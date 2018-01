Gardai are reporting a quiet New Year’s Eve around the county in terms of public order incidents.

Listowel Garda Station say there were five arrests for such incidents during the night and Killarney gardaí report eight such arrests.

Dingle Gardaí say there were three arrests for drink-driving in their district.

Tralee gardaí are also reporting a quiet night while Cahersiveen Garda Station say there were no arrests in their area.