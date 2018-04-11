Kerry Garda Traffic Core numbers almost halved since 2009

Kerry’s Garda Traffic Corps has almost halved in the past nine years.

Data, compiled by Fianna Fáil, reveals a 49% decrease in the number of traffic corps members since 2009 with a 42% drop reported nationally.

Kerry TD John Brassil has strongly criticised the Government for ‘failing to provide adequate resources’ to the traffic division in the county.

The data, compiled by Fianna Fáil reveals, in terms of dedicated traffic corps members since 2009 the Kerry Garda Division is down by 17, from 35 to 18.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil said the Garda Traffic Corp is directly responsible for the enforcement of road traffic legislation and to assisting the free flow of traffic in and around the county.

He said despite there being an increase in the numbers using the road network – the number of dedicated Gardaí policing roads has fallen and busy towns such as Killarney, Tralee, Listowel and Dingle need a fully functioning and equipped traffic corps.

While operational and deployment matters are the responsibility of the Garda Commissioner, Deputy Brassil called on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to address the decrease in ensuring the right level of resources.