Kinsale), 72, 73, 78, 70; G Lenehan (Portmarnock), 72, 73, 71, 77; S Desmond (Monkstown), 72, 71, 76, 74
294 M McKinstry (Cairndhu), 76, 73, 70, 75
295 I O’Flynn (Cork G.C.), 75, 74, 76, 70; A McDaid (Palmerstown Stud), 72, 74, 73, 76
296 M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 75, 68, 77, 76; J Temple (Portmarnock), 73, 74, 75, 74; B Murray (Waterford Castle), 73, 74, 72, 77; T Neenan (Lahinch), 70, 78, 71, 77
297 R Black (Hilton Templepatrick), 72, 75, 76, 74
298 J Fox (Portmarnock), 76, 72, 73, 77; K McCarthy (Kinsale), 74, 73, 74, 77
299 J McDonnell (Forrest Little), 73, 73, 76, 77
300 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 75, 74, 77, 74; P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 74, 72, 77, 77; P Murray (Clontarf), 74, 72, 76, 78; M Healy (Kinsale), 71, 76, 75, 78
302 J Ryan (Castletroy), 79, 70, 73, 80
305 E Long (Monkstown), 77, 70, 81, 77
306 R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 74, 75, 78, 79
NR E Farrell (Ardee), 71, 72, 85
MC R Dutton (Tandragee), 78, 72; H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 78, 72; D McMahon (Castletroy), 76, 74; R McKinstry (Cairndhu), 75, 75; A Ryan (Thurles), 74, 76; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 74, 76; T O’Connor (Athlone), 77, 74; R Moran (Castle), 76, 75; T Ford (Co. Sligo), 75, 76; J Byrne (Baltinglass), 77, 75; W Small (Tandragee), 76, 76; B Anderson (The Royal Dublin), 73, 79; C Feeney (Co. Sligo), 81, 72; G O’Mahony (Fota Island), 80, 73; A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), 75, 78; G Ward (Kinsale), 75, 78; P Carey (Nenagh), 75, 78; C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown), 74, 79; H Gillivan (Westport), 77, 77; J Madden (Royal Portrush), 80, 75; R Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 77, 78; T Plunkett (Crover House), 76, 79; P O’Connor (Macroom), 75, 81; F Kennedy (The Island), 81, 76; R Pierse (Grange), 78, 79; G Fitzmaurice (Balcarrick), 76, 81; D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown), 76, 81; D O’Donovan (Muskerry), 73, 84; S McGlynn (Portmarnock), 82, 77; P Flynn (Tramore), 80, 79; D Brady (Co. Sligo), 79, 80; M O’Sullivan (The International), 79, 83; S O’Brien (Nenagh), 77, 85; I Lynch (Rosslare), 85, 80
NR R Clarke (Wexford)