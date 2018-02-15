Kerry Fianna Fáil TD calls on Junior Minister to ‘step up to the mark’ in relation to roads funding

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has called on Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin, to ‘step up to the mark’ and ensure adequate road funding.

In a statement the Ballyheigue TD said the Government has failed in relation to roads funding, resulting in poor conditions on local and regional roads across the county.

He claims, over the past five years, Kerry County Council received less than half the amount of funding they need to maintain their roads.

Deputy Brassil said the The National Development Plan and the National Planning Framework – due to be announced tomorrow – is the ‘perfect opportunity’ for the Junior Minister, and Kerry Fine Gael TD, ‘to leave his mark’.