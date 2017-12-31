Gardaí say developments are forthcoming in relation to Killarney raid

Gardaí say developments are forthcoming in relation to a raid in Killarney.

In November of this year, a joint operation involving local and regional gardaí, along with members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, seized nearly half a million-euro worth of cash and vehicles.

Operation Tarmac was one of the largest procedures to have ever taken place in Kerry, involving 125 gardaí.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Tom Myers, says the investigation is currently ongoing, and he expects developments in the near future.