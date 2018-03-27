Kerry GAA Confirms Player Availability For Club Championships

Kerry GAA has confirmed that all Inter County players will return to their clubs for training this week and are available to play this weekend in the Club Championships.

This had been agreed at the Club Forum and was confirmed by the Chairman at a meeting of County Committee.

For the rest of the month, the players will train with Kerry but will play with their clubs at the weekends.

Meanwhile, the gym has been completed in the Currans Centre of Excellence, meaning that all intercounty teams are now training in this state of the art facility.

Also, Round 2 of the Keane’s SuperValu Minor Leagues, postponed due to the snow, will go ahead on April 20th.