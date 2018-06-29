Kerry Fine Gael party instructed to hold general election convention next month

Kerry is one of the six Fine Gael constituencies that have been instructed by Party Leader Leo Varadkar to bring forward its general election convention from the Autumn to next month.

The Taoiseach instructed party officials to bring forward the selection events and to add candidates on up to a dozen incomplete election tickets.

The party in Kerry will most likely run a two-candidate strategy with sitting TD minister Brendan Griffin and a candidate from the north of the county.





Cllr Mike Kennelly has declared his intention to seek a nomination while Tralee Cllr Jim Finucane has been nominated to stand at convention by the Tarbert branch of Fine Gael.

Radio Kerry understands that Cllr Finucane has not yet made a final decision on whether or not to seek a place on the ticket.

Meanwhile it’s also understood the party have been in discussion with a number of people from outside the party including a well-known sporting personality.

Fine Gael Minister Jimmy Deenihan lost his seat in the last election when Kerry went from a six to a five-seat constituency

It’s thought that the convention will take place at the end of July or early August at the latest