Kerry Fire and Rescue Service will be holding its Annual Mass for all members 11th of December

Kerry Fire and Rescue Service will be holding its Annual Mass for all members past and present and their families, on Monday the 11th of December at 7:30 pm, at the Fire Service Headquarters,  Balloonagh, Tralee. All are welcome.

