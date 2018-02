Kerry film producer Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly is up for two BAFTA awards tonight.

She picked up two nominations for the prestigious awards for her work on British made ‘Lady MacBeth’.

Fodhla is nominated for outstanding debut for a producer and for outstanding British film.

The Cromane native was previously nominated for an Oscar.

The awards season is looking good for the Irish with Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Day Lewis and Martin McDonagh all nominated for BAFTAs.