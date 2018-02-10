Kerry Football Team Revealed For Monaghan Clash

There are 3 changes to the Kerry team to take on Monaghan tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.

Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage come in for Gavin Crowley, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford.

1 Shane Murphy (Captain)Dr. Crokes

2 Shane Enright Tarbert

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil

7 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys



Subs:

16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia

18 Matthew Flaherty Dingle

19 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht

20 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahilly

21 Killian Spillane Templenoe

22 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue

23 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

24 Michael Geaney Dingle

25 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

26 Adrian Spillane Templenoe



Monaghan

1 Rory Beggan

2 Kieran Duffy

3 Conor Boyle

4 Barry Kerr

5 Neil Mc Adam

6 Paraic Mc Guirk

7 Karl O’Connell

8 Darren Hughes

9 Niall Kearns

10 Dessie Ward

11 Dermot Malone

12 Fintan Kelly

13 Conor Mc Carthy

14 Jack Mc Carron

15 David Garland

Subs

16 Shane Garland

17 Ryan Wylie

18 Colin Walshe

19 Dessie Mone

20 Ryan Mc Anespie

21 Thomas Kerr

22 Owen Duffy

23 Paudie Mc Kenna

24 Darren Freeman

25 Drew Wylie

26 Conor Mc Manus

