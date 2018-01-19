Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says, while he doesn’t share Mícheál Martin’s view on 8th Amendement, he respects it

Mícheál Martin says his change of position on abortion isn’t about trying to boost Fianna Fáil’s popularity.

He says it’s not about polling, and that he changed his mind based on more research into the issue.

In a surprise move last night, he backed repealing the 8th amendment and allowing abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

Micheál Martin isn’t worried about how it’ll play with his own party members, who are largely pro-life:

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil said, while he doesn’t share Mícheál Martin’s view, he respects it.

He said there are several different views in Fianna Fáil on the 8th Amendement and it’s up to each member to vote according to their own conscience: