Kerry financial adviser welcomes addition of 6,000 customers to tracker compensation scheme

A Kerry financial adviser is welcoming the news that an additional 6,000 Bank of Ireland customers will be included in the tracker mortgage compensation scheme.

The bank made the announcement yesterday, taking the number of their customers affected to 10,300; the additional accounts were discovered after the Central Bank ordered a review.

Padraic Kissane, who’s from Lisselton, specialises in getting redress for bank customers wrongly moved from tracker to variable mortgages across all banks.

He says it’s good news but he believes there are still more people affected in other banks that have yet to be compensated.