Kerry flights to and from London Luton today cancelled due to snow

Kerry Airport is advising passengers that flights to and from London Luton today have been cancelled due to snow in London.

The Ryanair London Luton to Kerry flight, FR842, which was due to arrive at 16.55 has been cancelled.

This has a knock-on effect, cancelling the Kerry to London Luton flight, FR843, which was due to depart at 17.20.

Kerry Airport is advising passengers that their options are to re-book online at Ryanair.com for another date, or they can apply for a refund.

Flights to London Luton from Kerry, however, are fully booked up until the 3rd of January, so Kerry Airport is suggesting that people needing to travel look at other airports.

Also, the snow in London has delayed the Stansted Kerry flight; it was due in at 15.40, but is now expected at 16.15.