Kerry financial adviser critical of KBC’s actions on moving tracker mortgages

A Kerry financial adviser is criticising KBC Bank and accusing them of using delay tactics in dealing with the people wrongly moved from tracker mortgages.

Padraic Kissane, who’s from Lisselton, organised a meeting last night of people affected by the issue; he specialises in getting redress for bank customers wrongly moved from tracker to variable mortgages across all banks.

Yesterday, the Oireachtas Finance Committee heard an apology from KBC Bank Ireland’s chief executive for wrongly moving customers.

Wim Verbraeken also said they’ll miss this weekend’s deadline set by the Central Bank to have identified all impacted customers, started negotiations with most of them, and filed a report with the Central Bank.

Padraic Kissane says KBC’s actions are unacceptable.