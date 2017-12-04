Kerry Fire and Rescue Service will be holding its Annual Mass for all members 11th of December

Kerry Fire and Rescue Service will be holding its Annual Mass for all members past and present and their families, on Monday the 11th of December at 7:30 pm, at the Fire Service Headquarters, Balloonagh, Tralee. All are welcome.
Man found with Xanax tablets in engine of his car has case adjourned
A man found with €800 worth of prescription drugs in the engine of his car has had his case adjourned for a year. 24-year-old Jeremiah...
159 social housing applicants have been waiting more than 12 years for a home
159 social housing applicants have been waiting more than 12 years for a home. Kerry County Council revealed the figures in response to a motion...
Prestigious award presented in honour of Valentia woman who made significant contributions to marine...
A prestigious award has been presented in honour of a Valentia woman who made significant contributions to marine biology. The Maude Delap prize was presented...
Agritime – November 30th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_30_agri.mp3
Pearse Doherty – December 1st, 2017
The Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance is in Kerry for the party’s selection convention in the constituency which is taking place this evening. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_01_doherty.mp3
Call from the Dáil – December 1st, 2017
Irish Times political correspondent, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for a look at the tumultuous events in the Dáil this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_01_call.mp3