Kerry GAA Has Appointed Joe O’Connor As Head Of Athletic Development

Joe O’Connor is re-joining the Kerry Senior football team set-up.

Kerry GAA has appointed O’Connor as Head of Athletic Development.

He will not only work with the Seniors but all Inter County sides down the line in the Kingdom, including development squads.

O’Connor has previously worked with the Clare, Waterford and Limerick Senior hurling teams.

In September it was announced that the County Board and the Senior team management had agreed to develop a 3 year programme of supports for the Senior panel, with particular emphasis on player development and progression together with strength and conditioning.

Meanwhile, Leona Twiss could be the next PRO of County Committee.

She has been nominated for the position by her club Milltown Castlemaine.

Also, Paudie Dineen of Abbeydorney is in contention for the position of Hurling Officer.

7 vacancies will need to be filled at Convention next month.

Nominations for positions close at 5 on Friday.