Kerry gardaí ask people to be prepared for bad weather

Gardaí in Kerry are asking motorists to make sure they’re prepared for the bad weather.

Head of the Traffic Corps in Kerry, Inspector Tony Sugrue says if there’s extremely bad weather, people should only travel if absolutely necessary.

He says motorists should ensure their car is in good working order, especially the tyres, and that they have all necessary equipment and provisions in their car.

He says if people must drive in the snow they should clear all snow off the vehicle first, and drive slowly in a high gear.