Kerry met Limerick today in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.

Limerick were first on the board with a point within the first minute. Kerry came back after trailing 3 – 11 to 3 points at the end of the first half.

It finished Limerick 3-19, Kerry 1 – 15 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Mike O’Halloran reports