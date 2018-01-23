Kerry Fianna Fail TD says ‘splinter groups’ no place to discuss party views on 8th Amendment

A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD has stated he will not be attending ‘splinter group’ meetings in his party to discuss the 8th Amendment.

Deputy John Brassil said issues regarding the 8th Amendment should be discussed at the party’s weekly parliamentary meeting which takes place every Wednesday.

The Kerry TD was responding to a meeting being organised by Carlow/Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward who’s worried anti-abortion members aren’t getting enough air time.

John Brassil said he doesn’t agree with Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin’s view on repealing the 8th Amendment, but respects his view nevertheless.

The Ballyheigue deputy said it’s a matter of conscience for party members: