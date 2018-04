Gardaí in Kerry are cracking down on the sale of alcohol to under 18’s by carrying out test purchases around the county.

In recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in public order incidents, which Gardaí say can be linked to underage drinking.

Gardaí have warned anyone found selling alcohol to minors will be prosecuted.

Garda Sarah Jennings is appealing to all licence holders to look for identification to verify ages before selling alcohol: