Kerry flights affected by adverse weather conditions in the UK

Stansted Airport and Ryanair have apologised to passengers hit by big delays due to thunderstorms across Europe.

Many have described chaotic scenes and a lack of information from staff – after flight restrictions were imposed.

Affected Ryanair customers have been advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight.





Kerry Airport says flights into and out of Farranfore have been affected.

Flights FR842 & FR843 from and to London Luton Airport have been cancelled.

They were due into Kerry Airport at 17:45 and out at 6:10 this evening.