Kerry’s fixtures have been confirmed for the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The Kingdom will be away to Clare in Ennis on Saturday December 30th.

They go to Limerick’s Gaelic Park on Sunday January 7th.

Kerry will be home to Cork, in Tralee, on Sunday January 14th.

The top two after the round robin series meet in the Final on Sunday the 21st of January.