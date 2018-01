Kerry County Council spent over five million euro on running the Fire Service in 2017.

The figures from January to the end of November, show expenditure is down almost half a million euro compared to 2016.

The total number of mobilisations is up over 1% on 2016 figures at 1,057.

The fire service attended 91 chimney fires, 174 gorse fires and 115 road traffic accidents, a decrease from 123 the previous year.

Hoax calls increased by 5 to 26.