Kerry financial expert says people deliberately defaulting is alarming

A financial expert originally from Lisselton says it is alarming that people would deliberately default in order to get out of their debt.

A Central Bank paper found that thousands of people stopped paying their mortgage, despite being able to afford it, following a 2011 High Court judgement blocking repossessions by financial institutions.

Padraig Kissane, who runs a financial services company in Dublin, has been working with people involved in the tracker mortgage scandal.

Mr Kissane says he has not come across any cases who defaulted deliberately.

He says those who used such an opportunistic tactic is only a short-term view and is unfair to those paying their mortgages: