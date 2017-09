Two Kerry clubs this week go for national success at the the AIG Cups and Shields All-Irelands in Carton House, Kildare.

Both contest semi-finals tomorrow morning.

Tralee meet Galway in the Barton Shield from 10.30 while Ballybunion are in the Junior Cup against Loughrea from 11.06.

Ballybunion team panel is Ronan Cross, Brian Slattery, Adrian Walsh, Frank Geary, Philip Byrne, Aidan Daly, Barry O’Callaghan & James O”Callaghan. Team managers are Brendan Daly & Des O’Donnell.