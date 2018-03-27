Kerry Garda Division needs up to 15 sergeants

The Kerry Garda Division needs up to 15 new sergeants.

That’s according to Secretary of the Kerry Branch of the AGSI Sergeant Adrian Brennan who was speaking as the group which represents middle-ranking Gardai continues its annual conference in Carlow.

Nationally, more than 160 sergeants are needed to supervise junior members of the force.

In the wake of Storms Ophelia and Emma, the Kerry Branch have also tabled a motion calling for proper equipment and a risk assessed policy to deal with extreme weather.

Sergeant Adrian Brennan says at least three sergeants are due to retire in Kerry in the coming months: