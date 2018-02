A Kerry Fianna Fail councillor has taken to Facebook to drum up support for a general election bid.

The Irish Examiner today reports Cllr Michael Cahill has used the social media site to ask party members to write to party HQ to express their support.

Sitting FF TD in Kerry John Brassil was selected at convention to run for the party last Sunday.

It’s understood the party executive may add another candidate, or candidates, to the ticket in Kerry.