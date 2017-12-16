Kerry footballer among those sleeping out to highlight homelessness

Over 400 current and former inter-county GAA players are taking part in a nationwide sleep-out tonight to raise money for homelessness charities.

The event’s taking place in 13 towns and cities, and there are also sleep outs in Boston, New York and Quebec.

The entire Dublin and Clare men’s senior hurling squads and the Carlow women’s football team are among those participating.

The event has already raised around 120 thousand euro for charities, north and south.

Kerry Senior Footballer Paul Geaney is taking part—and he says homelessness is a huge crisis.