Kerry Forward Nominated For GAA Footballer Of The Week

Kerry’s Paul Geaney has been shortlisted for GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

He’s one of 3 nominees, along with Fermanagh’s Che Cullen and Damien Comer of Galway.

The GAA citation for Paul Geaney reads “Kerry introduced a raft of Championship newcomers in the win over Clare, but Paul Geaney supplied the scores and class at Fitzgerald Stadium. Geaney finished with a 0-7 haul, including six sweet points from play, as Kerry set up an attractive Pairc Ui Chaoimh Munster final against Cork.”





Voting is on the GAA’s Instagram page and closes at 10 tomorrow morning.

Geaney is one of 5 Kingdom players on the GAA.ie Football Team of the Week

He’s joined by Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy, Jack Barry and Stephen O’Brien.