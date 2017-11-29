Kerry Foods wins national food award

A Kerry producer has won a national food award.

Kerry Foods, whose headquarters are in Tralee, received top honours at Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Industry Awards in Dublin.

Kerry Foods was awarded the ‘Export Award – Bigger Business’ for demonstrating excellence in distribution and promotional strategies for the Cheestrings brand.

In addition, Bord Bia presented the inaugural ‘Industry Champion’ Award to Denis O’Riordan of Kerry Foods, in recognition of his outstanding contribution in delivering global success for the brand.

The Cheestrings now has a brand value of more than €100 million per annum.