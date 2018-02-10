Kerry Football Team Revealed For Monaghan Clash

There are 3 changes to the Kerry team to take on Monaghan tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.

Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage come in for Gavin Crowley, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford.

1 Shane Murphy (Captain)Dr. Crokes

2 Shane Enright Tarbert

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil

7 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

Subs:
16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia

18 Matthew Flaherty Dingle

19 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht

20 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahilly

21 Killian Spillane Templenoe

22 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue

23 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

24 Michael Geaney Dingle

25 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

26 Adrian Spillane Templenoe


Monaghan
1 Rory Beggan
2 Kieran Duffy
3 Conor Boyle
4 Barry Kerr
5 Neil Mc Adam
6 Paraic Mc Guirk
7 Karl O’Connell
8 Darren Hughes
9 Niall Kearns
10 Dessie Ward
11 Dermot Malone
12 Fintan Kelly
13 Conor Mc Carthy
14 Jack Mc Carron
15 David Garland

Subs
16 Shane Garland
17 Ryan Wylie
18 Colin Walshe
19 Dessie Mone
20 Ryan Mc Anespie
21 Thomas Kerr
22 Owen Duffy
23 Paudie Mc Kenna
24 Darren Freeman
25 Drew Wylie
26 Conor Mc Manus

