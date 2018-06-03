Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator elected Vice Chair of Seanad Reform Committee

Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan has been elected Vice Chair of the Oireachtas Seanad Reform Committee.

The Listowel Senator said a mandate for change was given after the electorate saved Seanad Éireann in 2013.

He said areas for progression include a vote for all third level graduates and ensuring citizens have a role in the election of a proportion of the 43 senators currently elected by Dáil members, senators and councillors.





Senator O’Sullivan said the Seanad should not replicate the work of Dáil Éireann but add to the legislative process.