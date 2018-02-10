Kerry Football Team Revealed For Monaghan Clash

There are 3 changes to the Kerry team to take on Monaghan tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.
Andrew Barry, Daithi Casey and Jack Savage come in for Gavin Crowley, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford.
1 Shane Murphy (Captain)Dr. Crokes
2 Shane Enright Tarbert
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil
7 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
13 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
Subs:
16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
17 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia
18 Matthew Flaherty Dingle
19 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht
20 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahilly
21 Killian Spillane Templenoe
22 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue
23 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
24 Michael Geaney Dingle
25 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
26 Adrian Spillane Templenoe
Monaghan
1 Rory Beggan
2 Kieran Duffy
3 Conor Boyle
4 Barry Kerr
5 Neil Mc Adam
6 Paraic Mc Guirk
7 Karl O’Connell
8 Darren Hughes
9 Niall Kearns
10 Dessie Ward
11 Dermot Malone
12 Fintan Kelly
13 Conor Mc Carthy
14 Jack Mc Carron
15 David Garland
Subs
16 Shane Garland
17 Ryan Wylie
18 Colin Walshe
19 Dessie Mone
20 Ryan Mc Anespie
21 Thomas Kerr
22 Owen Duffy
23 Paudie Mc Kenna
24 Darren Freeman
25 Drew Wylie
26 Conor Mc Manus