Kerry Fianna Fáil Kerry Senator asked to apologise following tweet about meeting

A Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator has been reportedly asked to apologise following a tweet.

The Sunday Independent today reports the Glencree Organisation has written to the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement Committee after Senator Mark Daly posted on social media about a meeting.

The meeting was said to be held ‘behing closed doors’ between Irish and Northern Irish politicians.

In the letter Naoimh MacNamee of the Glencree Organisation asked the Kenmare Senator to apologise for tweeting, referring to the ‘sensitive nature’ of the work undertaken by the organisation.

Senator Daly is said to be engaging with the organisation to resolve the issue.