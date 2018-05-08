Kerry Fianna Fail TD says CAP cut will hit Kerry farms hard

A Kerry Fianna Fail TD says he is very concerned that Fine Gael are not going to fight hard against a proposed cut to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The European Commission has announced a planned 5% cut in the CAP budget from 2020; the decision is in response to the UK leaving the European Union.

Deputy John Brassil says the cut will severely damage the ability of Kerry farm families to remain financially viable.

He said the Government must go back to the negotiating table and secure agreement to increase contributions to avoid any cuts to CAP budgets.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said he is extremely disappointed by the announcement and has already met with his counterparts in Paris and Berlin to build consensus on the need for a strong CAP budget.