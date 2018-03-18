Kerry Football Teams Announced For Munster Outings

The Kerry teams have been revealed for their outings tomorrow in the Ladies Munster Football Championships

The U14s play Cork in Fossa whilst the U16s face Tipperary in Tipperary Town, with both games at 2.

Kerry U14 Manager John Donna spoke to Sean O’Sullivan about the game on Sunday Sport

Kerry U16 Manager Rory Kilgallen spoke to Sean O’Sullivan about the game on Sunday Sport

The Teams in Full are below:

U14:

1. Saoirse Dorrian (Beaufort)

2. Shonagh Fitzpatrick (Southern Gaels)

3. Kelli McGrath (Listowel Emmets)

4. Sophie Dennehy (Fossa)

5. Caiti O’Sullivan (Southern Gaels)

6. Alicia Burke (Fossa)

7. Shauna Tagney (Scartaglen)

8. Ellie O’Connell (Southern Gaels)

9. Amy Harrington (Inbhear Sceine Gaels) Captain.

10. Melanie Higgins (Abbeydorney )

11. Heather McNamara (Austin Stacks)

12. Katie Dunworth (Ballyduff)

13. Finola Ni Chathasaigh (Castlegregory)

14. Clodagh Murray (Austin Stacks)

15. Pia Hickey (Dr. Crokes)

Subs

16. Ciara Cronin (Castleisland Desmonds)

17. Ailbhe Brosnan (Kilcummin)

18. Laura Leslie (Laune Rangers)

19. Sarah Lynch (Listowel Emmets)

20. Aideen Cronin (Finuge/St Senans)

21. Aisling Hannafin (Abbeydorney)

22. Caoimhe Guerin-Crowley (Rathmore)

23. Emma Kelly (Dr. Crokes)

24. Grace O’Mahony (Austin Stacks)

25. Hannah Herlihy (Castleisland Desmonds)

26. Katelyn Leen (Abbeydorney)

U16:

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

2. Maud Kelly (Fossa)

3. Rachel O’Connor (Corca Dhuibhne)

4. Ava Doherty (Glenflesk)

5. Gemma Kearney (Castleisland Desmonds)

6. Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels) Captain.

7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)

8. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

9. Aisling O’Connell (Ballymac)

10. Rachel Kilgallen (John Mitchels )

11. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore)

12. Ella Teahan(Milltown/Listry)

13. Clodagh Evans (Milltown/Listry)

14. Siofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels)

15. Mary Collins (Rathmore) Subs

16. Claire Fealey (Laune Rangers

17. Rachel Evans (Laune Rangers)

18. Ciara McCarthy (Abbeydorney)

19. Chloe O’Connor (Firies)

20. Tara Murphy (Killarney Legion)

21. Ciara Fitzgerald (Currow)

22. Elaine O’Donoghue (Firies)

23. Fodhla Houlihan (Laune Rangers)

24. Kerri Ann Hanrahan (Killarney Legion)

25. Cliona Murphy (Southern Gaels)

26. Susan Cahill (Rathmore)

27. Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)

28. Aoife O’Flaherty (Finuge/StSenans)

29. Andrea Nolan (Laune Rangers)

30. Roisin Griffin (Cromane)