Kerry Gardai have a high rate of injuries compared to officers in other counties.

That’s according to Ken Foxe of the Sunday Times who says that figures released under freedom of information laws show that almost 5,000 Gardai were hurt on duty over the past decade.

When the number of injuries suffered by gardai is compared against manpower, Kerry appears to have one of the higher rates.

208 injuries have have been reported in a division with 312 officers.